Pizza

Wicked Pie Pizza Puyallup

1,032 Reviews

$$

112 South Meridian

Puyallup, WA 98371

Order Again

Popular Items

The Classic
Wicked's No Equal
Famous Cheesy Bread

Get Me Started

Famous Cheesy Bread

Famous Cheesy Bread

$10.00

Served with our House Made Marinara.

Wicked Fired Meatballs

Wicked Fired Meatballs

$12.00

Fired to perfection in our Wicked HOT oven, and topped in our House Made Marinara.

Chicken Bacon Flatbread

Chicken Bacon Flatbread

$13.00

Crispy Flatbread, House Made Garlic Ranch, Bacon, Chicken Breast, BBQ drizzled on top.

Garlic Bread Sticks

Garlic Bread Sticks

$8.00

Served with our House Made Marinara.

Wicked Fired Wings

Wicked Fired Wings

$15.00

Fired to perfection in our Wicked HOT oven, served Buffalo, BBQ, or Plain.

Pesto Flatbread

$13.00

Chicken Tequila Flatbread

$13.00

Salads

Caesar

Caesar

$8.00+

Romaine Lettuce, Parmesan Cheese, Croutons, tossed in Caesar dressing.

House

House

$8.00

Mixed Greens, Cherry Tomato, Red Onions, Olives, Croutons, choice of dressing.

Caprese

Caprese

$9.00+

Cherry Tomatoes, Fresh Mozzarella, Fresh Basil, Mixed Greens, tossed in Balsamic Vinaigrette.

Arugula Pear Salad

$9.00+

Beet Salad

$9.00

Beet Salad

$9.00

Grinders

Meatball Grinder

Meatball Grinder

$11.00

Wicked Fired Meatballs, Mozzarella, House Made Marinara, Italian Seasoning.

Italian Grinder

Italian Grinder

$11.00

Salami, Applewood Ham, Pepperoni, Mozzarella, Cherry Peppers, Spicy Mustard, Italian Seasoning.

Chicken Club Grinder

$11.00

Wicked Fire Pizzas

Margherita

Margherita

$15.00

Fresh Mozzarella, Fresh Basil, Olive Oil.

The Classic

The Classic

$16.00

Pepperoni, Whole Milk Mozzarella.

Wicked's No Equal

Wicked's No Equal

$20.00

Pepperoni, Sausage, Garlic, Ricotta, Oregano.

Flying Pig

Flying Pig

$22.00

Pepperoni, Sausage, Bacon, Salami, Prosciutto.

Mother Earth

Mother Earth

$20.00

Mushrooms, Olives, Roasted Red Peppers, Caramelized Onions, Cherry Tomatoes.

Say It Ain't So

Say It Ain't So

$20.00

Garlic Infused Olive Oil, Fresh Mozzarella, Caramelized Onions, Roasted Red Pepper, Ricotta, Arugula.

Mixed Feelings

Mixed Feelings

$20.00

Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushrooms, Olives.

Twisted Hawaiian

Twisted Hawaiian

$20.00

Applewood Ham, Bacon, Pineapple, Jalapeno.

Mob Boss

Mob Boss

$21.00

Fresh Mozzarella, Meatballs, Roasted Red Pepper, Garlic, Ricotta.

The Puyallup

The Puyallup

$20.00

Pesto, Fresh Mozzarella, Olives, Roasted Red Peppers, Ricotta.

The CBR

The CBR

$21.00

Garlic Ranch, Chicken breast, Bacon, Cherry tomato, Scallions and Mozzarella.

The Chosen One

The Chosen One

$21.00

Have Some Faith. It will Knock your Socks OFF!

The Migs with One G

$21.00
SM Make Your Own Pie

SM Make Your Own Pie

$15.00

Pizza YOUR way!

LG Make Your Own Pie

LG Make Your Own Pie

$20.00

Pizza YOUR way!

Calzones

Traditional

Traditional

$16.00

Salami, Prosciutto, Mozzarella, Shredded Parmesan Cheese.

Meatball Calzone

$16.00

Dessert

Limoncello Cake

Limoncello Cake

$8.00
Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$8.00
Cannoli

Cannoli

$8.00

Wicked S'more

$8.00

Sides

Ranch

Ranch

$1.00
Blue Cheese

Blue Cheese

$1.00
BBQ

BBQ

$1.00
Buffalo

Buffalo

$1.00
Pizza Sauce

Pizza Sauce

$1.00

Garlic Butter

$1.00

Sd Chicken

$3.00

Sd Chicken

$6.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Authentically Wicked Pizza

112 South Meridian, Puyallup, WA 98371

