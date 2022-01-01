Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bagels
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch

Wicked Mini Cafe

206 Reviews

$

999 Islington Street

Portsmouth, NH 03801

Breakfast Sandwich
Croissant Breakfast Sandwich
Iced Coffee

Bagels/English Muffins

Bagels/ Muffins

$3.00

Breakfast Sandwiches

Breakfast Sandwich

$4.95

Croissant Breakfast Sandwich

$5.45

2 fried eggs, cheddar cheese, (bacon/ham or sausage), tomato

Handcrafted Toast/ Sandwich

BLT Sandwich

$8.00

Bacon, lettuce, tomato and Mayo on choice of your bread

Avocado Caprese Toast

$8.00

Avocado spread, fresh mozzarella cheese, tomato, balsamic drizzle on ciabatta bread

Peanut Butter Toast

$7.00

Peanut butter, sliced bananas, Blueberries, Raspberries

Hard Boiled egg and herb toast

$6.00

Hard boiled egg slices with our verry best herb and butter

Omellete

Veggie Omelette

$10.00

Omelette with spinach, sauteed onions, kale, tomato, cheese

Prosciutto Omelette

$12.00

Prosciutto omellete with goat cheese, spinach

Pancakes

All berry pancake

$12.00

Homemade pancake with blueberries, strawberries, raspberries, whip cream, nutella and marshmellow drizzle

Coconut Pancake

$10.00

Homemade pancake with banana, strawberry, caramel drizzle, coconut flakes

Puerto Rican

Fried Chicken Strips W/ Tostones

$9.00Out of stock

Puerto Rican style fried chicken strips with fried plantains with house made special sauce

Latino Wrap

$10.00Out of stock

Wrap with ripe sweet plantain, ham, grilled chicken, mozzarella cheese, sauteed onions.

Fry Bar

Naked

$4.50+

Truffle

$6.00+

Truffle aioli, parmesan cheese, parsley

Side of Mini hasbrowns

$6.00

Wicked Specials

Smoked Salmon Bagel

$11.00

Smoked salmon, Cream cheese, Sauteed red onions, mixed greens

Specials

Hot Pumpkin Spice Latte

$4.50+

Iced Pumpkin Spice Latte

$4.50+

Hot Maple Chai Tea Latte

$4.00+

Iced Maple Chai Tea Latte

$4.50+

Caramel Apple Cider Hot

$4.00

Apple Cider with Caramel Sauce

Cappuccinos

Cappuccino

$4.00+

Chai

Organic Hot Chai

$3.50+

Organic Iced Chai

$4.00+

Coffee

Hot Coffee

$2.00+

Iced Coffee

$3.50+

Cold Brew Coffee

Cold Brew House Blend

$4.00+

Cold Brew Hawaiian Hazelnut

$4.00+

Nitro Cold brew

$6.50+

Espresso

Americano

$3.50+

Iced Americano

$3.50+

Espresso Single

$1.50

Espresso Double

$3.00

Espresso Triple

$4.50

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$3.00+

Hot White Chocolate

$2.75+

Lattes

Latte

$4.00+

Iced Latte

$4.00+

Macchiatos

Caramel Macchiato

$4.50+

Ice Caramel Macchiato

$4.25+

Mochas

Iced Mocha

$4.25+

Mocha

$4.50+

Iced White Chocolate Mocha

$4.00+

White Chocolate Mocha

$3.50+

Smoothies

Berry Blue

$6.00+

Strawberry, Blueberry, Raspberry, Banana & Apple Juice

Java Juice

$6.50+

Banana, Peanut Butter, Espresso & Chocolate Almond Milk

The 999

$6.00+

Mango, Raspberry, Pineapple, Coconut & Orange Juice

The Green

$6.00+

Pineapple, Mango, Spinach, Kale & Pineapple Juice

West End

$6.00+

Banana, Honey, Peanut Butter & Almond Milk

Tea/Lemonade

Hot Tea

$3.00+

Iced Tea (black)

$3.00+

Lemonade

$3.25+

Wicked Energy

Wicked Energy 24 oz

$5.00

Sugar Free Wicked Energy 24 oz

$5.00

Acai Bowls

The Market

$10.50

Acai, Strawberries, Banana, Granola & Peanut Butter.

The Islington

$11.50

Acai, Strawberries, Blueberries, Raspberries, Granola & Peanut Butter

Create Your Own Acai Bowl

$8.50

100% Pure Organic Acai with your choice of fruit, topping and drizzle.

Bakery Items (WMC)

Icelandics Cinnamon Swirl

$3.75

Croissant

$3.00

Pumpkin Cinnamon Sugar (Regular Sized)

$2.75Out of stock

Pumpkin Whoopie Donut

$3.00Out of stock
Sunday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Mini donuts available in many flavors, bagels, breakfast sandwiches, coffee bar, handcrafted toast, smoothies and more!

999 Islington Street, Portsmouth, NH 03801

