  Canyon Lake
  Wicked Voodoo Espresso - Canyon Lake Kiosk
Wicked Voodoo Espresso - Canyon Lake Kiosk Canyon Lake Kiosk

No reviews yet

201 Farm to Market Road 2673

Canyon Lake, TX 78133

Popular Items

Iced Latte
French Quarter Hot Chocolate
Hot Latte

Hot Drinks ♨

Hot Latte

Hot Latte

$4.50

Shots of espresso with steamed milk of your choice & add a flavor if you would like!

Hot Caramel Latte

$5.00

Espresso Shots with Caramel Sauce and steamed milk

Hot Mocha

$5.00

Espresso Shots with chocolate and steamed milk

Hot Americano

$3.05

Shots of espresso with hot water

Cappuccino

$3.99

Shots of espresso with equal parts steamed milk and milk foam

Hot Macchiato (latte style)

$4.50

An upside down built layered latte (not stirred). Syrup on bottom, steamed milk, espresso on top

Hot White Chocolate Mocha

$5.00

Espresso Shots with proprietary blend white chocolate and steamed milk

Hot Drip Coffee

$3.05

Fair trade and ethically sourced gourmet coffee brewed fresh

Hot Tea

$3.05

Fresh brewed when you order it

Hot Matcha

$5.00

Powdered Green Matcha tea steamed with milk of your choice, add a flavor if you would like!

Hot Chai Tea

$4.95

Our special formulated chai tea with steamed milk of your choice

Hot Chocolate

$3.16

Steamed milk of your choice with our gourmet chocolate sauce

French Quarter Hot Chocolate

$3.85

Delectable White chocolate blended with steamed half and half for the warmth and feel of the French Quarter in a cup

Hot Mexican Chocolate Mocha

$5.00

Mocha made with our proprietary mexican chocolate powder

Hot Seasonal Latte

$5.25

Limited time availability. For eggnog pick whole milk in milk options

Hot Dark Chocolate Mocha

$5.00

Mocha made with our dark chocolate powder

Double Shot Espresso

$2.80

2 shots of espresso in a small cup / can be poured over ice

True Macchiato

$2.85

2 Shots of espresso with a dallop of steamed milk foam

Cortado

$2.85

Equal parts Espresso and steamed milk, 2oz of each unless extra shots are added

Hot Apple Cider

$3.05

Delicious Apple Cider to warm your bones

Iced Drinks

Iced Latte

Iced Latte

$5.45

Espresso Shots or Cold brew shots over ice & topped with milk

Iced Caramel Latte

$5.95

Caramel sauce, espresso, and milk over ice

Iced Mocha

$5.95

Espresso Shots, chocolate, and milk, over ice

Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$4.55

Small Batch Cold Brew on Ice. Add Cold foam for a delicious treat.

Iced Mexican Chocolate Mocha

$5.95

Our very own white chocoalate powder mixed espresso shots and milk, over ice

Iced Macchiato

$5.95

A play on a true macchiato. This iced drink is layered with the flavor on the bottom, milk above, and shots on the top. Not stirred to show a layered (stained) drink.

Iced White Chocolate Mocha

Iced White Chocolate Mocha

$5.95

Our Very own white chocolate powder mixed with espresso shots and milk, over ice

Iced Americano

$3.30

Shots of espresso over ice with water

Iced Chai Latte

$5.95

Chai tea mixed with milk of choice and poured over ice

Iced Matcha Latte

$6.00

Matcha green tea steamed into milk and poured over ice

Iced Tea

$3.30

Brewed Tea poured over ice

Iced Spirit Charger

Iced Spirit Charger

$6.00

Lotus Energy Concentrate with flavors of your choice and sparkling water, over ice. Or make it a Game Changer by adding coconut milk!

Iced Seasonal Latte

$5.95

Seasonal - Limited Time Availability

Iced Dark Chocolate Mocha

$5.95

Mocha made with our dark chocolate powder, over ice

Italian Soda or Creamosa

Italian Soda or Creamosa

$4.05

Flavors of your choice mixed with sparkling water over ice!

Water Cup

$0.50

Iced Drip Coffee

$3.30

Brewed coffee poured over ice

Kid Drinks

Little Spirits

$2.00

8oz hot or 12oz iced drink of choice for the little spirits in our lives

Blended Drinks

Caramel Frappe

$6.45

Caramel sauce and espresso blended into a frappe

Mocha Chilled Frappe

Mocha Chilled Frappe

$6.45

Chocolate sauce and espresso blended into a creamy frappe

Groovy Smoothie Spirit Charger

Groovy Smoothie Spirit Charger

$6.50

A fun Blended twist on a spirit charger!

Smoothie

$5.45

Real fruit puree or other flavors blended to a creamy smoothie

Latte Chilled Frappe

$5.95

Espresso and flavors blended into a creamy frappe

White Chocolate Chilled Frappe

$6.45

White Chocolate Powder made into a mocha frappe

Dark Chocolate Mocha Frappe

$6.45

Mocha frappe with our dark chocolate powder

Mexican Mocha Frappe

$6.45

Mexican mocha powder blended into a mocha frappe

Seasonal Latte Frappe

$6.70

Seasonal - Limited Time Availability

Coffee

12oz Bagged Coffee

$12.00

Take home your favorite Wicked Voodoo blends!

Wicked K-Cups (Dozen)

$10.50

32 oz Cold Brew Concentrate

$13.80

Concentrated cold brew, mix with water 50/50, or alone over ice

Drip Coffee Gallon to Go With Fixins

$23.00

Select your coffee and take a gallon with you for your event. Includes 10 cups with lids, creamers, sugars, and sugar substitutes.

Grab and Go Cold Brew

$3.99

pre diluted grab and go cold brew in flavor of your choice

Drip Coffee Air Pot

$20.70

1 Air pot of drip (air pot must be returned). Includes cups and fixins

Coffee flight

$17.20

4 of our favorite concoctions

Baked Goods

Muffins

$4.25

Your choice of muffin flavor

Keto Muffin By Sugar Pies

$4.85

Sugar Free and Keto Friendly Muffins

Coffee Cakes by Sugar Pies

$3.95

Coffee cakes made special for Wicked Voodoo

Scone - White Chocolate Raspberry

$3.95

Fresh Bakes Scones by Sugar Pies, baked in our commercial kitchen

Scone - Blueberry

$3.95

Fresh Bakes Scones by Sugar Pies, baked in our commercial kitchen

Scone - Lemon Poppyseed

$3.95

Fresh Bakes Scones by Sugar Pies, baked in our commercial kitchen

Scone - Seasonal

$3.95

Fresh Bakes Scones by Sugar Pies, baked in our commercial kitchen

Scone - Apple Cinnamon

$3.95

Fresh Bakes Scones by Sugar Pies, baked in our commercial kitchen

Food

Breakfast Sandwich

$4.95

Meat, egg, and cheese, heated to serve

Bagel

$3.96

Bagel of your choice, toasted with cream cheese

Dee's Nuts

$4.45

Pick your flavor! So good!

Oatmeal Cup

$3.97

Great hot meal on the go! Ask for Steamed milk of your choice or water to go inside

Soda

$2.00

Juice

$2.49

Swag / Merch

Cheetah Beans

$4.99

3oz bag of cheetah beans

Wicked White Chocolate Tin

$12.99

Make your own white chocolate drinks at home with our own blend of white chocolate powder! Ask for a recipe card to go with it.

Wicked Frappe Powder Tin

$12.99

Make your own frappes at home with our own blend of frappe powder. Ask for a recipe card!

Wicked Candles (not spa)

$13.80

Freshies

$9.99

Smells so good! Pick your scent

Etched Mug or Tumbler

$27.00

Pick your size and color

Mermaid Straw

$3.75

Reusable stainless straw in beautiful colors

Bold Ceramic Mug

$9.48

Live your life bold ceramic mug

Growler

$14.00

Wicked Spa Candles

$20.00

Amazing quality and scent

Hoop Earrings

$7.49

Hoop earrings, does not include seasonal

Stud Earrings

$8.35

Stud earrings

Leather and Feather Earrings

$5.59

Leather and feather earrings

Seasonal Earrings

$18.95

Special made seasonal earrings

Beaded Necklace

$7.49

Beaded Necklace or choker

Tassle Necklace

$10.95

Tassle necklace

Bracelet

$8.49

any bracelet

Womens Tank

$19.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Drive Through Specialty Coffee stand with grab and go foods

201 Farm to Market Road 2673, Canyon Lake, TX 78133

