Whole Hog Cafe Bryant
5309 Hwy 5 North
Bryant, AR 72022
Sandwiches
Pulled Pork Sandwich
Pulled Chicken Sandwich
Sliced Brisket Sandwich
Chopped Brisket Sandwich
Smoked Sausage Sandwich
Jalapeno Cheddar Sausage Sandwich
Pulled Pork Sandwich Meal
Includes 1 Side & a Drink
Pulled Chicken Sandwich Meal
Includes 1 Side & a Drink
Sliced Brisket Sandwich Meal
Includes 1 Side & a Drink
Chopped Brisket Sandwich Meal
Includes 1 Side & a Drink
Smoked Sausage Sandwich Meal
Includes 1 Side & a Drink
Jalapeno Cheddar Sausage Sandwich Meal
Includes 1 Side & a Drink
Plates & Combos
Pulled Pork Plate
Includes 2 Sides & Bread Choice
Pulled Chicken Plate
Includes 2 Sides & Bread Choice
Sliced Brisket Plate
Includes 2 Sides & Bread Choice
Chopped Brisket Plate
Includes 2 Sides & Bread Choice
Smoked Sausage Plate
Includes 2 Sides & Bread Choice
Jalapeno Cheddar Sausage Plate
Includes 2 Sides & Bread Choice
Two-Meat Combo
2 Meats + 2 Sides
Hog Platter
2 Meats + 3 Ribs + 2 Sides
Ultimate Platter
3 Meats + 4 Ribs + 3 Sides
Big Ole Meat Platter (No Sides)
1 lb of Beef, 1 lb of Pork, 1 Slab of Ribs, 3 Sausage Links (Feeds 7-10)
Big Ole Meat Platter with Sides
Big Ole Meat Platter + 4 Pints of Sides
Ribs & Chicken
Ribs - 4 Bones - Alacarte
Ribs - 1/2 Slab - Alacarte
Ribs - Full Slab - Alacarte
1/2 Chicken - Alacarte
Salads
Specialties
Loaded Baked Potato
Giant baked potato topped with butter, cheddar jack, sour cream & chives
BBQ Nachos
Chips with nacho cheese, sour cream, jalapenos & choice of pork, chicken or turkey
Mac & Cheese Bowl
Mac & cheese topped with pork, chicken or turkey
Nachos (No Meat)
Hog Fries
Fries loaded with cheese & ranch
Sides
Drinks & Desserts
Kids' Menu
Bulk Meats
Pulled Pork - 1/4 Lb
Pulled Pork - 1/2 Lb
Pulled Pork - 1 Lb
Pulled Chicken - 1/4 Lb
Pulled Chicken - 1/2 Lb
Pulled Chicken - 1 Lb
Sliced Brisket - 1/4 Lb
Sliced Brisket - 1/2 Lb
Sliced Brisket - 1 Lb
Chopped Brisket - 1/4 Lb
Chopped Brisket - 1/2 Lb
Chopped Brisket - 1 Lb
Smoked Sausage - 1/4 Lb
Smoked Sausage - 1/2 Lb
Smoked Sausage - 1 Lb
Jalapeno Cheddar Sausage - 1/4 Lb
Jalapeno Cheddar Sausage - 1/2 Lb
Jalapeno Cheddar Sausage - 1 Lb
Bulk Sides
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
5309 Hwy 5 North, Bryant, AR 72022