Wicked Burger
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info
New smash patty concept in the heart of Edgartown. Wicked convenient and quick, we will get your beach or boat day started with a smash!
Location
258 Upper Main Street, Edgartown, MA 02539
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Town Bar and Grill MV & Sushi - Edgartown
4.0 • 273
227 Upper Main St Edgartown, MA 02539
View restaurant
Great Harbor Market - 199 Upper Main Street
3.0 • 2
199 Upper Main Street Edgartown, MA 02539
View restaurant