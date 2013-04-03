Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza

Wicked Good Pizza (Tamarack)

17 Reviews

110 Tamarack Drive

Canyon Lake, TX 78133

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Popular Items

Cheese Rolls
CYO Large Pizza
CYO Medium Pizza

Small

CYO Small Pizza

$8.00

Small The Supreme Pizza

$10.50

Small Wicked Meats Pizza

$10.50

Small Veggie Lovers Pizza

$10.50

Small BLT Pizza

$10.50

Small Herbs and Cheese Pizza

$10.50

Small Buffalo Chicken Ranch Pizza

$10.50

Small Philly Cheese Steak Pizza

$10.50

Small The Royale Pizza

$10.50

Small Half & Half Pizza

$10.50

Small Half Special, Half Cheese

$9.50

Medium

CYO Medium Pizza

$10.50
Medium The Supreme Pizza

Medium The Supreme Pizza

$15.25
Medium Wicked Meats Pizza

Medium Wicked Meats Pizza

$15.25
Medium Veggie Lovers Pizza

Medium Veggie Lovers Pizza

$15.25

Medium BLT Pizza

$15.25
Medium Herbs and Cheese Pizza

Medium Herbs and Cheese Pizza

$15.25
Medium Buffalo Chicken Ranch Pizza

Medium Buffalo Chicken Ranch Pizza

$15.25
Medium Philly Cheese Steak Pizza

Medium Philly Cheese Steak Pizza

$15.25
Medium The Royale Pizza

Medium The Royale Pizza

$15.25

Medium Half & Half Pizza

$15.25
Medium Half Special, Half Cheese

Medium Half Special, Half Cheese

$12.88

Large

CYO Large Pizza

$12.00
Large The Supreme Pizza

Large The Supreme Pizza

$17.75
Large Wicked Meats Pizza

Large Wicked Meats Pizza

$17.75
Large Veggie Lovers Pizza

Large Veggie Lovers Pizza

$17.75

Large BLT Pizza

$17.75
Large Herbs and Cheese Pizza

Large Herbs and Cheese Pizza

$17.75
Large Buffalo Chicken Ranch Pizza

Large Buffalo Chicken Ranch Pizza

$17.75
Large Philly Cheese Steak Pizza

Large Philly Cheese Steak Pizza

$17.75
Large The Royale Pizza

Large The Royale Pizza

$17.75

Large Half & Half Pizza

$17.75
Large Half Special, Half Cheese

Large Half Special, Half Cheese

$14.88

Xtra Large

CYO XL Pizza

$14.00
XL The Supreme Pizza

XL The Supreme Pizza

$22.75
XL Wicked Meats Pizza

XL Wicked Meats Pizza

$22.75
XL Veggie Lovers Pizza

XL Veggie Lovers Pizza

$22.75

XL BLT Pizza

$22.75
XL Herbs and Cheese Pizza

XL Herbs and Cheese Pizza

$22.75
XL Buffalo Chicken Ranch Pizza

XL Buffalo Chicken Ranch Pizza

$22.75
XL Philly Cheese Steak Pizza

XL Philly Cheese Steak Pizza

$22.75
XL The Royale Pizza

XL The Royale Pizza

$22.75

XL Chicken Alfredo Pizza

$22.75

XL Spinach & Feta Pizza

$22.75

XL Half & Half Pizza

$22.75
XL Half Special, Half Cheese

XL Half Special, Half Cheese

$18.38

The Wicked

CYO 24" Wicked Pizza

$24.00
W The Supreme Pizza

W The Supreme Pizza

$36.00
W Wicked Meats Pizza

W Wicked Meats Pizza

$36.00
W Veggie Lovers Pizza

W Veggie Lovers Pizza

$36.00

W BLT Pizza

$36.00
W Herbs and Cheese Pizza

W Herbs and Cheese Pizza

$36.00
W Buffalo Chicken Ranch Pizza

W Buffalo Chicken Ranch Pizza

$36.00
W Philly Cheese Steak Pizza

W Philly Cheese Steak Pizza

$36.00
W The Royale Pizza

W The Royale Pizza

$36.00

W Chicken Alfredo Pizza

$36.00

W Spinach & Feta Pizza

$36.00

W Half & Half Pizza

$36.00
W Half Special, Half Cheese

W Half Special, Half Cheese

$30.00

10" Gluten Friendly

CYO 10" GF Pizza

$11.50

10" The Supreme Pizza

$13.50

10" Wicked Meats Pizza

$13.50

10" Veggie Lovers Pizza

$13.50

10" BLT Pizza

$13.50

10" Herbs and Cheese Pizza

$13.50

10" Buffalo Chicken Ranch Pizza

$13.50

10" Philly Cheese Steak Pizza

$13.50

10" The Royale Pizza

$13.50

10" Chicken Alfredo Pizza

$13.50

10" Big Popper Pizza

$13.50

10" Spinach & Feta Pizza

$13.50

10" Half & Half Pizza

$13.50

10" Half Special, Half Cheese

$12.50

14" Gluten Friendly

CYO 14" GF Pizza

$17.00

14" GF The Supreme Pizza

$22.00

14" GF Wicked Meat Pizza

$22.00

14" GF Veggie Lovers Pizza

$22.00

14" GF BLT Pizza

$22.00

14" GF Herbs and Cheese Pizza

$22.00

14" GF Buffalo Chicken Ranch Pizza

$22.00

14" GF Philly Cheese Steak Pizza

$22.00

14" GF Chicken Alfredo Pizza

$22.00

14" GF Jalapeno Popper Pizza

$22.00

14" GF Spinach & Feta Pizza

$22.00

14" GF Half & Half Pizza

$22.00

14" GF Half Special, Half Cheese

$19.50

Small Pocket

CYO Small Pocket

$8.00

Small Wicked Meats Pocket

$11.00

Small The Supreme Pocket

$11.00

Small Veggie Lovers Pocket

$11.00

Small Buffalo Chicken Ranch Pocket

$11.00

Small Philly Cheese Steak Pocket

$11.00

Small Herbs and Cheese Pocket

$11.00

Small The Royale Pocket

$11.00

Medium Pocket

CYO Medium Pocket

$10.50

Medium Wicked Meats Pocket

$15.25

Medium The Supreme Pocket

$15.25

Medium Veggie Lovers Pocket

$15.25

Medium Buffalo Chicken Ranch Pocket

$15.25

Medium Philly Cheese Steak Pocket

$15.25

Medium Herbs and Cheese Pocket

$15.25

Medium The Royale Pocket

$15.25

Large Pocket

CYO Large Pocket

$12.00

Large Wicked Meats Pocket

$17.75

Large The Supreme Pocket

$17.75

Large Veggie Lovers Pocket

$17.75

Large Buffalo Chicken Ranch Pocket

$17.75

Large Philly Cheese Steak Pocket

$17.75

Large Herbs and Cheese Pocket

$17.75

Large The Royale Pocket

$17.75

Large Chicken Alfredo Pocket

$17.75

Large Spinach & Feta Pocket

$17.75

Large Big Popper Pocket

$17.75

Xtra Large Pocket

CYO XL Pocket

$14.00

XL Wicked Meats Pocket

$22.75

XL The Supreme Pocket

$22.75

XL Veggie Lover Pocket

$22.75

XL Buffalo Chicken Ranch Pocket

$22.75

XL Philly Cheese Steak Pocket

$22.75

XL Herbs and Cheese Pocket

$22.75

XL The Royale Pocket

$22.75

XL Chicken Alfredo Pocket

$22.75

XL Spinach & Feta Pocket

$22.75

XL Big Popper Pocket

$22.75

8" Sammies

French Dip Sammie

$8.50

Ham and Cheese Melt Sammie

$8.50

The Club Sammie

$8.50

Classic Italian Sammie

$8.50

Meatballs Sammie

$8.50

Philly Cheese Steak Sammie

$8.50

Chicken Philly Sammie

$8.50

BLT Sammie

$8.50

Traditional Wings

5 Wings

$7.25

10 Wings

$13.50

Boneless Wings

Sm B-less Wings

$7.50

Lg B-less Wings

$13.00

Noodles

Pasta

$8.00

Garlic Breadsticks

Garlic Breadsticks

Garlic Breadsticks

$6.00

Cheese Rolls

Cheese Rolls

Cheese Rolls

$5.00

Curly Fries

Curly Fries

$5.00

Salads

Small Salad

$4.00

Large Salad

$6.00

Extra Dipping Sauce

Marinara

$0.60

Ranch

$0.60

Garlic Butter

$0.60

Blue Cheese

$0.60

DESSERTS

Tiramisu

$4.00

Chocolate Cake

$6.00

Cheesecake

$4.00

Triple Chocolate Cookie

$2.25

Smores Cookie

$2.25

Macademia Nut Cookie

$2.25

Smores Pocket

$6.50

Apple Cinnamon

$6.50

Cinnasticks

$5.50

2 Large 2 Topping Pizzas & 2L

2 Pizzas & 2L

$27.00

1 Large 2 Topping Pizza, Bread Stx or Chz Rolls, Tea

1 Lg 2 Topping, Breadstix or chz rolls, Tea

$21.00

1 Large 2 Topping Pizza, 6 Traditional Wings or Small Boneless, Tea

1 Pizza, Small Wings & Tea

$23.00

1 XL 2 Topping Pizza, 10 Traditional or Large Boneless, Tea

1 XL Pizza, 10 Traditional or Lg Boneless Wings, Tea

$30.00

1 Medium 3 Topping Pizza & Chz Rolls

Md Pizza & Chz Rolls

$15.00

Sammie, Curly Fries, Can of Soda

Sammie Combo

$10.50

2 LITER BOTTLES

Pepsi 2 liter

$3.50

Diet Pepsi 2 liter

$3.50

Sierra Mist 2 liter

$3.50

Root Beer 2 liter

$3.50

Dr. Pepper 2 liter

$3.50

Orange 2 liter

$3.50

Mountain Dew 2 Liter

$3.50

SweetTea

$4.50

CAN SODA

Kid's Juice

$0.75

Pepsi Can

$1.25

Diet Pepsi Can

$1.25

Sierra Mist Can

$1.25

Root Beer Can

$1.25

Dr. Pepper Can

$1.25

Crush Orange Can

$1.25

Mountain Dew

$1.25

Bottle of Water

$1.25

Brisk Tea

$1.25
Attributes and Amenities
check markDrive-Thru
check markFresh Ingredients
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

110 Tamarack Drive, Canyon Lake, TX 78133

Directions

Gallery
Wicked Good Pizza image
Wicked Good Pizza image
Wicked Good Pizza image

Similar restaurants in your area

Wicked Good Pizza - Startzville
orange star3.5 • 17
8464 Fm 2673 Canyon Lake, TX 78133
View restaurantnext
Wicked Good Pizza - Sattler
orange star3.5 • 17
1175 FM 2673 Canyon Lake, TX 78133
View restaurantnext
Above Ground Pizza - New Braunfels
orange starNo Reviews
311 FM 306 New Braunfels, TX 78130
View restaurantnext
Hill Country Ranch Dining & Tavern
orange starNo Reviews
598 E US 290 Suite 250 Dripping Springs, TX 78620
View restaurantnext
Via 313 - Oak Hill
orange starNo Reviews
6705 West US Highway 290 Austin, TX 78737
View restaurantnext
Jester King Brewery & Kitchen OLD
orange star4.5 • 2,270
13187 Fitzhugh Rd Austin, TX 78736
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Canyon Lake

Gennaro's Trattoria
orange star4.5 • 1,020
10018 Startz Rd. Canyon Lake, TX 78133
View restaurantnext
Plookys Cajun Boilin Pot - 20085 Farm to Market Road 306
orange star4.2 • 168
20085 Farm to Market Road 306 Canyon Lake, TX 78133
View restaurantnext
Maven's Inn & Grill
orange star4.3 • 13
10530 FM 2673, Suite 200 Canyon Lake, TX 78133
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Canyon Lake
Wimberley
review star
Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
New Braunfels
review star
Avg 4.5 (57 restaurants)
San Marcos
review star
Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)
Cibolo
review star
No reviews yet
Driftwood
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Schertz
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Dripping Springs
review star
Avg 4.3 (24 restaurants)
Kyle
review star
Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)
Seguin
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston