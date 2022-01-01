- Home
Brewpubs & Breweries
Wicked Weed - Cultura
147 Coxe Ave.
Asheville, NC 28801
Draft Beer
Porron
$16.00
Tour Beer
$0.50
Tour Token Pour
$0.15
Fresh Pressed Can
$4.00
Taste 2019 AOD
8 oz 2019 AOD
$9.00
TASTE White Angel
8oz White Angel
$9.00
TASTE Black Angel
8 oz Black Angel
$7.00
BTL SRV Black Angel
$14.99
Taste Bouton de Whale
8 oz Bouton de Whale
$7.00
Taste Cerise Morte
8 oz Cerise Morte
$9.00
8 oz Dulcifera
$7.00
Taste Dulcifera
TASTE Lost Toys
8 oz Lost Toys 3
$7.00
TASTE Medora
8 oz Medora
$7.00
BTL SRV Medora
$14.99
TASTE Oblivion
8 oz Oblivion
$7.00
BTL SRV Bourbon Oblivion
$15.99
TASTE Sandiaca
8 oz Sandiaca
$7.00
BTL SRV Sandiaca
$14.99
8 oz Silencio
$7.00
Taste Silencio
8 oz Kiwi Morte
$9.00
Taste Kiwi Morte
TASTE Bombadile
8oz Bombadile
$7.00
8 oz Ferme de Chien
$6.00
Porron Ferme de Chien
$16.00
BTL SRV 12 oz Ferme de Chien
$6.00
TASTE Ferme de Chien
8 oz Garcon de Ferme
$6.00
TASTE Garcon
8 oz La Bonte Rose
$6.00
Porron La Bonte Rose
$16.00
TASTE La Bonte Rose
8 oz Serenity
$7.00
Porron Serenity
$16.00
TASTE Serenity
8 oz La Bonte Pear
$6.00
Taste La Bonte Pear
Taste Milk & Cookies
3 oz B.A. Milk & Cookies
$3.00
8 oz B.A. Milk & Cookies
$6.00
16 oz Uncle Rick's
$6.00
Taste Uncle Rick's
500 ML Bottle Service
SRVC Genesis
$14.99
SRVC Artistry Series III
$15.99
SRVC Black Angel
$14.99
SRVC Bramble Barrel
$14.99
SRVC Denouement
$15.99
SRVC Dulcifera
$15.99
SRVC Folia
$15.99
SRVC Fraise Morte
$19.99
SRVC Framboos Morte
$19.99
SRVC Golden Angel
$19.99
SRVC Incandescent
$15.99
SRVC Marina
$14.99
SRVC Medora
$14.99
SRVC Montmaretto
$14.99
SRVC Myrtille
$14.99
SRVC Oaxacan
$14.99
SRVC Oblivion
$14.99
SRVC Persistence
$15.99
SRVC Pompoen
$14.99
SRVC Recurrant
$14.99
SRVC Red Angel
$19.99
SRVC Sandiaca
$15.99
SRVC Serotina
$15.99
SRVC Silencio
$14.99
SRVC Sombra
$15.99
SRVC Terra Merita
$15.99
SRVC White Angel
$14.99
SRVC Dark Arts 2019
$19.99
SRVC Kiwi Morte
$19.99
SRVC Bombadile
$10.99
SRVC Brettabolic
$7.99
SRVC Bretticent
$7.99
SRVC Ferme de Chien
$10.99
SRVC Ferme de Grand-Pere
$10.99
SRVC Fille de Ferme
$7.99
SRVC Garcon de Ferme
$9.99
SRVC La Bonte with Fig
$9.99
SRVC La Bonte with Pear
$9.99
SRVC La Bonte with Plum
$9.99
SRVC Malice
$10.99
SRVC Metatropics
$10.99
SRVC Oak-Fermented Cider
$7.99
SRVC 12oz Labonte Rose
$4.00
Buy The Bottle
4 PACK Chien De Chien
$14.99
4 PACK La Bonte Pear
$14.99
4 PACK La Bonte Rose
$14.99
4 PACK Garcon de Ferme
$14.99
BTL Angel Of Darkness
$19.99
BTL Artistry Series lll
$15.99
BTL Black Angel
$14.99
BTL Bombadile
$10.99
BTL Bramble Barrel
$14.99
BTL Brettabolic
$7.99
BTL Bretticent
$7.99
BTL Dark Arts
$22.00
BTL C.C. Black Angel
$15.99
BTL Dark Arts Espresso
$22.00
BTL Denouement
$15.99
BTL Dulcifera
$15.99
BTL Ferme de Grand-Pere
$10.99
BTL Folia
$15.99
BTL Fraise Morte
$19.99
BTL Framboos Morte
$19.99
BTL Genesis
$14.99
Btl Golden Angel
$19.99
BTL Incandescent
$15.99
BTL La Bonte with Plum
$9.99
BTL Malecasta
$15.99
BTL Malice
$10.99
BTL Marina
$14.99
BTL Medora
$14.99
BTL Metatropics
$10.99
BTL Montmaretto
$14.99
BTL Myrtille
$14.99
BTL Oaxacan
$14.99
BTL Oblivion
$14.99
BTL Persistence
$15.99
BTL Pompoen
$14.99
BTL Recurrant
$14.99
BTL Sombra
$15.99
BTL Sour Dragon
$14.99
BTL Sandiaca
$15.99
BTL Serotina
$15.99
BTL Silencio
$14.99
Btl Terra Merita
$15.99
BTL Wicked Weed Cider
$5.99
BTL White Angel
$19.99
BTL Red Angel
$19.99
BTL Dark Arts 2019
$19.99
BTL Dark Arts 2018
$19.99
BTL Dark Arts 2019 Coffee
$19.99
BTL Dark Arts 2018 Coffee
$19.99
BTL Kiwi Morte
$19.99
Merch Clean Bottle
4 pk Freak of Nature
$11.99
4 pk Pernicious
$8.99
6PK Pernicious Cans
$12.99
4/pk Astronomical
$12.99
6PK Appalachia
$9.99
12PK Appalachia
$16.99
6 pk Napoleon
$9.99
6 pk LT Dank
$10.99
6PK Burst Watermelon
$10.99
6PK Rick's Pilsner
$9.99
6 PK Smashville
$9.99
SNGL BA El Paraiso
$7.99
SNGL BA French Toast
$7.99Out of stock
SNGL BA Xibalba
$7.99
SNGL Dark Age
$7.99
SNGL Coffee Dark Age
$7.99
SNGL Oh My Quad
$7.99
SNGL Old Fashioned
$7.99
SNGL BA Milk n Cookies
$7.99
SNGL Dark & Stormy
$7.99
CS Pernicious
$48.00
CS Pernicious Cans
$48.00
CS Astronomical
$70.00
CS Augie's Ale
$32.00
CS BA El Paraiso
$95.88
CS BA French Toast
$95.88
CS BA Xibalba
$95.88
CS Burst Passionfruit
$40.00
CS Burst Watermelon
$40.00
CS Coolcumber
$44.00
CS Coffee Dark Age
$95.88
CS Dark Age
$95.88
CS Dark & Stormy
$95.88
CS Freak of Nature
$64.00
CS LT Dank Case
$40.00
CS Lunatic
$36.00
CS Menage A Freak
$69.99
CS Napoleon
$36.00
CS Oh My Quad
$95.88
CS Old Fashioned
$95.88
CS Rick's Pilsner
$36.00
CS Smasville
$36.00
CS French Toast
$66.00
CS BA Milk & Cookies
$95.88
CS Hop Cocoa
$40.00
CS Imperial Coolcumber
$95.88
Cellar Bottle List
Cultura Bottle Service
375ML Cultura Blend 1
$14.99
375ML Cultura Blend 1 w/ Blackberries
$14.99
375ML Cultura Blend 2
$14.99
375ML Cultura Blend 2 w/ Peaches
$14.99
375ML Cultura Blend 3
$14.99
375ML Cultura Blend 3 w/ Grapes
$14.99
750ML Cultura Blend 1
$29.99
750ML Cultura Blend 1 w/ Blackberries
$29.99
750ML Cultura Blend 2
$29.99
750ML Cultura Blend 2 w/ Peaches
$29.99
750ML Cultura Blend 3
$29.99
750ML Cultura Blend 3 w/ Grapes
$29.99
1.5L Cultura Blend 1
$59.99
1.5L Cultura Blend 1 w/ Blackberries
$59.99
1.5L Cultura Blend 2
$59.99
1.5L Cultura Blend 2 w/ Peaches
$59.99
1.5L Cultura Blend 3
$59.99
1.5L Cultura Blend 3 w/ Grapes
$59.99
Cultura Cocktails
N/A Bevs
Beer Pairing
Wine Pairing
Full Beverage Pairing
Barrel-Aged Sours
Aicha 2016 G4
$20.99
Amorous 2014 G4
$30.00
Amorous 2015 G4
$25.00
Amorous 2016
$20.99
Angel of Darkness 2016
$35.00
Angel of Darkness 2018
$25.00
Angel of Darkness 2019
$20.00
Artistry III 2018
$16.99
BBA Oblivion 2016
$20.99
BBA Oblivion 2018
$16.99
Benevolence 2016
$20.99
Black Angel 2014
$30.00
Black Angel 2015
$25.00
Black Angel 2016
$20.99
Black Angel 2018
$16.99
Bless Her Heart 2015
$25.00
Blooma 2017
$18.99
Bramble Barrel 2018
$16.99
Cerise Morte 2016 G4
$29.00
Cerise Morte 2017
$26.00
Cerise Morte 2019
$20.00
Chocolate Covered Black Angel ‘15
$25.00
Chocolate Covered Blk Angel 2016
$20.99
Crazy? Genius! 2019
$19.99
Dalliance 2016
$20.99
Denouement 2017
$18.99
Dulcifera 2018
$16.99
Floresca 2019
$14.99
Folia 2018
$16.99
Framboos Morte 2016 G4
$29.00
Framboos Morte 2017
$26.00
Framboos Morte 2018
$23.00
Framboos Morte 2019
$20.00
Genesis 2014
$30.00
Genesis 2016
$20.99
Genesis 2018
$16.99
Golden Angel 2015
$40.00
Golden Angel 2016
$35.00
Golden Angel 2017 G2
$30.00
Golden Angel 2018 G2
$25.00
Golden Angel 2019
$20.00
Guajava 2016 G2
$20.99
Happy Blending 2017
$19.99
Khatta Masala 2017
$18.99
La Mure Morte 2016 G2
$29.00
Lost Toys #1 2016 G3
$20.99
Lost Toys #2 2017
$18.99
Malecasta 2019
$14.99
Marina 2016
$20.99
Marina 2018
$16.99
Medora 2018
$16.99
Montmaretto 2015
$25.00
Montmaretto 2017
$18.99
Myrtille 2016
$20.99
Myrtille 2017
$18.99
Oaxacan 2015
$25.00
Oaxacan 2017
$18.99
Oblivion 2014 G4
$30.00
Oblivion 2015 G4
$25.00
Oblivion 2016 G3
$20.99
Oblivion 2018
$16.99
Omnipresence 2016 G3
$20.99
Permeo 2016 G3
$20.99
Persistence 2016 G3
$20.99
Persistence 2017
$18.99
Plainsdealer 2017 G3
$18.99
Pom Roselle 2016 G3
$20.99
Pompoen 2015 G3
$25.00
Pompoen 2016
$20.99
Pompoen 2018
$16.99
Pompoen 2019
$14.99
Puzzle Pieces 2015
$25.00
Recurrant 2015 G2
$25.00
Recurrant 2016 G4
$20.99
Recurrant 2018
$16.99
Red Angel 2015
$40.00
Red Angel 2016
$35.00
Red Angel 2017
$30.00
Red Angel 2018
$25.00
Red Angel 2019
$20.00
Red Atrial 2016 G3
$30.00
Resonare 2016
$20.99
Rubus Viola 2017 G3
$18.99
Sandiaca 2019
$14.99
Serotina 2018
$16.99
Silencio 2016
$20.99
Silencio 2017
$18.99
Silencio 2018
$16.99
Sombra 2018
$16.99
Sour Dragon 2019
$19.99
Terra Merita 2018
$16.99
Vinifera 2018
$16.99
White Angel 2015
$40.00
White Angel 2016
$35.00
White Angel 2017
$30.00
White Angel 2018
$25.00
White Angel 2019
$20.00
Farmhouse Ales
Bombadile 2017
$10.99
Brettaberry 2015
$14.99
Brettaberry 2016
$12.99
Brettaberry 2017
$10.99
Brettabolic 2017
$10.99
Bretticent 2014
$16.99
Bretticent 2017
$10.99
Chien de Ferme 2019
$6.99
Divergence 2014
$16.99
Ferme de Grand-Pere 2016
$12.99
Fille de Ferme 2016
$12.99
Garçon de Ferme 2016
$12.99
Garçon de Ferme 2019
$6.99
La Bonte Fig 2015
$14.99
La Bonte Fig 2017
$10.99
La Bonte Pear 2016
$12.99
La Bonte Pear 2019
$6.99
La Bonte Plum 2015
$14.99
La Bonte Plum 2016
$12.99
La Bonte Rose 2019
$6.99
Malice 2014
$16.99
Malice 2016
$12.99
Malice 2017
$10.99
Metatropics 2016
$12.99
Parking Lot 2016
$12.99
Serenity 2014
$16.99
Dark Arts
Verticals
Amorous Vertical
$50.99
BBA Oblivion Vertical
$37.98
Black Angel Vertical
$92.98
Brettaberry Vertical
$38.97
Bretticent Vertical
$27.98
Chocolate Covered Blk Angel Vertical
$45.99
Garçon de Ferme Vertical
$19.98
Genesis Vertical
$67.98
La Bonte Fig Vertical
$25.98
La Bonte Pear Vertical
$19.98
La Bonte Plum Vertical
$27.98
Malice Vertical
$40.97
Marina Vertical
$37.98
Montmaretto Vertical
$43.99
Myrtille Vertical
$39.98
Oaxacan Vertical
$43.99
Oblivion Vertical
$62.98
Persistence Vertical
$39.98
Pompoen Vertical
$52.97
Recurrant Vertical
$37.98
Silencio Vertical
$56.97
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|12:30 pm - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|12:30 pm - 3:00 am
Come in and enjoy!
Location
147 Coxe Ave., Asheville, NC 28801
Gallery
