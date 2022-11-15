Wicked Restaurant and Wine Bar
$$
35 South St
Mashpee, MA 02649
Chef Specials & Featured Items
Chicken & Broccoli Alfredo Pizza
Alfredo sauce, grilled chicken, broccoli, bacon, roasted tomatoes, mozzarella, parmesan
(Gluten Free) Chicken & Broccoli Alfredo Pizza
Alfredo sauce, grilled chicken, broccoli, bacon, roasted tomatoes, mozzarella, parmesan Our premium gluten free flour blend uses deglutenized wheat starch (Continuously tests under the FDA limits for gluten free certification) This new recipe cooked separately in our hearth oven and has the texture of a traditional Neapolitan pizza. Minute gluten cross contamination is possible as we are a scratch kitchen
12 oz To Go Margarita
Our house margarita recipe, made with fresh sour mix and 100% agave tequila. Now available in a 12 oz to go bottle. Serves two people.. serve over ice for best experience! *Contains alcohol, must be 21+ to purchase*
12 oz To Go Rum Punch
Our house rum punch recipe, made wiht a blend of rums and fresh juices. Now available in a 12 oz to go bottle. Serves two people.. serve over ice for best experience! *Contains alcohol, must be 21+ to purchase*
Small Plates
Crispy Polenta and Parmesan Calamari (GF)
Marinara sauce and basil aioli (Gluten Free)
Fire Kissed Wings Plain (GF)
1 Lb. Wings No Finish seasoning. (Gluten Free)
Maple Bourbon Wings (GF)
1 Lb With a Maple Bourbon (dry rub) and roasted garlic aioli (Gluten Free)
Fire Kissed Wings Buffalo (GF)
with bleu cheese dressing on the side.
Pancetta Arancini (GF)
Risotto croquettes with pancetta, fontina cheese and natural Italian sausage fried and served with marinara sauce (Gluten Free)
Roasted Delicata Squash and Ricotta (GF)
Roasted and drizzled with maple, cider and balsamic glaze, candied pecans, dried cranberries
Wicked Meatballs (GF)
Made in house with hormone-free meat and fresh herbs in our marinara sauce, fresh ricotta. (Contains Dairy) (GF)
Parmesan Truffle Fries (GF)
Tossed with truffle salt and parmesan cheese
Fresh Potato Fries (GF)
Hand-cut fresh potatoes Gluten free
Sweet Potato Fries (GF)
(Gluten Free)
Flatbread
Fresh baked in our stone hearth oven brushed with parmesan & garlic oil, with our marinara sauce
(GF) Flat Bread
Fresh baked in our stone hearth oven on a sperate pan, brushed with parmesan & garlic oil, with our marinara sauce. (Gluten Free)
Fried Brussel Sprouts (GF)
Tossed in Pomegranate molasses, topped with pickled red onions.
Soup of the Day 1 (GF)
Changes day to day. Please call to inquire. (GF)
Salads
Caesar Salad (Regular)
Hearts of organic Romaine, Parmesan Reggiano
Caesar Salad (Reg) GF
Caesar Salad (Large)
Hearts of organic Romaine, Parmesan Reggiano, house croutons
Caesar Salad (Lg) GF
Hearts of organic Romaine, Parmesan Reggiano Gluten Free
Organic Greens Salad (Reg) GF
A blend of organically grown baby greens, cherry tomato, carrots, cucumber Gluten Free
Organic Greens Salad (Large) GF
A blend of organically grown baby greens, cherry tomato, carrots, cucumber Gluten free.
Roasted Beet & Feta Salad (GF)
Roasted red and gold beets, feta cheese, quinoa, arugula and baby kale, candied almonds, avocado, Balsamic glaze and olive oil
Fire Kissed Pizza
Cheese Pizza
House made marinara sauce, mozzarella, and parmesan. Choose wisely, We cannot be responsible for bad combinations
(Gluten Free) Cheese Pizza
House made marinara sauce, mozzarella, and parmesan. 10 inch Our premium gluten free flour blend uses deglutenized wheat starch (Continuously tests under the FDA limits for gluten free certification) This new recipe cooked separately in our hearth oven and has the texture of a traditional Neapolitan pizza. Minute gluten cross contamination is possible as we are a scratch kitchen
Autumn Butternut and Goat Cheese
Applewood smoked bacon, roasted apples, goat cheese, butternut squash pure mozzarella, and fresh sage
(Gluten Free) Autumn Butternut and Goat Cheese
Applewood smoked bacon, roasted apples, goat cheese, butternut squash pure mozzarella, and fresh sage Our premium gluten free flour blend uses deglutenized wheat starch (Continuously tests under the FDA limits for gluten free certification) This new recipe cooked separately in our hearth oven and has the texture of a traditional Neapolitan pizza. Minute gluten cross contamination is possible as we are a scratch kitchen
Wicked Margherita
Our version of the Margherita, garlic cream, fresh basil pesto (no nuts), vine-ripened grape tomatoes fresh mozzarella, and parmesan Reggiano cheese
(Gluten Free) Wicked Margherita
Our version of the Margherita, fresh basil pesto (no nuts), vine-ripened grape tomatoes fresh mozzarella, and parmesan Reggiano cheese... 10 inch Our premium gluten free flour blend uses deglutenized wheat starch (Continuously tests under the FDA limits for gluten free certification) This new recipe cooked separately in our hearth oven and has the texture of a traditional Neapolitan pizza. Minute gluten cross contamination is possible as we are a scratch kitchen
Grilled Vegetable & Goat Cheese
Roasted yellow pepper sauce topped with diced mushrooms, caramelized onion, red peppers spinach, roasted tomatoes, goat cheese, mozzarella, and olives
(Gluten Free) Grilled Vegetable & Goat Cheese
Roasted yellow pepper sauce topped with diced mushrooms, caramelized onion, red peppers spinach, roasted tomatoes, goat cheese, mozzarella, and olives 10 inch Our premium gluten free flour blend uses deglutenized wheat starch (Continuously tests under the FDA limits for gluten free certification) This new recipe cooked separately in our hearth oven and has the texture of a traditional Neapolitan pizza. Minute gluten cross contamination is possible as we are a scratch kitchen
Smokehouse
Chicken, applewood smoked bacon, fire roasted tomatoes, mozzarella, parmesan red onions, scallions, BBQ sauce
(Gluten Free) Smokehouse
Chicken, applewood smoked bacon, fire roasted tomatoes, mozzarella, parmesan red onions, scallions, BBQ sauce 10 inch Our premium gluten free flour blend uses deglutenized wheat starch (Continuously tests under the FDA limits for gluten free certification) This new recipe cooked separately in our hearth oven and has the texture of a traditional Neapolitan pizza. Minute gluten cross contamination is possible as we are a scratch kitchen
Buffalo Chicken
Garlic cream base, gorgonzola, fontina, chicken, applewood bacon, buffalo sauce
(Gluten Free) Buffalo Chicken
Garlic cream base, gorgonzola, fontina, chicken, applewood bacon, buffalo sauce 10 inch Our premium gluten free flour blend uses deglutenized wheat starch (Continuously tests under the FDA limits for gluten free certification) This new recipe cooked separately in our hearth oven and has the texture of a traditional Neapolitan pizza. Minute gluten cross contamination is possible as we are a scratch kitchen
Old School Sicilian Comfort
House made sweet Italian sausage, sliced Wicked meatballs, spinach-ricotta marinara sauce, and mozzarella.
(Gluten Free) Old School Sicilian Comfort
House made sweet Italian sausage, sliced Wicked meatballs, spinach-ricotta marinara sauce, and mozzarella.
Fig and Prosciutto
Prosciutto di Parma, Fontina cheese, fig pure, baby arugula, diced figs and balsamic glaze
(Gluten Free) Fig and Prosciutto
Prosciutto di Parma, Fontina cheese, fig pure, baby arugula, diced figs and balsamic glaze 10 inch Our premium gluten free flour blend uses deglutenized wheat starch (Continuously tests under the FDA limits for gluten free certification) This new recipe cooked separately in our hearth oven and has the texture of a traditional Neapolitan pizza. Minute gluten cross contamination is possible as we are a scratch kitchen
The Chubby Sicilian
House made sweet Italian sausage, sliced Wicked meatballs, pepperoni, spinach-ricotta marinara sauce, and mozzarella over baked penne pasta Lasagna meets pizza, you'll need a fork for this one
(Gluten Free) Chubby Sicilian
House made sweet Italian sausage, sliced Wicked meatballs, pepperoni, spinach-ricotta marinara sauce, and mozzarella. Lasagna meets pizza, you'll need a fork for this one
Short Rib Fiorentino
Garlic cream base, red peppers, caramelized onions, wild mushrooms, braised short rib, truffle, shaved Parmesan Reggiano and fresh herbs
(Gluten Free) Short Rib Fiorentino
Garlic cream base, red peppers, caramelized onions, cremini mushrooms, braised short rib, truffle shaved Parmesan Reggiano and fresh herbs 10 inch Our premium gluten free flour blend uses deglutenized wheat starch (Continuously tests under the FDA limits for gluten free certification) This new recipe cooked separately in our hearth oven and has the texture of a traditional Neapolitan pizza. Minute gluten cross contamination is possible as we are a scratch kitchen
Scallop BLT
Sea scallops, basil aioli, applewood smoked bacon, fresh tomato and Gorgonzola cheese topped with baby arugula
(Gluten Free) Scallop BLT
Sea scallops, basil aioli, applewood smoked bacon, fresh tomato and Gorgonzola cheese topped with baby arugula Gluten free
Dinner Entrees
Wicked Meatballs & Pappardelle
House-made meatballs with Pineland Farms beef, marinara, fresh pasta Reggiano Parmesan, topped with fresh ricotta cheese and basil
(GF) Wicked Meatballs & GF Pasta
House-made meatballs with Pineland Farms beef, marinara, fresh gf pasta Reggiano Parmesan, topped with fresh ricotta cheese and basil
Braised Beef Short Ribs (GF)
Braised fork-tender, topped with port wine demi-glace, roasted red peppers, sweet and russet mashed potatoes, roasted Brussel sprouts and carrots
Grilled Pork Tenderloin (GF)
Seared medallions with figs, roasted garlic, pancetta bacon, cider maple reduction, butternut squash and quinoa, rice pilaf, Brussel sprouts and carrots
Roasted Chicken (GF)
Natural raised Statler chicken, with an apple and cranberry chutney, sweet and russet mashed potatoes, broccoli and carrots
Pan-Seared Scallops and Risotto (GF)
Local sea scallops over a roasted apple & ricotta risotto, with roasted Delicata squash (GF)
Blackberry Grilled Salmon (GF)
Organic raised salmon with Blackberry honey glaze, coconut jasmine rice with green beans and carrots (Gluten Free)
Broccoli Alfredo Pappardelle
Fresh pappardelle pasta, broccoli, cremini mushrooms in a creamy parmesan sauce
(GF) Broccoli Alfredo Pappardelle
Fresh gluten free pasta, broccoli, cremini mushrooms in a creamy parmesan sauce
Salad Entrees
Chicken Caesar Salad
Naturally raised, grilled chicken, organic hearts of Romaine, Parmesan Reggiano, olives and roasted red peppers, croutons and our house made flatbread
(Gluten Free) Chicken Caesar Salad
Naturally raised, grilled chicken, organic hearts of Romaine, Parmesan Reggiano, olives and roasted red peppers and our house made GF flatbread
Miso Chicken Noodle Salad (GF)
Naturally raised grilled chicken breast, served over organic baby greens, Asian vegetables gluten free glass noodles, spiced peanuts, sweet chili sauce, and Thai peanut vinaigrette.
Organic Salmon and Citrus Salad (GF)
Grilled organic raised salmon fillet served over organic greens, with fresh oranges, Vermont goat cheese crispy potatoes, candied pecans, dried cherries, and citrus yogurt dressing. Gluten Free
Burger and Chicken Sandwiches
Pineland Farms Beef Burger
Natural beef, grilled over applewood (Antibiotic and hormone free), with lettuce, house fries. On a brioche roll
(GF) Pineland Farms Beef Burger
Natural beef, grilled over applewood (Antibiotic and hormone free), with lettuce, house fries. On a gluten free roll Try it on our house made Gluten free Pocket
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Natural grilled chicken breast (Antibiotic and hormone free), with lettuce Select additional toppings.
(GF) Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Natural grilled chicken breast (Antibiotic and hormone free), with lettuce or Try it on our house made Gluten free Pocket
Crispy Fried Chicken Sandwich
Parmesan and polenta crusted chicken breast. (Antibiotic and hormone free), with lettuce
(GF) Crispy Chicken Sandwich
Parmesan and polenta crusted chicken breast. (Antibiotic and hormone free), with lettuce on a GF bun or Try it on our house made Gluten free Pocket
Sandwiches
Black Bean Quinoa Cake Sandwich
House made with black beans, quinoa, rice, corn, topped with avocado, vine-ripe tomatoes, and chili aioli served on multigrain bread with house fries
(GF) Black Bean Quinoa Cake Sandwich
House made with black beans, quinoa, rice, corn, topped with avocado, vine-ripe tomatoes, and chili aioli served on toasted gluten free bun with house fries
Vermonster Sandwich
All-natural, North Country turkey breast, apples, cheddar, lettuce, applewood bacon cranberry aioli, served on toasted multi-grain bread with house fries
(GF) Vermonster Sandwich
All-natural, North Country turkey breast, apples, cheddar, lettuce, applewood bacon cranberry aioli, served on toasted gluten free bun with house fries Gluten Free
Desserts
Brownie (Individual) (GF)
Chocolate Cashew Cream Pie (GF,V)
Vegan brownie with coconut cashew chocolate cream filling, topped with shaved chocolate and candied cashews
Crème Brulee (GF)
Rich Tahitian vanilla bean custard with caramelized sugar on top. Gluten Free
Ice-cream Cookie Sandwich (GF)
House made chocloate chip cookies encasing creamy vanilla ice-cream. Contains nuts. Gluten Free
Cheesecake (GF)
Baked vanilla cheesecake slice with graham crust, blueberry compote and whipped cream
Lemon & Mascarpone Tart (GF)
In a sweet pastry crust
Kids Menu
Wicked Macaroni and Cheese
Blend of cheddar, and american cheese with penne pasta.
GF Kids Mac and Cheese
Blend of cheddar, and american cheese with gluten free pasta.
Pasta and Wicked Meatballs
House-made natural beef meatballs and penne pasta with marinara sauce.
GF Pasta and Meatballs
Buttered Pasta
GF Buttered Pasta
Kids Pasta Red Sauce
GF Kids Pasta Red Sauce
Chicken Tenders and Fries (GF)
Hormone and antibiotic free chicken tenderloins with fresh potato fries. Gluten Free
Mini Hamburger & Chicken Tenders Combo with Fries
Brandt natural beef burger on brioche roll with natural chicken tenders, fresh potato fries
Twin Mini Burgers with Fries
Brandt natural beef on brioche rolls with fresh potato fries
Bottle/Canned Beer
Artifact Cider, By Any Other Name (GF)
Artifact Cider, Long Way Home (GF)
Ghostfish Meteor Shower Blonde Ale (GF)
Crisp, sparkling, light-bodied and refreshing. Brewed with malted millet and California-grown brown rice, then a touch of Noble German Perle hops. ABV 4.5% 12 oz can
Ghostfish Kickstart IPA (GF)
Ghostfish Lunar Harvest Pumpkin (GF)
Sam Boston Lager Btl.
Michelob Ultra Btl.
Kaliber (non alcoholic)
Outer Range IPA
White Bottle
Red Bottle
BTL Chasing Lions, Pinot Noir
BTL Guenoc, Petite Sirah
BTL Steele, Pinot Noir
BTL Bousquet, Malbec
BTL Heron, Cabernet
BTL Capanna, Super Tuscan
Ruby red color with balanced fresh and fruity profile. Slightly tannic on the finish. Aged in Oak casks for about 3- 6 months.
BTL Z Brown, Zinfandel Blend
BTL Elderton, Shiraz
BTL Hook & Ladder, Cabernet
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wicked Restaurant and Wine Bar is a family run, locally owned restaurant passionate about serving the freshest local ingredients in a relaxed, contemporary atmosphere.
35 South St, Mashpee, MA 02649