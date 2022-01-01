Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Breakfast & Brunch
Bars & Lounges

Wicked Cantina Bradenton Beach

1,638 Reviews

$$

101 7th St N

Bradenton Beach, FL 34217

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Power Bowl
Queso
Wrangler Burrito

Appetizers

Queso

$10.95

House blend of cheese, chiles and onions. Served with freshly made tortilla chips.

Wicked Queso

Wicked Queso

$12.95

Queso heaped with ground beef, pico and guacamole. Served with fresh tortilla chips.

Chorizo Queso

$12.95

Queso heaped with chorizo and pico. Served with fresh tortilla chips.

Wicked Roll

Wicked Roll

$10.95

Crispy rolled flour tortilla filled with shredded chicken, house blend of cheese, bacon and jalapeño peppers. Served with Jalapeño Ranch sauce for dipping.

Bar Taco Trio

Bar Taco Trio

$10.95

Mix & match three 4" crispy tacos: Wicked (beef) Taco, Carnitas, Chicken, Shrimp or Grouper. SHRIMP/GROUPER ADD 1.25 EACH

Bacon Wrapped Jalapeño Shrimp

Bacon Wrapped Jalapeño Shrimp

$10.95

Cantina Shrimp

$9.95

Lightly breaded and fried to perfection, served with Cantina Sauce.

Chicken Nachos

Chicken Nachos

$13.95

Crispy corn tortilla chips layered with chicken and green chile sauce, and topped with guacamole, sour cream, pico and Jack cheese. NOT RECOMMENDED FOR TAKE OUT. *Not recommended for Take Out.

Guacamole

$10.55

Freshly made to order. Served with fresh tortilla chips.

Quesadilla

$10.95

Large grilled flour tortilla filled with house blend of cheese. Served with pico de gallo and sour cream. Add shredded chicken, chorizo or ground beef $2.95. Add grilled steak or green chile pork $3.95.

Cantina Dip

$7.95

Layers of house made refried beans, green chile sauce, cheese, pico de gallo and onions. Drizzled with spicy chipotle aioli and topped with guacamole. Served with fresh tortilla chips. (spicy item)

Basket of Fries

$3.95

Quart of Salsa

$12.00

Take home a quart of our signature homemade salsa!

Salads & Soups

Mexican Caesar Salad

Mexican Caesar Salad

$10.95

Romaine lettuce tossed with tortilla strips, cotija cheese crumbles and roasted pumpkin seeds. Served with our Pepita Cilantro dressing.

Fajita And Greens

Fajita And Greens

$15.95

Beef or Chicken Fajitas, mixed greens, guac, sour cream, pico de gallo, house blend of cheese and tortilla strips. Served with Jalapeño Ranch dressing.

Taco Salad

Taco Salad

$13.95

Refried beans, seasoned ground beef, shredded lettuce, tomato, house blend of cheese, sour cream and pico de gallo in a deep fried flour tortilla shell. Sprinkled with crisp tortilla chips and Jalapeño Ranch dressing.

Power Bowl

Power Bowl

$12.95

A large bowl layered with rice, lettuce, black beans, Jack cheese, pico de gallo, avocado and shredded chicken.

Side Salad

$4.25

Lettuce, tomato, cheese and onion, sprinkled with tortilla strips. Served with your choice of dressing.

Side Caesar Salad

$4.25

Romaine lettuce tossed with tortilla strips cotija cheese crumbles and roasted pumpkin seeds. Served with Pepita Cilantro dressing.

Chicken Tortilla Soup

$5.95+

Housemade chicken broth with shredded chicken, onions, tomatoes and cilantro, topped with Jack cheese and tortilla strips.

Tex Mex Bowl

$13.45

A large bowl layered with lettuce, tortilla strips and seasoned ground beef, drizzled with queso, Wicked Sauce and a touch of crema. Topped with sliced avocado, pico and pickled jalapeño.

Cowboy Brisket Bowl

$13.45

A large bowl layered with rice, jalapeño slaw, smoked beef brisket, house blend of cheese, pickled onions and sliced avocado. Drizzled with chipotle aioli and topped with pico and cilantro.

Tacos

Wicked Taco Plate

Wicked Taco Plate

$13.95

Two crispy corn taco shells filled with seasoned ground beef, lettuce, house blend of cheese and tomato.

Carnitas Street Taco Plate

Carnitas Street Taco Plate

$13.95

Slow roasted pork shoulder in three soft corn tortillas, topped with onions and cilantro. Drizzled with our SPICY Wicked Sauce. (spicy item)

Green Chile Pork Taco Plate

$14.95

Two soft flour tortillas filled with tender pork in green chile sauce, lettuce, Jack cheese and tomato.

Shrimp Taco Plate

Shrimp Taco Plate

$16.95

Lightly breaded shrimp fried to perfection and topped with slaw, pickled onions and cilantro and drizzled with chipotle aioli. Served on two flour tortillas. (spicy item)

Shredded Chicken Taco Plate

$13.95

Two soft flour tortillas filled with shredded chicken, lettuce, Jack cheese and tomato.

Grilled Chicken Taco Plate

$13.95

Two soft flour tortillas filled with grilled chicken, lettuce, Jack cheese and tomato.

Blackened Mahi Taco Plate

Blackened Mahi Taco Plate

$16.95

Blackened mahi mahi on two flour tortillas, topped with Jalapeño Ranch slaw, avocado slice and pickled onion.

Grouper Taco Plate

Grouper Taco Plate

$16.95

Two soft flour tortillas filled with light, crispy beer battered grouper or grilled grouper. Topped with slaw, pickled onions and cilantro. Drizzled with chipotle aioli. (spicy item).

Fajita Taco Plate

$16.45

Two soft flour tortillas filled with choice of fajita chicken or fajita beef grilled with onions and peppers. Served with guacamole, Jack cheese, sour cream and pico de gallo.

Cowboy Brisket Taco Plate

$14.95

Three 4" crispy corn tortillas filled with smoked beef brisket and jalapeño slaw. Drizzled with chipotle aioli and topped with pickled onion.

Brisket Taco Plate

$15.45

Two soft flour tortillas filled with smoked beef brisket and topped with cilantro, Jack cheese, pico de gallo and our SPICY Wicked Sauce. (spicy item)

Enchiladas

Tex Mex Cheese Enchilada Plate

Tex Mex Cheese Enchilada Plate

$13.95

Two enchiladas filled with house blend of cheese and onions, topped with Chile con Carne sauce and diced onions. Served with Mexican rice and your choice of refried, charro or black beans.

Chicken Enchilada Plate

$13.95

Two enchiladas filled with shredded chicken and green sauce, covered in green chile sauce and sour cream garnish. Mexican rice and your choice of refried, charro or black beans on the side.

Beef Enchilada Plate

$13.95

Two seasoned ground beef enchiladas, topped with Chile con Carne sauce, house blend of cheese and onions. Mexican rice and your choice of refried, charro or black beans on the side.

Green Chili Enchilada Plate

$14.45

Two enchiladas filled with slow simmered pork chile verde and Jack cheese. Topped with green chile sauce and garnished with Jack cheese, onions and sour cream. Mexican rice and your choice of refried, charro or black beans on the side.

Shrimp Enchilada Plate

Shrimp Enchilada Plate

$15.95

Two enchiladas filled with blackened shrimp and topped with creamy seafood sauce and Jack cheese. Served with Mexican rice and your choice of refried, charro or black beans.

Seafood Enchilada Plate

Seafood Enchilada Plate

$16.95

Two enchiladas filled with a mixture of blackened shrimp, mahi and grouper in creamy garlic tomatillo seafood sauce. Topped with creamy seafood sauce and Jack cheese. Served with Mexican rice and your choice of refried, charro or black beans.

Carnitas Enchilada Plate

$14.95

Served with Mexican rice and your choice of refried, charro or black beans.

Brisket Enchilada Plate

$14.95

Served with Mexican rice and your choice of refried, charro or black beans.

Burgers & Seafood

Classic Cheeseburger

$12.95

Juicy All Angus burger with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo, onion and our own secret sauce. Served with French fries.

Hamburger

$11.95

Juicy All Angus burger with lettuce, tomato, mayo, onion and our own secret sauce.

Bacon Cheese Burger

$13.95

Juicy All Angus burger with American cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo, onion and our own secret sauce.

Lone Star Burger

$13.45

All Angus burger topped with Chile con Carne, deep fried onion strings and Jack cheese. Served with French fries.

Country Club Burger

Country Club Burger

$13.95

All Angus burger topped with bacon, Jack cheese, lettuce, tomato and secret sauce. Served with French fries.

Tex Mex Burger

Tex Mex Burger

$13.95

Juicy Angus burger topped with queso, guacamole, freshly grilled jalapeños and salsa.

Grouper Sandwich

$16.95

Grilled, blackened or (recommended) fried and topped with lettuce, tomato and housemade tartar sauce on a brioche bun. Served with French fries.

Chicken Sandwich

$14.95

Chicken breast grilled, blackened or fried and topped with bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo on a brioche bun. Served with French fries.

Cantina Chicken Wrap

Cantina Chicken Wrap

$12.95

Large rolled flour tortilla filled with Romaine lettuce, grilled chicken, tortilla strips and housemade Pepita Cilantro dressing. Served with French fries.

Fish & Chips

$13.95

Corona beer-battered white fish fried to perfection. Served with French fries and Cantina Sauce. NOT RECOMMENDED FOR TAKE OUT.

Half Pound Shrimp Basket

Half Pound Shrimp Basket

$15.95

Hand breaded shrimp with our secret blend of seasonings, lightly fried to perfection. Served with French fries and our signature Cantina Sauce. NOT RECOMMENDED FOR TAKE OUT.

Burritos

Favorito Burrito

Favorito Burrito

$15.95

Shredded chicken, Mexican rice, black beans, pico de gallo & Jack cheese rolled & grilled, topped with green chile sauce, cheese and sour cream.

Spicy Pig Burrito

$15.95

Filled with pork chile verde, Mexican rice and Jack cheese. Topped with green chile sauce, cheese and sour cream. (spicy item)

Wrangler Burrito

$15.95

Carne asada steak, Mexican rice, refried beans, house blend of cheese and pico de gallo, topped with Ranchero sauce, cheese and sour cream.

Wicked Burrito

$15.95

Ground beef, refried beans, house blend of cheese, pico de gallo and cilantro. Topped with Ranchero sauce, cheese and sour cream.

Mellow Pig Burrito

$15.95

Filled with pork carnitas, Mexican rice, refried beans, Jack cheese, sour cream, cilantro and onions. Topped with green chile sauce, cheese and sour cream.

The Gringo Burrito

The Gringo Burrito

$15.95

Grilled Angus burger, queso and American cheese, secret sauce and pico de gallo, wrapped up and lightly fried.

Chile Colorado Chimi

$16.45

Tender beef simmered in smoky, spicy red chile sauce and rolled in a flour tortilla with Mexican rice and our house blend of cheese. Fried to perfection and topped with chile sauce, lettuce pico and cheese.

Colorado Queso Burrito

$15.95

Tender chunks of slowly stewed beef in a rich red chile mole sauce, combined with our house made Queso.

Pork Chile Verde Queso Burrito

$15.95

Slowly cooked pork shoulder in roasted tomatillo-jalapeño chile verde sauce, combined with house made Queso.

Combos & Dinners

#1 The Favorite

$14.95

One Wicked (crispy) taco and two cheese enchiladas, topped with Chili con Carne sauce & diced onions. Served with Mexican rice and your choice of refried, charro or black beans.

#2 Ladies Dinner

$12.95

One Wicked (beef, crispy) or chicken soft taco topped with Jack cheese, lettuce and tomato. Served with a side salad, Mexican rice and your choice of refried, charro or black beans.

#3 Enchilada Dinner

#3 Enchilada Dinner

$15.95

Two enchiladas with your choice of shredded chicken with creamy tomatillo sauce, beef with Chile con Carne sauce or pork with green chile sauce. Served with one Wicked Taco, Mexican rice and your choice of refried, charro or black beans.

#4 Pork Chile Verde Dinner

#4 Pork Chile Verde Dinner

$16.95

Slow roasted pork simmered in a green chile tomatillo sauce & topped with shredded Jack cheese, cilantro and onions. Served with warm flour tortillas, Mexican rice and your choice of refried, charro or black beans. (spicy item)

#5 Pork Chile Verde Chimichanga

$15.95

Large flour tortilla filled with slow roasted pork and Jack cheese and quickly fried to perfection. Topped with green chile sauce, lettuce, tomato and sour cream. Served with Mexican rice and your choice of refried, charro or black beans. (spicy item)

#6 Quesadilla Dinner

$10.95

Large grilled tortilla filled with Jack cheese. Served with pico de gallo and sour cream, Mexican rice and your choice of refried, charro or black beans.

Family Pack To Go

$36.95

Family Pack To Go 1 lb seasoned ground beef or pulled chicken (or a combo of the two), 12 soft flour tortillas, 1 lb Mexican rice and your choice of 1 lb refried, charro or black beans. Chips and Salsa are included in the pack. Lettuce, tomato and cheese on the side.

Fajitas

Your choice of Marinated Chicken, Steak, Shrimp or Portobello Mushrooms with sautéed peppers and onions. Served with guacamole, Jack cheese, sour cream and pico. Flour tortillas, Mexican rice and your choice of refried, charro or black beans on the side.

Chicken Fajitas

$18.45

Marinated Chicken with sautéed peppers and onions, served with flour tortillas, guacamole, Jack cheese, sour cream and pico de gallo. Mexican rice and your choice of refried, charro or black beans on the side.

Steak Fajitas

$19.45

Marinated Steak with sautéed peppers and onions. Served with flour tortillas, guacamole, Jack cheese, sour cream and pico de gallo. Mexican rice and your choice of refried, charro or black beans on the side.

Shrimp Fajitas

$18.45

Grilled shrimp with sautéed peppers and onions. Served with flour tortillas, guacamole, Jack cheese, sour cream and pico de gallo. Mexican rice and your choice of refried, charro or black beans on the side.

Combo Fajitas

$18.95

Your choice of TWO: Marinated Chicken, Steak, Shrimp or Portobello Mushrooms with sautéed peppers and onions. Served with flour tortillas, guacamole, Jack cheese, sour cream and pico de gallo. Mexican rice and your choice of refried, charro or black beans on the side.

Portobello Fajitas

$15.45

Grilled Portobello Mushrooms with sautéed peppers and onions. Served with flour tortillas, guacamole, Jack cheese, sour cream and pico de gallo. Mexican rice and your choice of refried, charro or black beans on the side.

Dessert

Tex Mex Cannoli

Tex Mex Cannoli

$5.95

Hand rolled flour tortilla with sweet cream cheese filling, deep fried to perfection and drizzled with chocolate. Finished with a touch of whipped cream.

Key Lime Pie

$7.95

Graham cracker crust and creamy filling made with authentic Nellie & Joe's Key Lime Juice.

Kids Meals

Kids Cheese Enchilada

$5.95

Served with refried beans and Mexican rice.

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$5.95

Served with refried beans and Mexican rice.

Kids Beef Soft Taco

$5.95

Seasoned ground beef soft taco, served with refried beans and Mexican rice. *Our ground beef is a tad spicy for some kiddos.

Kids Refried Bean & Cheese Burrito

$5.95

Served with refried beans and Mexican rice.

Kids Chicken Strips

$5.95

Served with French fries.

Grilled Cheese

$5.95

Served with French fries.

Corn Dog

$5.95

Served with French fries.

Kids Apple Juice

$0.99

Kids Orange Juice

$0.99

Kids Milk

$1.25

Kids Lemonade

$0.99

Kids Sprite

$0.99

Kids Root Beer

$0.99

Kids Mello Yello

$0.99

Kids Coke

$0.99

Kids Diet Coke

$0.99

Kids Tea

$0.99

Kids Sweet Tea

$0.99

Kids Shirley Temple

$1.25

Kids Strawberry Lemonade

$1.98

Kids Mango Lemonade

$1.98

Kids Raspberry Lemonade

$1.98

A la Carte Tacos

Wicked Taco

$5.70

Crispy corn taco shell filled with seasoned ground beef, lettuce, house blend of cheese and tomato.

Carnitas Taco

$3.80

Slow roasted pork shoulder in a soft corn tortilla, topped with onions and cilantro. Drizzled with our SPICY Wicked Sauce. (spicy item)

Green Chile Pork Taco

$6.20

Soft flour tortilla filled with tender pork in green chile sauce, lettuce, Jack cheese and tomato. (spicy item)

Shrimp Taco

$7.20

Lightly breaded shrimp fried to perfection and topped with slaw, pickled onions and cilantro. Drizzled with chipotle aioli and served on a soft flour tortilla. (spicy item)

Shredded Chicken Taco

$5.70

Soft flour tortilla filled with shredded chicken, lettuce, Jack cheese and tomato.

Grilled Chicken Taco

$5.70

Soft flour tortilla filled with grilled chicken, lettuce, Jack cheese and tomato.

Blackened Mahi Taco

$7.20

Blackened mahi mahi on a flour tortilla, topped with Jalapeño ranch slaw, avocado slice and pickled onion.

Grouper Taco

$7.20

Soft flour tortilla filled with light, crispy beer battered grouper or grilled grouper. Topped with slaw, pickled onions and cilantro. Drizzled with chipotle aioli. (spicy item)

Fajita Taco

$7.20

Soft flour tortilla filled with choice of fajita chicken or fajita beef grilled with onions and peppers. Served with guacamole, Jack cheese, sour cream and pico de gallo.

Cowboy Brisket Taco

$5.40

4" corn tortilla filled with smoked beef brisket and jalapeño slaw. Drizzled with chipotle aioli and topped with pickled onion.

Brisket Taco

$6.40

Soft flour tortilla filled with smoked beef brisket and topped with cilantro, Jack cheese, pico de gallo and our SPICY Wicked Sauce. (spicy item)

A la Carte Enchiladas

Tex Mex Cheese Enchilada

$5.70

Enchilada filled with house blend of cheese and onions, topped with Chile con Carne sauce and diced onions.

Chicken Enchilada

$3.80

Enchilada filled with shredded chicken and green sauce, covered in green chile sauce with sour cream garnish.

Beef Enchilada

$5.70

Seasoned ground beef enchilada, topped with Chile con Carne sauce, house blend of cheese and onions.

Pork Enchilada

$6.00

Enchilada filled with slow simmered pork chile verde and Jack cheese. Topped with green chile sauce and garnished with Jack cheese, onions and sour cream. (spicy item)

Shrimp Enchilada

$6.95

Enchilada filled with blackened shrimp and topped with creamy seafood sauce and Jack cheese. (spicy item)

Seafood Enchilada

$7.20

Enchilada filled with a mixture of blackened shrimp, mahi and grouper in a creamy garlic tomatillo seafood sauce. Topped with creamy seafood sauce and Jack cheese. (spicy item)

Carnitas Enchilada

$6.20

Brisket Enchilada

$6.20

Sides

$3 Corn Shells

$1.25

$3 Flour Shells

$1.25

$50/50 Cheese

$0.75

$Aioli Sauce

$0.25

$American Cheese

$0.75

$Angus Patty

$2.95

$Avocado Slice

$1.25

$Bacon

$1.95

$Black Beans

$1.25

Blackened Seasoning

$Breaded Avocado

$1.25

$Brisket

$2.95

Butter

$Cabbage

$0.25

$Pickled Jalapenos

$0.50

$Cantina Sauce

$0.25

$Carnitas

$2.95

$Charro Beans

$1.25

$Chicken Breast

$3.95

$Chili Con Carne

$1.25

Chips

Cholula Green

Cholula Red

Cilantro

$Cilantro Pepita

$0.25

$Corn

$1.25

$Crème Fresh

$0.25

$Diced Steak

$3.95

$Diced Tomato

$0.25

$Diced Yellow Onion

$0.25

$Fajita Chicken

$3.95

$Fajita Onions

$1.25

$Fajita Peppers

$1.25

$Fajita Steak

$4.95

$Flour Shell

$0.50

$Fresco Cheese

$0.75

$Green Enchilada Sauce

$1.25

$Green Slaw

$0.50

$Fresh Jalapenos

$0.95

$Ground Beef

$1.95

Grouper

$Grouper

$4.95

$Guacamole SMALL SIDE

$1.25

$Guacamole LARGE SIDE

$2.95

Guacamole Seasoning

Hard Corn Shell

$0.50

House Salsa

Jack Cheese

$0.75

$Jalapeno Ranch Dressing

$0.25

$Jalapeno Slaw

$0.25

Ketchup

Lemon Slice

Lime Wedges

$Mahi Mahi

$4.95

Malt Vinegar

Mayo

$Mushrooms

$1.25

Mustard

Orange Slice

Pepita Seeds

$Pickled Onions

$0.25

$Pico De Gallo

$0.25

$Pork Chili Verde

$2.95

$Queso Cheese SIDE

$1.25

$Ranch Dressing

$0.25

$Ranchero Sauce

$1.25

$Red Onion Diced

$0.25

$Red Onion Rings

$0.25

$Refried Beans

$1.25

$Rice

$1.25

Romaine

$1.50

Salt & Pepper Mix

$Seafood Enchilada Sauce

$1.25

$Seafood Mix

$4.95

Secret Sauce

$Shredded Chicken

$2.95

$Shrimp

$4.95

$Sliced Jalapenos

$0.95

$Sliced Tomato

$0.25

$Soft Corn Shell

$0.50

Soup Base

$Sour Cream

$0.25

$Tartar Sauce

$0.25

Tortilla Strips

Wicked Sauce

$Yellow Onion Rings

$0.25

Margaritas

Premium Silver Tequila, Triple Sec & fresh lime...pure and delicious! Recommended on the rocks with salt.
The Boss Margarita

The Boss Margarita

$14.50

Don Julio Blanco Tequila, Triple Sec & fresh lime, with a float of Grand Marnier.

Cilantro Margarita

Cilantro Margarita

$10.50

Premium Silver Tequila, Triple Sec, fresh cilantro and lime.

House Margarita

House Margarita

$9.95

Premium Silver Tequila, Triple Sec & fresh lime. Recommended on the rocks with salt.

Mezcalita

$11.50

Mezcal, Triple Sec and freshly muddled orange.

Margarita Quart

Margarita Quart

$52.00

Non Alcoholic Beverages

Water

Diet Coke

$2.95

Coffee

$1.95

Decaf Coffee

$1.95

Adult Orange Juice

$3.95

Adult Milk

$3.95

Adult Apple Juice

$3.95

Sprite

$2.95

Coke

$2.95

Root Beer

$2.95

Mello Yello

$2.95

Lemonade

$2.95

Shirley Temple

$3.95

Sweet Tea

$2.95

Iced Tea

$2.95

Gingerale

$2.95

Strawberry Lemonade

$3.95

Pomegranate Lemonade

$3.95

Raspberry Lemonade

$3.95

Mango Lemonade

$3.95

Passion Fruit Lemonade

$3.95

Passion Fruit Refill

$0.99

Strawberry Refill

$0.99

Mango Refill

$0.99

Raspberry Refill

$0.99

Pomegranate Refill

$0.99

Frozen Lemonade

$3.95

Frozen Passion Fruit Lemonade

$4.95

Frozen Mango Lemonade

$4.95

Frozen Raspberry Lemonade

$4.95

Frozen Strawberry Lemonade

$4.95

Bottled Water

$2.95

Club Soda

$2.95

Red Bull

$4.95

Adult Orange Juice

$3.95

Adult Pineapple Juice

$3.95
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markIntimate
check markLive Music
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markBuffet
check markContactless Payments
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTV
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
All hours
Sunday7:30 am - 10:15 am, 11:00 am - 9:45 pm
Monday7:30 am - 10:15 am, 11:00 am - 9:45 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 10:15 am, 11:00 am - 9:45 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 10:15 am, 11:00 am - 9:45 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 10:15 am, 11:00 am - 9:45 pm
Friday7:30 am - 10:15 am, 11:00 am - 9:45 pm
Saturday7:30 am - 10:15 am, 11:00 am - 9:45 pm
Restaurant info

Hand Made Austin style Tex Mex, plus your favorite American classics, served at the beach on Anna Maria Island. Full liquor bar, live music, full parking and the best Margaritas in town await you! Happy Hour 12-5 Daily and All Day Sunday.

Website

Location

101 7th St N, Bradenton Beach, FL 34217

Directions

Gallery
Wicked Cantina image
Wicked Cantina image
Wicked Cantina image
Wicked Cantina image

Similar restaurants in your area

Beach House
orange starNo Reviews
200 Gulf Dr. North Bradenton Beach, FL 34217
View restaurantnext
Anna Maria Oyster Bar - Bridge St. Pier
orange starNo Reviews
200 Bridge St Bradenton Beach, FL 34217
View restaurantnext
Swordfish Grill & Tiki Bar
orange star4.6 • 4,562
4628 119th St W Cortez, FL 34215
View restaurantnext
Sandbar Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
100 Spring Ave Anna Maria, FL 34216
View restaurantnext
Beef 'O' Brady's - Bradenton FL (Cortez Rd)
orange star4.2 • 536
4925 Cortez Road Bradenton, FL 34210
View restaurantnext
FOOD+BEER - Bradenton
orange starNo Reviews
4808 14th St W Bradenton, FL 34207
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Bradenton Beach

The Chateau Anna Maria - Holmes Beach, FL
orange star4.5 • 71
5325 Marina Dr Holmes beach, FL 34217
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Bradenton Beach
Anna Maria
review star
No reviews yet
Bradenton
review star
Avg 4.4 (65 restaurants)
Ellenton
review star
Avg 3 (7 restaurants)
Sarasota
review star
Avg 4.5 (96 restaurants)
Saint Petersburg
review star
Avg 4.3 (179 restaurants)
Pinellas Park
review star
Avg 3.8 (8 restaurants)
Venice
review star
Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)
Indian Rocks Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Largo
review star
Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston