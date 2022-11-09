Restaurant header imageView gallery

Wholly Cow Market

112 S. Main St.

Johnson, KS 67855

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Caramel Macchiato
Breakfast Sandwich
Call It Your Own

Bowls

Cowboy Bowl

Cowboy Bowl

$12.75

Wholly Cow steak pieces served with red onion, avocado, and tomato on top of a bed of fried potatoes topped with a fried egg. *

Farmer's Bowl

Farmer's Bowl

$10.75

Bacon, scrambled eggs, avocado and cheese served on top of a bed of fried potatoes with a choice of Oso Rojo hot sauce.

Kansas Oats Bowl

Kansas Oats Bowl

$7.25

Organic Wheatland Mills oatmeal topped with fruit of the day and sweetened with organic maple syrup.

Veggie Bowl

$10.25

Breakfast Platters

Hungry as a Horse

$11.75

Two pieces of bacon or sausage patties, two *eggs, fried potatoes and two pieces of Texas toast served with homemade jelly or two pancakes with choice of a homemade fruit syrup or organic maple syrup.

Show me the Gravy

$7.25

Homemade sausage gravy piled on top of two buttermilk biscuits. Add two fried eggs* on top +$2.00

Stack 'em Hot

Stack 'em Hot

$9.75

Four homemade buttermilk pancakes stacked high with your choice of a homemade fruit syrup or organic maple syrup and a choice of 2 pieces of bacon or 2 pieces of sausage.

French on the Plains

$10.75

Two pieces of French Texas Toast served with organic maple syrup and grass-fed butter made in Hugoton, KS with two pieces of sausage or bacon.

Country Omelet

$10.25

On The Lighter Side

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$7.75

Avocado mash with cherry tomatoes served on two piece of Texas Toast drizzled with olive oil. Add a two fried eggs on top +$2.00

Scones

Scones

$3.50

Homemade right here at Wholly Cow with organic Kansas flour and fresh ingredients.

Better than Breakfast Burrito

Better than Breakfast Burrito

$5.25

Our breakfast burritos our homemade daily. Choose from one of the choices or take a chance or go for the burrito of the day. The burrito of the day ranges from a Wholly Cow ground beef, potato, carrot, and onion or a Wholly Cow pastured chicken burrito. It all depends what Jamie has decided for the day! All come with an option of fresh homemade salsa!

Breakfast Sandwich

Breakfast Sandwich

$7.25

Your choice of sausage or bacon and a fried egg topped with cheese squeezed between a buttermilk biscuit. Add Avocado +$2.50

Yogurt Parfait

Yogurt Parfait

$3.50

Berries and yogurt topped with homemade granola!

Just Kiddin' Around Kids Menu

2 pieces of bacon or sausage patties with a side of Texas Toast.

2 bacon or sausage with toast

$5.50

Eggs & Toast

$3.75

Kiddie Pancakes

$4.50

Two buttermilk pancakes with a choice of homemade fruit syrup, organic maple syrup, or some banana slices on top.

Oatmeal in a Cup

$3.50

Organic Kansas oatmeal hot in a cup sweetened with pure organic maple syrup and topped with fruit.

Ridin' Solo Ala Carte

Bacon (1 piece)

$2.25

Sausage Patty (1-4oz. piece)

$4.25

Buttermilk Biscuit (1)

$1.00

Egg (1) Fried or Scrambled

$1.50

Texas Toast (1)

$1.75

Buttermilk Pancake (1)

$3.50

Avocado Slices

$2.75

Seasonal Fruit

$3.50

Fried Potatoes

$3.50

Yogurt

$3.75

Burgers & Sandwiches

Our burgers are 100% all-natural, grass fed and finished beef. Unless noted, all patties are one-third pound served on a brioche bun.
Call It Your Own

Call It Your Own

$11.25
The Sam

The Sam

$12.25

Named after our son, this burger is topped with bacon, grilled onions, pepper jack cheese and our famous "Sam" sauce. The sauce is on the spicy side.

Swiss on the Plains

$11.75

The Wholly Cow

$11.50
Wholly Cow Chicken Fried Steak Sandwich

Wholly Cow Chicken Fried Steak Sandwich

$12.75
The Diamond Back

The Diamond Back

$12.25

This burger features Wholly Cow patty with a piece of ham, cheese, and BBQ sauce served on top of Texas Toast.

It’s Not Beef

$12.25

BLT

$5.75

Salads

Wholly Cow Steak Salad

Wholly Cow Steak Salad

$10.50+

This steak salad features fresh greens, tomatoes, red onion, cucumber, blue cheese or feta cheese topped with all-natural, pasture raised and finished steak born and raised here in Stanton County dressed with a homemade dressing.

Garden Veggie Salad

Garden Veggie Salad

$5.50+

Mixed greens filled with tomatoes, avocado, cucumber, kalmata olives, red onion, feta cheese and dressing of your choice.

Wholly Cow Chef Salad

Wholly Cow Chef Salad

$7.50+

This salad features a combination of fresh spinach, arugula, and romaine lettuce topped with cucumber, onion, tomatoes, boiled egg, cheese, and diced ham.

Grilled Chicken

Grilled Chicken

$10.75+

Grilled chicken served on top of a bed of mixed greens, served with veggies, cheese, and your choice of dressing!

Chicken, Feta, Pecan, Dried Cranberry Salad with Raspberry Viniagrette Dressing

Chicken, Feta, Pecan, Dried Cranberry Salad with Raspberry Viniagrette Dressing

$12.95

Grilled chicken on a bed of mixed greens topped with cranberries, feta cheese, pecans, red onion, and cucumber. Served with Raspberry Viniagrette.

Lunch & Supper Special

Club Sandwhich + Side

$10.99Out of stock

Any Burger + Side + Soda

$10.00Out of stock

Beer Battered Cod + Coleslaw

$9.99Out of stock

Monte Cristo + Side

$10.25Out of stock

Tilapia Fish Tacos With Homemade Slaw

$9.50Out of stock

Open Face Roastbeef With Mashed Potatoes + Side Salad

$11.75

BLT Sandwich + Side + Soft Drink

$9.99Out of stock

Fried Checken + Mashed Potatoes And Gravy + Veggie

$12.50Out of stock

Fish N Chips

$9.99Out of stock

Bacon Jam Burger, Crispy Onions,Fries

$12.25Out of stock

Any Burger Drink

$10.00Out of stock

Ham And Beans And Corn Bread

$9.50Out of stock

Chili And Cinnamon Roll

$8.50Out of stock

Posole

$9.00Out of stock

Sides

Handcut Fries

$3.50

Homemade Potato Salad

$3.25
Side Salad

Side Salad

$3.00

Greek Orzo Pasta Salad

$3.50

Veggie of the Day

$3.50

Mac N Cheese

$4.50

Chips

$2.50

Fried Pickles

$6.50

Something Different

Handcut fries topped with cheddar cheese, Wholly Cow steak pieces and special homemade Umami Bomb ranch sauce.
Yogurt Parfait

Yogurt Parfait

$7.25

Seasonal fruit layered with Greek yogurt topped with homemade Wholly Cow granola.

Ranch Steak Fries

Ranch Steak Fries

$12.75
The Philly

The Philly

$12.25
Ranch Steak Mac 'n Cheese

Ranch Steak Mac 'n Cheese

$13.25

Kiddie Lunch

PB & J

$4.50

Hamburger

$6.50

Cheeseburger

$7.25

Grilled Cheese

$5.25

Extras

Avocado Slides

$2.75

Steak

$7.50

Hamburger Patty

$5.00

Fried Egg

$1.50

Cheese

$0.75

Green Chilies

$1.00

Season Fruit

$3.50

Dessert of the Day

Dessert of the Day - Blueberry Pie

$3.50Out of stock

Lemon Merange

$3.50Out of stock

Pecan Pie

$3.50Out of stock

Ham Sandwich & Chips

Ham Sandwich & Chips

Ham Sandwich & Chips

$10.00

Deli

Ham & Swiss Wrap

Ham & Swiss Wrap

$7.50

Roast Beef & Swiss Wrap

$8.50

Roast Beef & Cheddar Wrap

$7.50

Ham & Cheddar Wrap

$7.50
Gluten Free Ham & Swiss Lettuce Wrap

Gluten Free Ham & Swiss Lettuce Wrap

$7.25

Gluten Free Ham & Cheddar Lettuce Wrap

$7.25

Gluten Free Roast Beef & Cheddar Lettuce Wrap

$7.25

Gluten Free Roast Beef & Swiss Lettuce Wrap

$7.25

Funnel Cakes

Funnel Cake

$5.00Out of stock

Drinks

Caramel Macchiato

Caramel Macchiato

$4.65

White Chocolate Mocha

$4.65
Cafe Mocha

Cafe Mocha

$4.65
Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$3.50
Gourmet Hot Chocolate

Gourmet Hot Chocolate

$4.50

This drink is over the top! It starts with our homemade hot chocolate made with milk and your choice of syrup topped with Whipped Topping and chocolate drizzle.

Matcha Latte (Green Tea)

Matcha Latte (Green Tea)

$4.75
Cafe Latte

Cafe Latte

$3.85
Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$3.85
Hot Coffee

Hot Coffee

$2.65

Iced Coffee

$3.00

Our black drip coffee poured over ice.

Hot Tea Loose Leaf

Hot Tea Loose Leaf

$3.25
Dr. Pepper

Dr. Pepper

$2.89

A to go 24 oz. old-fashioned soda made from the original 1950s fountain from Emery Drug.

Cherry Vanilla Coke

Cherry Vanilla Coke

$3.25
Strawberry Vanilla Dr. Pepper

Strawberry Vanilla Dr. Pepper

$3.50
Vanilla Cream Root Beer

Vanilla Cream Root Beer

$3.50
Limeade

Limeade

$3.00

Choose from a homemade limeade or pick one of our handcrafted flavors: peach, strawberry, or cherry!

Fresh Cucumber Mint Limeade

Fresh Cucumber Mint Limeade

$3.25

Brazilian Cherry Limeade

$3.75

Take our classic cherry limeade and add a twist with a shot of our organic coconut sweetened condensed milk.

Fresh Peach Limeade

Fresh Peach Limeade

$3.50

Chocolate Soda

$3.95

Americano

$3.50

Two shots of espresso with equal amounts of hot water.

Cubano

$4.50

Two shots of espresso with shot of half and half lightly sweetened with brown sugar. This is the perfect drink if you are looking for a stronger coffee flavor with a hint of sweetness and pure richness!

Ice Tea

$2.25

Milk

$2.75

Juice

$3.00

Orange Juice

Coke

$2.89

A to go 24 oz. old-fashioned soda made from the original 1950s fountain from Emery Drug.

Root Beer

$2.89

A to go 24 oz. old-fashioned soda made from the original 1950s fountain from Emery Drug.

Green River

Green River

$2.99

This drink is famous for its bright green color and lemon-lime taste! A to go 24 oz. old-fashioned soda made from the original 1950s fountain from Emery Drug.

Homemade Chai Latte

$4.75
Milk Tea

Milk Tea

$5.00

Fruit Tea

$3.00

Milk Tea

$5.00

Caramel Apple Latte

Ice Cream

2 Scoops Ice Cream

$3.75

Ice Cream Sundae

$4.50

Floats

$4.50
Shakes

Shakes

$4.75

Malts

$5.00

Snowcone

$3.25

Cocktails

Jack & Coke

$8.00

Rum & Coke

$8.00

The Blue Horse Hard Lemonade

$8.00

The Fainting Goat Margarita

$8.50

The Farmer's Old Fashioned

$8.00

The Farming Wife Mojito

$7.50

The Kicking Mule

$8.00

The Little Red Hen Daquiri

$8.00

The Wholly Cow-Lada

$8.50

Bottled Beer

Domestic Bottled Beer

$4.50

Import Bottled Beer

$5.50

Specialty Bottled Beer

$5.50

Wine

Red

$7.00

White

$7.00

Club Membership

Single Membership

$10.00

Couples Membership

$18.50

Family Membership

$35.00

Company Membership of 10 Members +

$80.00

Seltzers

White Claw

We are a small family farm located in southwest, Kansas. We are the Canny family and are 5th generation family farmers. We raise all-natural, hormone and antibiotic free, nutrient rich, clean protein, grass-fed beef, lamb, eggs, and goat. We have extended our products to our farm-to-table restaurant that features many of our all-natural, pasture raised and finished products along with many other Kansas products.

