Wich One CLIFFSIDE PK

724 Reviews

$

529 Anderson Ave

Cliffside Park, NJ 07010

Order Again

Popular Items

Bowl K Farm Raised Pork
Korean Mac(Tok) & Cheese
Bowl Shrimp

Sandwiches

Fresh Baked Balthazar Bakery Bread
Korean Cheesesteak

Korean Cheesesteak

$10.00

Signature Korean Style Ribeye Cheesesteak topped with Mozzarella, Spring Mix and Sauteed Onions

Piggie Cheesesteak

Piggie Cheesesteak

$10.00

Premium farm raised pork cheesesteak sandwich topped with Mozzarella, pickled veggies, spring mix and sauteed onions.

Shrimp Wich

Shrimp Wich

$10.00

Marinated Garlic Shrimp, spring mix lettuce, pickled veggies, sauteed onions and topped off with Mozzarella cheese

Teriyaki Chicken Wich

Teriyaki Chicken Wich

$10.00
Tofu Creation Wich

Tofu Creation Wich

$10.00

Spiced Asian Rub Tofu topped with Mozzarella, sauteed spinach,peppers and onions

Shrooms Cheesesteak

Shrooms Cheesesteak

$10.00

Marinated Portobello Mushrooms topped with Mozzarella cheese, sauteed onions, spring mix

Bowl Wiches

Pick your signature proteins add your base, up to 4 toppings and sauce it anyway you like it. Comes with a side of Kimchi. Check out our add ons such as eggs and specialty bases.
Bowl K Farm Raised Pork

Bowl K Farm Raised Pork

$11.00

Marinated Korean style Premium farm raised Duroc pork with Sauteed Onions on a bowl with your choice of toppings and base and finish it with our sauces.

Bowl Rib Eye K Style

Bowl Rib Eye K Style

$11.00

Marinated Korean style Rib Eye with Sauteed Onions on a bowl with your choice of toppings and base and finish it with our sauces.

Bowl Shrimp

Bowl Shrimp

$11.00

Marinated Garlic Shrimp with Sauteed Onions on a bowl with your choice of toppings and base and finish it with our sauces.

Bowl Shrooms Portobello

$11.00

Bowl Spiced Tofu

$11.00

Spiced Rub Tofu with Sauteed Onions on a bowl with your choice of toppings and base and finish it with our sauces.

Bowl Teriyaki Chicken

Bowl Teriyaki Chicken

$11.00

Teriyaki Antibiotic Free Chicken Thighs with Sauteed Onions on a bowl with your choice of toppings and base and finish it with our sauces.

Sides

Kettle Korean BBQ 2oz

$2.00

Kettle Backyard BBQ 2 oz

$2.00

Kettle Jalapeno 2oz

$2.00

Kettle Salt & Pepper 2oz

$2.00

Kettle Sea Salt & Vinegar

$2.00

Kimchi

$0.50

Korean Mac(Tok) & Cheese

$7.00

Our take on the mac & cheese. Made with Rice cake and finished off with bacon and bread crumbs

Korean Roasted Potatoes -

Korean Roasted Potatoes -

$5.00

Korean spicy roasted Yukon potatoes topped off with roasted garlic and a potato aioli.

Bobas Wiches

Boba Yakult Juices

Boba Yakult Juices

$4.00

Yogurt based fruit juices with flavored toppers and create your own boba wiches. Max two combinations per drink.

Bubble Cappucino

$4.00

Dairy Free Cappuccino Flavored Bubble tea with Lychee Jelly

Bubble Classic

Bubble Classic

$4.00

Dairy free and topped off with lychee jelly.

Bubble Green Tea

Bubble Green Tea

$4.00

Japanese bubble green tea dairy free topped off with lychee jelly.

Bubble Latte

$4.00

Bubble Mocha

$4.00
Bubble Thai Tea

Bubble Thai Tea

$4.00

Thai dairy free topped off with lychee jelly.

Beverages

Bottled Drinks

$2.00

Brew Dr. Kombucha

$4.00

Snapple

$2.00

Water Drinks

$2.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

Asian Inspired - Sandwiches, Rice bowls and Salad Bowls

Location

529 Anderson Ave, Cliffside Park, NJ 07010

Directions

Gallery
Wich One image
Wich One image
Wich One image

