Wicked Greenz - State Highway K
No reviews yet
4015 Highway K
O' Fallon, MO 63368
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Salad
#1 Mexicali Salad (Large)
Calypso black beans, red onion, fire grilled sweet corn, cilantro, pico de gallo, pepperjack cheese, crispy tortilla strips, avocado lime crema, charred tomato vinaigrette. CHICKEN OR TOFU INCLUDED
#2 Pesto Roma BLT Salad (Large)
Grape tomatoes, basil, applewood smoked bacon, red onion, aged cheddar, parmesan croutons, sweet basil ranch. CHICKEN OR TOFU INCLUDED
#3 Avocobbo Salad (Large)
Avocado salsa, applewood smoked bacon, blue cheese crumbles, chopped egg, red onion, grape tomatoes, sweet basil ranch. CHICKEN OR TOFU INCLUDED
#4 Classic Caesar Salad (Large)
Parmesan cheese, red onion, basil, garlic croutons, chopped egg, Parmesan peppercorn Caesar dressing. CHICKEN OR TOFU INCLUDED
#5 Chopstix Salad (Large)
Edamame, red onion, bell peppers, toasted almonds, cilantro, basil, crispy wontons, sesame-soy vinaigrette, volcano sauce. CHICKEN OR TOFU INCLUDED
#7 Big Star Salad (Large)
Basil, crispy onion, fire grilled sweet corn, applewood smoked bacon, New York cheddar, egg, bbq bacon ranch. CHICKEN OR TOFU INCLUDED
#8 Chop't Wedge Salad (Large)
Candied pecans, red onion, grape tomatoes, applewood smoked bacon, blue cheese crumbles, basil, crispy onions, house made ranch. CHICKEN OR TOFU INCLUDED
#10 Harvest Salad (Large)
Apples, sweet potatoes, wild rice, candied pecans, goat cheese, basil, white balsamic vinaigrette. CHICKEN OR TOFU INCLUDED
Wrap
#1 Mexicali Wrap (Large)
Calypso black beans, red onion, fire grilled sweet corn, cilantro, pico de gallo, pepperjack cheese, crispy tortilla strips, avocado lime crema, charred tomato vinaigrette. CHICKEN OR TOFU INCLUDED
#2 Pesto Roma BLT Wrap (Large)
Grape tomatoes, basil, applewood smoked bacon, red onion, aged white cheddar, parmesan croutons, sweet basil ranch. CHICKEN OR TOFU INCLUDED
#3 Avocobbo Wrap (Large)
Avocado salsa, applewood smoked bacon, blue cheese crumbles, chopped egg, red onion, grape tomatoes, sweet basil ranch. CHICKEN OR TOFU INCLUDED
#4 Classic Caesar Wrap (Large)
Parmesan cheese, red onion, basil, garlic croutons, chopped egg, Parmesan peppercorn Caesar dressing. CHICKEN OR TOFU INCLUDED
#5 Chopstix Wrap (Large)
Edamame, red onion, bell peppers, toasted almonds, cilantro, basil, crispy wontons, sesame-soy vinaigrette, volcano sauce. CHICKEN OR TOFU INCLUDED
#7 Big Star Wrap (Large)
Basil, crispy onion, fire grilled sweet corn, applewood smoked bacon, New York cheddar, egg, bbq bacon ranch. CHICKEN OR TOFU INCLUDED
#8 Chop't Wedge Wrap (Large)
Candied pecans, red onion, grape tomatoes, applewood smoked bacon, blue cheese crumbles, basil, crispy onions, house made ranch. CHICKEN OR TOFU INCLUDED
#10 Harvest Wrap (Large)
Apples, sweet potatoes, wild rice, candied pecans, goat cheese, basil, white balsamic vinaigrette. CHICKEN OR TOFU INCLUDED
Salad (Small)
#1 Mexicali Salad (Small)
Calypso black beans, red onion, fire grilled sweet corn, cilantro, pico de gallo, pepperjack cheese, crispy tortilla strips, avocado lime crema, charred tomato vinaigrette. CHICKEN OR TOFU INCLUDED
#2 Pesto Roma BLT Salad (Small)
Grape tomatoes, basil, applewood smoked bacon, red onion, aged cheddar, parmesan croutons, sweet basil ranch. CHICKEN OR TOFU INCLUDED
#3 Avocobbo Salad (Small)
Avocado salsa, applewood smoked bacon, blue cheese crumbles, chopped egg, red onion, grape tomatoes, sweet basil ranch. CHICKEN OR TOFU INCLUDED
#4 Classic Caesar Salad (Small)
Parmesan cheese, red onion, basil, garlic croutons, chopped egg, Parmesan peppercorn Caesar dressing. CHICKEN OR TOFU INCLUDED
#5 Chopstix Salad (Small)
Edamame, red onion, bell peppers, toasted almonds, cilantro, basil, crispy wontons, sesame-soy vinaigrette, volcano sauce. CHICKEN OR TOFU INCLUDED
#7 Big Star Salad (Small)
Basil, crispy onion, fire grilled sweet corn, applewood smoked bacon, New York cheddar, egg, bbq bacon ranch. CHICKEN OR TOFU INCLUDED
#8 Chop't Wedge Salad (Small)
Candied pecans, red onion, grape tomatoes, applewood smoked bacon, blue cheese crumbles, basil, crispy onions, house made ranch. CHICKEN OR TOFU INCLUDED
#10 Harvest Salad (Small)
Apples, sweet potatoes, wild rice, candied pecans, goat cheese, basil, white balsamic vinaigrette. CHICKEN OR TOFU INCLUDED
Wrap (Small)
#1 Mexicali Wrap (Small)
Calypso black beans, red onion, fire grilled sweet corn, cilantro, pico de gallo, pepperjack cheese, crispy tortilla strips, avocado lime crema, charred tomato vinaigrette. CHICKEN OR TOFU INCLUDED
#2 Pesto Roma BLT Wrap (Small)
Grape tomatoes, basil, applewood smoked bacon, red onion, aged cheddar, parmesan croutons, sweet basil ranch. CHICKEN OR TOFU INCLUDED
#3 Avocobbo Wrap (Small)
Avocado salsa, applewood smoked bacon, blue cheese crumbles, chopped egg, red onion, grape tomatoes, sweet basil ranch. CHICKEN OR TOFU INCLUDED
#4 Classic Caesar Wrap (Small)
Parmesan cheese, red onion, basil, garlic croutons, chopped egg, Parmesan peppercorn Caesar dressing. CHICKEN OR TOFU INCLUDED
#5 Chopstix Wrap (Small)
Edamame, red onion, bell peppers, toasted almonds, cilantro, basil, crispy wontons, sesame-soy vinaigrette, volcano sauce. CHICKEN OR TOFU INCLUDED
#7 Big Star Wrap (Small)
Basil, crispy onion, fire grilled sweet corn, applewood smoked bacon, New York cheddar, egg, bbq bacon ranch. CHICKEN OR TOFU INCLUDED
#8 Chop't Wedge Wrap (Small)
Candied pecans, red onion, grape tomatoes, applewood smoked bacon, blue cheese crumbles, basil, crispy onions, house made ranch. CHICKEN OR TOFU INCLUDED
#10 Harvest Wrap (Small)
Apples, sweet potatoes, wild rice, candied pecans, goat cheese, basil, white balsamic vinaigrette. CHICKEN OR TOFU INCLUDED
Sides
Garlic Hummus w/ Bagel Chips
Garlic Humms w/ Veggie
Garlic Humms w/ Focaccia
Garlic Hummus w/ Tortilla Chips
Veggie Cup
Bagel Chips (Side)
Tortilla Chips (Side)
Chocolate Chip Granola Bar
Oats & Honey Granola Bar
Chips & Queso (SM)
Chips & Queso (LG)
Chips & Guac (SM)
Chips & Guac (LG)
Mac and Cheese
Shell pasta with creamy gouda, parmesan, and Velveeta cheese sauce.
SIDES
SOUPS (MEALS)
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 1:00 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 1:00 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 1:00 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 1:00 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 1:00 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 1:00 am
Our goal is to make eating healthier easier, faster, and more enjoyable!
4015 Highway K, O' Fallon, MO 63368