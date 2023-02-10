  • Home
Whym Craft Pub & Brewery 853 Lafayette Rd

No reviews yet

853 Lafayette Rd

Hampton, NH 03842

Popular Items

Whym Famous House Made Pretzels
The Slayer Chicken Sandwich
Whym's Carrot Cake

Togo Beer/ Cans /Growlers

Major Juicy NEIPA 4pk 16oz cans

$20.00

Pangaea 2013 Barley Wine 2pk 16oz cans

$20.00

Leftover Fireworks NEIPA 4pk 16oz cans

$20.00

Plank Walker Baltic Porter 4pk 16oz cans

$25.00

Double Dribble NE DIPA 4pk cans

$25.00

Against my Better Judgment Growler

$15.00

Comet Pale Growler

$15.00

Keep NH Brewing Growler

$15.00

Knight Rider Growler

$20.00

Metapils Growler

$15.00

Pangea Growler

$25.00

Sandy Cheeks Growler

$15.00

Vienna Lager Growler

$15.00

Appetizers

Classic Belgian Frites

$8.00

house cut • twice fried • garlic aioli

Chef's Frites

$10.00

house cut • twice fried potatoes • house infused umami oil • parmesan • chef select herbs

Beer Frizzled Pickles

$9.00

thinly sliced pickles • not—so-classic dipping sauces • hopped honey whole grain • sriracha aioli

Bangkok Shrimp

Bangkok Shrimp

$13.00

buttermilk fried baby shrimp • house thai chili sauce

Whym Famous House Made Pretzels

Whym Famous House Made Pretzels

$9.00

from scratch daily • oven baked • beer inspired sauces • gouda stout cheese • hopped honey whole grain • sriracha aioli

Garlic & Herb Edamame

$8.00

edamame pods • garlic • chef’s herbs • fusion sauce

Whyngs

$17.00

hand cut • bbq brined • jerk rubbed • fried and tossed in mango beerbq • topped with crushed almond • served with garlic aioli • substitute coconut buffalo on request

Haddock Nuggets

$15.00

North Atlantic line caught haddock • lemon • herbs • pickled ginger tarter • New England style clam fry

New England Fish Taco

$6.50

Fresh New England style fish taco inspired by our TV appearance on the Cooking Channel's Cheap Eats, Season 3 Episode 12, with Ali Kahn!

Jager Poutine

$14.00

maine grown house cut potatoes • mushroom gravy • cheese curds

New American & Fusion Handhelds

The O.G. Burger

The O.G. Burger

$16.00

as classic as it gets • 8oz house formed joe's meat shoppe ground beef patty* • cheddar • greens • tomato • american sauces • grilled bun • served with house cut frites

Bourbon Bacon Blue Burger

Bourbon Bacon Blue Burger

$18.00

bourbon seasoned joe’s meat shoppe house pressed 8 oz burger patty* • crumbled blue cheese • applewood smoked bacon • greens • grilled bun • served with house cut frites

Black Bean Burrito Burger

Black Bean Burrito Burger

$15.50

handmade seasoned black bean patty • jalapeno jam • avocado crema • lettuce • tomato • onion • served with house cut frites

Caribbean Hot Chicken Sandwich

$17.50

Just like the old Caribbean, but better! *buttermilk fried, antibiotic & nitrate free, free range chicken breast • house buffalo sauce created with portsmouth nh's spicy shark hot sauce company's reef shark hot sauce • applewood bacon • grilled onions • grilled bun • frites

The Slayer Chicken Sandwich

$17.00

*seasoned chicken breast • garlic aioli • applewood bacon • greens • tomato • sharp cheddar • potato bun • frites

Herbed Parma Grilled Cheese & Tomato Soup

Herbed Parma Grilled Cheese & Tomato Soup

$15.00

herbed parmesan and butter grilled sourdough bread • cheddar & swiss • creamy homemade tomato basil soup • add applewood bacon • 3 • add tomato • .75

Psych-e-Delicious Swiss Burger

$18.00

8 oz house formed joe's meat shoppe ground beef patty* • mushroom medley • melted swiss • greens • grilled bun • served with house cut frites

World Fusion Entrees

Clean Fusion Noodle Bowl

Clean Fusion Noodle Bowl

$15.00

sautéed rice noodle bowl • fresh vegetables • maple soy fusion sauce • gochugaru • add grilled chicken • 6 • add sauteed shrimp • 5.50 • add fried shrimp • 5

Gouda Stout Mac & Cheese

$16.00

gouda • stout • cavatappi • toasted brown butter breadcrumbs add applewood bacon • 3

Buffalo Mac & Cheese

Buffalo Mac & Cheese

$22.00

gouda • stout • spiceology mother plucker roasted antibiotic-free chicken breast • coconut buffalo sauce • scallions • gochugaru • garlic aioli drizzle • toasted brown butter breadcrumbs

Lobster Mac and Cheese

$30.00Out of stock

fresh maine lobster • house made saison lobster gouda cheese sauce • sherry old bay bread crumbs • cavatappi

Fish & Chips

Fish & Chips

$22.00

*Our famous Allagash White beer battered • Atlantic line caught haddock • pickled ginger tartar • lemon • bok choy slaw • frites

Pappardelle Bolognese

$19.00

fresh pappardelle • beef • pork • pancetta • sofrito • ragout • homemade garlic bread

Chicken Tenders & Fries

$14.00

New England Baked Haddock

$26.00

north atlantic line caught 8 oz haddock filet • white wine brown butter • sherry breadcrumbs • house pilaf • seasonal vegetable

Maple Bourbon Chicken & Waffle

$21.00

chicken tenderloin • belgian waffle • crumbled apple wood bacon • maple bourbon butter

Jägerschnitzel

$22.00

sustainably raised pork tenderloin • jäger gravy • mushroom • fresh flat noodle pasta • seasonal veg

Specials

Smoked Jalapeno Queso app

$13.00Out of stock

house tortillas • smoked gouda queso • jalapeño• paprika

SAIGON SAMI (bahn mi) entree

$20.00Out of stock

marinated sliced beef tip • pickled veggies • parsley • sriracha aioli • piantadosi roll • served with roasted peanut glass noodles

HIP FISH SAMI entree

$18.00Out of stock

line caught northern atlantic fried haddock • pickled red onion tarter • lettuce • tomato • potato bun • with house cut frites

Exeter Chamber Swasey Burger

$18.00

Salads

Sgt. Peppercorns Romaine Hearts

$16.00

Romaine Heart Ceased Salad with anchovy free Caesar dressing, brined green peppercorn and oversized croutons.

Classic Greens Salad

$15.00

little leaf farms local greens • tomato • onion • carrot • seasonal vinaigrette

#PumpkinSpiceGoals Salad

$16.00

Half Salad

$9.00

Soups

Creamy Tomato Basil Soup

$9.00

house made • fresh basil • chef’s herbs

Seafood Chowder

$10.00

atlantic caught seafood • belgian witbier • creamy broth • potato • add 2oz maine lobster $5

Soup of the Day

$10.00

rotation of our favorite soups • ask your server or check whym.beer

Desserts

Churro De Leche Fried Pretzel Dough

$8.00

Whym's Carrot Cake

$8.00

As classic as it gets. Whym's home made carrot cake with walnuts and cream cheese frosting

Maple Salted Caramel Brownie

$8.00

Walnut Pecan Pie

$8.00

Turtle Cheesecake

$8.00

Kids Menu

Kids Chicken Fingers

$8.00

three house breaded, fried chicken fingers • frites

Kids Mac n Cheese

$7.00

gouda cheese sauce • cavatappi

Kids Pasta

$5.00

cavatappi • butter • parmesan on the side

Kids Cheeseburger

$11.00

beef patty • cheddar • bun • frites (PLAIN - ask for toppings)

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.00

sharp cheddar • fresh sourdough • frites

Kids Popcorn Shrimp

$9.00

fried baby shrimp • house frites

Pretzel Dog W/Fries

$10.00Out of stock

Kids Chicken & Waffles

$14.00

Lunch Specials

Big Miller Smash Burger

$15.00+

Lunch Grilled Cheese & Tomato Soup

$13.00

New England Haddock Sandwich

$17.00

Comedy Events

2/3/23 with Amy Tee

$20.00

2/10/23 with Kyle Krawford

$20.00

2/17/23 with Will Noonan

$20.00

2/24/23 with Rob Steen

$20.00

Swag

3" Circle Sticker

3" Circle Sticker

$3.00
3x5 Oval

3x5 Oval

$4.00
Canvas Tote Bag

Canvas Tote Bag

$9.00

Koozie

$4.50
Hat Castro 4Panel Army Embroidered Green Adjustable

Hat Castro 4Panel Army Embroidered Green Adjustable

$25.00
Beanie Pom Pom Maroonish Embroidered

Beanie Pom Pom Maroonish Embroidered

$18.00Out of stock

Beanie Grey Embroidered

$18.00

Beanie Black Embroidered

$18.00

Beanie Orange Embroidered

$18.00

Glassware

Whym Stemless Teku

$12.00

Whym Black logo 16oz Boston Cooler

$6.00

Whym Rocks Glass

$14.00

Whym Half Liter Stein

$14.00

Whym Liter Stein

$23.00

Hoodie

Blue

$40.00

Women's Tanks

Banana Cream

$20.00

Mint

$20.00

Turquoise

$20.00

Desert Pink

$20.00

Turquoise

$20.00

Mint

$20.00

Desert Pink

$20.00

Banana Cream

$20.00

Banana Cream

$20.00

Mint

$20.00

Turquoise

$20.00

Desert Pink

$20.00

Banana Cream

$20.00

Mint

$20.00

Turquoise

$20.00

Desert Pink

$20.00

Turquoise

$20.00

Desert Pink

$20.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:59 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:59 am
WHYM, Water Hops Yeast & Malt Join us for expertly hand crafted Beer, Cocktails, & Food. Local Musicians, Music Bingo, Trivia, and other Live Entertainment. View live draft, cocktail, and food menus at www.whym.beer Fresh, local ingredients, scratch kitchen. Family friendly, family operated, family owned Large Patio, Al Fresco open air dinning room, lower level lounge. We are handmade!

