Wicked Cheesesteaks Pizza & Wings 4824 N Federal Hwy

Wicked Good Wings

$8.99

Traditional Chicken Wings (Drums & Flats), freshly prepared in-house daily, marinated and seasoned to perfection - our chicken wings are delicious even without sauce! Prepared with your choice of sauce on-the-side (choose Dip 'em) or tossed in any one of our saucy selections (choose Drench 'em). Served with your choice of Creamy Ranch Dressing or Chunky Bleu Cheese Dressing. Optionally toss with Minced Garlic. Choice of 6, 10, 15, 25, or 50. One Sauce Choice Per Order.