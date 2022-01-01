Restaurant header imageView gallery

Wholesume Juice Bar

review star

No reviews yet

1260 Ashford crossing

Atlanta, GA 30346

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Cinnamon Dance
PB & J 24oz
Deeply Rooted

Smoothies

Green Machine 16oz

Green Machine 16oz

$9.00

Kale, Spinach, Spirulina, Avocado, Banana, Oat Milk, Dates, Vanilla Protein Powder, Hemp Seeds

Green Machine 24oz

Green Machine 24oz

$12.00

Kale, Spinach, Spirulina, Avocado, Banana, Oat Milk, Dates, Vanilla Protein Powder, Hemp Seeds

Chocolate Raspberry 16oz

Chocolate Raspberry 16oz

$9.00

Cacao Powder, Cacao Nibs, Raspberries, Banana, Almond Milk, Date Paste, Almond Butter, Lion’s Mane

Chocolate Raspberry 24oz

Chocolate Raspberry 24oz

$12.00

Cacao Powder, Cacao Nibs, Raspberries, Banana, Almond Milk, Date Paste, Almond Butter, Lion’s Mane

Island Inspiration 16oz

Island Inspiration 16oz

$9.00

Apple, Ginger, Honey, Cashews, Blue Spirulina, Pineapple

Island Inspiration 24oz

Island Inspiration 24oz

$12.00

Apple, Ginger, Honey, Cashews, Blue Spirulina, Pineapple

Pink Coconut 16oz

Pink Coconut 16oz

$9.00

Strawberries, Avocado, Coconut Meat, Almond Milk, Honey, Vanilla Extract, Pink Pitaya Powder, Cashews

Pink Coconut 24oz

Pink Coconut 24oz

$12.00

Strawberries, Avocado, Coconut Meat, Almond Milk, Honey, Vanilla Extract, Pink Pitaya Powder, Cashews

Matcha Muse 16oz

Matcha Muse 16oz

$9.00

Spinach, Pineapple, Banana, Oat Milk, Date Paste, Vanilla Extract, Matcha Powder

Matcha Muse 24oz

Matcha Muse 24oz

$12.00

Spinach, Pineapple, Banana, Oat Milk, Date Paste, Vanilla Extract, Matcha Powder

Pumpkin Spice 16oz

Pumpkin Spice 16oz

$9.00

Pumpkin Spice Blend, Coconut Meat, Banana, Oat Milk, Date Paste, Vanilla Extract

Pumpkin Spice 24oz

Pumpkin Spice 24oz

$12.00

Pumpkin Spice Blend, Coconut Meat, Banana, Oat Milk, Date Paste, Vanilla Extract

Sea Moss Dream 16oz

Sea Moss Dream 16oz

$9.00

Sea Moss, Kale, Banana, Almond Milk, Honey, Almond Extract, Almond Butter

Sea Moss Dream 24oz

Sea Moss Dream 24oz

$12.00

Sea Moss, Kale, Banana, Almond Milk, Honey, Almond Extract, Almond Butter

PB & J 16oz

PB & J 16oz

$9.00

Peanut Butter, Strawberries, Banana, Oat Milk, Honey, Vanilla Protein Powder, Chia Seeds

PB & J 24oz

PB & J 24oz

$12.00

Peanut Butter, Strawberries, Banana, Oat Milk, Honey, Vanilla Protein Powder, Chia Seeds

Juice

Deeply Rooted

Deeply Rooted

$8.25

Orange, Beetroot, Carrot, Ginger, Cayenne Powder

Pineapple Heat

Pineapple Heat

$8.25

Pineapple, Apple, Celery, Spinach, Ginger

Cinnamon Dance

Cinnamon Dance

$8.25

Apple, Lemon, Pineapple, Cinnamon Powder

Sunset Ride

Sunset Ride

$8.25

Orange, Carrot, Apple, Turmeric Powder

Blue Steel

Blue Steel

$8.25

Cucumber, Celery, Apple, Lemon, Blue Spirulina

Charcoal Moon

Charcoal Moon

$8.25

Orange, Beetroot, Carrot, Ginger, Cayenne Powder

Celery Detox

Celery Detox

$8.25

Celery, Lemon

Cucumber Spirulina

Cucumber Spirulina

$8.25

6-Pack

Deeply Rooted

$8.25

Orange, Beetroot, Carrot, Ginger, Cayenne Powder

Pineapple Heat

$8.25

Pineapple, Apple, Celery, Spinach, Ginger

Cinnamon Dance

$8.25

Apple, Lemon, Pineapple, Cinnamon Powder

Sunset Ride

$8.25

Orange, Carrot, Apple, Turmeric Powder

Blue Steel

$8.25

Cucumber, Celery, Apple, Lemon, Blue Spirulina

Charcoal Moon

$8.25

Orange, Beetroot, Carrot, Ginger, Cayenne Powder

Celery Detox

$8.25

Celery, Lemon

Cucumber Spirulina

$8.25

Nut Milks

Almond Mylk w/Spices

$5.00

Almonds, Himalayan Salt, Water

Oat Milk

$3.00Out of stock

Oats, Himalayan Salt, Water

Oatmeals

Banana Oatmeal

$8.00

Oat Milk, Honey, Vanilla Extract, Cacao Powder, Oats, Chia Seeds, Banana, Cashews, Blueberries, Cinnamon Powder

Pink Oatmeal

$8.00

Oat Milk, Honey, Vanilla Extract, Pink Pitaya Powder, Oats, Chia Seeds, Cacao Nibs, Almonds, MCT Oil, Vanilla Extract, Almond Butter, Monk Fruit, Cacao Powder, Reishi Powder, Cinnamon Powder, Himalayan Salt

Matcha Maca Overnight Oats

$8.00

Oat Milk, Honey, Vanilla Extract, Matcha Powder, Maca Powder, Oats, Chia Seeds, Pistachios, Honey, Edible Flowers

Toasts / Sandwiches

Avocado Mushroom Toast

$8.00

Gluten Free Bread, Avocado, Lemon, Black Pepper Powder, Himalayan Salt, Shiitake Mushrooms, Tamari, Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Olive Oil, Nutritional Yeast, Cayenne Powder, Paprika Powder, Hemp Seeds, Microgreens

Banana Toast

$8.00

Gluten Free Bread, Date Syrup, Banana, Hemp Seeds, Cinnamon Powder, MCT Oil, Vanilla Extract, Almond Butter, Monk Fruit, Cacao Powder, Reishi Powder, Cinnamon Powder, Himalayan Salt

Soups- Not Available

Butternut Squash & Carrot

$6.00Out of stock

Vegetable Stock, Olive Oil, Honey, Carrot, Butternut Squash, Ginger Powder, Garlic Powder, Himalayan Salt, Black Pepper Powder, Hemp Seeds

White Bean Soup

$6.00Out of stock

Vegetable Stock, Olive Oil, Cannellini Beans, Shiitake Mushrooms, Kale, Onion Powder, Tomatoes, Garlic Powder, Himalayan Salt, Black Pepper Powder, Cayenne Powder, Paprika Powder, Dried Oregano

Avocado Gazpacho

$6.00Out of stock

Olive Oil, Lemon, Cucumber, Avocado, Edamame, Cumin Powder, Himalayan Salt, Black Pepper Powder, Almonds, Microgreens

Vegetable Harvest Soup

$6.00Out of stock

Vegetable Stock, Olive Oil, Lemon, Celery, Potatoes, Carrot, Corn, Green Peas, Tomatoes, Oregano Powder, Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Himalayan Salt, Black Pepper Powder, Kale

Wraps- Not Available

The Caesar Wrap

$8.00Out of stock

Wrap, Romaine Lettuce, Kale, Cannellini Beans, Sundried Tomatoes, Cucumber, Red Onion, Sunflower Seeds, Hemp Seeds, Microgreens, Olive Oil, Lemon, Nutritional Yeast, Garlic Powder, Cashews, Basil, Himalayan Salt, Black Pepper Powder

The Greek Wrap

$8.00Out of stock

Wrap, Romaine Lettuce, Spinach, Chickpeas, Portobello Mushroom, Cherry Tomatoes, Cucumber, Bell Pepper, Red Onion, Kalamata Olives, Hemp Seeds, Olive Oil, Lemon, Sesame Oil, Honey, Sesame Butter, Chickpeas, Turmeric Powder, Himalayan Salt, Black Pepper Powder

Buddha Bowls- Not Available

Mushroom Sesame Ginger Tahini Bowl

$12.00

Quinoa, Romaine Lettuce, Cabbage, Edamame, Shiitake Mushrooms, Carrots, Cucumber, Avocado, Nori, Hemp Seeds, Sesame Oil, Lemon, Sesame Butter, Coconut Nectar, Coconut Aminos, Ginger, Himalayan Salt, Black Pepper Powder, Shiitake Mushrooms, Tamari, Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Olive Oil, Nutritional Yeast, Cayenne Powder, Paprika Powder

Taco Bowl

$12.00

Quinoa, Romaine Lettuce, Kale, Walnut Crumble, Cherry Tomatoes, Red Bell Pepper, Red Onion, Avocado, Microgreens, Hemp Seeds, Lemon, Olive Oil, Sesame Oil, Honey, Tamari, Sesame Butter, Turmeric Powder, Ginger Powder, Garlic Powder, Himalayan Salt, Black Pepper Powder

Curry Chickpea Bowl

$12.00

Quinoa, Romaine Lettuce, Kale, Chickpeas, Cherry Tomatoes, Red Bell Pepper, Red Onion, Avocado, Microgreens, Chili Flakes, Hemp Seeds, Lemon, Tamari, Honey, Sesame Butter, Curry Powder, Cinnamon Powder, Ginger Powder, Garlic Powder, Himalayan Salt

Healthy Snacks

Superseed Bites

$3.00

Honey, MCT Oil, Vanilla Extract, Almond Butter, Monk Fruit, Cacao Powder, Reishi Powder, Cinnamon Powder, Himalayan Salt, Almonds, Pistachios, Hemp Seeds, Chia Seeds, Cacao Nibs

Peanut Butter Oat Bites

$3.00

Goji Energy Bites

$3.00

Salads

Kale Caesar Salad

$8.00

Romaine Lettuce, Kale, Cannellini Beans, Sundried Tomatoes, Cucumber, Red Onion, Sunflower Seeds, Hemp Seeds, Microgreens, Grapeseed Oil, Lemon, Honey, Chickpeas, Capers, Garlic Powder, Himalayan Salt, Black Pepper Powder, Nutritional Yeast

Mediterranean Summer Salad

$8.00

Romaine Lettuce, Spinach, Chickpeas, Cherry Tomatoes, Cucumber, Red Bell Pepper, Red Onion, Kalamata Olives, Hemp Seeds, Grapeseed Oil, Lemon, Honey, Oregano Powder, Himalayan Salt, Black Pepper Powder

Acai Bowls

Very Berry Acai Bowl

$10.00

Apple, Date Paste, Strawberries, Raspberries, Acai, Banana, Granola, Blueberries, Goji Berries, Pistachios, Honey

Blue Cacao Acai Bowl

$10.00

Almond Milk, Honey, Almond Butter, Blueberries, Acai, Banana, Granola, Pineapple, Strawberries, Almonds, MCT Oil, Vanilla Extract, Almond Butter, Monk Fruit, Cacao Powder, Reishi Powder, Cinnamon Powder, Himalayan Salt

Wellness Shots

Wakeup Call

$2.00

Pineapple, Ginger, Turmeric Powder, Cayenne Powder

The Classic

$4.00

Orange, Wheatgrass

Easy Breezy

$4.00

Lemon, Honey, Blue Spirulina

Probiotic Boost

$3.00

Apple, Cabbage, Beetroot, Probiotics

The Healer

$2.00

Lemon, Ginger, Honey, Black Pepper Oil

Immune Booster

$4.00

Lemon, Honey, Elderberry, Cinnamon, Cayenne Powder

Alkaline Water

20oz

$2.00

32oz

$3.50

Sea Moss Gel

Sea Moss Gel 16oz Jar

$35.00

Beginner

Cucumber Spirulina

Cucumber Spirulina

$8.25
Celery Detox

Celery Detox

$8.25

Celery, Lemon

Charcoal Moon

Charcoal Moon

$8.25

Orange, Beetroot, Carrot, Ginger, Cayenne Powder

Blue Steel

Blue Steel

$8.25

Cucumber, Celery, Apple, Lemon, Blue Spirulina

Pineapple Heat

Pineapple Heat

$8.25

Pineapple, Apple, Celery, Spinach, Ginger

Green Machine 16oz

Green Machine 16oz

$9.00

Kale, Spinach, Spirulina, Avocado, Banana, Oat Milk, Dates, Vanilla Protein Powder, Hemp Seeds

Sea Moss Dream 16oz

Sea Moss Dream 16oz

$9.00

Sea Moss, Kale, Banana, Almond Milk, Honey, Almond Extract, Almond Butter

Matcha Muse 16oz

Matcha Muse 16oz

$9.00

Spinach, Pineapple, Banana, Oat Milk, Date Paste, Vanilla Extract, Matcha Powder

Island Inspiration 16oz

Island Inspiration 16oz

$9.00

Apple, Ginger, Honey, Cashews, Blue Spirulina, Pineapple

Island Inspiration 24oz

Island Inspiration 24oz

$12.00

Apple, Ginger, Honey, Cashews, Blue Spirulina, Pineapple

Matcha Muse 24oz

Matcha Muse 24oz

$12.00

Spinach, Pineapple, Banana, Oat Milk, Date Paste, Vanilla Extract, Matcha Powder

Sea Moss Dream 24oz

Sea Moss Dream 24oz

$12.00

Sea Moss, Kale, Banana, Almond Milk, Honey, Almond Extract, Almond Butter

Green Machine 24oz

Green Machine 24oz

$12.00

Kale, Spinach, Spirulina, Avocado, Banana, Oat Milk, Dates, Vanilla Protein Powder, Hemp Seeds

Intermediate

Green Machine 16oz

Green Machine 16oz

$9.00

Kale, Spinach, Spirulina, Avocado, Banana, Oat Milk, Dates, Vanilla Protein Powder, Hemp Seeds

Green Machine 24oz

Green Machine 24oz

$12.00

Kale, Spinach, Spirulina, Avocado, Banana, Oat Milk, Dates, Vanilla Protein Powder, Hemp Seeds

Matcha Muse 16oz

Matcha Muse 16oz

$9.00

Spinach, Pineapple, Banana, Oat Milk, Date Paste, Vanilla Extract, Matcha Powder

Matcha Muse 24oz

Matcha Muse 24oz

$12.00

Spinach, Pineapple, Banana, Oat Milk, Date Paste, Vanilla Extract, Matcha Powder

Island Inspiration 16oz

Island Inspiration 16oz

$9.00

Apple, Ginger, Honey, Cashews, Blue Spirulina, Pineapple

Island Inspiration 24oz

Island Inspiration 24oz

$12.00

Apple, Ginger, Honey, Cashews, Blue Spirulina, Pineapple

Blue Steel

Blue Steel

$8.25

Cucumber, Celery, Apple, Lemon, Blue Spirulina

Cucumber Spirulina

Cucumber Spirulina

$8.25
Pineapple Heat

Pineapple Heat

$8.25

Pineapple, Apple, Celery, Spinach, Ginger

Celery Detox

Celery Detox

$8.25

Celery, Lemon

Charcoal Moon

Charcoal Moon

$8.25

Orange, Beetroot, Carrot, Ginger, Cayenne Powder

Green Machine 16oz

Green Machine 16oz

$9.00

Kale, Spinach, Spirulina, Avocado, Banana, Oat Milk, Dates, Vanilla Protein Powder, Hemp Seeds

Green Machine 24oz

Green Machine 24oz

$12.00

Kale, Spinach, Spirulina, Avocado, Banana, Oat Milk, Dates, Vanilla Protein Powder, Hemp Seeds

The Classic

$4.00

Orange, Wheatgrass

The Healer

$2.00

Lemon, Ginger, Honey, Black Pepper Oil

Easy Breezy

$4.00

Lemon, Honey, Blue Spirulina

Immune Booster

$4.00

Lemon, Honey, Elderberry, Cinnamon, Cayenne Powder

Advanced

Blue Steel

Blue Steel

$8.25

Cucumber, Celery, Apple, Lemon, Blue Spirulina

Charcoal Moon

Charcoal Moon

$8.25

Orange, Beetroot, Carrot, Ginger, Cayenne Powder

Celery Detox

Celery Detox

$8.25

Celery, Lemon

Wakeup Call

$2.00

Pineapple, Ginger, Turmeric Powder, Cayenne Powder

The Classic

$4.00

Orange, Wheatgrass

Easy Breezy

$4.00

Lemon, Honey, Blue Spirulina

The Healer

$2.00

Lemon, Ginger, Honey, Black Pepper Oil

Immune Booster

$4.00

Lemon, Honey, Elderberry, Cinnamon, Cayenne Powder

Cucumber Spirulina

Cucumber Spirulina

$8.25

Almond Mylk w/Spices

$5.00

Almonds, Himalayan Salt, Water

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Juice Bar and Smoothies shop

Website

Location

1260 Ashford crossing, Atlanta, GA 30346

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

PITA Mediterranean Street Food - Dunwoody, GA
orange starNo Reviews
4709 ashford dunwoody rd atlanta, GA 30338
View restaurantnext
Joey D's Oak Room - Atlanta
orange starNo Reviews
1015 Crown Pointe Pkwy Dunwoody, GA 30338
View restaurantnext
Alon's Bakery and Market - Dunwoody
orange star4.3 • 1,385
4505 Ashford Dunwoody Rd Atlanta, GA 30346
View restaurantnext
The Brass Tap - Atlanta GA (Permiter Center)
orange star4.4 • 345
4505 Ashford Dunwoody Road Atlanta, GA 30346
View restaurantnext
Sugar Shane's - Sandy Springs - 1110 Hammond Dr Suite 30
orange starNo Reviews
1110 Hammond Dr Suite 30 Sandy Springs, GA 30328
View restaurantnext
The Local Expedition - Sandy Springs
orange starNo Reviews
1110 Hammond Drive NE Suite 15 Sandy Springs, GA 30328
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Atlanta

Gu's Dumplings - Krog Street Market
orange star4.6 • 13,860
99 Krog St NE Suite M Atlanta, GA 30307
View restaurantnext
Fresh to Order
orange star4.6 • 9,016
860 Peachtree St Atlanta, GA 30308
View restaurantnext
Chopt Creative Salad Co. - Ansley Mall
orange star4.7 • 8,067
Ansley Mall 1544 Piedmont Ave NE Atlanta, GA 30324
View restaurantnext
Farm Burger - Buckhead
orange star4.4 • 6,021
3365 Piedmont Rd NE Atlanta, GA 30305
View restaurantnext
Fresh to Order
orange star4.6 • 5,116
1260 Cumberland Mall Atlanta, GA 30339
View restaurantnext
Hawkers Asian Street Fare - Atlanta
orange star4.3 • 4,889
661 Auburn Ave Northeast Atlanta, GA 30312
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Atlanta
Decatur
review star
Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)
Smyrna
review star
Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)
Tucker
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Stone Mountain
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Forest Park
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Marietta
review star
Avg 4.3 (55 restaurants)
Norcross
review star
Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)
Lithia Springs
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Austell
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston