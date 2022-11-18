Restaurant header imageView gallery

Wicked Roots

4211 South Lamar Boulevard

B07

Austin, TX 78704

JUICE

Citrus Punch

$8.25+

Grapefruit | Pineapple | Orange | Lemon | Lime | Coconut Water

Mint 2 Be

$8.25+

Pineapple | Cucumber | Lemon | Ginger | Mint

Piña Picante

$8.95+

Orange | Beet | Cilantro | Jalapeno | Lime | Pineapple

That Green Juice

$8.95+

Apple | Cucumber | Kale | Spinach | Cilantro | Parsley | Lemon

V-6

$8.95+

Beet | Carrot | Celery | Parsley | Kale | Spinach

W2O

$3.95+

Pure Watermelon | Himalayan Salt | Lime

Wicked Carrot

$8.95+

Carrot | Orange | Ginger | Turmeric | Cayenne | Lime | Coconut Water

SHOTS

Lemon Ginger

$3.95

Lemon | Ginger | Cayenne

The Root

$3.95

Beet | Ginger | Turmeric | Black Pepper | Lemon

SMOOTHIES

Coconut Dream

$7.95+

Coconut Water | Blueberry | Banana | Hemp Seeds | Cacao Powder | Coconut Oil | Cinnamon

Sea Change

$7.25+

Pineapple Juice | Banana | Mango | Almond Butter | Coconut Oil | Spirulina

The Hemp Hippie

$7.25+

Orange Juice | Banana | Mango | Lime | Hemp Seeds | Hemp Oil

The Irie

$7.25+

Coconut Water | Mango | Strawberry | Kale | Activated Chia Seeds | Local Honey

The Uncrushable

$7.25+

Almond Milk | Banana | Blueberry | Cherry | Peanut Butter | Spirulina | Flax Oil

Cacao-Girl

$7.95+

Hemp Milk | Cold Brew | Banana | Cacao Nibs | Cinnamon | Sea Salt | Pecan

Mango Lassi

$7.25+

Mango | Yogurt | Coconut Water | Coconut Oil | Cardamom | Honey | Vanilla

HOT BEVERAGES

Matcha Latte

$6.50

Green Tea Matcha | Maple Syrup | Vanilla | Cinnamon | Sea Salt | Choice of Milk

Cacao Superfood Latte

$6.50

Cacao | Cinnamon | Maca | Filtered Water | Maple Syrup | Himalayan Sea Salt | Hemp Milk | Functional Mushroom Blend

Mate Latte

$6.50

Yerba Mate | Hemp Seeds | Honey | Mint

Tiny House Cold Brew

$5.50

Tiny House Drip Coffe

$4.50

Chocolate Malk

$8.95+

Cacao | Hemp Seeds | Filtered Water | Dates | Cinnamon | Maple Syrup | Himalayan Salt | Served Over Ice

RETAIL

EPIC Bar Sriracha Chicken

$3.25

EPIC Bar Bison Bacon Cranberry

$3.25

Epic Bar Salmon Strips

$3.25

CLEAN CAUSE Orange Passion

$3.75

CLEAN CAUSE Raspberry

$3.75

CLEAN CAUSE Orange Ginger

$3.75

CLEAN CAUSE Peach

$3.75

Hail Merry Tart Key Lime Pie

$3.75

Hail Merry Tart Espresso

$3.75

Hail Merry Tart Choc Almond Butter

$3.75

Kosmic Grateful Red Kombucha

$3.99

Kosmic Salty Dog Kombucha

$3.99

Kosmic Groovy Green Kombucha

$3.99

WR Stickers

$2.00

Cauliflower Pretzels

$1.50

Choc LMNT HOT Eolectrolyte

$3.00

Caramel LMNT HOT Electroolyte

$3.00

Chic Mint LMNT HOT Electrolyte

$3.00

Milk Labs Apple

$4.60

Milk Labs Coconut

$4.60

Milk Labs Blueberry

$4.60
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:59 pm
Monday7:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:59 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:59 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:59 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:59 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:59 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:59 pm
Wicked Roots Juice offers fresh made juices, smoothies, coffee, teas and prepackaged food items.

4211 South Lamar Boulevard, B07, Austin, TX 78704

Directions

