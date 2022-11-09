Pizza
Wicked Pie Pizza Puyallup
1,032 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Authentically Wicked Pizza
Location
112 South Meridian, Puyallup, WA 98371
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Puyallup
More near Puyallup