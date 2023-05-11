Wicked N' Wood
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 7:30 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 7:30 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 7:30 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 7:30 pm
Order Online or call us to place your order at the number above. You are welcome to pay with a credit card or pay cash at pickup! For online orders placed for pickup, cash is preferred. About Us: Wicked n’ Wood produces and sells delicious barbequed meats, creative sandwiches, and small bites, with a fast, friendly, and flavorful experience. We pride ourselves in offering outstanding customer service, and fast casual high quality food offerings in a unique food truck setting. Our food truck is located in East Falmouth, MA and we offer additional catering services upon request. Thank you for visiting us!
383 E Falmouth Hwy, East Falmouth, MA 02536