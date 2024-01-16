The Wicked Oyster
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 1:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 1:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 1:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 1:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 1:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 1:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 1:59 am
The Wicked Oyster is a neighborhood restaurant located at the beginning of Wellfleet Main Street and offers a warm gathering place where seasonal food, drinks, and hospitality are deeply appreciated and enjoyed.
50 Main St, Wellfleet, MA 02667
