Wicked Cantina Sarasota
1603 N Tamiami Trail
Sarasota, FL 34236
Popular Items
Appetizers
Queso
House blend of cheese, chiles and onions. Served with freshly made chips.
Wicked Queso
Queso heaped with ground beef, pico and guacamole. Served with fresh tortilla chips.
Chorizo Queso
Queso heaped with chorizo and pico. Served with fresh tortilla chips
Wicked Roll
Crispy rolled flour tortilla filled with shredded chicken, house blend of cheese, bacon and jalapeño peppers. Served with Jalapeño Ranch sauce for dipping.
Bacon Wrapped Jalapeno Shrimp
Bar Taco Trio
Mix & match three 4" crispy tacos: Wicked (beef) Taco, Carnitas, Chicken, Shrimp or Grouper. SHRIMP/GROUPER ADD 1.25 EACH
Cantina Shrimp
Lightly breaded and fried to perfection, served with Cantina Sauce.
Cantina Dip
Layers of house made refried beans, green chile sauce, cheese, pico de gallo and onions. Drizzled with spicy chipotle aioli and topped with guacamole. Served with fresh tortilla chips. (spicy item)
Guacamole
Freshly made to order. Served with fresh tortilla chips.
Quesadilla
Large grilled flour tortilla filled with Jack cheese. Served with pico de gallo and sour cream.
Pork Nachos
Crispy corn tortilla chips layered with pork carnitas and green chile sauce and topped with guacamole, sour cream, pico and Jack cheese. *Not recommended for Take Out.
Chips & Salsa
Salsa ( ONLY ) QUART
Take home a QUART of our homemade salsa!
Salads & Soups
Mexican Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce tossed with tortilla strips, cotija cheese crumbles and roasted pumpkin seeds. Served with our Pepita Cilantro dressing.
Fajita And Greens
Beef or chicken fajitas, mixed greens, guac, sour cream, pico de gallo, house blend of cheese and tortilla strips. Served with Jalapeño Ranch dressing.
Taco Salad
Refried beans, seasoned ground beef, shredded lettuce, tomato, house blend of cheese, sour cream and pico de gallo in a deep fried flour tortilla shell. Sprinkled with crisp tortilla strips and Jalapeño Ranch dressing.
Power Bowl
A large bowl layered with rice, lettuce, black beans, Jack cheese, pico de gallo, avocado and shredded chicken.
Side Salad
Lettuce, tomato, cheese and onion, sprinkled with tortilla strips. Served with your choice of dressing.
Side Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce tossed with tortilla strips, cotija cheese crumbles and roasted pumpkin seeds. Served with Pepita Cilantro dressing.
Chicken Tortilla Soup
Housemade chicken broth with shredded chicken, onions, tomatoes and cilantro, topped with Jack cheese and tortilla strips. Cup 5.95 / Bowl 9.95
COWBOY BRISKET BOWL
TEX MEX BOWL
Tacos
Wicked Taco Plate
Two crispy corn taco shells filled with seasoned ground beef, lettuce, house blend of cheese and tomato. Served with Mexican rice and your choice of refried, charro or black beans.
Carnitas Street Taco Plate
Slow roasted pork shoulder in three soft corn tortillas, topped with onions and cilantro, drizzled with our SPICY Wicked Sauce and served with Mexican rice and your choice of refried, charro or black beans. (spicy item)
Green Chile Pork Taco Plate
Two soft flour tortillas filled with tender pork in green chile sauce, lettuce, Jack cheese and tomato. Served with Mexican rice and your choice of refried, charro or black beans. (spicy item)
Shrimp Taco Plate
Lightly breaded shrimp fried to perfection and topped with slaw, pickled onions and cilantro. Drizzled with chipotle aioli and served on two soft flour tortillas. Mexican rice and your choice of refried, charro or black beans on the side.
Shredded Chicken Taco Plate
Two soft flour tortillas filled with shredded chicken, lettuce, Jack Cheese and tomato. Served with Mexican rice and your choice of refried, charro or black beans.
Grilled Chicken Taco Plate
Two soft flour tortillas filled with grilled chicken, lettuce, Jack cheese and tomato. Served with Mexican rice and your choice of refried, charro or black beans.
Blackened Mahi Taco Plate
Blackened mahi mahi on two flour tortillas, topped with Jalapeño Ranch slaw, avocado slice and pickled onion. Served with Mexican rice and your choice of refried, charro or black beans.
Grouper Taco Plate
Two soft flour tortillas filled with light, crispy beer battered grouper or grilled grouper. Topped with slaw, pickled onions and cilantro, drizzled with chipotle aioli and served with Mexican rice and your choice of refried, charro or black beans. (spicy item)
Fajita Taco Plate
Two soft flour tortillas filled with choice of fajita chicken or fajita beef grilled with onions and peppers. Served with guacamole, Jack cheese, sour cream and pico de gallo. Mexican rice and your choice of refried, charro or black beans on the side.
Cowboy Brisket Taco Plate
Three 4" crispy corn tortillas filled with smoked beef brisket and jalapeño slaw. Drizzled with chipotle aioli and topped with pickled onion. Mexican rice and your choice of refried, charro or black beans on the side.
Brisket Taco Plate
Two soft flour tortillas filled with smoked beef brisket and topped with cilantro, Jack cheese, pico de gallo and our SPICY Wicked Sauce. Mexican rice and your choice of refried, charro or black beans on the side. (spicy item)
Enchiladas
Tex Mex Cheese Enchilada Plate
Two enchiladas filled with house blend of cheese and onions, topped with Chile con Carne sauce and diced onions. Mexican rice and your choice of refried, charro or black beans on the side.
Chicken Enchilada Plate
Two enchiladas filled with shredded chicken and green sauce, covered in green chile sauce with sour cream garnish. Mexican rice and your choice of refried, charro or black beans on the side.
Beef Enchilada Plate
Two seasoned ground beef enchiladas, topped with Chile con Carne sauce, house blend of cheese and onions. Served with Mexican rice and your choice of refried, charro or black beans.
Pork Enchilada Plate
Two enchiladas filled with slow simmered pork chile verde and Jack cheese. Topped with green chile sauce and garnished with Jack cheese, onions and sour cream. Served with Mexican rice and your choice of refried, charro or black beans.
Shrimp Enchilada Plate
Two enchiladas filled with blackened shrimp and topped with creamy seafood sauce and Jack cheese. Served with Mexican rice and your choice of refried, charro or black beans.
Seafood Enchilada Plate
Two enchiladas filled with a mixture of blackened shrimp, mahi and grouper in creamy garlic tomatillo seafood sauce. Topped with creamy seafood sauce and Jack cheese. Served with Mexican rice and your choice of refried, charro or black beans.
Burgers & Seafood
Classic Cheeseburger
Juicy All Angus burger with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo, onion and our own secret sauce. Served with French fries.
Hamburger
Juicy All Angus burger with lettuce, tomato, mayo, onion and our own secret sauce. Served with French fries.
Bacon Cheese Burger
Juicy All Angus burger with American cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo, onion and our own secret sauce. Served with French fries.
Lone Star Burger
All Angus Burger topped with Chile con Carne, deep fried onion strings and Jack cheese.
Country Club Burger
All Angus Burger topped with bacon, Jack cheese, lettuce, tomato and secret sauce. Served with French fries.
Tex Mex Burger
All Angus Burger topped with queso, guacamole, freshly grilled jalapeños and salsa. Served with French fries.
Grouper Sandwich
Grilled, blackened or fried and topped with lettuce, tomato and housemade tartar sauce on a brioche bun. Served with French fries.
Chicken Sandwich
Chicken breast grilled, blackened or fried and topped with bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo on a brioche bun. Served with French fries.
Cantina Chicken Wrap
Large rolled flour tortilla filled with Romaine lettuce, grilled chicken, tortilla strips and housemade Pepita Cilantro dressing. Served with French fries.
Fish & Chips
Corona beer battered white fish fried to perfection. Served with French fries and Cantina Sauce. NOT RECOMMENDED FOR TAKE OUT.
Half Pound Shrimp Basket
Hand breaded shrimp with our secret blend of seasonings, lightly fried to perfection. Served with French fries and our signature Cantina Sauce. NOT RECOMMENDED FOR TAKE OUT.
Burritos
Favorito Burrito
Shredded chicken, Mexican rice, black beans, pico de gallo and Jack cheese, rolled and grilled. Topped with green chile sauce, cheese and sour cream. Mexican rice and your choice of refried, charro or black beans on the side.
Spicy Pig Burrito
Large flour tortilla filled with pork chile verde, Mexican rice and Jack cheese and topped with green chile sauce, cheese and sour cream. Served with Mexican rice and your choice of refried, charro or black beans. (spicy item)
Wrangler Burrito
Carne asada steak, Mexican rice, refried beans, house blend of cheese and pico rolled in a large flour tortilla and topped with Ranchero sauce, cheese and sour cream. Mexican rice and your choice of refried, charro or black beans on the side.
Wicked Burrito
A large flour tortilla filled with ground beef, refried beans, house blend of cheese, pico and cilantro, and topped with Ranchero sauce, cheese and sour cream. Mexican rice and your choice of refried, charro or black beans on the side.
Mellow Pig Burrito
Filled with pork carnitas, Mexican rice, refried beans, Jack cheese, sour cream, cilantro and onions. Topped with green chile sauce, cheese and sour cream.
The Gringo Burrito
A cheeseburger-ito! Grilled Angus burger, queso and American cheese, secret sauce and pico de gallo, wrapped up and lightly fried. Served with Mexican rice and your choice of refried, charro or black beans.
Chile Colorado Chimi
Tender beef simmered in smoky, spicy red chile sauce and rolled in a flour tortilla with Mexican rice and our house blend of cheese. Fried to perfection and topped with chile sauce, lettuce pico and cheese.
Colorado Queso Burrito
Tender chunks of slowly stewed beef in a rich red chile mole sauce, combined with our house made Queso.
Pork Chile Verde Queso Burrito
Slowly cooked pork shoulder in roasted tomatillo-jalapeño chile verde sauce, combined with house made Queso.
Combos & Dinners
#1 The Favorite
One Wicked (crispy beef) Taco and two cheese enchiladas topped with Chili con Carne sauce and diced onions. Served with Mexican rice and your choice of refried, charro or black beans.
#2 Ladies Dinner
On Wicked (crispy, beef) or Chicken (soft) Taco topped with Jack cheese, lettuce and tomato. Served with a side salad, Mexican rice and your choice of refried, charro or black beans.
#3 Enchilada Dinner
Two enchiladas with your choice of shredded chicken with creamy tomatillo sauce, beef with Chile con Carne sauce or pork with green chile sauce. Served with one Wicked Taco, Mexican rice and your choice of refried, charro or black beans.
#4 Pork Chile Verde Dinner
Slow roasted pork simmered in a green chile tomatillo sauce and topped with shredded Jack cheese, cilantro and onions. Served with warm flour tortillas, Mexican rice and your choice of refried, charro or black beans. (spicy item)
#6 Quesadilla Dinner
Large grilled tortilla filled with Jack cheese. Served with pico de gallo and sour cream, Mexican rice and your choice of refried, charro or black beans. Add shredded chicken ground beef or chorizo $12.95. Add grilled steak or green chile pork $13.95.
Family Pack To Go
Family Pack To Go: 1 lb seasoned ground beef or pulled chicken (or a combo of the two), 12 soft flour tortillas, 1 lb Mexican rice and your choice of 1 lb refried, charro or black beans. Chips and Salsa are included in the pack. Lettuce, tomato and cheese on the side.
#5 Pork Chile Verde Chimichanga
Large flour tortilla filled with slow roasted pork and Jack cheese and quickly fried to perfection. Topped with green chile sauce, lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream (spicy item). Mexican rice and your choice of beans on the side.
Fajitas
Chicken Fajitas
Marinated Chicken grilled with sautéed peppers and onions. Served with guacamole, Jack cheese, sour cream & pico. Flour tortillas, Mexican rice and your choice of refried, charro or black beans on the side.
Steak Fajitas
Marinated Steak grilled with sautéed peppers and onions. Served with guacamole, Jack cheese, sour cream & pico. Flour tortillas, Mexican rice and your choice of refried, charro or black beans on the side.
Shrimp Fajitas
Marinated Shrimp grilled with sautéed peppers and onions. Served with guacamole, Jack cheese, sour cream & pico. Flour tortillas, Mexican rice and your choice of refried, charro or black beans on the side.
Combo Fajitas
Your choice of two: Marinated Chicken, Marinated Steak, Shrimp or Portobello Mushroom - grilled with sautéed peppers and onions. Served with guacamole, Jack cheese, sour cream & pico. Flour tortillas, Mexican rice and your choice of refried, charro or black beans on the side.
Portobello Mushroom Fajitas
Grilled Portobello Mushrooms with sautéed peppers and onions. Served with guacamole, Jack cheese, sour cream & pico. Flour tortillas, Mexican rice and your choice of refried, charro or black beans on the side.
Vegan & Gluten Free
Roasted Cauliflower Tacos
Roasted cauliflower, black beans, roasted corn, cabbage, avocado and a drizzle of house made SPICY Wicked Sauce on two corn tortillas. Black beans on the side. (spicy item)
Portobello Tacos
Two corn tortillas filled with roasted portobello mushrooms, sweet caramelized onions, roasted corn and cilantro. Served with a side of black beans.
Fajita Portobello Tacos
Roasted portobello mushrooms and sweet caramelized onions, roasted peppers, guacamole and cilantro served on two corn tortillas. Black beans on the side.
Butternut Squash Tacos
Two corn tortillas filled with roasted butternut squash, black beans, roasted corn, pickled onion and cilantro. Finished with a drizzle of our housemade Tomato Balsamic Vinaigrette. Served with a side of black beans.
Roasted Veggie Bowl
A large bowl layered with lettuce, roasted cauliflower, roasted peppers, roasted corn, tomato, black beans, red cabbage, guacamole and cilantro. Finished with a drizzle of housemade Tomato Balsamic Vinaigrette.
Dessert
Kids Meals
Kids Cheese Enchilada
Served with refried beans and Mexican rice.
Kids Cheese Quesadilla
Served with refried beans and Mexican rice.
Kids Beef Soft Taco
Seasoned ground beef soft taco, served with refried beans and Mexican rice. *Our ground beef may be a tad spicy for some kiddos.
Kids Refried Bean and Cheese Burrito
Served with refried beans and Mexican rice.
Kids Chicken Strips
Served with French fries.
Grilled Cheese
Served with French fries.
Corn Dog
Kids Apple Juice
Kids Orange Juice
Kids Milk
Kids Lemonade
Kids Sprite
Kids Root Beer
Kids Mello Yello
Kids Coke
Kids Diet Coke
Kids Tea
Kids Sweet Tea
Kids Shirley Temple
Kids Strawberry Lemonade
Kids Mango Lemonade
Kids Raspberry Lemonade
A la Carte Tacos
Wicked Taco
Crispy corn tortilla shell filled with seasoned ground beef, lettuce, house blend of cheese and tomato.
Carnitas Taco
Slow roasted pork shoulder in a soft corn tortilla, topped with onions and cilantro and drizzled with our SPICY Wicked Sauce. (spicy item)
Green Chile Pork Taco
Soft flour tortilla filled with tender pork in green chile sauce, lettuce, Jack cheese and tomato. (spicy item)
Shrimp Taco
Lightly breaded shrimp fried to perfection and topped with slaw, pickled onion and cilantro. Drizzled with chipotle aioli and served on a soft flour tortilla. (spicy item)
Shredded Chicken Taco
Flour corn tortilla filled with shredded chicken, lettuce, Jack cheese and tomato.
Grilled Chicken Taco
Soft flour tortilla filled with grilled chicken, lettuce, Jack cheese and tomato.
Mahi Taco
Blackened mahi mahi on a flour tortilla, topped with Jalapeño ranch slaw, avocado slice and pickled onion.
Grouper Taco
Soft flour tortilla filled with choice of fajita chicken or fajita steak grilled with onions and peppers, topped with guacamole, Jack cheese, sour cream and pico de gallo.
Fajita Taco
Soft flour tortilla filled with choice of fajita chicken or fajita beef grilled with onions and peppers. Served with guacamole, Jack cheese, sour cream and pico de gallo.
Cowboy Brisket Taco
4" crispy taco shell filled with smoked beef brisket and jalapeño slaw. Drizzled with chipotle aioli and topped with pickled onion.
Brisket Taco
Soft flour tortillas filled with smoked beef brisket and topped with cilantro, Jack cheese, pico de gallo and our SPICY Wicked Sauce. (spicy item)
A la Carte Enchiladas
Sides
Blackened Seasoning
Guacamole Seasoning
Salt & Pepper Mix
Chips
Tortilla Strips
$3 Corn Shells
Soft Corn Shell
Hard Corn Shell
Tostada
$3 Flour Shells
$Flour Shell
$Guacamole SMALL SIDE
$Guacamole LARGE SIDE
$Pico De Gallo
$SMALL Sour Cream
LARGE Sour Cream
Rice
$Refried Beans
$Black Beans
$Charro Beans
Queso Cheese SIDE
$50/50 Cheese
$Jack Cheese
$American Cheese
$Fresco Cheese
$Angus Patty
$Fajita Steak
$Diced Steak
$Shredded Chicken
$Fajita Chicken
$Chicken Breast
$Ground Beef
$Brisket
$Bacon
$Carnitas
Chorizo
$Pork Chili Verde
$Shrimp
$Mahi Mahi
$Grouper
$Seafood Mix
$Avocado Slice
$Breaded Avocado
$Shredded Lettuce
$Cauliflower
Cilantro
$Corn
$Fresh Jalapenos
$Pickled Jalapenos
$Mushrooms
$Diced Yellow Onion
Pickled Onions
$Red Onion Rings
$Yellow Onion Rings
$Fajita Onions
$Fajita Peppers
Orange Slice
Pepita Seeds
Romaine
$Squash
$Green Slaw
$Jalapeno Slaw
$Diced Tomato
$Sliced Tomato
$Aioli Sauce
$Cantina Sauce
$Chili Con Carne
$Cilantro Pepita
$Crème Fresh
$Green Enchilada Sauce
House Salsa
Jalapeno Ranch Dressing
Ranch Dressing
Ranchero Sauce
Mayo
Seafood Enchilada Sauce
Secret Sauce
Soup Base
Tartar Sauce
Tomato Balsamic
Wicked Sauce
French Fries
Margaritas
Wine
(HOUSE WHITE) CR CHARD
(HOUSE MOSCATO) CR
ECCO DOM PINOT GRIGIO
HOUSE CHAMPAGNE
SILENI SAUV BLANC
WHITE SANGRIA
WILLIAM HILL CHARD
(HOUSE RED) CR MERLOT
LOBETIA TEMPERANILLO
LE GRAND PINOT NOUR
RED SANGRIA
WILLIAM HILL CAB
BOTTLE ECCO DOMANI
BOTTLE WILL HILL CHARD
BOTTLE SILENI SAUV
BOTTLE CHAMPAGNE
BOTTLE LOBETIO TEMPRAN
BOTTLE LE GRAND
BOTTLE WILL HILL CAB
Beer
Frozen
Shots
APPLESAUCE
B-52
BANANA CRM PIE
BLOW JOB
BLUE ICE
BLUE SHARK
BUNNY F*'R
CINAMMON TOAST CRUNCH
FLAVOR BOMB
GREEN TEA
GUMMY BEAR
HAIRY NAVEL
HOT DAMN
HURRICANE
JAGER BOMB
JAMBALAYA
JOLLY RANCHER
KOOL-AID
LEMON MERENGUE
LEMONDROP
LIQUID MARIJUANA
MELON BALL
MIND ERASER
NINJA TURTLE
PINEAPPLE UPSD DWN CAKE
RED HEADED SLUT
RED SNAPPER
SCOOBY SNACK
SCREAMING ORGASM
SEX ON THE BEACH
SNAKE BITE
STRWBRRY SHORT CAKE
SURFER ON ACID
TIKI TORCH
WASHINGTON APPLE
WATER MOCCASSIN
WHITE TEA
WOO WOO
Non Alcoholic Beverages
Water
Coke
Diet Coke
Sprite
Mello Yello
Root Beer
Gingerale
Club Soda
Tonic
Lemonade
Sweet Tea
Iced Tea
Coffee
Decaf Coffee
Adult Orange Juice
Adult Milk
Adult Apple Juice
Shirley Temple
Bottled Water
Strawberry Lemonade
Pomegranate Lemonade
Raspberry Lemonade
Mango Lemonade
Passion Fruit Lemonade
Passion Fruit Refill
Strawberry Refill
Mango Refill
Raspberry Refill
Pomegranate Refill
Frozen Lemonade
Frozen Passion Fruit Lemonade
Frozen Mango Lemonade
Frozen Raspberry Lemonade
Frozen Strawberry Lemonade
Virgin Pina Colada
Virgin Daquiri
SMALL KID DRINK
Redbull
Adult Cranberry Juice
Adult Orange juice
Adult Pineapple Juice
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Hand Made Austin style Tex Mex favorites, plus American classics with a modern, full service, family friendly vibe. Full liquor bar and ample parking await you. Stop in during Happy Hour 12-5 Daily and All Day Sunday for the best House Margarita in town!
1603 N Tamiami Trail, Sarasota, FL 34236