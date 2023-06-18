Restaurant header imageView gallery

Whiz Kid 147 West Broadway Street

review star

No reviews yet

147 West Broadway Street

Missoula, MT 59802

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions


The Sandwich

Steak Sandwich

$13.00

Mushroom Sandwich

$13.00

"Nachos"

Steak Nachos

$14.00

Mushroom Nachos

$14.00

The Sides

Corn Chips

$2.00

Chunky Fries

$4.00

Side of Pickle

$1.00

Pico De Gallo

$2.00

Sauces

$0.50

Drinks

Coke

$2.50

Cherry Coke

$2.50

Vanilla Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Barqs Root Beer

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Lemon La Croix

$1.25

Specials

Porkchop Sandwich

$13.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

147 West Broadway Street, Missoula, MT 59802

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Tamarack Brewing - Missoula - 231 W Front St
orange starNo Reviews
231 West Front Street Missoula, MT 59802
View restaurantnext
Front Street Pizza!
orange star4.7 • 312
315 east front street Missoula MT 59802 Missoula, MT 59802
View restaurantnext
Brasserie Porte Rouge
orange starNo Reviews
231 E Front St Missoula, MT 59802
View restaurantnext
Ciao Mambo - Missoula - 541 S Higgins Ave
orange starNo Reviews
541 S Higgins Ave Missoula, MT 59801
View restaurantnext
Burns St Bistro
orange starNo Reviews
1500 Burns St Missoula, MT 59802
View restaurantnext
The Still Room - 1609 W. Broadway Ave.
orange starNo Reviews
1609 W. Broadway Ave. Missoula, MT 59808
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Missoula

HuHot Mongolian Grill - Missoula
orange star4.3 • 1,151
3521 Brooks St Missoula, MT 59803
View restaurantnext
City Brew Coffee - Missoula - Brooks St
orange star4.3 • 366
3690 Brooks St. Missoula, MT 59801
View restaurantnext
Front Street Pizza!
orange star4.7 • 312
315 east front street Missoula MT 59802 Missoula, MT 59802
View restaurantnext
City Brew Coffee - Missoula - W Broadway
orange star4.3 • 270
400 West Broadway Missoula, MT 59802
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Missoula
Kalispell
review star
Avg 4.3 (28 restaurants)
Butte
review star
Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)
Helena
review star
Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)
Whitefish
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Columbia Falls
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Great Falls
review star
Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)
Moscow
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Hayden
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Coeur D Alene
review star
Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston