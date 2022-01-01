Bagels
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Wicked Mini Cafe
206 Reviews
$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info
Mini donuts available in many flavors, bagels, breakfast sandwiches, coffee bar, handcrafted toast, smoothies and more!
Location
999 Islington Street, Portsmouth, NH 03801
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Roundabout Diner and Lounge
4.6 • 1,802
580 Portsmouth Traffic Cir Portsmouth, NH 03801
View restaurant
Bennett's Sandwich Shop - Portsmouth, NH
4.7 • 1,126
41 Congress Street Portsmouth, NH 03801
View restaurant
The Friendly Toast - Portsmouth, NH - Portsmouth, NH
No Reviews
114 Congress St Portsmouth, NH 03801
View restaurant
Cafe Services - 315 - Community Campus
No Reviews
100 Campus Drive Portsmouth, NH 03801
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Portsmouth
Roundabout Diner and Lounge
4.6 • 1,802
580 Portsmouth Traffic Cir Portsmouth, NH 03801
View restaurant
Bennett's Sandwich Shop - Portsmouth, NH
4.7 • 1,126
41 Congress Street Portsmouth, NH 03801
View restaurant
More near Portsmouth