WHOLLY COW BBQ

Meat by the Pound

Brisket

Brisket

$32.00+

This is what you came here for. Juicy rich meat and crunchy flavor popping bark. Our Brisket is slow-smoked to perfection for 16 hours using only the best White Oak, the King of Florida BBQ woods. Texas Hill Country style.

Picanha

Picanha

$32.00+

Beef and Salt! Simple is beautiful. Some call this the Queen of Steaks. Try this amazing cut smoked and grilled on our Parilla over real oak coals. We take our time and do it nice and slow to maximize the amazingly clean smokey flavor that you can only get from real wood that has burned down to coals. It's a labor of love that you need to enjoy. Goes great with Chimichurri, Beans, and Rice.

Pork Ribs

Pork Ribs

$32.00+

St. Louis style Spare Ribs. Smoked over real oak wood for 5+ hours these ribs are popping with flavor. So good they don't need sauce but we offer them with or without our signature rib sauce. So good you will want to add some to every order!

Beef Ribs

Beef Ribs

$34.00

3 Bone Dino Beef Ribs! These bad boys are succulent and delicious, think Ribeye on a stick. Smoked 6-8 hours over White Oak these bad boys are big, they weigh about 1 lb to 1.5 pounds on average. Typically available after 3 pm.

Beef Sausage

$4.00

All beef sausage with a bit of a kick. They call em HOT GUTS in Texas but we think they are just right. Slow smoked and given a snappy case that pops in your mouth, a delectable delight. Dip em in your favorite sauce or slap em in a Fresh Pretzel Bun!

Spicy Beef Sausage

$4.00

Sammy

Brisket Sandwich

$20.00

Our amazing brisket served on a fresh-baked Pretzel Bun with Momma's Coleslaw.

Picanha Sandwich

$20.00

Delicious Picanha sliced and served on a fresh Pretzel Bun and a side of our Hand Chopped Chimichurri.

Tri-Tip Sandwich

$22.00

Cali style sammy served on a fresh-baked Pretzel Bun. Served with a side of Momma's Coleslaw.

Sausage Sandwich

$15.00

Your choice of sausage in a fresh-baked Pretzel Roll and a side of Chimichurri.

Lunch Specials

Brisket Specials

Brisket Specials

$20.00

7oz lb of Brisket and your choice of two sides.

Picanha Special

Picanha Special

$20.00

7oz lb of Picanha and your choice of two sides.

Ribs Special

Ribs Special

$20.00

3 ribs and your choice of two sides.

Side

Momma's Coleslaw

Momma's Coleslaw

$2.50
Bourbon Bbq Beans

Bourbon Bbq Beans

$4.00

Granny's favorite beans! No corners cut these smoke for over 4 hours and are loaded with brisket trimmings. This is what BBQ Beans wish they could be when they grow up. Thick and hearty and loaded with flavor and kicked with some Bourbon. Eat them. You can thank me later.

Tater Salad

Tater Salad

$4.00

Think POTATO! Most potato salads make me cringe but this delicious side features the potato and lets it shine with just a bit of our special sauce. Italian Parsley gives this dish a fresh and amazing flavor. Meat and Taters make me happy and I think they will do the same for you!

Black Beans

Black Beans

$4.00

Ummmm. If you need an explanation then your not from here. A "secret" family recipe passed on from Abuela. Goes great with Picana and other Steaks. Match it with Rice. cause that's nice!

Rice

Rice

$2.50

Is NICE! Wowie WOW!!! It's great mixed with Black Beans and every meat. Smother it in our fresh Chimichurri and you have a bit of Heaven in a simple staple. Mashie Maush!

Mac N Cheese

Mac N Cheese

$4.00

A fan favorite. Real cheese, heavy cream, butter and fresh made pasta. I hope you can dig it!

Corn Bread

Corn Bread

$3.00

It's cornbread, sweet and yummy goes great with a big plate of BBQ. Nuff said.

Pretzel Bun

Pretzel Bun

$3.00

Fresh baked by a local European bakery every week. Everyone loves it!

Chopped Corn

$4.00

Yummy corn with butter and a kick of cayenne. Simple and delicious.

Sauce

Florida Sweet Bbq Sauce

$0.00+

Fresh real ingredients make this sauce pop. Not your traditional KC style sauce this one has a Florida kick to it that makes it one of a kind. Goes great with Beef, Chicken, Pork, Leather, Duck, Turkey, and Napkins. Get Saucy!

Sweet And Spicy Sauce

$0.00+

Similar to the Florida Sweet BBQ Sauce but with a fiery kick that takes it to the next level. Fresh real ingredients and slow simmered and made fresh weekly. Goes great with Beef, Chicken, Pork, Leather, Duck, Turkey, and Napkins. Get Saucy!

Southern Mustard Sauce

$0.00+

Our take on a southern favorite. We added a bit of spice to give this a warm glow and not a fiery shock. Mostly mild and popping with amazing flavors. Includes organic apple cider vinegar and love. This goes amazing with our pulled pork and pork ribs.

Hand Chopped Chimichurri Sauce

$0.00+

Parsley, Sage, Rosemary, and Garfunkle!

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Slow Smoked Brisket, Ribs, Shoulders, Steaks, Tri-tip, Picanha. All Oak Wood BBQ. Come in and enjoy!

Location

3080 Sheridan St #348, Hollywood, FL 33021

Directions

