Salad

Buffalo Chicken Caesar Salad

$16.00

Fresh romaine hearts, croutons, and shaved parmesan cheese, topped with marinated grilled buffalo chicken. Dressing is on the side for salad.

Rice Bowls

Garlic Teriyaki grilled chicken, quinoa, sautéed kale power vegetables, scallions, and pickled red onions.

Truffle BBQ Philly Bowl

$17.00

Mediterranean Rice

Wraps & Sandwiches

Truffle Bacon Shaved Steak

$15.00

Try one of our signature Sandwiches.

Boom Boom Wrap

$14.00

Nashville Truffalo Chicken Tacos

$14.00

Appetizers

Philly Egg Rolls

$13.00

Shaved ribeye steak, onions, peppers, three cheese blend in a crispy egg roll wrapper. Served with chipotle ranch.

Chicken Fingers & Fries

$14.00

Fries

Truffle Parm Fries

$11.00

One of our most popular items. Skin- on fries with no coating. Tossed in white truffle oil, parmesan cheese and scallions.

Plain Fries

$7.50

Beer Cheese Bacon Fries

$10.00

Drinks

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Root Beer

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$2.00

Aha

$3.00

Minute Maid

$3.00

Water

$2.00

Burgers

Wicked Flavah Burger

$16.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wicked Flavah Food Truck has something for everyone. We bring in the freshest ingredients to give you the best quality dishes at all times.

