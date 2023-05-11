Restaurant header imageView gallery

Wicked N' Wood

review star

No reviews yet

383 E Falmouth Hwy

East Falmouth, MA 02536

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Mac n' Cheese

$7.75+

Our Signature Mac n' Cheese.

Smash Burger*

$13.95

6.7 oz burger on our Signature grilled bun, seared on the grill to lock in the juicy goodness. Choose from American cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, pickles, carmelized onions, Cranberry Chipotle BBQ sauce, and spicy mayo. We cook our burgers to medium/medium well. Please use the notes field for special requests. *Consuming raw or uncooked meats, seafood, or eggs may increase your risk of foodbourne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions.

3 For Tacos

3 For Tacos

$14.45

Three tacos of your choice. Mix and match! Tacos are served on warm 6" flour tortillas.


On the Bun

Burnt Ends Sandwich

$12.95

Slow smoked brisket cut from the point into juicy, tender (yet crispy) bites, topped with signature slaw, drizzled with our own Cranberry Chipotle BBQ sauce. Served on our Signature grilled bun.

Pulled Pork Sandwich

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$12.25

A generous portion of slow smoked pulled pork and signature slaw, drizzled with our own Cranberry Chipotle BBQ sauce. Served on our Signature grilled bun.

Beef Brisket Sandwich

$12.95

A generous portion of slow smoked brisket and signature slaw, drizzled with our own Cranberry Chipotle BBQ sauce. Served on our Signature grilled bun.

BBQ Chicken Sandwich

$12.25

Signature hickory smoked chicken, signature slaw, drizzled with our own Cranberry Chipotle BBQ sauce. Served on our Signature grilled bun.

Thai Chicken Sandwich

$12.25

Signature hickory smoked chicken, red ginger slaw, hoisin sauce and chopped peanuts, served on our Signature grilled bun.

Caribbean Chicken Sandwich

$12.25

Signature hickory smoked chicken, fresh mango salsa, chopped lettuce and sriracha aïoli, served on our Signature grilled bun.

Smokin' Cuban

$12.95

Slow smoked pulled pork, melted Swiss cheese and topped with pickles and our own Tangy Mustard BBQ sauce.

The Bethany

$12.95

Slow smoked pulled pork, melted Cheddar-Jack cheese, and delicious sautéed apples drizzled with our own Tangy Mustard BBQ Sauce, served on our Signature grilled bun.

The BLT

The BLT

$8.95

The classic with a Wicked spin! Candied maple bacon, fresh lettuce and tomato, drizzled with sriracha aïoli. Served on grilled ciabatta.

Smash Burger*

$13.95

6.7 oz burger on our Signature grilled bun, seared on the grill to lock in the juicy goodness. Choose from American cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, pickles, carmelized onions, Cranberry Chipotle BBQ sauce, and spicy mayo. We cook our burgers to medium/medium well. Please use the notes field for special requests. *Consuming raw or uncooked meats, seafood, or eggs may increase your risk of foodbourne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions.

Americana Burger*

$13.95

6.7 oz burger on our Signature grilled bun, seared on the grill to lock in the juicy goodness. The Americana is topped with a Cheddar-Jack cheese blend, candied maple bacon, delicious sautéed apples, and is drizzled with our own Tangy Mustard BBQ Sauce. We cook our burgers to medium/medium well. Please use the notes field for special requests. *Consuming raw or uncooked meats, seafood, or eggs may increase your risk of foodbourne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions.

Bacon, Egg, and Cheese Breakfast Sandwich*

$9.95

Breakfast all day! Grilled ciabatta, a fresh egg your way, American cheese, and candied maple bacon with Maple Sriracha aïoli. *Consuming raw or uncooked meats, seafood, or eggs may increase your risk of foodbourne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions.

Steak, Egg, and Cheese Breakfast Sandwich with Bacon*

Steak, Egg, and Cheese Breakfast Sandwich with Bacon*

$10.95

Breakfast all day! Slow smoked brisket on grilled ciabatta, a fresh egg your way, American cheese, and candied maple bacon with Maple Sriracha aïoli. *Consuming raw or uncooked meats, seafood, or eggs may increase your risk of foodbourne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions.

Egg and Cheese Breakfast Sandwich*

$8.95

Breakfast all day! Grilled ciabatta, a fresh egg your way, and American cheese, with Maple Sriracha aïoli. *Consuming raw or uncooked meats, seafood, or eggs may increase your risk of foodbourne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions.

Tacos

Caribbean Taco

Caribbean Taco

$5.25

Signature hickory smoked chicken, fresh mango salsa, chopped lettuce and sriracha aïoli. Served on a warm 6" flour tortilla.

Thai Taco

$5.25

Signature hickory smoked chicken, red ginger slaw, hoisin sauce and chopped peanuts. Served on a warm 6" flour tortilla.

Pulled Pork Taco

$5.25

Slow smoked pulled pork with our Signature coleslaw, drizzled with our own Cranberry Chipotle BBQ sauce. Served on a warm 6" flour tortilla.

Burnt Ends Taco

$5.25

Slow smoked beef burnt ends with our Signature coleslaw, drizzled with our own Cranberry Chipotle BBQ sauce. Served on a warm 6" flour tortilla.

3 For Tacos

3 For Tacos

$14.45

Three tacos of your choice. Mix and match! Tacos are served on warm 6" flour tortillas.

By the Pound

Burnt Ends - By the Pound

$6.50+

Our Signature slow smoked burnt ends (our brisket cut from the point into juicy, tender, yet crispy bites). Sold in quarter-pound increments.

Brisket - By the Pound

Brisket - By the Pound

$6.50+

Our Signature slow smoked brisket. Sold in quarter-pound increments.

Pulled Pork - By the Pound

$5.75+

Our Signature slow smoked pulled pork. Sold in quarter-pound increments.

Chicken - By the Pound

$5.25+

Our Signature hickory smoked chicken. Sold in quarter-pound increments.

Combos

Brisket Combo

$16.95

10 ounces of our Signature slow smoked brisket, served with our Signature coleslaw and homemade cornbread. Substitute sides of Mac n' Cheese, Bourbon n' Beans, or Cranberry Chipotle Chili with slow smoked pulled pork (seasonal) for $1.00 each side. Each combo comes with 2 oz. BBQ sauce.

Burnt Ends Combo

$16.95

10 ounces of our Signature slow smoked beef burnt ends, served with our Signature coleslaw and homemade cornbread. Substitute sides of Mac n' Cheese, Bourbon n' Beans, or Cranberry Chipotle Chili with slow smoked pulled pork (seasonal) for $1.00 each side. Each combo comes with 2 oz. BBQ sauce.

Pulled Pork Combo

$14.95

10 ounces of our Signature slow smoked pulled pork, served with our Signature coleslaw and homemade cornbread. Substitute sides of Mac n' Cheese, Bourbon n' Beans, or Cranberry Chipotle Chili with slow smoked pulled pork (seasonal) for $1.00 each side. Each combo comes with 2 oz. BBQ sauce.

Chicken Combo

$14.95

10 ounces of our Signature hickory smoked chicken, served with our Signature coleslaw and homemade cornbread. Substitute sides of Mac n' Cheese, Bourbon n' Beans, or Cranberry Chipotle Chili with slow smoked pulled pork (seasonal) for $1.00 each side. Each combo comes with 2 oz. BBQ sauce.

Two Meats Combo

$17.95

Two meats of your choice (10 ounces total). Choose from: Burnt Ends, Brisket, Chicken or Pulled Pork), served with our Signature coleslaw and homemade cornbread. Substitute sides of Mac n' Cheese, Bourbon n' Beans, or Cranberry Chipotle Chili with slow smoked pulled pork (seasonal) for $1.00 each side. Each combo comes with 2 oz. BBQ sauce.

Half Rack Combo

$24.95

Our Signature Half Rack of ribs, rubbed and smoked 'til tender, served with our Signature coleslaw and homemade cornbread. Substitute sides of Mac n' Cheese, Bourbon n' Beans, or Cranberry Chipotle Chili with slow smoked pulled pork (seasonal) for $1.00 each side. Each combo comes with 2 oz. BBQ sauce.

Mac n' More

$17.50

Our Signature Mac n' Cheese with your choice of meat. Choose from: Burnt Ends, Brisket, Chicken or Pulled Pork.

Sides

Homemade Cornbread

$1.95+

Our Signature homemade cornbread.

Mac n' Cheese

$7.75+

Our Signature Mac n' Cheese.

Signature Coleslaw

$4.75+

Our Signature Coleslaw.

Bourbon n' Beans

$7.95+

Our Signature Bourbon n' Beans.

Pickles

$0.75+

Side of pickle slices

Signature Grilled Bun

$1.95

Our Signature Bun, seasoned with our Signature rub and grilled to perfection.

Quesadillas

Cheese Quesadilla

$7.95

10" cheese quesadilla made with a melted Cheddar-Jack blend.

Chicken n' Cheese Quesadilla

$9.95

Melted Cheddar-Jack cheese and our Signature hickory smoked chicken in a 10" tortilla.

Chicken n' Apple Quesadilla

$10.45

Melted Cheddar-Jack cheese, sautéed apples, our own Tangy Mustard BBQ sauce, and our Signature hickory smoked chicken in a 10" tortilla.

Pork n' Apple Quesadilla

$10.45

Melted Cheddar-Jack cheese, sautéed apples, our own Tangy Mustard BBQ sauce, and slow smoked pulled pork in a 10" tortilla.

BBQ Chicken Quesadilla

$10.45

Melted Cheddar-Jack cheese, our own Cranberry Chipotle BBQ sauce, grilled onions, and Signature hickory smoked chicken in a 10" tortilla.

BBQ Pulled Pork Quesadilla

$10.45

Melted Cheddar-Jack cheese, our own Cranberry Chipotle BBQ sauce, grilled onions, and slow smoked pulled pork in a 10" tortilla.

Caribbean Quesadilla

$10.45

Our Signature hickory smoked chicken, with mango salsa, shredded lettuce and sriracha aïoli in a 10" tortilla.

Ribs

4 Ribs

4 Ribs

$14.95

Our Signature rubbed ribs, slow smoked 'til wicked tender: 4 bones

Half Rack

Half Rack

$21.50

Our Signature rubbed ribs, slow smoked 'til wicked tender: Approx. 6 bones

Full Rack

Full Rack

$43.00

Our Signature rubbed ribs, slow smoked 'til wicked tender: Approx. 12 bones

Cold Rack

Cold Rack

$39.00

Our Signature rubbed ribs, slow smoked 'til wicked tender: Approx. 12 bones. Sold cold and ready to heat n' eat! (Warming Instructions: Low and Slow at 275 degrees for 45 min to 1 Hr)

Beverages

Coke

$2.50

12 oz. Coke

Diet Coke

$2.50

12 oz. Diet Coke

Iced Tea

$2.50

12 oz. Brisk Ice Tea

Sauces and Rubs

Sweet & Smoky BBQ Sauce

$0.50+

Signature Sauce - Sweet and Smoky

Cranberry Chipotle BBQ Sauce

$0.50+

Signature Sauce - Cranberry Chipotle

Tangy Mustard BBQ Sauce

$0.50+

Signature Sauce - Tangy Mustard

Signature Rub

Signature Rub

$8.00

Signature Rub - 8 oz. (Glass jar currently unavailable)

All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 7:30 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday10:30 am - 7:30 pm
Friday10:30 am - 7:30 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 7:30 pm
Restaurant info

Order Online or call us to place your order at the number above. You are welcome to pay with a credit card or pay cash at pickup! For online orders placed for pickup, cash is preferred. About Us: Wicked n’ Wood produces and sells delicious barbequed meats, creative sandwiches, and small bites, with a fast, friendly, and flavorful experience.  We pride ourselves  in offering outstanding customer service, and fast casual high quality food offerings in a unique food truck setting.  Our food truck is located in East Falmouth, MA and we offer additional catering services upon request. Thank you for visiting us!

Location

383 E Falmouth Hwy, East Falmouth, MA 02536

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Le Bon Jour -
orange starNo Reviews
420 east falmouth highway East falmouth, MA 02536
View restaurantnext
Josh's at Davisville
orange starNo Reviews
339 East Falmouth Hwy East Falmouth, MA 02536
View restaurantnext
Bad Martha Farmer's Brewery
orange starNo Reviews
876 E Falmouth Hwy East Falmouth, MA 02536
View restaurantnext
Moto Pizza - Falmouth
orange star4.3 • 121
500 WAQUOIT HWY EAST FALMOUTH, MA 02536
View restaurantnext
DJ's Family Sports Pub - Falmouth - 872 Main Street
orange starNo Reviews
872 Main Street Falmouth, MA 02540
View restaurantnext
D'Angelo - 5050 - Falmouth
orange starNo Reviews
689 Main St. Rt. 28 Falmouth, MA 02540
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in East Falmouth

Moto Pizza - Falmouth
orange star4.3 • 121
500 WAQUOIT HWY EAST FALMOUTH, MA 02536
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near East Falmouth
Falmouth
review star
Avg 4.2 (18 restaurants)
Woods Hole
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Mashpee
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
Oak Bluffs
review star
Avg 4 (21 restaurants)
Vineyard Haven
review star
Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)
Osterville
review star
Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Edgartown
review star
Avg 3.6 (19 restaurants)
Sandwich
review star
Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)
Hyannis
review star
Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston