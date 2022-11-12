Restaurant header imageView gallery

Wicked Fresh Craft Burgers

558 Reviews

$$

19 Barnes Rd

North Conway, NH 03860

Order Again

Popular Items

Wicked Burger
BYO Burger
Lg Hand Cut Fries

🤐 Speak Easy Special

(not visible)
Wicked Baked Potato Burger w/Fries

Wicked Baked Potato Burger w/Fries

$15.99

Smashed beef, baked potato, cheddar cheese, lettuce and tomato topped with Bacon Chive Mayo, served with fries!

Wicked Dorito Chicken w/Fries

Wicked Dorito Chicken w/Fries

$15.99

Dorito crusted fried chicken, lettuce, tomato and pickles topped with bacon, house cheese sauce and ranch, served with fries!

Wicked Chicken Parm w/Fries

Wicked Chicken Parm w/Fries

$14.99

Hand breaded buttermilk chicken, house marinara sauce and a provolone cheese on a garlic butter bun, now served with fries!

🍔 Wicked Signature Burgers

Wicked Burger

Wicked Burger

$8.99

𝙎𝙢𝙖𝙨𝙝𝙚𝙙 𝙗𝙪𝙧𝙜𝙚𝙧, 𝘼𝙢𝙚𝙧𝙞𝙘𝙖𝙣 𝙘𝙝𝙚𝙚𝙨𝙚, 𝙡𝙚𝙩𝙩𝙪𝙘𝙚, 𝙩𝙤𝙢𝙖𝙩𝙤, 𝙤𝙣𝙞𝙤𝙣, 𝙖𝙣𝙙 𝙥𝙞𝙘𝙠𝙡𝙚𝙨 𝙬𝙞𝙩𝙝 𝙤𝙪𝙧 𝙒𝙞𝙘𝙠𝙚𝙙 𝙁𝙧𝙚𝙨𝙝 𝙎𝙖𝙪𝙘𝙚. 𝙒𝙖𝙣𝙩 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙗𝙪𝙧𝙜𝙚𝙧 𝙖𝙨 𝙞𝙨❓ 𝙅𝙪𝙨𝙩 𝙝𝙞𝙩 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝘼𝙙𝙙 𝙩𝙤 𝘾𝙖𝙧𝙩 𝙗𝙪𝙩𝙩𝙤𝙣❗

Blue Barn Burger

Blue Barn Burger

$10.75

𝙎𝙢𝙖𝙨𝙝𝙚𝙙 𝙗𝙪𝙧𝙜𝙚𝙧, 𝙗𝙡𝙪𝙚 𝙘𝙝𝙚𝙚𝙨𝙚 𝙨𝙥𝙧𝙚𝙖𝙙, 𝙡𝙚𝙩𝙩𝙪𝙘𝙚, 𝙩𝙤𝙢𝙖𝙩𝙤, 𝙖𝙣𝙙 𝙤𝙪𝙧 𝙝𝙤𝙪𝙨𝙚-𝙢𝙖𝙙𝙚 𝙗𝙖𝙘𝙤𝙣 𝙟𝙖𝙢. 𝑾𝒂𝒏𝒕 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝒃𝒖𝒓𝒈𝒆𝒓 𝒂𝒔 𝒊𝒔❓ 𝑱𝒖𝒔𝒕 𝒉𝒊𝒕 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝑨𝒅𝒅 𝒕𝒐 𝑪𝒂𝒓𝒕 𝒃𝒖𝒕𝒕𝒐𝒏❗

Fun-gi

Fun-gi

$10.75

𝙎𝙢𝙖𝙨𝙝𝙚𝙙 𝙗𝙪𝙧𝙜𝙚𝙧, 𝙎𝙬𝙞𝙨𝙨 𝙘𝙝𝙚𝙚𝙨𝙚, 𝙥𝙤𝙧𝙩𝙤𝙗𝙚𝙡𝙡𝙤 𝙢𝙪𝙨𝙝𝙧𝙤𝙤𝙢, 𝙡𝙚𝙩𝙩𝙪𝙘𝙚, 𝙩𝙤𝙢𝙖𝙩𝙤, 𝙗𝙖𝙘𝙤𝙣, 𝙖𝙣𝙙 𝙜𝙖𝙧𝙡𝙞𝙘 𝙢𝙖𝙮𝙤. (𝙃𝙖𝙫𝙚 𝙞𝙩 𝙬𝙞𝙩𝙝 𝙣𝙤 𝙢𝙚𝙖𝙩 𝙛𝙤𝙧 𝙖 𝙫𝙚𝙜𝙚𝙩𝙖𝙧𝙞𝙖𝙣 𝙤𝙥𝙩𝙞𝙤𝙣.) 𝑾𝒂𝒏𝒕 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝒃𝒖𝒓𝒈𝒆𝒓 𝒂𝒔 𝒊𝒔❓ 𝑱𝒖𝒔𝒕 𝒉𝒊𝒕 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝑨𝒅𝒅 𝒕𝒐 𝑪𝒂𝒓𝒕 𝒃𝒖𝒕𝒕𝒐𝒏❗

Mountain Man

Mountain Man

$13.99

𝙏𝙬𝙤 𝙨𝙢𝙖𝙨𝙝𝙚𝙙 𝙗𝙪𝙧𝙜𝙚𝙧𝙨, 𝘼𝙢𝙚𝙧𝙞𝙘𝙖𝙣 𝙘𝙝𝙚𝙚𝙨𝙚, 𝙛𝙧𝙞𝙚𝙙 𝙚𝙜𝙜, 𝙗𝙖𝙘𝙤𝙣, 𝙡𝙚𝙩𝙩𝙪𝙘𝙚, 𝙩𝙤𝙢𝙖𝙩𝙤, 𝙤𝙣𝙞𝙤𝙣, 𝙥𝙞𝙘𝙠𝙡𝙚𝙨, 𝙖𝙣𝙙 𝙤𝙪𝙧 𝙒𝙞𝙘𝙠𝙚𝙙 𝙁𝙧𝙚𝙨𝙝 𝙨𝙖𝙪𝙘𝙚. 𝑾𝒂𝒏𝒕 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝒃𝒖𝒓𝒈𝒆𝒓 𝒂𝒔 𝒊𝒔❓ 𝑱𝒖𝒔𝒕 𝒉𝒊𝒕 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝑨𝒅𝒅 𝒕𝒐 𝑪𝒂𝒓𝒕 𝒃𝒖𝒕𝒕𝒐𝒏❗

Honey Mustard BBQ

Honey Mustard BBQ

$10.75

𝙎𝙢𝙖𝙨𝙝𝙚𝙙 𝙗𝙪𝙧𝙜𝙚𝙧, 𝙘𝙝𝙚𝙙𝙙𝙖𝙧 𝙘𝙝𝙚𝙚𝙨𝙚, 𝙥𝙞𝙘𝙠𝙡𝙚𝙨, 𝙝𝙤𝙪𝙨𝙚-𝙢𝙖𝙙𝙚 𝙘𝙤𝙡𝙚𝙨𝙡𝙖𝙬, 𝙝𝙤𝙣𝙚𝙮 𝙢𝙪𝙨𝙩𝙖𝙧𝙙 𝙗𝙗𝙦 𝙨𝙖𝙪𝙘𝙚. 𝑾𝒂𝒏𝒕 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝒃𝒖𝒓𝒈𝒆𝒓 𝒂𝒔 𝒊𝒔❓ 𝑱𝒖𝒔𝒕 𝒉𝒊𝒕 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝑨𝒅𝒅 𝒕𝒐 𝑪𝒂𝒓𝒕 𝒃𝒖𝒕𝒕𝒐𝒏❗

Hangry

Hangry

$10.75

𝘾𝙖𝙟𝙪𝙣 𝙨𝙢𝙖𝙨𝙝𝙚𝙙 𝙗𝙪𝙧𝙜𝙚𝙧, 𝙘𝙝𝙚𝙙𝙙𝙖𝙧 𝙘𝙝𝙚𝙚𝙨𝙚, 𝙡𝙚𝙩𝙩𝙪𝙘𝙚, 𝙩𝙤𝙢𝙖𝙩𝙤, 𝙥𝙞𝙘𝙠𝙡𝙚𝙙 𝙟𝙖𝙡𝙖𝙥𝙚𝙣̃𝙤, 𝙖𝙣𝙙 𝙤𝙪𝙧 𝙒𝙞𝙘𝙠𝙚𝙙 𝘾𝙖𝙟𝙪𝙣 𝙨𝙖𝙪𝙘𝙚. 𝑾𝒂𝒏𝒕 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝒃𝒖𝒓𝒈𝒆𝒓 𝒂𝒔 𝒊𝒔❓ 𝑱𝒖𝒔𝒕 𝒉𝒊𝒕 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝑨𝒅𝒅 𝒕𝒐 𝑪𝒂𝒓𝒕 𝒃𝒖𝒕𝒕𝒐𝒏❗

Gobbler

Gobbler

$10.75

𝙎𝙢𝙖𝙨𝙝𝙚𝙙 𝙩𝙪𝙧𝙠𝙚𝙮 𝙗𝙪𝙧𝙜𝙚𝙧, 𝙎𝙬𝙞𝙨𝙨 𝙘𝙝𝙚𝙚𝙨𝙚, 𝙡𝙚𝙩𝙩𝙪𝙘𝙚, 𝙩𝙤𝙢𝙖𝙩𝙤, 𝙥𝙞𝙘𝙠𝙡𝙚𝙨, 𝙤𝙣𝙞𝙤𝙣𝙨, 𝙖𝙣𝙙 𝙤𝙪𝙧 𝙒𝙞𝙘𝙠𝙚𝙙 𝙎𝙖𝙪𝙘𝙚. 𝑾𝒂𝒏𝒕 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝒃𝒖𝒓𝒈𝒆𝒓 𝒂𝒔 𝒊𝒔❓ 𝑱𝒖𝒔𝒕 𝒉𝒊𝒕 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝑨𝒅𝒅 𝒕𝒐 𝑪𝒂𝒓𝒕 𝒃𝒖𝒕𝒕𝒐𝒏❗

Bean Burger

Bean Burger

$10.75

𝙃𝙤𝙪𝙨𝙚-𝙢𝙖𝙙𝙚 𝙗𝙡𝙖𝙘𝙠 𝙗𝙚𝙖𝙣 𝙗𝙪𝙧𝙜𝙚𝙧 𝙬𝙞𝙩𝙝 𝙮𝙤𝙪𝙧 𝙘𝙝𝙤𝙞𝙘𝙚 𝙤𝙛 𝙘𝙝𝙚𝙚𝙨𝙚, 𝙡𝙚𝙩𝙩𝙪𝙘𝙚, 𝙩𝙤𝙢𝙖𝙩𝙤, 𝙤𝙣𝙞𝙤𝙣, 𝙖𝙣𝙙 𝙘𝙞𝙡𝙖𝙣𝙩𝙧𝙤-𝙡𝙞𝙢𝙚 𝙢𝙖𝙮𝙤. (𝘼𝙙𝙙 𝙟𝙖𝙡𝙖𝙥𝙚𝙣̃𝙤 𝙢𝙖𝙮𝙤 𝙩𝙤 𝙢𝙖𝙠𝙚 𝙞𝙩 𝙨𝙥𝙞𝙘𝙮.) 𝑾𝒂𝒏𝒕 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝒃𝒖𝒓𝒈𝒆𝒓 𝒂𝒔 𝒊𝒔❓ 𝑱𝒖𝒔𝒕 𝒉𝒊𝒕 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝑨𝒅𝒅 𝒕𝒐 𝑪𝒂𝒓𝒕 𝒃𝒖𝒕𝒕𝒐𝒏❗

🍔 BYO (Build Your Own)

BYO Burger

BYO Burger

$8.49

Start with a single (beef, turkey, or bean.) Additional patties +$3.00 each and choose from any of our toppings.

BYO Hot Dog

BYO Hot Dog

$8.49

BYO Portobello Mushroom

BYO Portobello Mushroom

$7.49

Whole marinated portobello mushroom cap. Choose from any of our toppings.

🍔 BYO Impossible

BYO Impossible Burger

BYO Impossible Burger

$10.99

Made from proteins, flavors, fats, and binders, like almost every burger you've eaten in your life. The key difference? The ingredients are derived from plants. NO MEAT!

🐔 Fried Chicken

Wicked Nuggz

Wicked Nuggz

$10.99

Hand breaded buttermilk fried chicken nuggz on a bed of fries with your choice of sauce. Gluten Free!

BYO Fried Chicken Breast

BYO Fried Chicken Breast

$8.49

Build your own Fried Chicken Burger! Gluten Free! Choose from any of our Wicked or Extra toppings!

🧀 Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$6.99

Choose any of our cheeses to make a perfectly-melted grilled cheese.

🍟 Fries

Sm Hand Cut Fries

Sm Hand Cut Fries

$4.49

Hand-cut Green Thumb Farm potatoes, cooked to perfection and Gluten Free! Choose one of our special house-made sauces. (Additional sauces $1.25 each.)

Lg Hand Cut Fries

Lg Hand Cut Fries

$5.49

Hand-cut Green Thumb Farm potatoes, cooked to perfection and Gluten Free! Choose one of our special house-made sauces. (Additional sauces $1.25 each.)

Sm Wicked Fries

Sm Wicked Fries

$5.99

Hand-cut Green Thumb Farm potatoes, cooked to perfection with additional house-grown herbs. Gluten Free! Choose one of our special house-made sauces. (Additional sauces $1.25 each.)

Lg Wicked Fries

Lg Wicked Fries

$6.99

Hand-cut Green Thumb Farm potatoes, cooked to perfection with additional house-grown herbs. Gluten Free! Choose one of our special house-made sauces. (Additional sauces $1.25 each.)

Sm Wicked Truffle Fries

Sm Wicked Truffle Fries

$6.74

Hand-cut Green Thumb Farm potatoes, cooked to perfection with additional house-grown herbs & Wicked Truffle sauce. Gluten Free! (Additional sauces $1.25 each.)

Lg Wicked Truffle Fries

Lg Wicked Truffle Fries

$7.74

Hand-cut Green Thumb Farm potatoes, cooked to perfection with additional house-grown herbs & Wicked Truffle sauce. Gluten Free! (Additional sauces $1.25 each.)

KENNETT / COUPON FRIES

KENNETT / COUPON FRIES

PLEASE PROVIDE KENNETT CARD / COUPON AT DOOR! (ADDITIONAL SAUCES $1.25 EACH)

🥗 Salad

Wicked Fresh Salad

Wicked Fresh Salad

$8.99

Local lettuce, house veggies, tossed in our “all-in-vin.” Add your own choice of protien!

👦 Kids Menu

Kids Grilled Cheese

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.49

A perfectly-melted American grilled cheese with a small drink, smaller size fries or sweet potato chip, and a cookie.

Kids Hamburger

Kids Hamburger

$9.49

Hamburger with a small drink, smaller size fries or sweet potato chip, and a cookie.

Kids Cheeseburger

Kids Cheeseburger

$9.49

American cheeseburger with a small drink, smaller size fries or sweet potato chip, and a cookie.

Kids Hot Dog

Kids Hot Dog

$9.49

Hot Dog with a small drink, smaller size fries or sweet potato chip, and a cookie.

Kids Chicken Nuggets

Kids Chicken Nuggets

$9.49

4 Chicken Nuggets with a smaller side of fries or sweet potato chips, drink and cookie.

🍻 Drinks

FOUNTAIN DRINKS

FOUNTAIN DRINKS

BOTTLED SODA

BOTTLED SODA

Bottled Coke Products

CANNED SPRITE

CANNED SPRITE

$2.00
DASANI

DASANI

$2.75

Bottle of Dasani.

SMART WATER

SMART WATER

$2.75

Bottle of Smart Water.

FRUIT PUNCH

FRUIT PUNCH

$2.75
ICED TEAS

ICED TEAS

Assortment of Teas.

SPARKLING WATERS

SPARKLING WATERS

Can of Spindrift Sparkling Water. Lemon & Raspberry Lime.

KOMBUCHA

KOMBUCHA

Assortment of Kombucha flavors

MILK

MILK

Chocolate & White Milk in a carton.

BEERS

BEERS

An assortment of 16oz beers from our nearby breweries.

WINES/SPARKLING

WINES/SPARKLING

Red & Chardonnay in a can.

🍦 Wicked Sweets

Shake of the Week

Shake of the Week

$8.99

Wicked Ice Scream Shake

Signature Shakes

Signature Shakes

$6.99

Chocolate, Vanilla, Strawberry, Malt.

Specialty Shakes

Specialty Shakes

$7.99

Hot Fudge Sundae, Maple Bacon, Oreo, Salted Caramel, Coffee, Toasted Marshmallow.

GF Whoopie Pie

GF Whoopie Pie

$5.00

Assortment of Gluten Free whoopie pie.

Cookie

Cookie

$2.50

Home-made chocolate cookie.

🍵 Sauces & Sides

Wicked Sauce

Wicked Sauce

$1.50

Our house-made secret sauce. Ketchup, mayo based. GF!

Wicked Truffle

Wicked Truffle

$1.50

Our house-made secret sauce. Ketchup, mayo base infused with Truffle oil.

Wicked Cajun

Wicked Cajun

$1.50

House-made Wicked Sauce infused with cajun seasoning.

Garlic Mayo

Garlic Mayo

$1.50

House-made Garlic Mayo.

Jalapeño Mayo

Jalapeño Mayo

$1.50

House-made Jalapeño Mayo.

Sriracha Mayo

Sriracha Mayo

$1.50

House-made Sriracha Mayo.

Honey Mustard BBQ

Honey Mustard BBQ

$1.50

House-made sweet Honey Mustard BBQ sauce.

Cilantro Lime Mayo

Cilantro Lime Mayo

$1.50

House-made Ciliantro Mayo.

Maple Sriracha Honey Syrup

Maple Sriracha Honey Syrup

$1.50

House-made Maple Sriracha Honey Syrup.

Ranch

Ranch

$1.50
Ketchup

Ketchup

Mustard

Mustard

Relish

Relish

Mayo

Mayo

Malt Vinegar

Malt Vinegar

Texas Pete Hot Sauce

Texas Pete Hot Sauce

All In Vin

All In Vin

$1.50

All in vinegar side usually with a salad.

All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
DINE-IN AND TAKE-OUT AVAILABLE

Website

Location

19 Barnes Rd, North Conway, NH 03860

Directions

Wicked Fresh Craft Burgers image
Banner pic
Main pic

