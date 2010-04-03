Restaurant header imageView gallery

Wi Jammin Caribbean Restaurant

5103 West Pico

Los Angeles, CA 90019

Order Again

Plates

Small Veggie Plate

$18.00

Large Veggie Plate

$21.00

Small Traditional

$18.00

Large Traditional

$21.00
Small Premium

$20.00

Large Premium

$28.00

Small Combo

$23.00

Large Combo

$26.00

Small Seafood

$30.00

Large Seafood

$35.00

Jammin Hour

Fried Chicken

$13.50

Jerk Chicken Special

$15.00

Curry Chicken

$13.50

Brown Stew Chicken

$13.50

Sides

Garden Salad

$3.00

Ground Food

$5.00

Rice & "Peas"

$5.00

Steamed Rice

$3.00

Steamed Cabbage

$3.00

Gungo Peas

$5.00

Fried Plantains

$4.00

Callaloo

$5.00

Hot Sauce Bottle

$4.00

Patties (Chicken Beef)

$4.00

Patties (Veggie)

$5.00

Entree Sides

Side of Callaloo

$5.00

Side of Fried Chicken

$10.00

Side of Brown Stew Chicken

$10.00

Side of Curry Chicken

$10.00

Side of Oxtails

$12.00
Side of Jerk Chicken

$12.00

Side of Curry Goat

$12.00

Side of Cowfoot

$8.00

Side of Pepper Steak

$12.00

Side of Stew Peas

$9.00

Side of Ackee & Saltfish

$20.00

Side of Butterbean & Saltfish

$20.00

Side of Callaloo & Saltfish

$20.00

Side of Cabbage & Saltfish

$20.00

Side of Pepper Shrimp

$20.00

Side of Curry Shrimp

$20.00

Gravy & Sauce

Sweet and Sour

$0.50

Spicy Jerk Sauce

$0.50

Extra Gravy

$0.50

Bottle of Hot Sauce

$4.00

Water

Bottled Water

$2.00

Cup of Ice

$1.00

Cup of Water

$1.00

Jamminade

Pine Ginger

$5.00
Sorrel

$5.00

Limeade

$4.00
Carrot Juice

$5.00

Can Sodas

Sprite

$1.00

Coke

$1.00

Grace Sodas

Pineapple Soda

$3.00
Kola Champagne

$3.00

Cream Soda

$3.00

Ting

$3.50

Ginger Beer

$3.50

Tropical Rhythm

Mango Carrot

$5.00

Fruit Punch

$5.00

Reggae Medley

$5.00

Irish Moss

Irish Moss Original

$8.00

Irish Moss Almond

$8.00

Irish Moss Strawberry

$8.00

More Drinks

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Honey Punch

$5.00

Ting

$3.50

Vita Malt

$5.00

Can Irish moss

$5.00

Patties

VEGGIE

$5.00

CHICKEN

$5.00

BEEF

$5.00

Bread

Coco Bread

$3.00

Soups

Chicken Soup

$5.00

Soup of the Day

$6.00

Porridge

Porridge of the Day

$6.00

Dessert

Lemon Cake

$4.00

Rock Cake

$3.00

Pound Cake

$4.00

Jamaican Fruit Cake

$5.00

Coco Bread

All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
The Most Authentic Caribbean Food!

5103 West Pico, Los Angeles, CA 90019

