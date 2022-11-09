Wholly Cow Market
112 S. Main St.
Johnson, KS 67855
Popular Items
Bowls
Cowboy Bowl
Wholly Cow steak pieces served with red onion, avocado, and tomato on top of a bed of fried potatoes topped with a fried egg. *
Farmer's Bowl
Bacon, scrambled eggs, avocado and cheese served on top of a bed of fried potatoes with a choice of Oso Rojo hot sauce.
Kansas Oats Bowl
Organic Wheatland Mills oatmeal topped with fruit of the day and sweetened with organic maple syrup.
Veggie Bowl
Breakfast Platters
Hungry as a Horse
Two pieces of bacon or sausage patties, two *eggs, fried potatoes and two pieces of Texas toast served with homemade jelly or two pancakes with choice of a homemade fruit syrup or organic maple syrup.
Show me the Gravy
Homemade sausage gravy piled on top of two buttermilk biscuits. Add two fried eggs* on top +$2.00
Stack 'em Hot
Four homemade buttermilk pancakes stacked high with your choice of a homemade fruit syrup or organic maple syrup and a choice of 2 pieces of bacon or 2 pieces of sausage.
French on the Plains
Two pieces of French Texas Toast served with organic maple syrup and grass-fed butter made in Hugoton, KS with two pieces of sausage or bacon.
Country Omelet
On The Lighter Side
Avocado Toast
Avocado mash with cherry tomatoes served on two piece of Texas Toast drizzled with olive oil. Add a two fried eggs on top +$2.00
Scones
Homemade right here at Wholly Cow with organic Kansas flour and fresh ingredients.
Better than Breakfast Burrito
Our breakfast burritos our homemade daily. Choose from one of the choices or take a chance or go for the burrito of the day. The burrito of the day ranges from a Wholly Cow ground beef, potato, carrot, and onion or a Wholly Cow pastured chicken burrito. It all depends what Jamie has decided for the day! All come with an option of fresh homemade salsa!
Breakfast Sandwich
Your choice of sausage or bacon and a fried egg topped with cheese squeezed between a buttermilk biscuit. Add Avocado +$2.50
Yogurt Parfait
Berries and yogurt topped with homemade granola!
Just Kiddin' Around Kids Menu
2 bacon or sausage with toast
Eggs & Toast
Kiddie Pancakes
Two buttermilk pancakes with a choice of homemade fruit syrup, organic maple syrup, or some banana slices on top.
Oatmeal in a Cup
Organic Kansas oatmeal hot in a cup sweetened with pure organic maple syrup and topped with fruit.
Ridin' Solo Ala Carte
Burgers & Sandwiches
Call It Your Own
The Sam
Named after our son, this burger is topped with bacon, grilled onions, pepper jack cheese and our famous "Sam" sauce. The sauce is on the spicy side.
Swiss on the Plains
The Wholly Cow
Wholly Cow Chicken Fried Steak Sandwich
The Diamond Back
This burger features Wholly Cow patty with a piece of ham, cheese, and BBQ sauce served on top of Texas Toast.
It’s Not Beef
BLT
Salads
Wholly Cow Steak Salad
This steak salad features fresh greens, tomatoes, red onion, cucumber, blue cheese or feta cheese topped with all-natural, pasture raised and finished steak born and raised here in Stanton County dressed with a homemade dressing.
Garden Veggie Salad
Mixed greens filled with tomatoes, avocado, cucumber, kalmata olives, red onion, feta cheese and dressing of your choice.
Wholly Cow Chef Salad
This salad features a combination of fresh spinach, arugula, and romaine lettuce topped with cucumber, onion, tomatoes, boiled egg, cheese, and diced ham.
Grilled Chicken
Grilled chicken served on top of a bed of mixed greens, served with veggies, cheese, and your choice of dressing!
Chicken, Feta, Pecan, Dried Cranberry Salad with Raspberry Viniagrette Dressing
Grilled chicken on a bed of mixed greens topped with cranberries, feta cheese, pecans, red onion, and cucumber. Served with Raspberry Viniagrette.
Lunch & Supper Special
Club Sandwhich + Side
Any Burger + Side + Soda
Beer Battered Cod + Coleslaw
Monte Cristo + Side
Tilapia Fish Tacos With Homemade Slaw
Open Face Roastbeef With Mashed Potatoes + Side Salad
BLT Sandwich + Side + Soft Drink
Fried Checken + Mashed Potatoes And Gravy + Veggie
Fish N Chips
Bacon Jam Burger, Crispy Onions,Fries
Any Burger Drink
Ham And Beans And Corn Bread
Chili And Cinnamon Roll
Posole
Sides
Something Different
Extras
Dessert of the Day
Ham Sandwich & Chips
Deli
Funnel Cakes
Drinks
Caramel Macchiato
White Chocolate Mocha
Cafe Mocha
Hot Chocolate
Gourmet Hot Chocolate
This drink is over the top! It starts with our homemade hot chocolate made with milk and your choice of syrup topped with Whipped Topping and chocolate drizzle.
Matcha Latte (Green Tea)
Cafe Latte
Cappuccino
Hot Coffee
Iced Coffee
Our black drip coffee poured over ice.
Hot Tea Loose Leaf
Dr. Pepper
A to go 24 oz. old-fashioned soda made from the original 1950s fountain from Emery Drug.
Cherry Vanilla Coke
Strawberry Vanilla Dr. Pepper
Vanilla Cream Root Beer
Limeade
Choose from a homemade limeade or pick one of our handcrafted flavors: peach, strawberry, or cherry!
Fresh Cucumber Mint Limeade
Brazilian Cherry Limeade
Take our classic cherry limeade and add a twist with a shot of our organic coconut sweetened condensed milk.
Fresh Peach Limeade
Chocolate Soda
Americano
Two shots of espresso with equal amounts of hot water.
Cubano
Two shots of espresso with shot of half and half lightly sweetened with brown sugar. This is the perfect drink if you are looking for a stronger coffee flavor with a hint of sweetness and pure richness!
Ice Tea
Milk
Juice
Orange Juice
Coke
A to go 24 oz. old-fashioned soda made from the original 1950s fountain from Emery Drug.
Root Beer
A to go 24 oz. old-fashioned soda made from the original 1950s fountain from Emery Drug.
Green River
This drink is famous for its bright green color and lemon-lime taste! A to go 24 oz. old-fashioned soda made from the original 1950s fountain from Emery Drug.
Homemade Chai Latte
Milk Tea
Fruit Tea
Milk Tea
Caramel Apple Latte
Cocktails
Club Membership
Seltzers
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
We are a small family farm located in southwest, Kansas. We are the Canny family and are 5th generation family farmers. We raise all-natural, hormone and antibiotic free, nutrient rich, clean protein, grass-fed beef, lamb, eggs, and goat. We have extended our products to our farm-to-table restaurant that features many of our all-natural, pasture raised and finished products along with many other Kansas products.
112 S. Main St., Johnson, KS 67855