American
Bars & Lounges

Who's Jac W.? 1626 2nd Avenue

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

1626 2nd Avenue

New York, NY 10028

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Food

Starters

Bread for Table

Charred Octopus

$26.00

Chicken Wings

$19.00

Mac & Cheese

$19.00

Quesadilla Rustic

$17.00

Shishito peppers

$16.00

Tuna Tartare

$21.00

Zucchini Chips

$16.00

pulled pork tacos

$17.00

Calamari

$19.00

Brussels Sprouts

$16.00

Arrancini

$17.00

Peruvian Ceviche

$19.00

Entrees

Bucatini

$23.00

Cheddar Cheeseburger

$22.00

Pork Milanese

$32.00

Fire Entree

Fire Next Course

Half Roasted Chicken

$35.00

NY Strip Steak & Frites

$39.00

Wild Mushroom Cavatelli

$25.00

Hold Fire

fish and chips

$26.00

gnocchi

$22.00

Buttermilk Fried Chicken Sandwich

$21.00

Parpadelle Bolognese

$26.00

Sides

Charred Baby Carrots

$9.00

Sautéed broccoli

$9.00

Tater Tots

$9.00

French Fries

$9.00

Bacon

$4.00

Canadian Ham

$9.00

Potatoes

$7.00

Steak add on

$11.00

Shrimp add on

$9.00

Delicata Squash

$9.00

Brunch

Omelet

$22.00

Blueberry Pancakes

$16.00

Waffle

$16.00

Eggs Benedict

$20.00

Eggs

$3.00

Shakshuka

$25.00

Whipped Ricotta Toast

$17.00

Almond Butter Toast

$14.00

Avocado Toast

$17.00

french toast

$19.00

Cali Burger

$23.00

Cheddar Cheeseburger

$22.00

Wild Mushroom Cavatelli

$25.00

Fish Sandwich

$24.00

Salads

Chopped Salad

$18.00

Gem Lettuce Salad

$15.00

Desserts

Apple Tart

$9.00

Ice Cream

$6.00

New York Style Cheesecake

$9.00

Pecan Pie

$9.00

Sorbet

$5.00

Jac's lotus

$15.00

coconut cake

$9.00

Happy Hour Food

HH Zucchini Chips

$9.00

HH Wings (four)

$9.00

HH Tacos (Two)

$9.00

HH Brussel Sprouts

$9.00

HH Dumplings

$9.00

HH Parmesan Fries

$9.00

Lunch Special

beer- lunch

house wine- lunch

soda-lunch

Burger

$15.00

BM Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

PB Mushroom Burger

$15.00

Crispy Fish Sandwich

$15.00

Tacos (Lunch)

$15.00

Drinks

Aperitivo

Amaretto Di Saronno

$10.00

Aperol

$11.00

Averna Amaro

$10.00

Barsol Pisco Primero Quebranta

$10.00

Campari

$10.00

Caravella Limoncella

$10.00

Cynar Ricetta Originale

$10.00

Fernet Branca

$10.00

Galliano

$10.00

gozio ameretto

$12.00

Luxardo Amaro Abano

$11.00

Montenegro Amaro

$11.00

Pimm's

$11.00

Ramazzotti Amaro Liqueur

$11.00

Beer

allagash white draft

$10.00

ommegand draft

$10.00

tenement pilsner draft

$11.00

lagunitas IPA draft

$10.00

buenaveza salt and lime

$10.00

juice bomb ipa

$10.00

sunday light

$9.00

empirical can 1 oolong tea

$15.00

southeast whirlpool cider cranberry

$11.00

black duck porter

$12.00

tenement pilsner

$11.00

transverse autumn ale

$11.00

Water

Sparkling Water

$5.00

Still Water

$5.00

Brunch Drinks

Mimosa

$25.00

Bloody Mary

$25.00

Mimosa Glass

$11.00

Bloody Mary Glass

$11.00

Coffee / Tea

Cappuccino

$6.00

Coffee

$5.00

Double Expresso

$8.00

Espresso

$5.00

Hot Tea

$5.00

Iced Tea

$5.00

Latte

$6.00

Lemonade

$5.00

Cordials

Mr. Black Coffee

$10.00

Romana Black Sambuca

$10.00

sambuca

$10.00

Gin

fords gin

$13.00

Hendricks

$14.00

Plymouth

$12.00

Empress

$14.00

pomp & whimsy

$14.00

botanist

$16.00

Nolet's Silver

$13.00

Happy hour

tenement pilsner DRAFT

$6.00

allagash white

$6.00

ommegand

$6.00

lagunitas

$6.00

aviator

$11.00

the riddler

$11.00

smokey apple cider margarita

$11.00

blueberry thyme

$11.00

cranberry mule

$11.00

dark & stormy

$11.00

autumn afternoon

$11.00

redrum

$11.00

the bartender

$11.00

new maid

$11.00

house wine white

$9.00

house wine red

$9.00

margarita (original)

$11.00

spicy margarita

$11.00

Red

Caymus-Suisun Grand Durif 2019 Bottle

$125.00

caillou pinot noir

$49.00

Duckhorn Merlot 2018 Bottle

$110.00

Emmolo Merlot 2019 Bottle

$120.00

Famille Perrin Cote Du Rhone

$37.00

Felino malbec bottle 2020

$42.00

Prisoner Cabernet Sauvignon 2019 Bottle

$75.00

rosario vera temparanillo

$44.00

Unshackled Cabernet Sauvignon 2020 Bottle

$75.00

truth be told cab bottle

$60.00

bonanza cab bottle

$52.00

Corkage Fee

$25.00

Felino Malbec glass

$13.00

rosario vero tempranillo glass

$12.00

unshackled glass

$17.00

caillou pinot noir glass

$14.00

truth be told cab glass

$15.00

de loach zinfandel glass

$12.00

Rum

Captain Morgan Spiced

$12.00

Don Q Cristal

$11.00

rumchata

$10.00

Signature Cocktails

aperol spritz

$16.00

Espresso Martini

$16.00

new maid

$16.00

Rosemary's Baby

$16.00

The Riddler

$16.00

aviator

$16.00

smoky apple margarita

$16.00

blueberry thyme

$16.00

cranberry mule

$16.00

dark & stormy

$16.00

autumn afternoon

$16.00

redrum

$16.00

the bartender

$16.00

Soda/Juices

Club Soda

$4.00

Coke

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Ginger Ale

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Cranberry

$4.00

Milk

$4.00

Sparkling / Rose

la vielle ferme

$12.00

Paul Buisse Crémant De Loire

$12.00

Riondo Prosseco Spago Nero

$13.00

La Veille Ferme Bottle

$35.00

Paul Buisse Crémant De Loire Bottle

$45.00

Riondo Prosecco Spago Nero Bottle

$38.00

Telmont Reserve Brut

$120.00

Tequila

1800 Milenio Extra Anejo

$50.00

Don Julio 1942

$40.00

Don Julio Anejo

$18.00

Gran Centenario Extra Anejo

$50.00

Herradura Anejo

$16.00

Maestro Dobel 50 Extra Anejo

$60.00

Millagro Anejo

$17.00

Patron Sherry Cask

$32.00

komos anejo

$30.00

Libelula

$14.00

bribon

$14.00

Casamigos Blanco

$18.00

codigo

$16.00

Milagro Silver

$13.00

tanteo chipotle

$14.00

Don Julio Blanco

$14.00

Deleon

$15.00

dahlia

$15.00

Espero

$10.00

gran coramino

$18.00

Herradura Silver

$13.00

Maestro Dobel Diamente

$18.00

ocho blanco

$16.00

Patron Silver

$14.00

Reserva Platino

$22.00

santera blanco

$22.00

Los Siete Misterios

$14.00

Pierde Almas La Puritita Verda

$14.00

el silencio

$14.00

Clase Azul Reposado

$30.00

Herradura Reposado

$14.00

Millagro Repasado

$15.00

ocho reposado

$25.00

Reserva Reposado

$22.00

Vodka

Svedka

$14.00

Titos

$14.00

Ketel One

$14.00

ALB

$14.00

Neft Vodka

$14.00

Chopin

$15.00

Wheatley Vodka

$14.00

Whisky - Scotch

balvenie 12

$16.00

balvenie 14

$18.00

Basil Haydens Bourbon

$14.00

Benriach 10

$18.00

Blantons

$17.00

Bonricck 12 yr

$16.00

Buffalo Trace

$15.00

Bulleit Bourbon

$14.00

Bulleit Rye

$14.00

bushmills 1608

$16.00

bushmills black bush

$16.00

bushmills red bush

$16.00

Compass Box

$16.00

Compass Box Peat Monster

$18.00

copper dog

$14.00

Crown Royal

$14.00

Dickel Rye Whisky

$13.00

Dickel Tenn Whisky

$14.00

Eagles Rare

$18.00

elijah craig

$23.00

Evan Williams Bourbon

$11.00

Four Roses Bourbon

$13.00

four roses single barrel

$16.00

Gentleman Jack

$20.00

Glenfiddich Reserve 12 Yr

$18.00

Great Jones Bourbon

$13.00

Hatozaki Whisky

$18.00

Hennessy

$17.00

hibiki

$35.00

high west double rye

$18.00

high west prairie

$18.00

Highland Park 12 Yr Scotch

$18.00

Howlers Head

$16.00

Hudson Straight Rye

$14.00

Jack Daniels

$13.00

Jack Daniels Honey

$14.00

Jack Daniels Rye

$14.00

Jameson

$13.00

jameson orange

$13.00

Jefferson Reverse

$18.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$16.00

Johnnie Walker Blue

$50.00

Johnnie Walker Red

$12.00

Jonnie Walker High Rye

$16.00

Kamiki Whisky

$18.00

Kikori Whiskey thewoodsman

$17.00

Kikori Whisky

$12.00

Knob Creek

$16.00

Knob Creek Rye

$16.00

Lagavulin Scotch 8 Year

$18.00

Laphroaig

$18.00

Larceny

$17.00

Mad River Rye

$16.00

Makers Mark 46

$14.00

Makers Mark Bourbon

$13.00

McCallan 12 Yr

$18.00

Michters American Whisky

$14.00

Michters Rye

$14.00

Michters Sour Mash

$14.00

Oban 14

$16.00

Oban Little Bay Scotch

$20.00

Old Forester

$12.00

Powers Gold Whisky

$13.00

Rabbit Hole

$16.00

Rose and Co. Whisky

$12.00

Sazarec Rye 6yr

$13.00

Screwball Peanut Butter Whisky

$13.00

Sia Scotch

$12.00

staggs

$16.00

Stranahans Blue Peak

$14.00

Stronahans Blue Peak

$17.00

Suntory Whiskey Toki

$14.00

Talisker Scotch 10 Yr

$15.00

teelings

$16.00

the dalmor

$18.00

The Glenrothes

$16.00

the glenrothes

$22.00

the peat monster

$16.00

Tullamore Dew

$13.00

Weller 12 Yr

$50.00

Weller Antique BBN

$60.00

Wellers Antique 107

$65.00

Wellers Special Reserve

$28.00

Woodford Reserve Bourbon

$14.00

Woodford Reserve Double Oak 8 Yr

$15.00

Woodford Reserve Rye

$15.00

Wyoming Whisky

$13.00

yamazaki

$35.00

yamazaki 12 year

$30.00

bibb & tucker

$18.00

dalmore 15yr

$32.00

White

kris pinot grigo glass

$12.00

joseph drouhin chard glass

$14.00

biokult nacken

$13.00

paul gruner veltliner

$12.00

caillou sauvignon blanc

$13.00

Chalk Hill Chardonnay Bottle

$50.00

Caillou Sauvignon Blanc Bottle

$48.00

Paul Buisse Sauvignon Touraine

$42.00

Unshackled Sauvignon Blanc 2020 Bottle

$55.00

kris pinot grigio

$42.00

joseph drouhin bottle chardonnay

$36.00

scattered peaks fume blanc bottle

$54.00

biokult nacken

$49.00

Corkage Fee

$25.00

NYE Prefix

Starters

Tuna Crudo

$64.00

Brussel Sprouts

$64.00

Beef Tartare

$64.00

Main

Cavatelli

NY Strip

Branzino

Dessert

Chocolate Mousse

Pecan Pie

Raspberry Tartlet

All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

We prepare the freshest food from our scratch kitchen, with seasonally and locally resourced products with creativity and high value placed on guest experience.

Location

1626 2nd Avenue, New York, NY 10028

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Map
