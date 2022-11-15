Wicked Restaurant and Wine Bar

(Gluten Free) Wicked Margherita

$22.00

Our version of the Margherita, fresh basil pesto (no nuts), vine-ripened grape tomatoes fresh mozzarella, and parmesan Reggiano cheese... 10 inch Our premium gluten free flour blend uses deglutenized wheat starch (Continuously tests under the FDA limits for gluten free certification) This new recipe cooked separately in our hearth oven and has the texture of a traditional Neapolitan pizza. Minute gluten cross contamination is possible as we are a scratch kitchen