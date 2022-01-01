- Home
Wicked Cantina Bradenton Beach
1,638 Reviews
$$
101 7th St N
Bradenton Beach, FL 34217
Popular Items
Appetizers
Queso
House blend of cheese, chiles and onions. Served with freshly made tortilla chips.
Wicked Queso
Queso heaped with ground beef, pico and guacamole. Served with fresh tortilla chips.
Chorizo Queso
Queso heaped with chorizo and pico. Served with fresh tortilla chips.
Wicked Roll
Crispy rolled flour tortilla filled with shredded chicken, house blend of cheese, bacon and jalapeño peppers. Served with Jalapeño Ranch sauce for dipping.
Bar Taco Trio
Mix & match three 4" crispy tacos: Wicked (beef) Taco, Carnitas, Chicken, Shrimp or Grouper. SHRIMP/GROUPER ADD 1.25 EACH
Bacon Wrapped Jalapeño Shrimp
Cantina Shrimp
Lightly breaded and fried to perfection, served with Cantina Sauce.
Chicken Nachos
Crispy corn tortilla chips layered with chicken and green chile sauce, and topped with guacamole, sour cream, pico and Jack cheese. NOT RECOMMENDED FOR TAKE OUT. *Not recommended for Take Out.
Guacamole
Freshly made to order. Served with fresh tortilla chips.
Quesadilla
Large grilled flour tortilla filled with house blend of cheese. Served with pico de gallo and sour cream. Add shredded chicken, chorizo or ground beef $2.95. Add grilled steak or green chile pork $3.95.
Cantina Dip
Layers of house made refried beans, green chile sauce, cheese, pico de gallo and onions. Drizzled with spicy chipotle aioli and topped with guacamole. Served with fresh tortilla chips. (spicy item)
Basket of Fries
Quart of Salsa
Take home a quart of our signature homemade salsa!
Salads & Soups
Mexican Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce tossed with tortilla strips, cotija cheese crumbles and roasted pumpkin seeds. Served with our Pepita Cilantro dressing.
Fajita And Greens
Beef or Chicken Fajitas, mixed greens, guac, sour cream, pico de gallo, house blend of cheese and tortilla strips. Served with Jalapeño Ranch dressing.
Taco Salad
Refried beans, seasoned ground beef, shredded lettuce, tomato, house blend of cheese, sour cream and pico de gallo in a deep fried flour tortilla shell. Sprinkled with crisp tortilla chips and Jalapeño Ranch dressing.
Power Bowl
A large bowl layered with rice, lettuce, black beans, Jack cheese, pico de gallo, avocado and shredded chicken.
Side Salad
Lettuce, tomato, cheese and onion, sprinkled with tortilla strips. Served with your choice of dressing.
Side Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce tossed with tortilla strips cotija cheese crumbles and roasted pumpkin seeds. Served with Pepita Cilantro dressing.
Chicken Tortilla Soup
Housemade chicken broth with shredded chicken, onions, tomatoes and cilantro, topped with Jack cheese and tortilla strips.
Tex Mex Bowl
A large bowl layered with lettuce, tortilla strips and seasoned ground beef, drizzled with queso, Wicked Sauce and a touch of crema. Topped with sliced avocado, pico and pickled jalapeño.
Cowboy Brisket Bowl
A large bowl layered with rice, jalapeño slaw, smoked beef brisket, house blend of cheese, pickled onions and sliced avocado. Drizzled with chipotle aioli and topped with pico and cilantro.
Tacos
Wicked Taco Plate
Two crispy corn taco shells filled with seasoned ground beef, lettuce, house blend of cheese and tomato.
Carnitas Street Taco Plate
Slow roasted pork shoulder in three soft corn tortillas, topped with onions and cilantro. Drizzled with our SPICY Wicked Sauce. (spicy item)
Green Chile Pork Taco Plate
Two soft flour tortillas filled with tender pork in green chile sauce, lettuce, Jack cheese and tomato.
Shrimp Taco Plate
Lightly breaded shrimp fried to perfection and topped with slaw, pickled onions and cilantro and drizzled with chipotle aioli. Served on two flour tortillas. (spicy item)
Shredded Chicken Taco Plate
Two soft flour tortillas filled with shredded chicken, lettuce, Jack cheese and tomato.
Grilled Chicken Taco Plate
Two soft flour tortillas filled with grilled chicken, lettuce, Jack cheese and tomato.
Blackened Mahi Taco Plate
Blackened mahi mahi on two flour tortillas, topped with Jalapeño Ranch slaw, avocado slice and pickled onion.
Grouper Taco Plate
Two soft flour tortillas filled with light, crispy beer battered grouper or grilled grouper. Topped with slaw, pickled onions and cilantro. Drizzled with chipotle aioli. (spicy item).
Fajita Taco Plate
Two soft flour tortillas filled with choice of fajita chicken or fajita beef grilled with onions and peppers. Served with guacamole, Jack cheese, sour cream and pico de gallo.
Cowboy Brisket Taco Plate
Three 4" crispy corn tortillas filled with smoked beef brisket and jalapeño slaw. Drizzled with chipotle aioli and topped with pickled onion.
Brisket Taco Plate
Two soft flour tortillas filled with smoked beef brisket and topped with cilantro, Jack cheese, pico de gallo and our SPICY Wicked Sauce. (spicy item)
Enchiladas
Tex Mex Cheese Enchilada Plate
Two enchiladas filled with house blend of cheese and onions, topped with Chile con Carne sauce and diced onions. Served with Mexican rice and your choice of refried, charro or black beans.
Chicken Enchilada Plate
Two enchiladas filled with shredded chicken and green sauce, covered in green chile sauce and sour cream garnish. Mexican rice and your choice of refried, charro or black beans on the side.
Beef Enchilada Plate
Two seasoned ground beef enchiladas, topped with Chile con Carne sauce, house blend of cheese and onions. Mexican rice and your choice of refried, charro or black beans on the side.
Green Chili Enchilada Plate
Two enchiladas filled with slow simmered pork chile verde and Jack cheese. Topped with green chile sauce and garnished with Jack cheese, onions and sour cream. Mexican rice and your choice of refried, charro or black beans on the side.
Shrimp Enchilada Plate
Two enchiladas filled with blackened shrimp and topped with creamy seafood sauce and Jack cheese. Served with Mexican rice and your choice of refried, charro or black beans.
Seafood Enchilada Plate
Two enchiladas filled with a mixture of blackened shrimp, mahi and grouper in creamy garlic tomatillo seafood sauce. Topped with creamy seafood sauce and Jack cheese. Served with Mexican rice and your choice of refried, charro or black beans.
Carnitas Enchilada Plate
Served with Mexican rice and your choice of refried, charro or black beans.
Brisket Enchilada Plate
Served with Mexican rice and your choice of refried, charro or black beans.
Burgers & Seafood
Classic Cheeseburger
Juicy All Angus burger with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo, onion and our own secret sauce. Served with French fries.
Hamburger
Juicy All Angus burger with lettuce, tomato, mayo, onion and our own secret sauce.
Bacon Cheese Burger
Juicy All Angus burger with American cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo, onion and our own secret sauce.
Lone Star Burger
All Angus burger topped with Chile con Carne, deep fried onion strings and Jack cheese. Served with French fries.
Country Club Burger
All Angus burger topped with bacon, Jack cheese, lettuce, tomato and secret sauce. Served with French fries.
Tex Mex Burger
Juicy Angus burger topped with queso, guacamole, freshly grilled jalapeños and salsa.
Grouper Sandwich
Grilled, blackened or (recommended) fried and topped with lettuce, tomato and housemade tartar sauce on a brioche bun. Served with French fries.
Chicken Sandwich
Chicken breast grilled, blackened or fried and topped with bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo on a brioche bun. Served with French fries.
Cantina Chicken Wrap
Large rolled flour tortilla filled with Romaine lettuce, grilled chicken, tortilla strips and housemade Pepita Cilantro dressing. Served with French fries.
Fish & Chips
Corona beer-battered white fish fried to perfection. Served with French fries and Cantina Sauce. NOT RECOMMENDED FOR TAKE OUT.
Half Pound Shrimp Basket
Hand breaded shrimp with our secret blend of seasonings, lightly fried to perfection. Served with French fries and our signature Cantina Sauce. NOT RECOMMENDED FOR TAKE OUT.
Burritos
Favorito Burrito
Shredded chicken, Mexican rice, black beans, pico de gallo & Jack cheese rolled & grilled, topped with green chile sauce, cheese and sour cream.
Spicy Pig Burrito
Filled with pork chile verde, Mexican rice and Jack cheese. Topped with green chile sauce, cheese and sour cream. (spicy item)
Wrangler Burrito
Carne asada steak, Mexican rice, refried beans, house blend of cheese and pico de gallo, topped with Ranchero sauce, cheese and sour cream.
Wicked Burrito
Ground beef, refried beans, house blend of cheese, pico de gallo and cilantro. Topped with Ranchero sauce, cheese and sour cream.
Mellow Pig Burrito
Filled with pork carnitas, Mexican rice, refried beans, Jack cheese, sour cream, cilantro and onions. Topped with green chile sauce, cheese and sour cream.
The Gringo Burrito
Grilled Angus burger, queso and American cheese, secret sauce and pico de gallo, wrapped up and lightly fried.
Chile Colorado Chimi
Tender beef simmered in smoky, spicy red chile sauce and rolled in a flour tortilla with Mexican rice and our house blend of cheese. Fried to perfection and topped with chile sauce, lettuce pico and cheese.
Colorado Queso Burrito
Tender chunks of slowly stewed beef in a rich red chile mole sauce, combined with our house made Queso.
Pork Chile Verde Queso Burrito
Slowly cooked pork shoulder in roasted tomatillo-jalapeño chile verde sauce, combined with house made Queso.
Combos & Dinners
#1 The Favorite
One Wicked (crispy) taco and two cheese enchiladas, topped with Chili con Carne sauce & diced onions. Served with Mexican rice and your choice of refried, charro or black beans.
#2 Ladies Dinner
One Wicked (beef, crispy) or chicken soft taco topped with Jack cheese, lettuce and tomato. Served with a side salad, Mexican rice and your choice of refried, charro or black beans.
#3 Enchilada Dinner
Two enchiladas with your choice of shredded chicken with creamy tomatillo sauce, beef with Chile con Carne sauce or pork with green chile sauce. Served with one Wicked Taco, Mexican rice and your choice of refried, charro or black beans.
#4 Pork Chile Verde Dinner
Slow roasted pork simmered in a green chile tomatillo sauce & topped with shredded Jack cheese, cilantro and onions. Served with warm flour tortillas, Mexican rice and your choice of refried, charro or black beans. (spicy item)
#5 Pork Chile Verde Chimichanga
Large flour tortilla filled with slow roasted pork and Jack cheese and quickly fried to perfection. Topped with green chile sauce, lettuce, tomato and sour cream. Served with Mexican rice and your choice of refried, charro or black beans. (spicy item)
#6 Quesadilla Dinner
Large grilled tortilla filled with Jack cheese. Served with pico de gallo and sour cream, Mexican rice and your choice of refried, charro or black beans.
Family Pack To Go
Family Pack To Go 1 lb seasoned ground beef or pulled chicken (or a combo of the two), 12 soft flour tortillas, 1 lb Mexican rice and your choice of 1 lb refried, charro or black beans. Chips and Salsa are included in the pack. Lettuce, tomato and cheese on the side.
Fajitas
Chicken Fajitas
Marinated Chicken with sautéed peppers and onions, served with flour tortillas, guacamole, Jack cheese, sour cream and pico de gallo. Mexican rice and your choice of refried, charro or black beans on the side.
Steak Fajitas
Marinated Steak with sautéed peppers and onions. Served with flour tortillas, guacamole, Jack cheese, sour cream and pico de gallo. Mexican rice and your choice of refried, charro or black beans on the side.
Shrimp Fajitas
Grilled shrimp with sautéed peppers and onions. Served with flour tortillas, guacamole, Jack cheese, sour cream and pico de gallo. Mexican rice and your choice of refried, charro or black beans on the side.
Combo Fajitas
Your choice of TWO: Marinated Chicken, Steak, Shrimp or Portobello Mushrooms with sautéed peppers and onions. Served with flour tortillas, guacamole, Jack cheese, sour cream and pico de gallo. Mexican rice and your choice of refried, charro or black beans on the side.
Portobello Fajitas
Grilled Portobello Mushrooms with sautéed peppers and onions. Served with flour tortillas, guacamole, Jack cheese, sour cream and pico de gallo. Mexican rice and your choice of refried, charro or black beans on the side.
Dessert
Kids Meals
Kids Cheese Enchilada
Served with refried beans and Mexican rice.
Kids Cheese Quesadilla
Served with refried beans and Mexican rice.
Kids Beef Soft Taco
Seasoned ground beef soft taco, served with refried beans and Mexican rice. *Our ground beef is a tad spicy for some kiddos.
Kids Refried Bean & Cheese Burrito
Served with refried beans and Mexican rice.
Kids Chicken Strips
Served with French fries.
Grilled Cheese
Served with French fries.
Corn Dog
Served with French fries.
Kids Apple Juice
Kids Orange Juice
Kids Milk
Kids Lemonade
Kids Sprite
Kids Root Beer
Kids Mello Yello
Kids Coke
Kids Diet Coke
Kids Tea
Kids Sweet Tea
Kids Shirley Temple
Kids Strawberry Lemonade
Kids Mango Lemonade
Kids Raspberry Lemonade
A la Carte Tacos
Wicked Taco
Crispy corn taco shell filled with seasoned ground beef, lettuce, house blend of cheese and tomato.
Carnitas Taco
Slow roasted pork shoulder in a soft corn tortilla, topped with onions and cilantro. Drizzled with our SPICY Wicked Sauce. (spicy item)
Green Chile Pork Taco
Soft flour tortilla filled with tender pork in green chile sauce, lettuce, Jack cheese and tomato. (spicy item)
Shrimp Taco
Lightly breaded shrimp fried to perfection and topped with slaw, pickled onions and cilantro. Drizzled with chipotle aioli and served on a soft flour tortilla. (spicy item)
Shredded Chicken Taco
Soft flour tortilla filled with shredded chicken, lettuce, Jack cheese and tomato.
Grilled Chicken Taco
Soft flour tortilla filled with grilled chicken, lettuce, Jack cheese and tomato.
Blackened Mahi Taco
Blackened mahi mahi on a flour tortilla, topped with Jalapeño ranch slaw, avocado slice and pickled onion.
Grouper Taco
Soft flour tortilla filled with light, crispy beer battered grouper or grilled grouper. Topped with slaw, pickled onions and cilantro. Drizzled with chipotle aioli. (spicy item)
Fajita Taco
Soft flour tortilla filled with choice of fajita chicken or fajita beef grilled with onions and peppers. Served with guacamole, Jack cheese, sour cream and pico de gallo.
Cowboy Brisket Taco
4" corn tortilla filled with smoked beef brisket and jalapeño slaw. Drizzled with chipotle aioli and topped with pickled onion.
Brisket Taco
Soft flour tortilla filled with smoked beef brisket and topped with cilantro, Jack cheese, pico de gallo and our SPICY Wicked Sauce. (spicy item)
A la Carte Enchiladas
Tex Mex Cheese Enchilada
Enchilada filled with house blend of cheese and onions, topped with Chile con Carne sauce and diced onions.
Chicken Enchilada
Enchilada filled with shredded chicken and green sauce, covered in green chile sauce with sour cream garnish.
Beef Enchilada
Seasoned ground beef enchilada, topped with Chile con Carne sauce, house blend of cheese and onions.
Pork Enchilada
Enchilada filled with slow simmered pork chile verde and Jack cheese. Topped with green chile sauce and garnished with Jack cheese, onions and sour cream. (spicy item)
Shrimp Enchilada
Enchilada filled with blackened shrimp and topped with creamy seafood sauce and Jack cheese. (spicy item)
Seafood Enchilada
Enchilada filled with a mixture of blackened shrimp, mahi and grouper in a creamy garlic tomatillo seafood sauce. Topped with creamy seafood sauce and Jack cheese. (spicy item)
Carnitas Enchilada
Brisket Enchilada
Sides
$3 Corn Shells
$3 Flour Shells
$50/50 Cheese
$Aioli Sauce
$American Cheese
$Angus Patty
$Avocado Slice
$Bacon
$Black Beans
Blackened Seasoning
$Breaded Avocado
$Brisket
Butter
$Cabbage
$Pickled Jalapenos
$Cantina Sauce
$Carnitas
$Charro Beans
$Chicken Breast
$Chili Con Carne
Chips
Cholula Green
Cholula Red
Cilantro
$Cilantro Pepita
$Corn
$Crème Fresh
$Diced Steak
$Diced Tomato
$Diced Yellow Onion
$Fajita Chicken
$Fajita Onions
$Fajita Peppers
$Fajita Steak
$Flour Shell
$Fresco Cheese
$Green Enchilada Sauce
$Green Slaw
$Fresh Jalapenos
$Ground Beef
Grouper
$Grouper
$Guacamole SMALL SIDE
$Guacamole LARGE SIDE
Guacamole Seasoning
Hard Corn Shell
House Salsa
Jack Cheese
$Jalapeno Ranch Dressing
$Jalapeno Slaw
Ketchup
Lemon Slice
Lime Wedges
$Mahi Mahi
Malt Vinegar
Mayo
$Mushrooms
Mustard
Orange Slice
Pepita Seeds
$Pickled Onions
$Pico De Gallo
$Pork Chili Verde
$Queso Cheese SIDE
$Ranch Dressing
$Ranchero Sauce
$Red Onion Diced
$Red Onion Rings
$Refried Beans
$Rice
Romaine
Salt & Pepper Mix
$Seafood Enchilada Sauce
$Seafood Mix
Secret Sauce
$Shredded Chicken
$Shrimp
$Sliced Jalapenos
$Sliced Tomato
$Soft Corn Shell
Soup Base
$Sour Cream
$Tartar Sauce
Tortilla Strips
Wicked Sauce
$Yellow Onion Rings
Margaritas
The Boss Margarita
Don Julio Blanco Tequila, Triple Sec & fresh lime, with a float of Grand Marnier.
Cilantro Margarita
Premium Silver Tequila, Triple Sec, fresh cilantro and lime.
House Margarita
Premium Silver Tequila, Triple Sec & fresh lime. Recommended on the rocks with salt.
Mezcalita
Mezcal, Triple Sec and freshly muddled orange.
Margarita Quart
Non Alcoholic Beverages
Water
Diet Coke
Coffee
Decaf Coffee
Adult Orange Juice
Adult Milk
Adult Apple Juice
Sprite
Coke
Root Beer
Mello Yello
Lemonade
Shirley Temple
Sweet Tea
Iced Tea
Gingerale
Strawberry Lemonade
Pomegranate Lemonade
Raspberry Lemonade
Mango Lemonade
Passion Fruit Lemonade
Passion Fruit Refill
Strawberry Refill
Mango Refill
Raspberry Refill
Pomegranate Refill
Frozen Lemonade
Frozen Passion Fruit Lemonade
Frozen Mango Lemonade
Frozen Raspberry Lemonade
Frozen Strawberry Lemonade
Bottled Water
Club Soda
Red Bull
Adult Orange Juice
Adult Pineapple Juice
|Sunday
|7:30 am - 10:15 am, 11:00 am - 9:45 pm
|Monday
|7:30 am - 10:15 am, 11:00 am - 9:45 pm
|Tuesday
|7:30 am - 10:15 am, 11:00 am - 9:45 pm
|Wednesday
|7:30 am - 10:15 am, 11:00 am - 9:45 pm
|Thursday
|7:30 am - 10:15 am, 11:00 am - 9:45 pm
|Friday
|7:30 am - 10:15 am, 11:00 am - 9:45 pm
|Saturday
|7:30 am - 10:15 am, 11:00 am - 9:45 pm
Hand Made Austin style Tex Mex, plus your favorite American classics, served at the beach on Anna Maria Island. Full liquor bar, live music, full parking and the best Margaritas in town await you! Happy Hour 12-5 Daily and All Day Sunday.
101 7th St N, Bradenton Beach, FL 34217