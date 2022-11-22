A map showing the location of WhizzleView gallery
Whizzle

31 West Winona Ave

Norwood, PA 19074

$10.99

Our Original Beef Cheesesteak

Attila the Hun

Attila the Hun

$10.99

Chicken Cheesesteak

Torta

Torta

$11.99

Mexican Style Cheesesteak with Chipotle Crema & Tortilla Strips

Coke

Coke

$2.00
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$2.00
Utz Chips

Utz Chips

$1.50
Water Bottle

Water Bottle

$1.50
Grizzly

Grizzly

$11.99

Cheesesteak with BBQ Sauce & American Cheese

All hours
Sunday4:01 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:01 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:01 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:01 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:01 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:01 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:01 am - 3:59 am
31 West Winona Ave, Norwood, PA 19074

