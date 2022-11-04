Whole Hog Cafe imageView gallery
Barbeque
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Sandwiches

Whole Hog Cafe Cherry Hill

No reviews yet

1811 NJ-70

Cherry Hil, NJ 08002

Sandwiches

Pulled Pork Sandwich

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$7.49
Pulled Pork Sandwich Meal

Pulled Pork Sandwich Meal

$12.49
Pulled Chicken Sandwich

Pulled Chicken Sandwich

$7.49
Pulled Chicken Sandwich Meal

Pulled Chicken Sandwich Meal

$12.49
Sliced Brisket Sandwich

Sliced Brisket Sandwich

$10.49
Sliced Brisket Sandwich Meal

Sliced Brisket Sandwich Meal

$15.49
Chopped Brisket Sandwich

Chopped Brisket Sandwich

$10.49
Chopped Brisket Sandwich Meal

Chopped Brisket Sandwich Meal

$15.49
Smoked Sausage Sandwich

Smoked Sausage Sandwich

$7.99
Smoked Sausage Sandwich Meal

Smoked Sausage Sandwich Meal

$12.99

Plates & Platters

Hog Platter

$20.99

Ultimate Platter

$28.99
Pulled Pork Plate

Pulled Pork Plate

$12.49
Pulled Chicken Plate

Pulled Chicken Plate

$12.49

Beef Brisket Plate

$15.49
Smoked Sausage Plate

Smoked Sausage Plate

$12.99
Two-Meat Combo

Two-Meat Combo

$14.99
Rib Plate - 4 Bones

Rib Plate - 4 Bones

$14.99
Rib Plate - 1/2 Slab

Rib Plate - 1/2 Slab

$19.49
Rib Plate - Full Slab

Rib Plate - Full Slab

$32.99

1/2 Chicken Plate

$12.49
Catfish Nuggets Plate

Catfish Nuggets Plate

$14.99Out of stock

Ribs & Chicken

Ribs - 4 Bones - Alacarte

$9.99
Rib Plate - 4 Bones

Rib Plate - 4 Bones

$14.99

Ribs - 1/2 Slab - Alacarte

$14.49
Rib Plate - 1/2 Slab

Rib Plate - 1/2 Slab

$19.49

Ribs - Full Slab - Alacarte

$27.99
Rib Plate - Full Slab

Rib Plate - Full Slab

$32.99

1/2 Chicken - Alacarte

$7.49

1/2 Chicken Plate

$12.49

Ribs - 2 Bones - Alacarte

$5.25

From the Garden

Smoked Chicken Caesar Salad

$9.99

Southwest Salad

$7.99

Garden Salad

$6.99

Loaded Baked Potato

$7.99

BBQ Veggie Burger

$8.99

Veggie Burger Meal

$13.99

Caesar Salad (No Chicken)

$6.99

Specialties

Garlic Parmesan Fries

$6.99Out of stock

Catfish Nuggets

$8.99Out of stock

Southern Fried Catfish Nuggets

Wings

Wings (5)

$8.49

Wings (10)

$14.99

Wings (25)

$36.99

Wings (50)

$73.99

Wing Plate

$12.99

Sides

Side Baked Beans

$2.69

Side Potato Salad

$2.69

Side Mac & Cheese

$2.69

Side Cole Slaw

$2.69

Side Green Beans

$2.69

Side French Fries

$2.99

Side Chili

$2.69Out of stock

Side Salad

$2.69

Cornbread

$1.09

Chips

$1.99

Extra Bun

$0.49

Extra Cheese

$0.49

Extra Sour Cream

$0.49

Extra Dressing

$0.49

Drinks & Desserts

Fountain Drink

$2.49

Kids' Drink

$1.49

Cookie

$1.99

Brownie

$1.99

Salted Caramel Cheesecake

$4.99

Reese's Peanut Butter Pie

$4.99

Red Velvet Cake

$5.99Out of stock

Pumpkin Cheesecake

$4.99

Kids' Menu

Kids' Meal

$6.99

Kids' Hog Fries

$4.49

Merchandise

#1 Sauce Bottle

$5.99

#2 Sauce Bottle

$5.99

#3 Sauce Bottle

$5.99

#4 Sauce Bottle

$5.99

#5 Sauce Bottle

$5.99

#6 Sauce Bottle

$5.99

Volcano Sauce Bottle

$6.99

T-Shirt

$15.00

Logo Ballcap

$15.00

Dry Rub (1 Pint)

$6.99

Sauce Six-Pack

$29.95

Logo Pint Glass

$3.99

Retail Brisket Rub

$9.99

Retail BBQ Rub

$9.99
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1811 NJ-70, Cherry Hil, NJ 08002

Directions

Gallery
Whole Hog Cafe image

