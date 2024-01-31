Wicked Southern Coffee
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
Call for Open Hours
Restaurant info
Coffee shop with southern & local favorites
Location
595 Norwich Road, Salem, CT 06420
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Oakdale Pizza - 1242 Old Colchester Rd
No Reviews
1242 Old Colchester Rd Oakdale, CT 06385
View restaurant
V's Pizzeria & Pub at Supercharged - 1 Sachatello Industrial Dr
No Reviews
1 Sachatello Industrial Dr Oakdale, CT 06370
View restaurant
Great Oak Pizza - 704 West Thames Street
No Reviews
704 West Thames Street Norwich, CT 06360
View restaurant