Whole Harvest Kitchen Leawood
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Kansas City's New Plant-Based Restaurant! Welcome to Whole Harvest Kitchen, KC’s home for delicious, healthy, whole food plant-based meals. Everything is made from scratch by our award-winning culinary team. There are few places one can go to enjoy 100% whole food plant-based meals, and even fewer who do it well. So, savor some of the world’s most innovative, exciting plant-based recipes right here in Leawood!
Location
4853 W 117th St, Leawood, KS 66211
