Who Wanna Pho 1126 Euclid ave

review star

No reviews yet

1126 Euclid ave

Atlanta, GA 30307

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

P3. Tell Me When To Pho - Steak & Brisket

$17.00

Steak & Brisket (Phở Tài Chín)

S3. Shrimp Springrolls (Gỏi Cuốn Tôm)

$7.00

Served w/ Peanut Sauce

S6. Crab Rangoons (Hoành Thanh Chiên)

$9.00

Served w/ Sweet Chili Sauce

FOOD

PHO

P1. Pholet - Steak

$17.00

Steak (Phở Tài)

P2. Pho Wit Me - Steak & Meatballs

$17.00

Steak & Meatballs (Phở Tài Bò Viên)

P3. Tell Me When To Pho - Steak & Brisket

$17.00

Steak & Brisket (Phở Tài Chín)

P4. Pho Tha Culture - Steak & Shrimp

$17.00

Steak & Shrimp (Phở Tài Tom)

P5. Tha One Pho Me - Meatballs

$17.00

Meatballs (Phở Bò Viên)

P6. Pho Real Tho - Brisket & Meatballs

$17.00

Brisket & Meatballs (Phở Chín Bò Viên)

P7. Pho Eva I Luv Atlanta - Brisket

$17.00

Brisket (Phở Chín)

P8. Pho Tha Love of Money - Shrimp

$17.00

Shrimp Pho (Phở Tom)

P9. Pho Us By Us - White Meat Chicken

$17.00

White Meat Chicken w/ Chicken Broth (Phở Gà Thít Trang)

P10. Send Noods Please - Noodles Only

$12.00

Plain Pho Noodles (Phở Khong Thit)

P11. Sea Pho Tha Streetz™ - Seafood

$30.00

Seafood Pho (Lobster Tail, Shrimp, Scallops) (Phở Hải Sản)

P12. Who Wanna Pho Signature

$22.00

Steak, Brisket, Meatballs, & Shrimp (Who Wanna Phở Dặc Biệt)

P13. Pho Vegans

$17.00

Vegan Pho w/ Veggie Broth (Grilled tofu, bok choy, broccoli, carrots, and mushrooms) (Phở Chay)

PHO'COS

T1. Grilled Steak Pho'cos

$6.00

Flame Grilled Steak Taco. Served in warm tortilla, grape tomatoes, cucumbers, cilantro, avocados w/ sweet n sour sauce

T2. Brisket Pho'cos

$6.00

Tender Brisket Taco. Served in warm tortilla, Vietnamese slaw, ciltantro, jalepenos w/ street sauce

T3. BBQ Chicken Pho'cos

$6.00

Vietnamese BBQ Chicken Taco. Served in warm tortilla, Vietnamese slaw, cucumber, cilantro & jalapenos w/ street sauce

T4. Shrimp Pho'cos

$6.00

Smoky Shrimp Tacos. Served in warm tortilla, Vietnamese slaw, green onions, cilantro drizzled w/ spicy mayo

RICE PLATES

R1. Grilled Chicken (Gà Nướng)

$18.00

(Cơm Gà Nướng) Grilled Chicken w/ steamed broccoli & house fried rice

R2. Sautéed Steak (Cơm Bò Xao)

$21.00

(Cơm Bò Lúc Lắc) Seared, cubed steak w/ onions & red bell peppers on a bed of fresh watercress. Serve w/ rice & dipping sauce

R3. Vegetarian Stir Fry Noodles (Mi Xao Mem Chay)

$18.00

Cơm Chiên Chay) Fried rice with carrots, peas, corn, red bell peppers, green onions and diced grilled tofu. Served with soy sauce

R4. Beef Short Ribs (Cơm Sườn Bò Đại Hàn)

$26.00

Marinated in a perfectly balanced sweet & savory sauce! Served w/ fried rice & steamed broccoli

SMALL PLATES

Chicken Eggrolls 4pcs, Shrimp Tempura 4pcs, Crab Rangoons 4pcs, & Vietnamese Wings 4pcs
S1. Chicken Eggrolls (Chả Giò)

$6.00

Served w/ Sweet Chili Sauce

S2. Fried Meatballs (Bo Viên Chiên)

$6.00

Served w/ Street Sauce

S3. Shrimp Springrolls (Gỏi Cuốn Tôm)

$7.00

Served w/ Peanut Sauce

S4. Veggies Springrolls (Gỏi Cuốn Chay)

$6.00

Soft-Bouncy Rice Paper Wrap, Vermicelli Noodles, Tofu, Lettuce Mix of Sliced Carrots, Fresh Daikon Radish, Cucumbers & Avocado. Served w/ Peanut Sauce

S5. Shrimp Tempura

$8.00

Served w/ Sweet Chili Sauce

S6. Crab Rangoons (Hoành Thanh Chiên)

$9.00

Served w/ Sweet Chili Sauce

S7. Vietnamese Wings (Cánh Gà Chiên Nước Mắm)

$15.00

S8. Pho'some Platter™

$34.00

BEVERAGES

SODAS

B1. Coke

$3.00
B1. Diet Coke

$3.00
B1. Sprite

$3.00

B1. Ginger Ale

$3.00

B1. Lemonade

$3.00

B1. Strawberry Lemonade

$3.00

WATER BOTTLE

Water Bottle

$2.50

ENERGY DRINK

28 Black Energy Drink

$6.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 am - 2:00 am, 12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Monday12:00 am - 2:00 am, 12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday12:00 am - 2:00 am, 12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday12:00 am - 2:00 am, 12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday12:00 am - 2:00 am, 12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday12:00 am - 2:00 am, 12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday12:00 am - 2:00 am, 12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Vietnamese Cuisine & Lounge

1126 Euclid ave, Atlanta, GA 30307

