Sandwiches

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$7.99
Pulled Chicken Sandwich

$7.99
Sliced Brisket Sandwich

$10.99
Chopped Brisket Sandwich

$10.99
Smoked Sausage Sandwich

$7.99
Jalapeno Cheddar Sausage Sandwich

$7.99
Pulled Pork Sandwich Meal

$12.99

Includes 1 Side & a Drink

Pulled Chicken Sandwich Meal

$12.99

Includes 1 Side & a Drink

Sliced Brisket Sandwich Meal

$15.99

Includes 1 Side & a Drink

Chopped Brisket Sandwich Meal

$15.99

Includes 1 Side & a Drink

Smoked Sausage Sandwich Meal

$12.99

Includes 1 Side & a Drink

Jalapeno Cheddar Sausage Sandwich Meal

$12.99

Includes 1 Side & a Drink

Plates & Combos

Pulled Pork Plate

$12.99

Includes 2 Sides & Bread Choice

Pulled Chicken Plate

$12.99

Includes 2 Sides & Bread Choice

Sliced Brisket Plate

$15.99

Includes 2 Sides & Bread Choice

Chopped Brisket Plate

$15.99

Includes 2 Sides & Bread Choice

Smoked Sausage Plate

$12.99

Includes 2 Sides & Bread Choice

Jalapeno Cheddar Sausage Plate

$12.99

Includes 2 Sides & Bread Choice

Two-Meat Combo

$15.99

2 Meats + 2 Sides

Hog Platter

$21.99

2 Meats + 3 Ribs + 2 Sides

Ultimate Platter

$29.99

3 Meats + 4 Ribs + 3 Sides

Big Ole Meat Platter (No Sides)

$79.99

1 lb of Beef, 1 lb of Pork, 1 Slab of Ribs, 3 Sausage Links (Feeds 7-10)

Big Ole Meat Platter with Sides

$99.99

Big Ole Meat Platter + 4 Pints of Sides

Rib Plate - 4 Bones

$14.99

Includes 2 Sides & Bread Choice

Rib Plate - 1/2 Slab

$19.49

Includes 2 Sides & Bread Choice

Rib Plate - Full Slab

$32.99

Includes 2 Sides & Bread Choice

1/2 Chicken Plate

$12.99

Includes 2 Sides & Bread Choice

Ribs & Chicken

Ribs - 4 Bones - Alacarte

$9.99
Ribs - 1/2 Slab - Alacarte

$14.49
Ribs - Full Slab - Alacarte

$27.99
1/2 Chicken - Alacarte

$7.99
Salads

Smoked Chicken Caesar Salad

$9.99

Romaine, shredded parmesan & croutons, topped with smoked chicken

Southwest Salad

$8.49

Romaine, cheddar jack, tomatoes, black beans, corn, & crispy tortilla strips

Garden Salad

$6.99

Romaine, tomatoes, croutons, red onions & cheddar jack

Caesar Salad (No Chicken)

$6.99

Specialties

Loaded Baked Potato

$7.99

Giant baked potato topped with butter, cheddar jack, sour cream & chives

BBQ Nachos

$11.99

Chips with nacho cheese, sour cream, jalapenos & choice of pork, chicken or turkey

Mac & Cheese Bowl

$8.99

Mac & cheese topped with pork, chicken or turkey

Nachos (No Meat)

$7.99
Hog Fries

$7.99

Fries loaded with cheese & ranch

Sides

Side Baked Beans

$2.99
Side Potato Salad

$2.99
Side Cole Slaw

$2.99
Side Mac & Cheese

$2.99
Side Salad

$2.99

Side Green Beans

$2.99

Side French Fries

$2.99

Chips

$1.99

Extra Bun

$0.49

Extra Cheese

$0.49

Extra Sour Cream

$0.49

Extra Dressing

$0.49

Fries (Small)

$2.99

Fries (Large)

$4.99

Forward Fries (Small)

$3.99

Forward Fries (Large)

$5.99

Side Cornbread

$0.99

Cheese Cup

$2.99

Wings & Tenders

Wings (6)

$8.99

Wings (10)

$14.99

Wings (25)

$36.99

Wings (50)

$72.99

5 Wings & Fries

$9.99

Wing Plate

$12.99

Kids Wing Plate

$6.99

Tenders (6)

$8.99

Tenders (10)

$14.99

Tenders (25)

$36.99

Tenders (50)

$72.99

5 Tenders & Fries

$9.99

Tender Plate

$12.99

Kids Tenders Plate

$6.99

Drinks & Desserts

Fountain Drink or Iced Tea

$2.79

Kids' Drink

$1.99
Fudge Brownie

$2.49
Chocolate Chunk Cookie

$2.49

Kids' Menu

Kids' Meal

$6.99

Bulk Meats

Pulled Pork - 1/4 Lb

$3.75

Pulled Pork - 1/2 Lb

$7.50

Pulled Pork - 1 Lb

$14.99

Pulled Chicken - 1/4 Lb

$3.75

Pulled Chicken - 1/2 Lb

$7.50

Pulled Chicken - 1 Lb

$14.99

Sliced Brisket - 1/4 Lb

$6.00

Sliced Brisket - 1/2 Lb

$12.00

Sliced Brisket - 1 Lb

$23.99

Chopped Brisket - 1/4 Lb

$6.00

Chopped Brisket - 1/2 Lb

$12.00

Chopped Brisket - 1 Lb

$23.99

Smoked Sausage - 1/4 Lb

$3.75

Smoked Sausage - 1/2 Lb

$7.50

Smoked Sausage - 1 Lb

$14.99

Jalapeno Cheddar Sausage - 1/4 Lb

$3.75

Jalapeno Cheddar Sausage - 1/2 Lb

$7.50

Jalapeno Cheddar Sausage - 1 Lb

$14.99

Bulk Sides

Mac & Cheese - Pint

$6.99

Mac & Cheese - Quart

$12.99

Potato Salad - Pint

$6.99

Potato Salad - Quart

$12.99

Baked Beans - Pint

$6.99

Baked Beans - Quart

$12.99

Cole Slaw - Pint

$6.99

Cole Slaw - Quart

$12.99

Bulk Side Salad (Serves 10-12)

$16.99

Bulk Cornbread (10 Pieces)

$9.99

Bulk Sauce

#1 Sauce Bottle (16oz)

$6.49Out of stock
#2 Sauce Bottle (16oz)

$6.49Out of stock
#3 Sauce Bottle (16oz)

$6.49
#4 Sauce Bottle (16oz)

$6.49
#5 Sauce Bottle (16oz)

$6.49Out of stock
#6 Sauce Bottle (16oz)

$6.49Out of stock

#1 Sauce - 1/2 Pint

$3.49

#2 Sauce - 1/2 Pint

$3.49

#3 Sauce - 1/2 Pint

$3.49

#4 Sauce - 1/2 Pint

$3.49

#5 Sauce - 1/2 Pint

$3.49

#6 Sauce - 1/2 Pint

$3.49

Volcano Sauce - 1/2 Pint

$3.49

#1 Sauce - Pint

$6.49

#2 Sauce - Pint

$6.49

#3 Sauce - Pint

$6.49

#4 Sauce - Pint

$6.49

#5 Sauce - Pint

$6.49

#6 Sauce - Pint

$6.49

Volcano Sauce - Pint

$6.49

#4 Sauce - 5.5 oz

$2.29