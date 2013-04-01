Restaurant header imageView gallery
Caterers

Dining at the Whitney: Whitney Cafe & Studio Bar

review star

No reviews yet

99 Gansevoort Street

New York, NY 10014

Beverage

Still Water (Cafe)

$3.00

Sparkling Water (Cafe)

$3.00

Tap Water

Coke (Cafe)

$3.50

Diet Coke (Cafe)

$3.50

Sprite (Cafe)

$3.50

Orange Juice

$4.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

Cup of Milk

$2.00
Cider

Cider

$5.00

Coffee/Tea

Drip Coffee

$4.00

Cold Brew

$5.00

Espresso

$4.00

Americano

$4.00

Cappuccino

$5.00

Latte

$5.00

Cortado

$4.00

Macchiato

$4.00

Chai Latte

$6.00

English Breakfast

$4.00

Earl Grey

$4.00

Genmaicha

$4.00

Mint

$4.00

Lemon Ginger

$4.00

Iced Tea

$4.00

Wine

Sparkling BTL: Mongarda, ‘Valdobbiadene’ Prosecco Superiore Brut

$56.00

White GL: Dubard Sauvignon Blanc

$14.00

White BTL: Dubard Sauvignon Blanc

$56.00

Rose GL: Coteaux d’Aix-en-Provence, ‘AIX’ Rose

$14.00

Rose BTL: Bieler Sabine

$56.00

Red GL: Pot De Vin Merlot

$14.00

Red BTL: Pot De Vin Merlot

$56.00

Beer/Cider

Brooklyn Lager

$9.00

NA Athletic Golden Ale

$8.00

Cocktails

SH Pacific Spritz

$14.00

SH Sunkissed Fizz

$14.00

SH Gin & Tonic

$14.00

SH Whiskey Mule

$14.00

MN Cafe

Pretzel bite

$6.00

Rosemary Nuts

$3.00

Truffle & Rosemary Kettle Chips

$3.00

Halloween Sugar Cookie

$3.50

Cookie

$3.00

The WHITching Sour

$13.00

I’ve Got My Eye on You

$15.00

MN Yuzu Fizz

$12.00

MN Pacific Spritz

$12.00

MN Gin & Tonic

$12.00

MN Whiskey Mule

$12.00

Sparkling Wine

$12.00

White Wine

$12.00

Red Wine

$12.00

Brooklyn Lager

$7.00

Athletic Brewing Golden Ale

$7.00
Still

$2.50

Sparkling

$2.50

MN 3rd Floor Bar

Rosemary Nuts

$3.00

Truffle & Rosemary Kettle Chips

$3.00

Halloween Sugar Cookie

$3.50

Cookie

$3.00

The WHITching Sour

$13.00

I’ve Got My Eye on You

$15.00

MN Gin & Tonic

$12.00

MN Whiskey Mule

$12.00

Sparkling Wine

$12.00

White Wine

$12.00

Red Wine

$12.00

Brooklyn Lager

$7.00

Athletic Brewing Golden Ale

$7.00
Still

$2.50

Sparkling

$2.50

Events

Breakfast Buffet

$15.00

Lunch Buffet

$40.00

Self Service Beverage Station

$5.00

Staffing/Operations

$75.00

Florals

$300.00

Early Closure

$750.00

Event: Bean Dip

$6.00

Breakfast Pastries

$10.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
Friday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

Whitney Cafe

Location

99 Gansevoort Street, New York, NY 10014

Directions

Gallery
Dining at the Whitney: Whitney Cafe & Studio Bar image
Dining at the Whitney: Whitney Cafe & Studio Bar image
Dining at the Whitney: Whitney Cafe & Studio Bar image

