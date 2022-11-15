Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
American

Wicked Restaurant and Wine Bar

373 Reviews

$$

35 South St

Mashpee, MA 02649

Order Again

Popular Items

Cheese Pizza
Wicked Meatballs (GF)
Pineland Farms Beef Burger

Chef Specials & Featured Items

Chicken & Broccoli Alfredo Pizza

Chicken & Broccoli Alfredo Pizza

$24.00

Alfredo sauce, grilled chicken, broccoli, bacon, roasted tomatoes, mozzarella, parmesan

(Gluten Free) Chicken & Broccoli Alfredo Pizza

$23.00

Alfredo sauce, grilled chicken, broccoli, bacon, roasted tomatoes, mozzarella, parmesan Our premium gluten free flour blend uses deglutenized wheat starch (Continuously tests under the FDA limits for gluten free certification) This new recipe cooked separately in our hearth oven and has the texture of a traditional Neapolitan pizza. Minute gluten cross contamination is possible as we are a scratch kitchen

12 oz To Go Margarita

12 oz To Go Margarita

$18.00

Our house margarita recipe, made with fresh sour mix and 100% agave tequila. Now available in a 12 oz to go bottle. Serves two people.. serve over ice for best experience! *Contains alcohol, must be 21+ to purchase*

12 oz To Go Rum Punch

12 oz To Go Rum Punch

$18.00

Our house rum punch recipe, made wiht a blend of rums and fresh juices. Now available in a 12 oz to go bottle. Serves two people.. serve over ice for best experience! *Contains alcohol, must be 21+ to purchase*

Small Plates

Crispy Polenta and Parmesan Calamari (GF)

Crispy Polenta and Parmesan Calamari (GF)

$15.00

Marinara sauce and basil aioli (Gluten Free)

Fire Kissed Wings Plain (GF)

Fire Kissed Wings Plain (GF)

$16.00

1 Lb. Wings No Finish seasoning. (Gluten Free)

Maple Bourbon Wings (GF)

$16.00

1 Lb With a Maple Bourbon (dry rub) and roasted garlic aioli (Gluten Free)

Fire Kissed Wings Buffalo (GF)

$16.00

with bleu cheese dressing on the side.

Pancetta Arancini (GF)

Pancetta Arancini (GF)

$10.00

Risotto croquettes with pancetta, fontina cheese and natural Italian sausage fried and served with marinara sauce (Gluten Free)

Roasted Delicata Squash and Ricotta (GF)

Roasted Delicata Squash and Ricotta (GF)

$14.00

Roasted and drizzled with maple, cider and balsamic glaze, candied pecans, dried cranberries

Wicked Meatballs (GF)

Wicked Meatballs (GF)

$11.00

Made in house with hormone-free meat and fresh herbs in our marinara sauce, fresh ricotta. (Contains Dairy) (GF)

Parmesan Truffle Fries (GF)

$8.00

Tossed with truffle salt and parmesan cheese

Fresh Potato Fries (GF)

Fresh Potato Fries (GF)

$7.00

Hand-cut fresh potatoes Gluten free

Sweet Potato Fries (GF)

Sweet Potato Fries (GF)

$8.50

(Gluten Free)

Flatbread

Flatbread

$8.50

Fresh baked in our stone hearth oven brushed with parmesan & garlic oil, with our marinara sauce

(GF) Flat Bread

$8.50

Fresh baked in our stone hearth oven on a sperate pan, brushed with parmesan & garlic oil, with our marinara sauce. (Gluten Free)

Fried Brussel Sprouts (GF)

Fried Brussel Sprouts (GF)

$12.00

Tossed in Pomegranate molasses, topped with pickled red onions.

Soup of the Day 1 (GF)

Soup of the Day 1 (GF)

$8.00

Changes day to day. Please call to inquire. (GF)

Salads

Caesar Salad (Regular)

$12.00Out of stock

Hearts of organic Romaine, Parmesan Reggiano

Caesar Salad (Reg) GF

$12.00Out of stock
Caesar Salad (Large)

Caesar Salad (Large)

$16.00Out of stock

Hearts of organic Romaine, Parmesan Reggiano, house croutons

Caesar Salad (Lg) GF

$16.00Out of stock

Hearts of organic Romaine, Parmesan Reggiano Gluten Free

Organic Greens Salad (Reg) GF

Organic Greens Salad (Reg) GF

$10.00

A blend of organically grown baby greens, cherry tomato, carrots, cucumber Gluten Free

Organic Greens Salad (Large) GF

Organic Greens Salad (Large) GF

$13.00

A blend of organically grown baby greens, cherry tomato, carrots, cucumber Gluten free.

Roasted Beet & Feta Salad (GF)

Roasted Beet & Feta Salad (GF)

$16.00

Roasted red and gold beets, feta cheese, quinoa, arugula and baby kale, candied almonds, avocado, Balsamic glaze and olive oil

Fire Kissed Pizza

Cheese Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$18.00

House made marinara sauce, mozzarella, and parmesan. Choose wisely, We cannot be responsible for bad combinations

(Gluten Free) Cheese Pizza

$17.00

House made marinara sauce, mozzarella, and parmesan. 10 inch Our premium gluten free flour blend uses deglutenized wheat starch (Continuously tests under the FDA limits for gluten free certification) This new recipe cooked separately in our hearth oven and has the texture of a traditional Neapolitan pizza. Minute gluten cross contamination is possible as we are a scratch kitchen

Autumn Butternut and Goat Cheese

Autumn Butternut and Goat Cheese

$24.00

Applewood smoked bacon, roasted apples, goat cheese, butternut squash pure mozzarella, and fresh sage

(Gluten Free) Autumn Butternut and Goat Cheese

$22.00

Applewood smoked bacon, roasted apples, goat cheese, butternut squash pure mozzarella, and fresh sage Our premium gluten free flour blend uses deglutenized wheat starch (Continuously tests under the FDA limits for gluten free certification) This new recipe cooked separately in our hearth oven and has the texture of a traditional Neapolitan pizza. Minute gluten cross contamination is possible as we are a scratch kitchen

Wicked Margherita

Wicked Margherita

$23.00

Our version of the Margherita, garlic cream, fresh basil pesto (no nuts), vine-ripened grape tomatoes fresh mozzarella, and parmesan Reggiano cheese

(Gluten Free) Wicked Margherita

$22.00

Our version of the Margherita, fresh basil pesto (no nuts), vine-ripened grape tomatoes fresh mozzarella, and parmesan Reggiano cheese... 10 inch Our premium gluten free flour blend uses deglutenized wheat starch (Continuously tests under the FDA limits for gluten free certification) This new recipe cooked separately in our hearth oven and has the texture of a traditional Neapolitan pizza. Minute gluten cross contamination is possible as we are a scratch kitchen

Grilled Vegetable & Goat Cheese

Grilled Vegetable & Goat Cheese

$24.00

Roasted yellow pepper sauce topped with diced mushrooms, caramelized onion, red peppers spinach, roasted tomatoes, goat cheese, mozzarella, and olives

(Gluten Free) Grilled Vegetable & Goat Cheese

$23.00

Roasted yellow pepper sauce topped with diced mushrooms, caramelized onion, red peppers spinach, roasted tomatoes, goat cheese, mozzarella, and olives 10 inch Our premium gluten free flour blend uses deglutenized wheat starch (Continuously tests under the FDA limits for gluten free certification) This new recipe cooked separately in our hearth oven and has the texture of a traditional Neapolitan pizza. Minute gluten cross contamination is possible as we are a scratch kitchen

Smokehouse

Smokehouse

$24.00

Chicken, applewood smoked bacon, fire roasted tomatoes, mozzarella, parmesan red onions, scallions, BBQ sauce

(Gluten Free) Smokehouse

$23.00

Chicken, applewood smoked bacon, fire roasted tomatoes, mozzarella, parmesan red onions, scallions, BBQ sauce 10 inch Our premium gluten free flour blend uses deglutenized wheat starch (Continuously tests under the FDA limits for gluten free certification) This new recipe cooked separately in our hearth oven and has the texture of a traditional Neapolitan pizza. Minute gluten cross contamination is possible as we are a scratch kitchen

Buffalo Chicken

Buffalo Chicken

$23.00

Garlic cream base, gorgonzola, fontina, chicken, applewood bacon, buffalo sauce

(Gluten Free) Buffalo Chicken

$22.00

Garlic cream base, gorgonzola, fontina, chicken, applewood bacon, buffalo sauce 10 inch Our premium gluten free flour blend uses deglutenized wheat starch (Continuously tests under the FDA limits for gluten free certification) This new recipe cooked separately in our hearth oven and has the texture of a traditional Neapolitan pizza. Minute gluten cross contamination is possible as we are a scratch kitchen

Old School Sicilian Comfort

$24.00

House made sweet Italian sausage, sliced Wicked meatballs, spinach-ricotta marinara sauce, and mozzarella.

(Gluten Free) Old School Sicilian Comfort

$23.00

House made sweet Italian sausage, sliced Wicked meatballs, spinach-ricotta marinara sauce, and mozzarella.

Fig and Prosciutto

Fig and Prosciutto

$25.00

Prosciutto di Parma, Fontina cheese, fig pure, baby arugula, diced figs and balsamic glaze

(Gluten Free) Fig and Prosciutto

$24.00

Prosciutto di Parma, Fontina cheese, fig pure, baby arugula, diced figs and balsamic glaze 10 inch Our premium gluten free flour blend uses deglutenized wheat starch (Continuously tests under the FDA limits for gluten free certification) This new recipe cooked separately in our hearth oven and has the texture of a traditional Neapolitan pizza. Minute gluten cross contamination is possible as we are a scratch kitchen

The Chubby Sicilian

The Chubby Sicilian

$26.00

House made sweet Italian sausage, sliced Wicked meatballs, pepperoni, spinach-ricotta marinara sauce, and mozzarella over baked penne pasta Lasagna meets pizza, you'll need a fork for this one

(Gluten Free) Chubby Sicilian

$25.00

House made sweet Italian sausage, sliced Wicked meatballs, pepperoni, spinach-ricotta marinara sauce, and mozzarella. Lasagna meets pizza, you'll need a fork for this one

Short Rib Fiorentino

Short Rib Fiorentino

$28.00

Garlic cream base, red peppers, caramelized onions, wild mushrooms, braised short rib, truffle, shaved Parmesan Reggiano and fresh herbs

(Gluten Free) Short Rib Fiorentino

$27.00

Garlic cream base, red peppers, caramelized onions, cremini mushrooms, braised short rib, truffle shaved Parmesan Reggiano and fresh herbs 10 inch Our premium gluten free flour blend uses deglutenized wheat starch (Continuously tests under the FDA limits for gluten free certification) This new recipe cooked separately in our hearth oven and has the texture of a traditional Neapolitan pizza. Minute gluten cross contamination is possible as we are a scratch kitchen

Scallop BLT

Scallop BLT

$31.00

Sea scallops, basil aioli, applewood smoked bacon, fresh tomato and Gorgonzola cheese topped with baby arugula

(Gluten Free) Scallop BLT

$30.00

Sea scallops, basil aioli, applewood smoked bacon, fresh tomato and Gorgonzola cheese topped with baby arugula Gluten free

Dinner Entrees

Wicked Meatballs & Pappardelle

Wicked Meatballs & Pappardelle

$25.00

House-made meatballs with Pineland Farms beef, marinara, fresh pasta Reggiano Parmesan, topped with fresh ricotta cheese and basil

(GF) Wicked Meatballs & GF Pasta

$26.50

House-made meatballs with Pineland Farms beef, marinara, fresh gf pasta Reggiano Parmesan, topped with fresh ricotta cheese and basil

Braised Beef Short Ribs (GF)

Braised Beef Short Ribs (GF)

$29.00

Braised fork-tender, topped with port wine demi-glace, roasted red peppers, sweet and russet mashed potatoes, roasted Brussel sprouts and carrots

Grilled Pork Tenderloin (GF)

Grilled Pork Tenderloin (GF)

$25.00

Seared medallions with figs, roasted garlic, pancetta bacon, cider maple reduction, butternut squash and quinoa, rice pilaf, Brussel sprouts and carrots

Roasted Chicken (GF)

Roasted Chicken (GF)

$25.00

Natural raised Statler chicken, with an apple and cranberry chutney, sweet and russet mashed potatoes, broccoli and carrots

Pan-Seared Scallops and Risotto (GF)

Pan-Seared Scallops and Risotto (GF)

$35.00

Local sea scallops over a roasted apple & ricotta risotto, with roasted Delicata squash (GF)

Blackberry Grilled Salmon (GF)

Blackberry Grilled Salmon (GF)

$32.00

Organic raised salmon with Blackberry honey glaze, coconut jasmine rice with green beans and carrots (Gluten Free)

Broccoli Alfredo Pappardelle

$22.00

Fresh pappardelle pasta, broccoli, cremini mushrooms in a creamy parmesan sauce

(GF) Broccoli Alfredo Pappardelle

$23.50

Fresh gluten free pasta, broccoli, cremini mushrooms in a creamy parmesan sauce

Salad Entrees

Chicken Caesar Salad

Chicken Caesar Salad

$22.00Out of stock

Naturally raised, grilled chicken, organic hearts of Romaine, Parmesan Reggiano, olives and roasted red peppers, croutons and our house made flatbread

(Gluten Free) Chicken Caesar Salad

$22.75Out of stock

Naturally raised, grilled chicken, organic hearts of Romaine, Parmesan Reggiano, olives and roasted red peppers and our house made GF flatbread

Miso Chicken Noodle Salad (GF)

Miso Chicken Noodle Salad (GF)

$22.00

Naturally raised grilled chicken breast, served over organic baby greens, Asian vegetables gluten free glass noodles, spiced peanuts, sweet chili sauce, and Thai peanut vinaigrette.

Organic Salmon and Citrus Salad (GF)

Organic Salmon and Citrus Salad (GF)

$25.00

Grilled organic raised salmon fillet served over organic greens, with fresh oranges, Vermont goat cheese crispy potatoes, candied pecans, dried cherries, and citrus yogurt dressing. Gluten Free

Burger and Chicken Sandwiches

Pineland Farms Beef Burger

Pineland Farms Beef Burger

$17.00

Natural beef, grilled over applewood (Antibiotic and hormone free), with lettuce, house fries. On a brioche roll

(GF) Pineland Farms Beef Burger

$18.50

Natural beef, grilled over applewood (Antibiotic and hormone free), with lettuce, house fries. On a gluten free roll Try it on our house made Gluten free Pocket

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Natural grilled chicken breast (Antibiotic and hormone free), with lettuce Select additional toppings.

(GF) Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$17.50

Natural grilled chicken breast (Antibiotic and hormone free), with lettuce or Try it on our house made Gluten free Pocket

Crispy Fried Chicken Sandwich

Crispy Fried Chicken Sandwich

$17.00

Parmesan and polenta crusted chicken breast. (Antibiotic and hormone free), with lettuce

(GF) Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$18.50

Parmesan and polenta crusted chicken breast. (Antibiotic and hormone free), with lettuce on a GF bun or Try it on our house made Gluten free Pocket

Sandwiches

Black Bean Quinoa Cake Sandwich

$15.50

House made with black beans, quinoa, rice, corn, topped with avocado, vine-ripe tomatoes, and chili aioli served on multigrain bread with house fries

(GF) Black Bean Quinoa Cake Sandwich

(GF) Black Bean Quinoa Cake Sandwich

$17.00

House made with black beans, quinoa, rice, corn, topped with avocado, vine-ripe tomatoes, and chili aioli served on toasted gluten free bun with house fries

Vermonster Sandwich

Vermonster Sandwich

$16.00

All-natural, North Country turkey breast, apples, cheddar, lettuce, applewood bacon cranberry aioli, served on toasted multi-grain bread with house fries

(GF) Vermonster Sandwich

(GF) Vermonster Sandwich

$17.50

All-natural, North Country turkey breast, apples, cheddar, lettuce, applewood bacon cranberry aioli, served on toasted gluten free bun with house fries Gluten Free

Desserts

Brownie (Individual) (GF)

Brownie (Individual) (GF)

$4.50
Chocolate Cashew Cream Pie (GF,V)

Chocolate Cashew Cream Pie (GF,V)

$8.00

Vegan brownie with coconut cashew chocolate cream filling, topped with shaved chocolate and candied cashews

Crème Brulee (GF)

Crème Brulee (GF)

$8.00

Rich Tahitian vanilla bean custard with caramelized sugar on top. Gluten Free

Ice-cream Cookie Sandwich (GF)

Ice-cream Cookie Sandwich (GF)

$10.00

House made chocloate chip cookies encasing creamy vanilla ice-cream. Contains nuts. Gluten Free

Cheesecake (GF)

Cheesecake (GF)

$8.50

Baked vanilla cheesecake slice with graham crust, blueberry compote and whipped cream

Lemon & Mascarpone Tart (GF)

Lemon & Mascarpone Tart (GF)

$8.50

In a sweet pastry crust

Kids Menu

Wicked Macaroni and Cheese

Wicked Macaroni and Cheese

$9.50

Blend of cheddar, and american cheese with penne pasta.

GF Kids Mac and Cheese

$11.00

Blend of cheddar, and american cheese with gluten free pasta.

Pasta and Wicked Meatballs

Pasta and Wicked Meatballs

$10.00

House-made natural beef meatballs and penne pasta with marinara sauce.

GF Pasta and Meatballs

$11.50

Buttered Pasta

$8.00

GF Buttered Pasta

$9.50

Kids Pasta Red Sauce

$8.00

GF Kids Pasta Red Sauce

$9.50
Chicken Tenders and Fries (GF)

Chicken Tenders and Fries (GF)

$10.00

Hormone and antibiotic free chicken tenderloins with fresh potato fries. Gluten Free

Mini Hamburger & Chicken Tenders Combo with Fries

Mini Hamburger & Chicken Tenders Combo with Fries

$11.00

Brandt natural beef burger on brioche roll with natural chicken tenders, fresh potato fries

Twin Mini Burgers with Fries

$11.00

Brandt natural beef on brioche rolls with fresh potato fries

Bottle/Canned Beer

Artifact Cider, By Any Other Name (GF)

$8.00Out of stock

Artifact Cider, Long Way Home (GF)

$8.00

Ghostfish Meteor Shower Blonde Ale (GF)

$7.00

Crisp, sparkling, light-bodied and refreshing. Brewed with malted millet and California-grown brown rice, then a touch of Noble German Perle hops. ABV 4.5% 12 oz can

Ghostfish Kickstart IPA (GF)

$7.00

Ghostfish Lunar Harvest Pumpkin (GF)

$8.50Out of stock

Sam Boston Lager Btl.

$6.50

Michelob Ultra Btl.

$5.50

Kaliber (non alcoholic)

$5.00

Outer Range IPA

$8.50

White Bottle

BTL Avissi, Prosecco

$35.00

BTL Broadbent, Rose

$30.00

BTL Dr Hermann, Riesling

$35.00

BTL Casalini, Pinot Grigio

$25.00

BTL Huber, Gruner

$34.00

BTL Satellite, Sauvignon Blanc

$35.00

BTL Rickshaw, Chardonnay

$35.00

BTL Morgan, Chardonnay

$45.00

Red Bottle

BTL Chasing Lions, Pinot Noir

$35.00

BTL Guenoc, Petite Sirah

$25.00

BTL Steele, Pinot Noir

$40.00

BTL Bousquet, Malbec

$30.00

BTL Heron, Cabernet

$39.00

BTL Capanna, Super Tuscan

$38.00

Ruby red color with balanced fresh and fruity profile. Slightly tannic on the finish. Aged in Oak casks for about 3- 6 months.

BTL Z Brown, Zinfandel Blend

$35.00

BTL Elderton, Shiraz

$38.00

BTL Hook & Ladder, Cabernet

$55.00

Wine in Cans

Curator Chardonnay (250ML Can)

Curator Chardonnay (250ML Can)

$8.00Out of stock

South African chardonnay in a 250 ml special can. Great for grab on the go

Curator Grenache (250ml Can)

Curator Grenache (250ml Can)

$8.00Out of stock

South African Grenache served chilled in a 250 ml special can. Great for on the go wine.

Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markCurbside Pickup
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Wicked Restaurant and Wine Bar is a family run, locally owned restaurant passionate about serving the freshest local ingredients in a relaxed, contemporary atmosphere.

Location

35 South St, Mashpee, MA 02649

Directions

Gallery
Wicked Restaurant and Wine Bar image
Wicked Restaurant and Wine Bar image
Wicked Restaurant and Wine Bar image

Map
