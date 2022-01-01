Wicked Cantina Sarasota

Restaurant header imageView gallery
Popular Items

Power Bowl
Queso
Quesadilla

Appetizers

Queso

$10.95

House blend of cheese, chiles and onions. Served with freshly made chips.

Wicked Queso

Wicked Queso

$12.95

Queso heaped with ground beef, pico and guacamole. Served with fresh tortilla chips.

Chorizo Queso

$12.95

Queso heaped with chorizo and pico. Served with fresh tortilla chips

Wicked Roll

Wicked Roll

$10.95

Crispy rolled flour tortilla filled with shredded chicken, house blend of cheese, bacon and jalapeño peppers. Served with Jalapeño Ranch sauce for dipping.

Bacon Wrapped Jalapeno Shrimp

Bacon Wrapped Jalapeno Shrimp

$10.95
Bar Taco Trio

Bar Taco Trio

$10.95

Mix & match three 4" crispy tacos: Wicked (beef) Taco, Carnitas, Chicken, Shrimp or Grouper. SHRIMP/GROUPER ADD 1.25 EACH

Cantina Shrimp

$9.95

Lightly breaded and fried to perfection, served with Cantina Sauce.

Cantina Dip

$7.95

Layers of house made refried beans, green chile sauce, cheese, pico de gallo and onions. Drizzled with spicy chipotle aioli and topped with guacamole. Served with fresh tortilla chips. (spicy item)

Guacamole

$10.55

Freshly made to order. Served with fresh tortilla chips.

Quesadilla

$10.95

Large grilled flour tortilla filled with Jack cheese. Served with pico de gallo and sour cream.

Pork Nachos

Pork Nachos

$13.95

Crispy corn tortilla chips layered with pork carnitas and green chile sauce and topped with guacamole, sour cream, pico and Jack cheese. *Not recommended for Take Out.

Chips & Salsa

$2.95

Salsa ( ONLY ) QUART

$12.00

Take home a QUART of our homemade salsa!

Salads & Soups

Mexican Caesar Salad

Mexican Caesar Salad

$10.95

Romaine lettuce tossed with tortilla strips, cotija cheese crumbles and roasted pumpkin seeds. Served with our Pepita Cilantro dressing.

Fajita And Greens

Fajita And Greens

$15.95

Beef or chicken fajitas, mixed greens, guac, sour cream, pico de gallo, house blend of cheese and tortilla strips. Served with Jalapeño Ranch dressing.

Taco Salad

$13.95

Refried beans, seasoned ground beef, shredded lettuce, tomato, house blend of cheese, sour cream and pico de gallo in a deep fried flour tortilla shell. Sprinkled with crisp tortilla strips and Jalapeño Ranch dressing.

Power Bowl

Power Bowl

$12.95

A large bowl layered with rice, lettuce, black beans, Jack cheese, pico de gallo, avocado and shredded chicken.

Side Salad

$4.25

Lettuce, tomato, cheese and onion, sprinkled with tortilla strips. Served with your choice of dressing.

Side Caesar Salad

$4.25

Romaine lettuce tossed with tortilla strips, cotija cheese crumbles and roasted pumpkin seeds. Served with Pepita Cilantro dressing.

Chicken Tortilla Soup

$5.95+

Housemade chicken broth with shredded chicken, onions, tomatoes and cilantro, topped with Jack cheese and tortilla strips. Cup 5.95 / Bowl 9.95

COWBOY BRISKET BOWL

$13.45

TEX MEX BOWL

$13.45

Tacos

Wicked Taco Plate

Wicked Taco Plate

$13.95

Two crispy corn taco shells filled with seasoned ground beef, lettuce, house blend of cheese and tomato. Served with Mexican rice and your choice of refried, charro or black beans.

Carnitas Street Taco Plate

Carnitas Street Taco Plate

$13.95

Slow roasted pork shoulder in three soft corn tortillas, topped with onions and cilantro, drizzled with our SPICY Wicked Sauce and served with Mexican rice and your choice of refried, charro or black beans. (spicy item)

Green Chile Pork Taco Plate

$14.95

Two soft flour tortillas filled with tender pork in green chile sauce, lettuce, Jack cheese and tomato. Served with Mexican rice and your choice of refried, charro or black beans. (spicy item)

Shrimp Taco Plate

Shrimp Taco Plate

$16.95

Lightly breaded shrimp fried to perfection and topped with slaw, pickled onions and cilantro. Drizzled with chipotle aioli and served on two soft flour tortillas. Mexican rice and your choice of refried, charro or black beans on the side.

Shredded Chicken Taco Plate

$13.95

Two soft flour tortillas filled with shredded chicken, lettuce, Jack Cheese and tomato. Served with Mexican rice and your choice of refried, charro or black beans.

Grilled Chicken Taco Plate

$13.95

Two soft flour tortillas filled with grilled chicken, lettuce, Jack cheese and tomato. Served with Mexican rice and your choice of refried, charro or black beans.

Blackened Mahi Taco Plate

Blackened Mahi Taco Plate

$16.95

Blackened mahi mahi on two flour tortillas, topped with Jalapeño Ranch slaw, avocado slice and pickled onion. Served with Mexican rice and your choice of refried, charro or black beans.

Grouper Taco Plate

Grouper Taco Plate

$16.95

Two soft flour tortillas filled with light, crispy beer battered grouper or grilled grouper. Topped with slaw, pickled onions and cilantro, drizzled with chipotle aioli and served with Mexican rice and your choice of refried, charro or black beans. (spicy item)

Fajita Taco Plate

$16.45

Two soft flour tortillas filled with choice of fajita chicken or fajita beef grilled with onions and peppers. Served with guacamole, Jack cheese, sour cream and pico de gallo. Mexican rice and your choice of refried, charro or black beans on the side.

Cowboy Brisket Taco Plate

$14.95

Three 4" crispy corn tortillas filled with smoked beef brisket and jalapeño slaw. Drizzled with chipotle aioli and topped with pickled onion. Mexican rice and your choice of refried, charro or black beans on the side.

Brisket Taco Plate

$15.45

Two soft flour tortillas filled with smoked beef brisket and topped with cilantro, Jack cheese, pico de gallo and our SPICY Wicked Sauce. Mexican rice and your choice of refried, charro or black beans on the side. (spicy item)

Enchiladas

Tex Mex Cheese Enchilada Plate

Tex Mex Cheese Enchilada Plate

$13.95

Two enchiladas filled with house blend of cheese and onions, topped with Chile con Carne sauce and diced onions. Mexican rice and your choice of refried, charro or black beans on the side.

Chicken Enchilada Plate

$13.95

Two enchiladas filled with shredded chicken and green sauce, covered in green chile sauce with sour cream garnish. Mexican rice and your choice of refried, charro or black beans on the side.

Beef Enchilada Plate

$13.95

Two seasoned ground beef enchiladas, topped with Chile con Carne sauce, house blend of cheese and onions. Served with Mexican rice and your choice of refried, charro or black beans.

Pork Enchilada Plate

$14.45

Two enchiladas filled with slow simmered pork chile verde and Jack cheese. Topped with green chile sauce and garnished with Jack cheese, onions and sour cream. Served with Mexican rice and your choice of refried, charro or black beans.

Shrimp Enchilada Plate

Shrimp Enchilada Plate

$15.95

Two enchiladas filled with blackened shrimp and topped with creamy seafood sauce and Jack cheese. Served with Mexican rice and your choice of refried, charro or black beans.

Seafood Enchilada Plate

Seafood Enchilada Plate

$16.95

Two enchiladas filled with a mixture of blackened shrimp, mahi and grouper in creamy garlic tomatillo seafood sauce. Topped with creamy seafood sauce and Jack cheese. Served with Mexican rice and your choice of refried, charro or black beans.

Burgers & Seafood

Classic Cheeseburger

$12.95

Juicy All Angus burger with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo, onion and our own secret sauce. Served with French fries.

Hamburger

$11.95

Juicy All Angus burger with lettuce, tomato, mayo, onion and our own secret sauce. Served with French fries.

Bacon Cheese Burger

$13.95

Juicy All Angus burger with American cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo, onion and our own secret sauce. Served with French fries.

Lone Star Burger

$13.45

All Angus Burger topped with Chile con Carne, deep fried onion strings and Jack cheese.

Country Club Burger

Country Club Burger

$13.95

All Angus Burger topped with bacon, Jack cheese, lettuce, tomato and secret sauce. Served with French fries.

Tex Mex Burger

Tex Mex Burger

$13.95

All Angus Burger topped with queso, guacamole, freshly grilled jalapeños and salsa. Served with French fries.

Grouper Sandwich

$16.95

Grilled, blackened or fried and topped with lettuce, tomato and housemade tartar sauce on a brioche bun. Served with French fries.

Chicken Sandwich

$14.95

Chicken breast grilled, blackened or fried and topped with bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo on a brioche bun. Served with French fries.

Cantina Chicken Wrap

Cantina Chicken Wrap

$12.95

Large rolled flour tortilla filled with Romaine lettuce, grilled chicken, tortilla strips and housemade Pepita Cilantro dressing. Served with French fries.

Fish & Chips

$13.95

Corona beer battered white fish fried to perfection. Served with French fries and Cantina Sauce. NOT RECOMMENDED FOR TAKE OUT.

Half Pound Shrimp Basket

Half Pound Shrimp Basket

$15.95

Hand breaded shrimp with our secret blend of seasonings, lightly fried to perfection. Served with French fries and our signature Cantina Sauce. NOT RECOMMENDED FOR TAKE OUT.

Burritos

Favorito Burrito

Favorito Burrito

$15.95

Shredded chicken, Mexican rice, black beans, pico de gallo and Jack cheese, rolled and grilled. Topped with green chile sauce, cheese and sour cream. Mexican rice and your choice of refried, charro or black beans on the side.

Spicy Pig Burrito

$15.95

Large flour tortilla filled with pork chile verde, Mexican rice and Jack cheese and topped with green chile sauce, cheese and sour cream. Served with Mexican rice and your choice of refried, charro or black beans. (spicy item)

Wrangler Burrito

$15.95

Carne asada steak, Mexican rice, refried beans, house blend of cheese and pico rolled in a large flour tortilla and topped with Ranchero sauce, cheese and sour cream. Mexican rice and your choice of refried, charro or black beans on the side.

Wicked Burrito

$15.95

A large flour tortilla filled with ground beef, refried beans, house blend of cheese, pico and cilantro, and topped with Ranchero sauce, cheese and sour cream. Mexican rice and your choice of refried, charro or black beans on the side.

Mellow Pig Burrito

$15.95

Filled with pork carnitas, Mexican rice, refried beans, Jack cheese, sour cream, cilantro and onions. Topped with green chile sauce, cheese and sour cream.

The Gringo Burrito

The Gringo Burrito

$15.95

A cheeseburger-ito! Grilled Angus burger, queso and American cheese, secret sauce and pico de gallo, wrapped up and lightly fried. Served with Mexican rice and your choice of refried, charro or black beans.

Chile Colorado Chimi

$16.45

Tender beef simmered in smoky, spicy red chile sauce and rolled in a flour tortilla with Mexican rice and our house blend of cheese. Fried to perfection and topped with chile sauce, lettuce pico and cheese.

Colorado Queso Burrito

$15.95

Tender chunks of slowly stewed beef in a rich red chile mole sauce, combined with our house made Queso.

Pork Chile Verde Queso Burrito

$15.95

Slowly cooked pork shoulder in roasted tomatillo-jalapeño chile verde sauce, combined with house made Queso.

Combos & Dinners

#1 The Favorite

$14.95

One Wicked (crispy beef) Taco and two cheese enchiladas topped with Chili con Carne sauce and diced onions. Served with Mexican rice and your choice of refried, charro or black beans.

#2 Ladies Dinner

$12.95

On Wicked (crispy, beef) or Chicken (soft) Taco topped with Jack cheese, lettuce and tomato. Served with a side salad, Mexican rice and your choice of refried, charro or black beans.

#3 Enchilada Dinner

#3 Enchilada Dinner

$15.95

Two enchiladas with your choice of shredded chicken with creamy tomatillo sauce, beef with Chile con Carne sauce or pork with green chile sauce. Served with one Wicked Taco, Mexican rice and your choice of refried, charro or black beans.

#4 Pork Chile Verde Dinner

#4 Pork Chile Verde Dinner

$16.95

Slow roasted pork simmered in a green chile tomatillo sauce and topped with shredded Jack cheese, cilantro and onions. Served with warm flour tortillas, Mexican rice and your choice of refried, charro or black beans. (spicy item)

#6 Quesadilla Dinner

$10.95

Large grilled tortilla filled with Jack cheese. Served with pico de gallo and sour cream, Mexican rice and your choice of refried, charro or black beans. Add shredded chicken ground beef or chorizo $12.95. Add grilled steak or green chile pork $13.95.

Family Pack To Go

$36.95

Family Pack To Go: 1 lb seasoned ground beef or pulled chicken (or a combo of the two), 12 soft flour tortillas, 1 lb Mexican rice and your choice of 1 lb refried, charro or black beans. Chips and Salsa are included in the pack. Lettuce, tomato and cheese on the side.

#5 Pork Chile Verde Chimichanga

$13.95

Large flour tortilla filled with slow roasted pork and Jack cheese and quickly fried to perfection. Topped with green chile sauce, lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream (spicy item). Mexican rice and your choice of beans on the side.

Fajitas

Chicken Fajitas

Chicken Fajitas

$18.45

Marinated Chicken grilled with sautéed peppers and onions. Served with guacamole, Jack cheese, sour cream & pico. Flour tortillas, Mexican rice and your choice of refried, charro or black beans on the side.

Steak Fajitas

$19.45

Marinated Steak grilled with sautéed peppers and onions. Served with guacamole, Jack cheese, sour cream & pico. Flour tortillas, Mexican rice and your choice of refried, charro or black beans on the side.

Shrimp Fajitas

$18.45

Marinated Shrimp grilled with sautéed peppers and onions. Served with guacamole, Jack cheese, sour cream & pico. Flour tortillas, Mexican rice and your choice of refried, charro or black beans on the side.

Combo Fajitas

$18.95

Your choice of two: Marinated Chicken, Marinated Steak, Shrimp or Portobello Mushroom - grilled with sautéed peppers and onions. Served with guacamole, Jack cheese, sour cream & pico. Flour tortillas, Mexican rice and your choice of refried, charro or black beans on the side.

Portobello Mushroom Fajitas

$15.45

Grilled Portobello Mushrooms with sautéed peppers and onions. Served with guacamole, Jack cheese, sour cream & pico. Flour tortillas, Mexican rice and your choice of refried, charro or black beans on the side.

Vegan & Gluten Free

Roasted Cauliflower Tacos

Roasted Cauliflower Tacos

$12.95

Roasted cauliflower, black beans, roasted corn, cabbage, avocado and a drizzle of house made SPICY Wicked Sauce on two corn tortillas. Black beans on the side. (spicy item)

Portobello Tacos

$12.95

Two corn tortillas filled with roasted portobello mushrooms, sweet caramelized onions, roasted corn and cilantro. Served with a side of black beans.

Fajita Portobello Tacos

$13.95

Roasted portobello mushrooms and sweet caramelized onions, roasted peppers, guacamole and cilantro served on two corn tortillas. Black beans on the side.

Butternut Squash Tacos

$12.95

Two corn tortillas filled with roasted butternut squash, black beans, roasted corn, pickled onion and cilantro. Finished with a drizzle of our housemade Tomato Balsamic Vinaigrette. Served with a side of black beans.

Roasted Veggie Bowl

Roasted Veggie Bowl

$12.95

A large bowl layered with lettuce, roasted cauliflower, roasted peppers, roasted corn, tomato, black beans, red cabbage, guacamole and cilantro. Finished with a drizzle of housemade Tomato Balsamic Vinaigrette.

Dessert

Tex Mex Cannoli

Tex Mex Cannoli

$5.95

Hand rolled flour tortilla with sweet cream cheese filling. Deep fried to perfection, drizzled with chocolate and finished with a touch of whipped cream.

Key Lime Pie

$7.95

A Florida classic! Graham cracker crust and creamy filling made with authentic Nellie & Joe's Key Lime Juice.

Kids Meals

Kids Cheese Enchilada

$5.95

Served with refried beans and Mexican rice.

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$5.95

Served with refried beans and Mexican rice.

Kids Beef Soft Taco

$5.95

Seasoned ground beef soft taco, served with refried beans and Mexican rice. *Our ground beef may be a tad spicy for some kiddos.

Kids Refried Bean and Cheese Burrito

$5.95

Served with refried beans and Mexican rice.

Kids Chicken Strips

$5.95

Served with French fries.

Grilled Cheese

$5.95

Served with French fries.

Corn Dog

$5.95

Kids Apple Juice

$0.99

Kids Orange Juice

$0.99

Kids Milk

$1.25

Kids Lemonade

$0.99

Kids Sprite

$0.99

Kids Root Beer

$0.99

Kids Mello Yello

$0.99

Kids Coke

$0.99

Kids Diet Coke

$0.99

Kids Tea

$0.99

Kids Sweet Tea

$0.99

Kids Shirley Temple

$1.25

Kids Strawberry Lemonade

$1.98

Kids Mango Lemonade

$1.98

Kids Raspberry Lemonade

$1.98

A la Carte Tacos

Wicked Taco

$5.70

Crispy corn tortilla shell filled with seasoned ground beef, lettuce, house blend of cheese and tomato.

Carnitas Taco

$3.80

Slow roasted pork shoulder in a soft corn tortilla, topped with onions and cilantro and drizzled with our SPICY Wicked Sauce. (spicy item)

Green Chile Pork Taco

$6.20

Soft flour tortilla filled with tender pork in green chile sauce, lettuce, Jack cheese and tomato. (spicy item)

Shrimp Taco

$7.20

Lightly breaded shrimp fried to perfection and topped with slaw, pickled onion and cilantro. Drizzled with chipotle aioli and served on a soft flour tortilla. (spicy item)

Shredded Chicken Taco

$5.70

Flour corn tortilla filled with shredded chicken, lettuce, Jack cheese and tomato.

Grilled Chicken Taco

$5.70

Soft flour tortilla filled with grilled chicken, lettuce, Jack cheese and tomato.

Mahi Taco

$7.20

Blackened mahi mahi on a flour tortilla, topped with Jalapeño ranch slaw, avocado slice and pickled onion.

Grouper Taco

$7.20

Soft flour tortilla filled with choice of fajita chicken or fajita steak grilled with onions and peppers, topped with guacamole, Jack cheese, sour cream and pico de gallo.

Fajita Taco

$7.20

Soft flour tortilla filled with choice of fajita chicken or fajita beef grilled with onions and peppers. Served with guacamole, Jack cheese, sour cream and pico de gallo.

Cowboy Brisket Taco

$4.15

4" crispy taco shell filled with smoked beef brisket and jalapeño slaw. Drizzled with chipotle aioli and topped with pickled onion.

Brisket Taco

$6.40

Soft flour tortillas filled with smoked beef brisket and topped with cilantro, Jack cheese, pico de gallo and our SPICY Wicked Sauce. (spicy item)

A la Carte Enchiladas

Tex Mex Cheese Enchilada

$5.70

Chicken Enchilada

$5.70

Beef Enchilada

$5.70

Pork Enchilada

$6.00

Shrimp Enchilada

$6.95

Seafood Enchilada

$7.20

Brisket Enchilada

$6.20

Carnitas Enchilada

$6.20

Sides

Blackened Seasoning

Guacamole Seasoning

Salt & Pepper Mix

Chips

Tortilla Strips

$3 Corn Shells

$1.25

Soft Corn Shell

$0.50

Hard Corn Shell

$0.50

Tostada

$1.25

$3 Flour Shells

$1.25

$Flour Shell

$0.50

$Guacamole SMALL SIDE

$1.25

$Guacamole LARGE SIDE

$1.95

$Pico De Gallo

$0.25

$SMALL Sour Cream

$0.25

LARGE Sour Cream

$0.75

Rice

$1.25

$Refried Beans

$1.25

$Black Beans

$1.25

$Charro Beans

$1.25

Queso Cheese SIDE

$1.25

$50/50 Cheese

$0.75

$Jack Cheese

$0.75

$American Cheese

$0.75

$Fresco Cheese

$0.75

$Angus Patty

$2.95

$Fajita Steak

$4.95

$Diced Steak

$3.95

$Shredded Chicken

$2.95

$Fajita Chicken

$3.95

$Chicken Breast

$3.95

$Ground Beef

$1.95

$Brisket

$2.95

$Bacon

$1.95

$Carnitas

$2.95

Chorizo

$2.95

$Pork Chili Verde

$2.95

$Shrimp

$4.95

$Mahi Mahi

$4.95

$Grouper

$4.95

$Seafood Mix

$4.95

$Avocado Slice

$1.25

$Breaded Avocado

$1.25

$Shredded Lettuce

$0.25

$Cauliflower

$1.25

Cilantro

$0.25

$Corn

$1.25

$Fresh Jalapenos

$0.95

$Pickled Jalapenos

$0.50

$Mushrooms

$1.25

$Diced Yellow Onion

$0.25

Pickled Onions

$0.25

$Red Onion Rings

$0.25

$Yellow Onion Rings

$0.25

$Fajita Onions

$1.25

$Fajita Peppers

$1.25

Orange Slice

Pepita Seeds

Romaine

$Squash

$1.25

$Green Slaw

$0.50

$Jalapeno Slaw

$0.25

$Diced Tomato

$0.25

$Sliced Tomato

$0.25

$Aioli Sauce

$0.25

$Cantina Sauce

$0.25

$Chili Con Carne

$1.25

$Cilantro Pepita

$0.25

$Crème Fresh

$0.25

$Green Enchilada Sauce

$1.25

House Salsa

Jalapeno Ranch Dressing

$0.25

Ranch Dressing

$0.25

Ranchero Sauce

$1.25

Mayo

Seafood Enchilada Sauce

$1.25

Secret Sauce

Soup Base

Tartar Sauce

$0.25

Tomato Balsamic

$0.25

Wicked Sauce

$0.25

French Fries

$1.25

Margaritas

House Margarita

House Margarita

$9.95

Premium Silver Tequila, Triple Sec & fresh lime. Recommended on the rocks with salt.

TO-GO MARGARITA QUART

$52.00

Wine

(HOUSE WHITE) CR CHARD

$6.25

(HOUSE MOSCATO) CR

$6.25Out of stock

ECCO DOM PINOT GRIGIO

$6.75

HOUSE CHAMPAGNE

$7.00

SILENI SAUV BLANC

$8.50

WHITE SANGRIA

$7.00

WILLIAM HILL CHARD

$8.00

(HOUSE RED) CR MERLOT

$6.75

LOBETIA TEMPERANILLO

$6.25

LE GRAND PINOT NOUR

$8.00

RED SANGRIA

$7.00

WILLIAM HILL CAB

$8.00

BOTTLE ECCO DOMANI

$27.00

BOTTLE WILL HILL CHARD

$32.00

BOTTLE SILENI SAUV

$34.00

BOTTLE CHAMPAGNE

$28.00

BOTTLE LOBETIO TEMPRAN

$25.00

BOTTLE LE GRAND

$32.00

BOTTLE WILL HILL CAB

$32.00

Beer

BUD LIGHT

$3.25

BUDWEISER

$3.25

CORONA BOTTLE

$4.95

CORONA LIGHT

$4.95

DOS EQUIS

$4.95

JAI ALAI

$3.25

LANDSHARK

$3.25

MICHELOB ULTRA

$3.25

MILLER LITE

$3.25Out of stock

MODELO

$4.95

MODELO NEGRO

$4.95

ODOULS

$3.25

PACIFICO

$4.95

STELLA

$4.95

YUENGLING

$3.25

WHITE CLAW

$3.25

Ginger Beer

$3.25

Frozen

BAHAMA MAMA

$9.50

HURRICANE

$9.50

MAI TAI

$8.80

MARGARITA

$8.95

MIAMI VICE

$9.50

MUDLSLIDE

$8.50

PINA COLADA

$9.50

WICKED DAQUIRI

$8.50

VIRGIN

$5.95

Shots

APPLESAUCE

$5.00

B-52

$6.00

BANANA CRM PIE

$5.00

BLOW JOB

$6.00

BLUE ICE

$5.00

BLUE SHARK

$5.00

BUNNY F*'R

$5.00

CINAMMON TOAST CRUNCH

$5.00

FLAVOR BOMB

$6.00

GREEN TEA

$6.00

GUMMY BEAR

$5.00

HAIRY NAVEL

$5.00

HOT DAMN

$5.00

HURRICANE

$5.00

JAGER BOMB

$6.00

JAMBALAYA

$5.00

JOLLY RANCHER

$5.00

KOOL-AID

$6.00

LEMON MERENGUE

$5.00

LEMONDROP

$5.00

LIQUID MARIJUANA

$6.00

MELON BALL

$5.00

MIND ERASER

$5.00

NINJA TURTLE

$5.00

PINEAPPLE UPSD DWN CAKE

$5.00

RED HEADED SLUT

$6.00

RED SNAPPER

$5.00

SCOOBY SNACK

$5.00

SCREAMING ORGASM

$6.00

SEX ON THE BEACH

$5.00

SNAKE BITE

$5.00

STRWBRRY SHORT CAKE

$5.00

SURFER ON ACID

$6.00

TIKI TORCH

$5.00

WASHINGTON APPLE

$6.00

WATER MOCCASSIN

$6.00

WHITE TEA

$5.00

WOO WOO

$5.00

Non Alcoholic Beverages

Water

Coke

$2.95

Diet Coke

$2.95

Sprite

$2.95

Mello Yello

$2.95

Root Beer

$2.95

Gingerale

$2.95

Club Soda

$2.95

Tonic

$2.95

Lemonade

$2.95

Sweet Tea

$2.95

Iced Tea

$2.95

Coffee

$1.95

Decaf Coffee

$1.95

Adult Orange Juice

$3.95

Adult Milk

$3.95

Adult Apple Juice

$3.95

Shirley Temple

$3.95

Bottled Water

$2.95

Strawberry Lemonade

$3.95

Pomegranate Lemonade

$3.95

Raspberry Lemonade

$3.95

Mango Lemonade

$3.95

Passion Fruit Lemonade

$3.95

Passion Fruit Refill

$0.99

Strawberry Refill

$0.99

Mango Refill

$0.99

Raspberry Refill

$0.99

Pomegranate Refill

$0.99

Frozen Lemonade

$4.95

Frozen Passion Fruit Lemonade

$4.95

Frozen Mango Lemonade

$4.95

Frozen Raspberry Lemonade

$4.95

Frozen Strawberry Lemonade

$4.95

Virgin Pina Colada

$4.95

Virgin Daquiri

$4.95

SMALL KID DRINK

$0.99

Redbull

$4.95

Adult Cranberry Juice

$3.95

Adult Orange juice

$3.95

Adult Pineapple Juice

$3.95
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Hand Made Austin style Tex Mex favorites, plus American classics with a modern, full service, family friendly vibe. Full liquor bar and ample parking await you. Stop in during Happy Hour 12-5 Daily and All Day Sunday for the best House Margarita in town!

Website

Location

1603 N Tamiami Trail, Sarasota, FL 34236

Directions

Gallery
Wicked Cantina image
Wicked Cantina image
Wicked Cantina image
Wicked Cantina image

Map
