Wicked Greenz - State Highway K

Popular Items

#1 Mexicali Salad (Large)
#3 Avocobbo Salad (Large)
#1 Mexicali Wrap (Large)

Salad

#1 Mexicali Salad (Large)

$9.50

Calypso black beans, red onion, fire grilled sweet corn, cilantro, pico de gallo, pepperjack cheese, crispy tortilla strips, avocado lime crema, charred tomato vinaigrette. CHICKEN OR TOFU INCLUDED

#2 Pesto Roma BLT Salad (Large)

$9.75

Grape tomatoes, basil, applewood smoked bacon, red onion, aged cheddar, parmesan croutons, sweet basil ranch. CHICKEN OR TOFU INCLUDED

#3 Avocobbo Salad (Large)

$10.75

Avocado salsa, applewood smoked bacon, blue cheese crumbles, chopped egg, red onion, grape tomatoes, sweet basil ranch. CHICKEN OR TOFU INCLUDED

#4 Classic Caesar Salad (Large)

$8.75

Parmesan cheese, red onion, basil, garlic croutons, chopped egg, Parmesan peppercorn Caesar dressing. CHICKEN OR TOFU INCLUDED

#5 Chopstix Salad (Large)

$9.50

Edamame, red onion, bell peppers, toasted almonds, cilantro, basil, crispy wontons, sesame-soy vinaigrette, volcano sauce. CHICKEN OR TOFU INCLUDED

#7 Big Star Salad (Large)

$10.50

Basil, crispy onion, fire grilled sweet corn, applewood smoked bacon, New York cheddar, egg, bbq bacon ranch. CHICKEN OR TOFU INCLUDED

#8 Chop't Wedge Salad (Large)

$10.95

Candied pecans, red onion, grape tomatoes, applewood smoked bacon, blue cheese crumbles, basil, crispy onions, house made ranch. CHICKEN OR TOFU INCLUDED

#10 Harvest Salad (Large)

$10.25

Apples, sweet potatoes, wild rice, candied pecans, goat cheese, basil, white balsamic vinaigrette. CHICKEN OR TOFU INCLUDED

Wrap

#1 Mexicali Wrap (Large)

$9.50

Calypso black beans, red onion, fire grilled sweet corn, cilantro, pico de gallo, pepperjack cheese, crispy tortilla strips, avocado lime crema, charred tomato vinaigrette. CHICKEN OR TOFU INCLUDED

#2 Pesto Roma BLT Wrap (Large)

$9.75

Grape tomatoes, basil, applewood smoked bacon, red onion, aged white cheddar, parmesan croutons, sweet basil ranch. CHICKEN OR TOFU INCLUDED

#3 Avocobbo Wrap (Large)

$10.75

Avocado salsa, applewood smoked bacon, blue cheese crumbles, chopped egg, red onion, grape tomatoes, sweet basil ranch. CHICKEN OR TOFU INCLUDED

#4 Classic Caesar Wrap (Large)

$8.75

Parmesan cheese, red onion, basil, garlic croutons, chopped egg, Parmesan peppercorn Caesar dressing. CHICKEN OR TOFU INCLUDED

#5 Chopstix Wrap (Large)

$9.50

Edamame, red onion, bell peppers, toasted almonds, cilantro, basil, crispy wontons, sesame-soy vinaigrette, volcano sauce. CHICKEN OR TOFU INCLUDED

#7 Big Star Wrap (Large)

$10.50

Basil, crispy onion, fire grilled sweet corn, applewood smoked bacon, New York cheddar, egg, bbq bacon ranch. CHICKEN OR TOFU INCLUDED

#8 Chop't Wedge Wrap (Large)

$10.95

Candied pecans, red onion, grape tomatoes, applewood smoked bacon, blue cheese crumbles, basil, crispy onions, house made ranch. CHICKEN OR TOFU INCLUDED

#10 Harvest Wrap (Large)

$10.25

Apples, sweet potatoes, wild rice, candied pecans, goat cheese, basil, white balsamic vinaigrette. CHICKEN OR TOFU INCLUDED

BUILD-2

BUILD-2 Salad

-$1.50

BUILD-2 Wrap

-$1.50

Salad (Small)

#1 Mexicali Salad (Small)

$7.00

Calypso black beans, red onion, fire grilled sweet corn, cilantro, pico de gallo, pepperjack cheese, crispy tortilla strips, avocado lime crema, charred tomato vinaigrette. CHICKEN OR TOFU INCLUDED

#2 Pesto Roma BLT Salad (Small)

$7.25

Grape tomatoes, basil, applewood smoked bacon, red onion, aged cheddar, parmesan croutons, sweet basil ranch. CHICKEN OR TOFU INCLUDED

#3 Avocobbo Salad (Small)

$7.50

Avocado salsa, applewood smoked bacon, blue cheese crumbles, chopped egg, red onion, grape tomatoes, sweet basil ranch. CHICKEN OR TOFU INCLUDED

#4 Classic Caesar Salad (Small)

$6.50

Parmesan cheese, red onion, basil, garlic croutons, chopped egg, Parmesan peppercorn Caesar dressing. CHICKEN OR TOFU INCLUDED

#5 Chopstix Salad (Small)

$7.50

Edamame, red onion, bell peppers, toasted almonds, cilantro, basil, crispy wontons, sesame-soy vinaigrette, volcano sauce. CHICKEN OR TOFU INCLUDED

#7 Big Star Salad (Small)

$7.25

Basil, crispy onion, fire grilled sweet corn, applewood smoked bacon, New York cheddar, egg, bbq bacon ranch. CHICKEN OR TOFU INCLUDED

#8 Chop't Wedge Salad (Small)

$7.95

Candied pecans, red onion, grape tomatoes, applewood smoked bacon, blue cheese crumbles, basil, crispy onions, house made ranch. CHICKEN OR TOFU INCLUDED

#10 Harvest Salad (Small)

$7.25

Apples, sweet potatoes, wild rice, candied pecans, goat cheese, basil, white balsamic vinaigrette. CHICKEN OR TOFU INCLUDED

Wrap (Small)

#1 Mexicali Wrap (Small)

$7.00

Calypso black beans, red onion, fire grilled sweet corn, cilantro, pico de gallo, pepperjack cheese, crispy tortilla strips, avocado lime crema, charred tomato vinaigrette. CHICKEN OR TOFU INCLUDED

#2 Pesto Roma BLT Wrap (Small)

$7.25

Grape tomatoes, basil, applewood smoked bacon, red onion, aged cheddar, parmesan croutons, sweet basil ranch. CHICKEN OR TOFU INCLUDED

#3 Avocobbo Wrap (Small)

$7.50

Avocado salsa, applewood smoked bacon, blue cheese crumbles, chopped egg, red onion, grape tomatoes, sweet basil ranch. CHICKEN OR TOFU INCLUDED

#4 Classic Caesar Wrap (Small)

$6.50

Parmesan cheese, red onion, basil, garlic croutons, chopped egg, Parmesan peppercorn Caesar dressing. CHICKEN OR TOFU INCLUDED

#5 Chopstix Wrap (Small)

$7.50

Edamame, red onion, bell peppers, toasted almonds, cilantro, basil, crispy wontons, sesame-soy vinaigrette, volcano sauce. CHICKEN OR TOFU INCLUDED

#7 Big Star Wrap (Small)

$7.25

Basil, crispy onion, fire grilled sweet corn, applewood smoked bacon, New York cheddar, egg, bbq bacon ranch. CHICKEN OR TOFU INCLUDED

#8 Chop't Wedge Wrap (Small)

$7.95

Candied pecans, red onion, grape tomatoes, applewood smoked bacon, blue cheese crumbles, basil, crispy onions, house made ranch. CHICKEN OR TOFU INCLUDED

#10 Harvest Wrap (Small)

$7.25

Apples, sweet potatoes, wild rice, candied pecans, goat cheese, basil, white balsamic vinaigrette. CHICKEN OR TOFU INCLUDED

Cup

Cup Hearty Vegan Stew

$4.50

Cup Loaded Potato

$4.50

Bowl

Bowl Hearty Vegan Stew

$5.50

Bowl Loaded Potato

$5.50

Sides

Garlic Hummus w/ Bagel Chips

$2.25

Garlic Humms w/ Veggie

$2.75

Garlic Humms w/ Focaccia

$2.75

Garlic Hummus w/ Tortilla Chips

$2.75

Veggie Cup

$1.75

Bagel Chips (Side)

$1.25

Tortilla Chips (Side)

$1.25

Chocolate Chip Granola Bar

$1.25

Oats & Honey Granola Bar

$1.25

Chips & Queso (SM)

$3.50

Chips & Queso (LG)

$5.00

Chips & Guac (SM)

$3.50

Chips & Guac (LG)

$5.00
Mac and Cheese

Mac and Cheese

$5.00

Shell pasta with creamy gouda, parmesan, and Velveeta cheese sauce.

SIDES

Large Roasted Garlic Hummus (16 oz) w/ crostini

Large Roasted Garlic Hummus (16 oz) w/ crostini

$9.75

Chickpea and white bean hummus blended with roasted garlic, lemon juice, and tahini. Served with house made focaccia crostini's.

SOUPS (MEALS)

HEARTY VEGAN STEW (1 QT) W/ LOAF OF BREAD

$11.00

LOADED POTATO SOUP (1 QT) W/ LOAF OF BREAD

$11.00

DESSERTS

Peanut Butter Cookie

$1.25

Chewy Marshmallow Treat

$1.25

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$1.25

Beverage

Bottle Water

$1.25

Fountain Soda

$1.75

Gallon of Tea

$12.00

Dessert

Chewy Marshmallow Treat

$1.25

Peanut Butter Cookie

$1.25

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$1.25

Side Dressings

Sweet Basil Ranch

$0.75

Bbq Ranch

$0.75

Ranch

$0.75

Sesame Soy Vinaigrette

$0.75

Avo Crema

$0.75

Parm Peppercorn Caesar

$0.75

Volcano Sauce

$0.75

Charred Tomato Vinaigrette

$0.75

White Balsamic Vinaigrette

$0.75

Olive Oil

$0.75

Balsamic Vinegar

$0.75

Classic Red Wine Vinaigrette

$0.50

Kids

Kids Rolled Chicken Bacon Ranch

$5.50

Kids Rolled Peanut Butter Jelly Time

$5.50

Mac & Cheesy (KIDS)

$5.50

Catering

Soup Box Lunch

$10.00

Bowled Box Lunch

$10.00

Rolled Box Lunch

$10.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 1:00 am
Monday4:00 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday4:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday4:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday4:00 am - 1:00 am
Our goal is to make eating healthier easier, faster, and more enjoyable!

4015 Highway K, O' Fallon, MO 63368

