Wicked Cheesesteaks Pizza & Wings 4824 N Federal Hwy

Signature Sandwiches
Wicked Philly Cheesesteak
Authentic Philly Cheesesteak Sandwich prepared with a half-pound of your choice of grilled thin-sliced fresh ribeye steak or grilled chopped chicken breast, with grilled chopped onions and choice of melted cheese, served inside a hearth-baked hoagie roll. Additional Grill-ins and Toppings are available.
WickedWhiz Philly Cheesesteak
Authentic Philly Cheesesteak Sandwich prepared with a half-pound of your choice of grilled thin-sliced fresh ribeye steak or grilled chopped chicken breast, with grilled chopped onions and silky hot CheezWhiz Cheese Sauce, served inside a hearth-baked hoagie roll. Additional Grill-ins and Toppings are available.
Cooper's Sharp White American Philly
Authentic Philly Cheesesteak Sandwich prepared with a half-pound of your choice of grilled thin-sliced fresh ribeye steak or grilled chopped chicken breast, with grilled chopped onions and melted Cooper's Sharp White American cheese, served inside a hearth-baked hoagie roll. Additional Grill-ins and Toppings are available.
Loaded Philly Cheesesteak
Authentic Philly Cheesesteak Sandwich prepared with a half-pound of your choice of grilled thin-sliced fresh ribeye steak or grilled chopped chicken breast, with grilled chopped onions, fresh mushrooms, and green peppers, with choice of melted cheese, served inside a hearth-baked hoagie roll. Additional Grill-ins and Toppings are available.
Heavy Hitter Cheesesteak
Philly Cheesesteak Sandwich with ONE POUND of grilled thin-sliced fresh ribeye steak, with grilled chopped onions, and choice of melted cheese, served inside a hearth-baked hoagie roll. Optionally add fresh mushrooms, green peppers, and hot cherry peppers. Additional Grill-ins and Toppings are available.
Fort Lauderdale Cheesesteak Hoagie
Authentic Philly Cheesesteak Sandwich prepared with a half-pound of your choice of grilled thin-sliced fresh ribeye steak or grilled chopped chicken breast, with grilled chopped onions, with melted Cooper's Sharp White American cheese, lettuce, and tomato, served inside a hearth-baked hoagie roll. Additional Grill-ins and Toppings are available.
Triple-Play Cheesesteak
THREE CHEESES! Authentic Philly Cheesesteak Sandwich prepared with a half-pound of your choice of grilled thin-sliced fresh ribeye steak or grilled chopped chicken breast, with grilled chopped onions, melted provolone and mozzarella cheeses, and topped with hot CheezWhiz Cheese Sauce, served inside a hearth-baked hoagie roll. Additional Grill-ins and Toppings are available.
Batman & Robin Philly
Authentic Philly Cheesesteak Sandwich prepared with half grilled chopped chicken breast & half fresh sliced ribeye steak, half provolone & half Cooper's Sharp White American cheese, with grilled chopped onions, on a hearth baked hoagie roll.
Brian's Secret Cheesesteak
Specialty Philly Cheesesteak Sandwich prepared with a half-pound portion of grilled thin-sliced fresh ribeye beef steak, with grilled chopped onions, minced garlic, hot cherry peppers, sliced pepperoni, and melted Cooper's Sharp White American cheese, inside a hearth-baked hoagie roll.
Wicked Hot Cheesesteak
Authentic Philly Cheesesteak Sandwich prepared with a half-pound portion of your choice of grilled thin-sliced ribeye steak or grilled chopped chicken breast, grilled chopped onions, sliced jalapeno peppers, hot cherry peppers, and melted provolone and mozzarella cheeses, served inside a hearth-baked hoagie roll.
Pizza Cheesesteak
Philly Cheesesteak Sandwich prepared with a half-pound of grilled thin-sliced fresh ribeye steak, grilled chopped onions, pepperoni slices, and melted mozzarella cheese, topped with our house-made marinara sauce, served toasted inside a hoagie roll.
Heart Attack Philly Cheesesteak
Specialty Philly Cheesesteak Sandwich prepared with a half-pound portion of grilled thin-sliced fresh ribeye beef steak or grilled chopped chicken breast, with grilled chopped onions, choice of melted cheese, and deep fried mozzarella sticks, inside a hearth-baked hoagie roll.
New Yorker Cheesesteak
Specialty Philly Cheesesteak Sandwich prepared with a half-pound of grilled thin-sliced fresh ribeye steak, and Beef Pastrami, with grilled chopped onions, melted Swiss cheese, and house-made horseradish sauce, on a hearth-baked hoagie roll.
Wicked Rocketship Cheesesteak
Specialty Philly Cheesesteak Sandwich prepared with a half-pound portion of grilled thin-sliced fresh ribeye beef steak, with grilled chopped onions, Buttery Buffalo Medium Wing Sauce, and melted CooperSharp White American cheese, inside a hearth-baked hoagie roll. Served with a side of Creamy Ranch or Chunky Bleu Cheese Dressing.
Chipotle Chicken Cheesesteak
Specialty Philly Cheesesteak Sandwich prepared with a half-pound portion of grilled chopped chicken breast, with grilled chopped onions, and grilled sliced fresh mushrooms, and melted Chipotle White American cheese, served inside a hearth-baked hoagie roll.
Chicken Bacon Ranch Hoagie
Chicken-Bacon-Ranch Hoagie, prepared with a half-pound of grilled chopped chicken breast, with grilled chopped onions, crispy bacon, and Cooper's Sharp White American (or your choice of melted cheese), finished with a drizzle of creamy Ranch dressing, served inside a hearth-baked hoagie roll.
Kennebunkport Lobster Truffle Cheesesteak
A heaping half pound of fresh-sliced ribeye steak, melted Cooper Sharp White American Cheese, roasted onions, and chunks of Maine Lobster claw and knuckle meat, finished with a drizzle of white truffle oil, nestled inside a hearth-baked hoagie roll.
MOS Cheesesteak
Mushroom-Onion-Swiss Specialty Cheesesteak Sandwich, prepared with a half-pound portion of your choice of grilled thin-sliced steak or grilled chopped chicken breast, grilled chopped onions, grilled sliced fresh mushrooms, and melted Swiss cheese, served inside a hearth-baked hoagie roll.
Buffalo Chicken Philly
Specialty Philly Cheesesteak Sandwich prepared with a half-pound portion of grilled chopped chicken breast, grilled chopped onions, medium Buffalo wing sauce, and melted provolone cheese, served inside a hearth-baked hoagie roll, with a side of house-made Bleu Cheese dressing.
Cheesesteak Quesadilla
Our signature Philly Cheesesteak, prepared with choice of thin-sliced fresh ribeye steak or chopped chicken breast, with grilled onions, mushrooms, and green peppers, and CooperSharp White American cheese, all stuffed inside a flour tortilla with blended Mexican cheese, baked to perfection in our pizza oven. Comes with our speicialy Chipotle Rance dipping sauce.
Chicken Parm Sub
Breaded and fried chicken cutlet, topped with house made sauce and the highest quality Grande mozzarella cheese, served inside a 10
Meatball Parm Sub
House made meatballs topped with house made marinara sauce, grated Parmesan cheese, and the highest quality Grande mozzarella cheese, served inside a 10
2 Sliders w/ French Fries
Two juicy Angus beef sliders, topped with CooperSharp White American Cheese, bread & butter pickles, and diced white onions, on Martin's potato buns. Served with French Fries.
Chicken Caesar Wrap w/ French Fries
Chopped chicken breast with chopped Lettuce and Caesar dressing in a flour tortilla wrap, served with French Fries
Classic Pizza
Jumbo Slice of Cheese Pizza + Soda Can
A generous slice of our award-winning 20" slice-pie, hand-made and cooked fresh hourly with our house made dough and marinara sauce, topped with the highest quality mozzarella cheese (optionally add toppings). Combo includes choice of soda can.
12” Cheese Pizza (Build Your Own)
Our award-winning pizza, hand-made to order with fresh house-made dough and sauce, topped with the highest quality Grande mozzarella cheese and your choice of toppings.
16" Large Cheese Pizza (Build Your Own)
Our award-winning pizza, hand-made to order with fresh house-made dough and sauce, topped with the highest quality Grande mozzarella cheese and your choice of toppings.
18" XL Cheese Pizza (Build Your Own)
Our award-winning pizza, hand-made to order with fresh house-made dough and sauce, topped with the highest quality Grande mozzarella cheese and your choice of toppings.
Wicked Toppings Special
Our award-winning pizza, hand-made to order with fresh house-made dough and sauce, topped with the highest quality Grande mozzarella cheese and your choice of up to 5 included toppings.
10 Wings + Large 16” Cheese Pizza
One Large 16" Cheese Pizza (optionally add toppings) and 10 Chicken Wings (with choice of wing sauce).
TWO Large 16” Cheese Pizzas
TWO of our award-winning 16" Large pizzas, hand-made to order with fresh house-made dough and sauce, topped with the highest quality Grande mozzarella cheese and your choice of toppings.
Specialty Pizza
12" Wicked Cheesesteak Pizza
All of the melted magic of our Wicked Philly Cheesesteak on top of our award-winning 12" cheese pizza. Grilled thin-sliced fresh ribeye steak prepared with grilled fresh mushrooms, onions, and green peppers, and melted provolone and mozzarella cheeses, with a seasoned garlic butter brushed crust. Served with a side of A1 Steak Sauce and a side of house-made marinara.
16" Wicked Cheesesteak Pizza
All of the melted magic of our Wicked Philly Cheesesteak on top of our award-winning 12" cheese pizza. Grilled thin-sliced fresh ribeye steak prepared with grilled fresh mushrooms, onions, and green peppers, and melted provolone and mozzarella cheeses, with a seasoned garlic butter brushed crust. Served with a side of A1 Steak Sauce and a side of house-made marinara.
12" Margarita Pizza
Thin crust pizza, hand-made to order with our house-made dough and marinara sauce, topped with fresh basil and fresh mozzarella cheese, and your choice of toppings.
16" Margarita Pizza
Thin crust pizza, hand-made to order with our house-made dough and marinara sauce, topped with fresh basil and fresh mozzarella cheese, and your choice of toppings.
12” White Pizza
Hand-made to order with fresh house-made dough and ricotta cheese instead of tomato sauce, topped with the highest quality Grande mozzarella cheese and your choice of toppings.
16" White Pizza
Hand-made to order with fresh house-made dough and ricotta cheese instead of tomato sauce, topped with the highest quality Grande mozzarella cheese and your choice of toppings.
12” White Veggie Pizza
Hand-made to order with fresh house-made dough and ricotta cheese instead of tomato sauce, topped with the highest quality Grande mozzarella cheese, along with fresh mushroom slices, green peppers, onions, eggplant, minced garlic, black olives, and tomatoes.
16" White Veggie Pizza
Hand-made to order with fresh house-made dough and ricotta cheese instead of tomato sauce, topped with the highest quality Grande mozzarella cheese, along with fresh mushroom slices, green peppers, onions, eggplant, minced garlic, black olives, and tomatoes.
12” Famous Stoner Pizza
Our award-winning pizza, hand-made to order with fresh dough and house-made sauce, topped with the highest quality Grande mozzarella cheese, Mozzarella Sticks, Bacon, and French Fries. (Choice of 12
16" Famous Stoner Pizza
Our award-winning pizza, hand-made to order with fresh dough and house-made sauce, topped with the highest quality Grande mozzarella cheese, Mozzarella Sticks, Bacon, and French Fries.. Served with a side of Ranch Dressing.
12” Buffalo Bleu Chicken Pizza
Our award-winning pizza, hand-made to order with fresh dough and house-made sauce, topped with the highest quality Grande mozzarella cheese, and tender fried chicken chunks tossed with medium buffalo wing sauce, and finished with a drizzle of house-made chunky bleu cheese dressing. (Choice of 12
16" Buffalo Bleu Chicken Pizza
Our award-winning pizza, hand-made to order with fresh dough and house-made sauce, topped with the highest quality Grande mozzarella cheese, and tender fried chicken chunks tossed with medium buffalo wing sauce, and finished with a drizzle of house-made chunky bleu cheese dressing.
12” Mike's Hot Honey Pepperoni Pizza
Our award-winning pizza, hand-made to order with fresh dough and house-made sauce, topped with the highest quality Grande mozzarella cheese, pepperoni slices, and a generous drizzle of Mike's Hot Honey. (Choice of 12
16" Mike's Hot Honey Pepperoni Pizza
Our award-winning pizza, hand-made to order with fresh dough and house-made sauce, topped with the highest quality Grande mozzarella cheese, pepperoni slices, and a generous drizzle of Mike's Hot Honey.
12” Hawaiian Pizza
Our award-winning pizza, hand-made to order with fresh dough and house-made sauce, topped with the highest quality Grande mozzarella cheese, ham, and pineapple. (Choice of 12
16" Hawaiian Pizza
Our award-winning pizza, hand-made to order with fresh dough and house-made sauce, topped with the highest quality Grande mozzarella cheese, ham, and pineapple.
12” BBQ Chicken Pizza
Our award-winning pizza, hand-made to order with fresh dough and house-made sauce, topped with the highest quality Grande mozzarella cheese, grilled chicken breast chunks, sliced red onions, and yellow american cheese, finished with a drizzle of our signature BBQ sauce. (Choice of 12
16" BBQ Chicken Pizza
Our award-winning pizza, hand-made to order with fresh dough and house-made sauce, topped with the highest quality Grande mozzarella cheese, grilled chicken breast chunks, sliced red onions, and yellow american cheese, finished with a drizzle of our signature BBQ sauce.
12” Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza
Our award-winning pizza, hand-made to order with fresh dough and house-made sauce, topped with the highest quality Grande mozzarella cheese, grilled chicken breast chunks, and crispy bacon, finished with a drizzle of creamy ranch dressing. (Choice of 12
16" Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza
Our award-winning pizza, hand-made to order with fresh dough and house-made sauce, topped with the highest quality Grande mozzarella cheese, grilled chicken breast chunks, and crispy bacon, finished with a drizzle of creamy ranch dressing.
12” Chicken Parm Pizza
Our award-winning pizza, hand-made to order with fresh dough and house-made sauce, tender chunks of breaded and fried chicken breast, topped with the highest quality Grande mozzarella cheese. (Choice of 12
16" Chicken Parm Pizza
Our award-winning pizza, hand-made to order with fresh dough and house-made sauce, tender chunks of breaded and fried chicken breast, topped with the highest quality Grande mozzarella cheese
12” Meat Lovers Pizza
Our award-winning pizza, hand-made to order with fresh dough and house-made sauce, topped with the highest quality Grande mozzarella cheese, along with Sausage, Ham, Meatball, Bacon, and Pepperoni. (Choice of 12
16" Meat Lovers Pizza
Our award-winning pizza, hand-made to order with fresh dough and house-made sauce, topped with the highest quality Grande mozzarella cheese, along with Sausage, Ham, Meatball, Bacon, and Pepperoni.
12” Veggie Lovers Pizza
Our award-winning pizza, hand-made to order with fresh dough and house-made sauce, topped with the highest quality Grande mozzarella cheese, along with fresh mushroom slices, green peppers, onions, eggplant, minced garlic, black olives, and tomatoes. (Choice of 12
16" Veggie Lovers Pizza
Our award-winning pizza, hand-made to order with fresh dough and house-made sauce, topped with the highest quality Grande mozzarella cheese, along with fresh mushroom slices, green peppers, onions, eggplant, minced garlic, black olives, and tomatoes.
12" Wicked Lobster Pizza
Our award-winning 12" pizza, hand-made to order with house-made dough and sauce, topped with the highest quality Grande mozzarella cheese, and a generous portion of Maine Lobster claw and knuckle meat, drizzled with garlic butter and White Truffle Oil.
Stromboli & Calzone
Cheese Calzone
Ricotta and mozzarella cheeses baked inside freshly made pizza dough. Served with a side of marinara sauce.
Classic Stromboli
Pepperoni, sausage, peppers, onions, mushrooms, and mozzarella cheese rolled in pizza dough and baked to perfection in our pizza oven. Served with side of marinara sauce.
Philly Cheesesteak Stromboli
All of the melted magic of our Philly Cheesesteak baked inside a pizza dough crust brushed with seasoned garlic butter sauce. Grilled thin-sliced fresh ribeye steak, prepared with grilled sliced fresh mushrooms, grilled chopped onions, grilled chopped green peppers, and melted provolone and mozzarella cheeses. Served with a side of A1 Steak Sauce and a side of house-made marinara sauce.
Wings & Combos
Wicked Good Wings
Traditional Chicken Wings (Drums & Flats), freshly prepared in-house daily, marinated and seasoned to perfection - our chicken wings are delicious even without sauce! Prepared with your choice of sauce on-the-side (choose Dip 'em) or tossed in any one of our saucy selections (choose Drench 'em). Served with your choice of Creamy Ranch Dressing or Chunky Bleu Cheese Dressing. Optionally toss with Minced Garlic. Choice of 6, 10, 15, 25, or 50. One Sauce Choice Per Order.
50 Wings w/ 2 Sauce Choices
Traditional Chicken Wings (Drums & Flats), freshly prepared in-house daily, marinated and seasoned to perfection - our chicken wings are delicious even without sauce! Prepared with your choice of sauce on-the-side (choose Dip 'em) or tossed in any one of our saucy selections (choose Drench 'em). Served with your choice of Creamy Ranch Dressing or Chunky Bleu Cheese Dressing. Optionally toss with Minced Garlic. TWO Sauce Choices per 50 Wings.
20 Wings + Fries + 2 Soda Cans
Combo Meal contains 20 Wicked Good Wings (choice of 1 sauce flavor), an order of French Fries or Tater Tots, and your choice of two cans of soda (Coke, Diet Coke, or Sprite).
10 Wings + Large 16” Cheese Pizza
One Large 16" Cheese Pizza (optionally add toppings) and 10 Chicken Wings (with choice of wing sauce).
4 Wings + 2 Sliders Combo
Two juicy Angus beef sliders, topped with CooperSharp White American Cheese, bread & butter pickles, and diced white onions, on Martin's potato buns. Four of our specialty chicken wings, seasoned to perfection and tossed in your choice of three sauces: Garlic Parmesan, Medium Buffalo, Sweet Red Chili.
10 Wings + 4 Egg Rolls + Fries + 2 Soda Cans
Combo Meal contains 10 Wicked Good Wings (choice of 1 sauce flavor), 4 of our famous Egg Rolls (choice of Buffalo Chicken or Philly Cheesesteak), an order of French Fries or Tater Tots, and your choice of two cans of soda (Coke, Diet Coke, or Sprite).
25 Wings + 2 Fries + 2 Liter Soda
Combo Meal contains 25 Wicked Good Wings (choice of 1 sauce flavor), 2 orders of French Fries or Tater Tots, your choice of a 2 Liter bottle of soda (Coke, Diet Coke, or Sprite), and choice of dressing (Bleu Cheese or Creamy Ranch).
Famous Boneless Wings
Famous Boneless Wings w/ Dipping Sauce
Marinated, battered, and golden fried chicken breast chunks, served with choice of BBQ or Honey Mustard sauce. (Approx. 10 per order)
Buttery Buffalo Boneless Wings w/ Bleu Cheese
Marinated, battered, and golden fried chicken breast chunks, tossed with our house-made Buttery Buffalo medium heat wing sauce. Comes with a side of house made chunky Bleu Cheese Dressing. (Approx. 10 per order)
Garlic Parmesan Boneless Wings
Marinated, battered, and golden fried chicken breast chunks, tossed in our house Garlic Parmesan sauce, topped with parmesan cheese. (Approx. 10 per order)
Stingin' Honey Garlic Boneless Wings
Marinated, battered, and golden fried chicken breast chunks, tossed with our best-selling house-made Stingin' Honey Garlic sauce. (Approx. 10 per order)
Chick-fil-A® Polynesian Boneless Wings
Marinated, battered, and golden fried chicken breast chunks, drizzled with genuine Chick-fil-A® Polynesian Sauce. (Approx. 10 per order)
Mike's Hot Honey Boneless Wings
Marinated, battered, and golden fried chicken breast chunks, topped with a generous drizzle of Mike's Hot Honey. (Approx. 10 per order)
Wicked Lobstah
Wicked Maine Lobster Roll
Perfectly seasoned Maine Lobster claw and knuckle meat, served cold inside a grilled 6" Made-in-Maine Nissen Roll. Comes with Coleslaw, pickle, and chips.
JUMBO Maine Lobster Roll
A DOUBLE portion of our perfectly seasoned Maine Lobster claw and knuckle meat, served cold inside an 8" Martin's Potato Roll. Comes with Coleslaw, pickle, and chips.
Mimi's Famous Lobster Ravioli
A local favorite, Mimi's Ravioli have been hand-made daily for over 40 years! Served in our house-made lobster bisque alfredo sauce with big chunks of fresh lobster on top. Served a la carte (5pcs per order).
12" Wicked Lobster Pizza
Our award-winning 12" pizza, hand-made to order with house-made dough and sauce, topped with the highest quality Grande mozzarella cheese, and a generous portion of Maine Lobster claw and knuckle meat, drizzled with garlic butter and White Truffle Oil.
Saco Style Bacon Lobster Roll
Perfectly seasoned Maine lobster claw and knuckle meat, fresh grilled real bacon pieces, crisp lettuce, and house-made garlic aioli, served chilled in a 6" Nisson Roll. Comes with a side of Coleslaw, Chips, and Pickle.
Lobster Caesar Wrap
Perfectly seasoned Maine Lobster claw and knuckle meat, seasoned and served cold with chopped romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, and our house Caesar dressing, inside a Spinach tortilla wrap.
Cabot Mac & Cheese
Cabot Baked Mac & Cheese
Gourmet Baked Mac & Cheese served in a 7" tin. Featuring Cabot premium aged Sharp White Cheddar, with a blend of cheeses and breadcrumbs baked in.
Cabot Bacon Mac & Cheese
Gourmet Baked Mac & Cheese served in a 7" tin. Featuring Cabot premium aged Sharp White Cheddar, with a blend of cheeses, applewood smoked bacon, and breadcrumbs baked in.
Cabot Buffalo Chicken Mac & Cheese
Gourmet Baked Mac & Cheese served in a 7" tin. Featuring Cabot premium aged Sharp White Cheddar, with a blend of cheeses and breadcrumbs baked in, topped with our Buffalo Chicken Cheesesteak, featuring grilled chopped chicken breast, grilled onions, and melted cheese.
Cabot Lobster Mac & Cheese
Gourmet Baked Mac & Cheese served in a 7" tin. Featuring Cabot premium aged Sharp White Cheddar, with a blend of cheeses and breadcrumbs, and a generous portion of Maine lobster claw and knuckle meat baked in.
Italian Dinners
Baked Ziti
Classic dish features ziti pasta baked together with mozzarella, ricotta, and parmesan cheeses, and our house-made marinara sauce. Served with garlic bread.
Stuffed Shells
Four jumbo semolina pasta shells stuffed with a seasoned ricotta and parmesan cheese blend, in a bed of our house-made marinara sauce, topped with the highest quality Grande mozzarella cheese and baked in our pizza oven to melted perfection. Served with garlic bread.
Meat Lasagna
A generous portion of our house-made meat lasagna, featuring layers of tender semolina pasta sheets, meaty marinara sauce, creamy seasoned ricotta cheese, and the highest quality Grande mozzarella cheese, baked to perfection, and topped with our house-made marinara sauce. Served with garlic bread.
Chicken Parm w/ Pasta
Tender breaded and fried chicken breast topped with house-made marinara sauce, parmesan cheese, and the highest quality Grande mozzarella cheese, baked to perfection, served with garlic bread alongside al dente cooked pasta.
Stuffed Shells & Meatballs
Two jumbo semolina pasta shells stuffed with a seasoned ricotta and parmesan cheese blend, alongside two of our house specialty Italian meatballs, set in a bed of our house-made marinara sauce, topped with the highest quality Grande mozzarella cheese and baked in our pizza oven to melted perfection. Served with garlic bread.
Chicken Parm & Stuffed Shells
Tender breaded and fried chicken breast topped with parmesan cheese, alongside two jumbo semolina pasta shells stuffed with a seasoned ricotta and parmesan cheese blend, topped with house-made marinara sauce, and the highest quality Grande mozzarella cheese, and baked to perfection. Served with garlic bread.
Salads
House Side Salad
A mixture of crisp iceberg lettuce and leafy romaine hearts, carrots, red cabbage, cucumbers, red onions, tomatoes, croutons, & shredded mozzarella cheese. Served with our house balsamic vinaigrette (or your choice of dressing).
House Dinner Salad
A mixture of crisp iceberg lettuce and leafy romaine hearts, carrots, red cabbage, cucumbers, red onions, tomatoes, croutons, & shredded mozzarella cheese. Served with our house balsamic vinaigrette (or your choice of dressing). Optionally add Grilled Chicken to Dinner Salad.
Caesar Side Salad
A blend of leafy Romaine Hearts and tender Arugula, with Croutons and Parmesan Cheese. Served with Caesar Dressing.
Caesar Dinner Salad
A blend of leafy Romaine Hearts and tender Arugula, with Croutons and Parmesan Cheese. Served with Caesar Dressing. Optionally add Grilled Chicken to Dinner Salad.
Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad
Classic Caesar Salad with crisp Romaine lettuce, crunchy coutons, and grated parmesan cheese, topped with sliced grilled chicken breast.
Wicked Lobster Caesar Salad
Classic Caesar Salad with crisp Romaine lettuce, crunchy coutons, and grated parmesan cheese, topped with a generous portion of Maine Lobster Claw and Knuckle Meat.
Greek Dinner Salad
A large serving of crisp Iceberg Lettuce and leafy Romaine Hearts, Carrots, Red Cabbage, Onions, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Green Olives, Black Olives, and Pepperoncini, topped with Feta Cheese. Served with Greek Salad Dressing. Optionally add Grilled Chicken.
Vegan House Dinner Salad
A mixture of crisp iceberg lettuce and leafy romaine hearts, topped with carrots, cucumbers, red onions, tomatoes, Greek kalamata olives, Spanish green olives, and pepperoncini peppers. Choice of plant-powered ranch dressing or vegan balsamic vinaigrette.
Apps & Sides
Parmesan Truffle Fries with Garlic Aioli
Golden straight cut skin-on seasoned french fries, tossed in white truffle oil and Parmesan cheese, seasoned with Italian black truffle sea salt, and garnished with parsley. Served with a side of our house-made garlic aioli and a side of ketchup.
Philly Cheesesteak Egg Rolls
Hand-made in Philly and deep fried to order, these egg rolls are crispy on the outside, while juicy and tender on the inside. Prepared with thin-sliced grilled beef steak and sauteed onions, held together with creamy mild cheese. Includes choice of 2 or 3 egg rolls and a side of house-made Chunky Bleu Cheese dressing.
Buffalo Chicken Egg Rolls
Hand-made in Philly and deep fried to order, these egg rolls are crispy on the outside, while juicy and tender on the inside. Prepared with chopped chicken breast tossed in a mild Buffalo wing sauce, held together with creamy mild cheese. Includes choice of 2 or 3 egg rolls and a side of house-made Chunky Bleu Cheese dressing.
Bacon Mac & Cheese Bites
Tender Cavatappi pasta and smoky bacon bits blended with six creamy cheeses (American, Provolone, Mozzarella, Romano, Asiago, & Parmesan) and coated in a crispy tempura exterior, deep fried to golden perfection.
Mozzarella Sticks
Breaded and fried mozzarella sticks, served with a side of house-made marinara sauce.
Side of Meatballs
Side of 3 house-made meatballs in sauce
Loaded Potato Skins
Deep fried for a crispy outside and tender inside, these potato skins are
Pub Pretzels with Mustard & Whiz
Three baked-to-order salted soft pretzels, served with a side of hot CheezWhiz Cheese Sauce and a side of deli mustard.
Pizza Box Onion Rings
Golden-fried gourmet onion rings served inside a pizza box with a side of our house special dipping sauce. Approx 8 per order.
WickedWhiz Bacon Cheesy Tots
Bite-sized balls of heavenly hash topped with grilled chopped bacon bits and a ladle of hot CheezWhiz Cheese Sauce. Additional toppings available.
WickedWhiz Bacon Cheesy Fries
Golden straight cut seasoned french fries topped with grilled chopped bacon bits and hot CheezWhiz Cheese Sauce. Additional toppings available.
WickedWhiz Cheese Fries
Golden straight cut seasoned french fries topped with hot CheezWhiz Cheese Sauce. Load it up with your choice of additional toppings.
French Fries
Golden straight cut seasoned French fries, served with a side of ketchup.
Tater Tots
Bite sized balls of hash heaven, perfectly fried for a crispy outside and tender inside. Served with a side of ketchup.
Old Bay Seasoned French Fries
Golden straight cut seasoned French fries tossed in Old Bay seasoning, served with a side of ketchup.
Lemon Pepper Seasoned French Fries
Golden straight cut seasoned French fries tossed in Old Bay seasoning, served with a side of ketchup.
Side of Coleslaw
Side of coleslaw
Side of Bread & Butter Pickle Slices
Side of Bread & Butter Pickle Slices
Large Pepperoncini Peppers (Side of 3)
Side of 3 Large Pepperoncini Peppers
Sauces & Dressings
Garlic Aioli Sauce (Side)
A1 Steak Sauce (Side)
CheezWhiz Cheese Sauce (Side)
Fresh Marinara Sauce (Side)
Ketchup (Side)
Yellow Mustard (Side)
Spicy Brown Mustard (Side)
Mayonnaise (Side)
Creamy Ranch Dressing (Side)
Vegan Ranch Dressing (Side)
Chunky Bleu Cheese Dressing (Side)
Caesar Dressing (Side)
Greek Dressing (Side)
Honey Mustard (Side)
House BBQ Sauce (Side)
Golden BBQ Sauce (Side)
Garlic Parmesan Wing Sauce (Side)
Medium Buffalo Wing Sauce (Side)
Hot Buffalo Wing Sauce (Side)
Honey Hot Wing Sauce (Side)
Kickin' Bourbon Wing Sauce (Side)
Sweet Teriyaki Sauce (Side)
Wickles™ Spicy Red Sandwich Spread (Side)
Decadent Desserts
Fresh-Baked 8" Chocolate Chip Tin Cookie
Fresh-baked to order in our pizza oven, this gourmet chocolate chip cookie is a definite crowd-pleaser! Comes in an 8" tin and served in a pizza box, its big enough to share (but you'll want it all to yourself).
Deep Fried Banana Caramel Cheesecake Roll
Fried-to-order, with banana pudding and caramel sauce alongside creamy cheesecake, inside a tortilla wrapper.
Cheesecake Factory Strawberry Cheesecake
Cheesecake Factory At Home! NY style Cheesecake topped with a rich strawberry compote.
Deep Dish Dutch Apple Pie a la Mode
A generous slice of Dutch Apple Pie with crumb topping paired with a cup of premium hand-crafted vanilla ice cream. (Note: Ice Cream and pie will arrive mostly frozen. Pie will thaw in 30-45 minutes at room temperature. Best served warmed in microwave.)
Bake-at-Home Chocolate Molten Lava Cake
Moist chocolate cake volcano with a chocolate ganache lava center. Heat in microwave in 30 second increments until desired temperature, or bake in oven on a foil lined baking sheet at 350 degrees for 8-10 minutes, or until warm. Note: Delivered frozen or partially frozen. If not heating immediately, freeze upon arrival.
DIY Root Beer Float Special for Two
Two chilled bottles of Hank's gourmet root beer paired with a pint of premium vanilla ice cream.
Wicked Good Whoopie Pie
Moist chocolate cake sandwiching creamy vanilla marshmallow frosting makes this famous recipe from Maine a must try!
Black and White Cookie
A New England classic, this giant cake-like cookie is draped with half chocolate and half vanilla fondant icing.
Triple Chocolate Tower
Chocolate genoise layered with dark chocolate, milk chocolate, and white chocolate mousse, topped with shaved dark chocolate curls.
Vanilla Cupcakes with Sprinkles
Set of 3 moist vanilla cupcakes with vanilla buttercream icing, topped with rainbow sprinkles.
Red Velvet Cupcakes
Set of 3 classic red velvet cupcakes, with moist red cake topped with velvety vanilla cream cheese icing.
Chocolate on Chocolate Cupcakes
Set of 3 moist chocolate cupcakes topped with rich chocolate icing.
Ghirardelli Chocolate Swirl Brownie a la mode
Fresh-baked to order in our pizza oven, this gourmet Brownie is loaded with chunks and swirls of decadent Ghirardelli chocolate. Served with a cup of hand-crafted premium vanilla ice cream.
Gourmet Cakes & Pies
Brian's Famous Deep Dish Key Lime Pie
Ranked in the top-five key lime pies in Florida, this decadent taste of the keys is a must-try. Restaurant quality deep dish generous slice.
Award-Winning Red Velvet Cake
Our best-selling slice, voted "Best In Broward" this award-winning Red Velvet Cake is everything you've been looking for (in a dessert at least). With its combination of moist cake and creamy icing, you'll want more than one slice.
Homestyle Carrot Cake
Delicious house-made carrot cake, with decorative icing.
Deep Dish NY Cheesecake
Our house-made deep dish NY Cheesecake has been a crowd-pleaser at several of the best restaurants in town for many years.
Signature Chocolate Beast Cake
Our original decadent chocolate cake, with thick fudgy cake slices sandwiching creamy chocolate icing, topped with a landscape of shaved milk chocolate curls and a backing of rich chocolate morsels.
Homemade Peanut Butter Pie
A slice of house-made peanut butter pie, with OREO cookie crumb crust and backing, rich peanut butter crème filling, velvety chocolate mouse topping, finished with chocolate icing and chocolate curls.
Boston Creme Cake
Moist yellow cake layers sandwich a delicious sweet icing center. enrobed in a rich chocolate ganache, with a cake crumb backing.
Biscoff Cookie Butter Cream Cake
Moist vanilla cake layered with decadent Biscoff cookie butter cream, surrounded by Biscoff cookie crumbles, and drizzled with luscious Biscoff cookie butter.
Rainbow Cake
Delicious and fabulous! Five moist layers of colorful cake sandwiched by velvety vanilla buttercream icing. Red, Orange, Yellow, Green, Purple = Yes!
Midnight Seduction Mousse Cake by Gelato Fino
Three layers of rich Chocolate Mousse and decadent chocolate cake, topped with a velvety Chocolate Ganache, and finished with a chocolate mousse floret. Crafted by the famous Gelato Fino bakery.
Millionaire Cheesecake by Gelato Fino
Rick and thick New York cheesecake set atop a chocolate cake crust, topped with a caramel glaze and piped chocolate mousse and vanilla icing, finished with chocolate curls, chopped walnuts, and a caramel drizzle. Prepared by the famous Gelato Fino bakery.
Confetti Layer Cake
Three layers of moist white cake with multi-colored sprinkles mixed in, wrapped in velvety white buttercream icing, topped and backed with multi-colored confetti sprinkles.
Italian Lemon Mascarpone Cake
Hints of limóncello and creamy mascarpone cheese come together in this Italian delight. Layers of cake and creme, topped with white chocolate shavings.
Ricotta Graham Cracker Cheesecake
Ricotta cheese blended into a traditional NY cheesecake, with graham cracker crust and a graham cracker crumble topping.
Gourmet Chocolate Indulgence Cake
Our newest chocolate indulgence cake features multiple layers of rich fudge cake slices, and creamy chocolate mousse icing, topped with a velvety chocolate ganache, finished with confectioners sugar and a drizzle of chocolate syrup.
Bindi "Torta Della Nonna" (Lemon Torte)
Imported from the famous Bindi bakery in Italy, featuring velvety pastry cream with a hint of lemon on a base of flaky pastry crust, topped with pine nuts and almonds, and coated in a layer of powdered sugar.
Coconut Layer Cake
Layers of vanilla cake, with coconut infused vanilla cream icing, topped and backed with shaved coconut.
Chocolate Flourless Cake (Gluten-Free)
This fudgy chocolate cake on a rich chocolate crust is made without flour, so its naturally Gluten-Free!
Gourmet Peanut Butter Cup Chocolate Cake
Decadent chocolate cake layers sandwich a rich peanut butter icing center, topped with chocolate ganache and crumbled peanut butter cups.
Gourmet Italian Lemon Creme Cake
Each bite of this generous slice brings an explosion of flavor. This is a restaurants' best-kept secret, and it makes a perfect pairing to end any Mediterranean meal!
Deep Dish Bourb'n Pecan Pie
A generous slice of fresh made deep-dish Bourb'n-soaked pecan pie.
Caramel Peanut Butter Snickers Cake
Our new Snickers Cake will bring back memories of your favorite candy bar, with an Oreo Cookie crust, caramel and peanut butter filling, and crumbled Snickers, drizzled with chocolate and caramel syrup.
Bindi "Two-Time" Mousse Cake
For the indecisive Mousse lovers, this "Two-Time" Vanilla & Chocolate Mousse Cake, imported from the famous Bindi Bakery in Italy, has the best of both worlds, with layers of chocolate and vanilla cream, covered with with a rich chocolate hazelnut glaze, and finished with white chocolate shavings. Bindi: fantasia nel dessert ~ creativity in dessert.
Deep Dish Strawberry Cheesecake
Our famous restaurant-style deep dish NY Cheesecake with a gererous swirl of strawberry compote baked into the cake and on top.
Sweet Street Triple Chocolate Cheesecake
Dark chocolate crust topped with layers of bittersweet and milk chocolate cheesecake, enrobed with dark chocolate ganache and finished with a drizzle of milk chocolate ganache.
Sweet Street Caramel Brownie Bite Cheesecake
White Chocolate Cheesecake is entwined with gooey pockets of salted Dulce de Leche caramel and scattered with rich chocolate brownie bites. Topped with a gleaming lid of buttery caramel fudge, even more brownie bites and drizzles of milk chocolate ganache for a purely indulgent experience.
Belgian Chocolate Mousse Cake
Dark chocolate cookie crumb crust topped with a thick creamy layer of Belgian milk chocolate mousse, topped with decadent Belgian dark chocolate shavings. (Does not come with whipped cream or raspberries as shown)
Creme Brulee Cheesecake
New York Style Cheesecake with a toasted brulee layer on top
LIMITED-TIME Pumpkin Cheesecake
A seasonal favorite, our creamy pumpkin cheesecake is a Fall treat!
Deep Dish Oreo Cheesecake
Oreo cookies are blended into the NY Cheesecake filling to create this generously-sliced dessert. Topped with even more crumbled Oreo cookies.
Brian's Amazing Strawberry Vanilla Cake
Delicious strawberry infused icing in between two moist and fluffy vanilla white cake layers, topped with rich strawberry syrup, and backed with a strawberry sugar dust.
Black Tie Chocolate Brownie Cake
Rich chocolate brownie layered with creamy white chocolate filling, topped with moist chocolate cake, finished with velvety icing and white chocolate curls.
Caramel Apple Cheesecake
Caramel cheesecake on a graham cracker crust topped with apple cubes and finished with a tart green apple mousse.
"Milk & Cookies" Chocolate Chip Cake
Two moist cake layers loaded with chocolate chips and vanilla wafers, separated by a creamy layer of milk mousse, topped and backed with more mousse, and chocolate chips, finished with a chocolatey drizzle.
Premium Ice Cream
Classic Beverages
Artisan Beverages
Mexican Coke Bottle
Hecho en Mexico, this imported soda is made with natural cane sugar and is served in a nostalgic glass bottle. 12 FL OZ, bottle opener required.
Joe's Beverages
#joetea Choose from: Joe's Famous Half & Half Lemonade and Lemon Tea Blend; Joe's Mango Lemonade; Sweet Joe Tea; or Joe's Classic Lemonade. (20 FL OZ Bottle)
Hank's Gourmet Black Cherry Soda
Wishniak black cherry is another traditional flavor recreated by Hank's. Wishniak is a style of dark cherry soda that is rich, creamy, full-bodied, and very flavorful – a favorite of many culinary people. 12 FL OZ glass bottle, twist-off cap.
Hank's Gourmet Vanilla Cream Soda
A clear cream soda with a hint of vanilla flavor, with more body and flavor than most other cream sodas. 12 FL OZ glass bottle, twist-off cap.
Hank's Gourmet Orange Cream Soda
A recreation of the irresistible flavor of the creamsicle popsicles you loved when you were a kid. Hank's orange cream flavor appeals to both young and old. (Pro tip: orange cream is a great flavor to use for ice cream floats). 12 FL OZ glass bottle, twist-off cap.
Boylan Bottling Co. Cane Sugar Crème Soda
A soda that has a blend of vanilla e