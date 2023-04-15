Wholy Smoke Family Restaurant 447 W Butler Rd

  • Home
2 FOR $32.50 COUPON

DINNER 1

$16.25

DINNER 2

$16.25

BARRELS/FRIES/TOTS

Loaded Barrels

$10.00

Loaded Fries

$10.00

Loaded Tots

$10.00

BREAD

Extra Bun

$0.35

Extra Cornbread

$0.35

Extra Roll

$0.35

CAKE

CAKES

$4.00

DINNERS

#1 Seafood Platter

$28.99

#2 Seafood Platter

$27.99

1/2 Slab Dinner

$21.00

2 Hot Dog Dinner

$12.00

2 Meat Dinner

$19.00

3 Meat Dinner

$23.00

4 Meat Dinner

$27.00

6 Meatless Wing Dinner

$13.50

Beef Brisket Dinner

$17.00

Beef Sausage Dinner

$14.00

Brisket SANDWICH Dinner

$17.00

Chicken SANDWICH Dinner

$13.00

Chopped Chicken Dinner

$13.00

Chopped Pork Dinner

$14.00

Croaker & Shrimp Dinner

$17.99

Croaker Dinner

$13.99

Croaker SANDWICH Dinner

$13.99

Jackfruit Dinner

$13.00

Jackfruit SANDWICH Dinner

$13.00

Lobster & Shrimp Dinner

$21.99

Lobster Dinner

$28.99

Pork Rib Dinner

$15.00

Pork SANDWICH Dinner

$14.00

Red Snapper Dinner

$13.99

Red Snapper SANDWICH Dinner

$13.99

Salmon Dinner

$14.99

Salmon,Shrimp Dinner

$18.99

Sausage Dinner

$14.00

Sausage SANDWICH Dinner

$14.00

Shrimp Dinner

$12.99

Swai & Shrimp Dinner

$17.99

Swai Dinner

$12.99

Swai SANDWICH Dinner

$12.99

Turkey Leg Dinner

$13.50

Vegan Pasta Dinner

$13.00

Veggie Plate

$10.00

Whole Slab Dinner

$33.00

DRINKS

1/2 & 1/2

$2.50

Arnold Palmer

$2.50

Coke

$1.35

Diet Coke

$1.35

Green Apple Lemonade

$2.50

Reg Lemonade

$2.50

Sprite

$1.35

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Unsweet Tea

$2.50

Water/Cup Of Ice

$0.35

EXTRA MEAT

1 LB Of Brisket

$17.99

1 LB Of Chicken

$15.00

1 LB Of Jackfruit

$17.99

1 LB Of Pork

$17.99

1 LB Of Sausage

$17.99

1 LB Of Vegan Pasta

$17.99

1/2 Lb Brisket

$9.00

1/2 Lb Chicken

$8.00

1/2 Lb Jackfruit

$9.00

1/2 Lb Pork

$9.00

1/2 Lb Sausage

$9.00

1/2 Lb Vegan Pasta

$9.00

1/2 Slab

$13.99

6 Shrimp

$6.99

Croaker

$7.99

Lobster Tail

$8.99

Red Snapper

$7.99

Side Of Brisket

$6.00

Side Of Chicken

$6.00

Side Of Jackfruit

$6.00

Side Of Pork

$6.00

Side Of Ribs

$6.00

Side Of Sausage

$6.00

Side Of Vegan Pasta

$6.00

Swai

$6.99

Turkey Leg

$8.99

WHOLE MAC

$50.00

Whole Slab

$27.99

FAMILY MEAL

Small Family Meal Deal

$51.00

Medium Family Meal Deal

$89.00

Large Family Meal Deal

$127.00

FAMILY SIDES

Family Baked Beans

$7.50

Family Blackberry Cobbler

$7.50

Family Coleslaw

$7.50

Family Collards

$7.50

Family Corn Nuggets

$7.50

Family Cornbread Fritters

Family Fried Green Beans

$7.50

Family Green Beans

$7.50

Family Grits

$7.50

Family Jackfruit

$7.50

Family Jambalaya Brown Rice

$7.50

Family Mac N Cheese

$7.50

Family Okra

$7.50

Family Peach Cobbler

$7.50

Family Potato Salad

$7.50

Family Seasoned Fries

$7.50

Family Spicy Pintos

$7.50

Family Squash & Zucchini

$7.50

Family Strawberry Cobbler

$7.50

Family Sweet Potato Crunch

$7.50

Family Tots

$7.50

Family Vegan Pasta

$7.50

Family Yams

$7.50

GALLON JUGS

GREEN APPLE LEMONADE GALLON

$8.00

REG LEMONADE GALLON

$6.00

TEA GALLON

$4.00

GRITS

Croaker & Grits

$10.99

Croaker,Shrimp & Grits

$14.99

Red Snapper & Grits

$10.99

Red Snapper,Shrimp & Grits

$14.99

Salmon & Grits

$11.99

Salmon,Shrimp & Grits

$16.99

Shrimp & Grits

$10.99

Swai & Grits

$9.99

Swai,Shrimp & Grits

$13.99

HOTDOGS

2 Hot Dogs W/Fries

$9.50

1 Hot Dog

$3.25

2 Hot Dogs W/Tots

$9.50

KID'S DINNERS

Kid's Dinners

$8.00

MEATLESS WINGS

10 Meatless Wings

$16.00

SANDWICHES

Single Sandwiches

$6.50

Sandwich/Tots/Drink

$9.50

Sandwich/Fries/Drink

$9.50

SAUCES

Carolina Vinegar Sauce

$0.50

Garlic Parm Sauce

$0.50

Hot Damn Sauce

$0.50

Moonshine Sauce

$0.50

Original Sauce

$0.50

Spicy Gold Sauce

$0.50

Spicy Sauce

$0.50

Sugar Free Original Sauce

$0.50

Sweet Mango Sauce

$0.50

Sweet Red Chilli Sauce

$0.50

Teriyaki Sauce

$0.50

Texas Gold Sauce

$0.50

SIDES

Baked Beans

$4.00

Blackberry Cobbler

$4.00

Cabbage

$4.00

Coleslaw

$4.00

Collards

$4.00

Corn Fritters

Corn Nuggets

$4.00

Fried Green Beans

$4.00

Green Beans

$4.00

Grits

$4.00

Jambalaya Brown Rice

$4.00

Mac N Cheese

$4.00

Okra

$4.00

Onion Rings

$4.00

Peach Cobbler

$4.00

Potato Salad

$4.00

Seasoned Fries

$4.00

Seasoned Yellow Rice

$4.00

Spicy Pintos

$4.00

Squash & Zucchini

$4.00

Strawberry Cobbler

$4.00

Sweet Potato Crunch

$4.00

Tots

$4.00

Turnip Greens

$4.00

Yams

$4.00

TURKEY PAN SERVINGS

Turkey Pan Baked Beans

$35.00

Turkey Pan Blackberry Cobbler

$35.00

Turkey Pan Cabbage

$35.00

Turkey Pan Coleslaw

$35.00

Turkey Pan Collards

$35.00

Turkey Pan Corn Nuggets

$35.00

Turkey Pan Cornbread Fritters

$35.00

Turkey Pan Fried Green Beans

$35.00

Turkey Pan Green Beans

$35.00

Turkey Pan Grits

$35.00

Turkey Pan Grits (w cheese)

$35.00

Turkey Pan Jambalaya Brown Rice

$35.00

Turkey Pan Mac n Cheese

$35.00

Turkey Pan Okra

$35.00

Turkey Pan Onion Rings

$35.00

Turkey Pan Potato Salad

$35.00

Turkey Pan Seasoned Fries

$35.00

Turkey Pan Seasoned Yellow Rice

$35.00

Turkey Pan Spicy Pintos

$35.00

Turkey Pan Squash & Zucchini

$35.00

Turkey Pan Strawberry Cobbler

$35.00

Turkey Pan Sweet Potato Crunch

$35.00

Turkey Pan Yams

$35.00

WINGS

6 Wings

$9.00

8 Wings

$10.00

10 Wings

$12.00

12 Wings

$14.00

6 Wings/1 Side

$11.00

8 Wings/2 Sides

$16.00

10 Wings/1 Side

$14.00

12 Wings/1 Side

$16.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
