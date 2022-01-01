Wicked Wing Pub imageView gallery
Chicken
Burgers

Wicked Wing Pub

434 Reviews

$$

5636 North Tarrant Parkway Suite 120

Fort Worth, TX 76244

Order Again

FunFries

BBQ Bacon Ranch Fries

$7.49

Buffalo Bleu Fries

$7.99

Chili Cheese Fries

$7.99

Garlic Parmesan Fries

$6.99

Nacho Mamas Fries

$8.49

Wicked Fries

$4.49

Funky Fresh Greens

House Salad

$6.49

Wickedly Sauced Salad

$7.49

Side Salad

$4.50

Wicked Wangz

Boneless 8oz

$7.99

Trad. 5pc

$7.99

Trad. 10pc

$15.99

Trad. 20pc

$31.99

Boneless 12oz

$11.99

Trad. 5 Flats

$8.49

Trad. 10 Flats

$16.99

Trad. 20 Flats

$33.99

Boneless 16oz

$15.99

Trad. 5 Drums

$8.49

Trad. 10 Drums

$16.99

Trad. 20 Drums

$33.99

Burgers

Pub Cheeseburger

$6.79

Wickedly Sauced Burger

$8.79

Apps & Snacks

Blistered Shishito Peppers

$7.49

Jalapeno Caps

$6.49

Mozzarella Spears (Half)

$6.29

Mozzarella Spears (Full)

$11.49

Queso Blanco with Chips

$5.99

Texas Beef Chili

$5.49

Shrimp Dip Flight

$9.99

Wicked Nachos

$8.49

Sides For Days

Elote

$4.99

French Fries

$3.89

Grilled Chicken

$4.29

Grilled Shrimp (6)

$5.99

Grilled Veggies

$3.49

Mac & Cheese

$4.99

Tater Tots

$4.49

OG Loaded Fries

$5.50

Extra Ranch

$1.00

Extra Jalapeno Ranch

$1.00

Extra Bleu Dressing

$1.00

Extra Roasted Herb Sauce

$1.00

Extra Queso 2oz

$2.00

Extra Chili 2oz

$2.00

Sd. Bleu Crumbles 2oz

$1.00

Sd. Buffalo Hot

$1.00

Sd. Buffalo Mild

$1.00

Sd. Buffalo BBQ

$1.00

Sd. Chipotle Honey

$1.00

Sd. Habanero Mango

$1.00

Sd. Honey BBQ

$1.00

Sd. Honey Habanero

$1.00

Sd. Korean BBQ

$1.00

Sd. Spiked Garlic

$1.00

Sd. Thai Herb Chili

$1.00

Sd. Sriracha Limon

$1.00

Sd. Wickedly Wild

$1.00

Sd. WWP Nut Shot

$1.00

Sd. Rub- Cajun Spice

$1.00

Sd. Rub- Garlic Parmesan

$1.00

Sd. Rub- Lemon Pepper

$1.00

Sd. Rub- Spicy Ranch

$1.00

Sd. Rub- Texas Heat

$1.00

Sd. Rub- Wicked Chicken

$1.00

Sd. Rajin Cajun

$1.50

Sd. Spicy Garlic Parm

$1.50

Sd. Spicy Lemon Pepper

$1.50

Sd. Spicy Thai Herb

$1.50

Sd. Wicked Honey

$1.50

Sd. Wickedly Wicked

$1.50

Sd. Celery

$1.00

Sd. Bacon 2oz

$1.00

Sd. Sour Cream 2oz

$1.00

Sd. Smashed Avocado 2oz

$1.00

Sd. Pickles

$1.00

Kiddos

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.29

Kids Corny Dog

$5.29

Kids Mac & Cheese

$5.49

Kids Boneless Wings (4oz)

$6.29

Kids Cheeseburger

$6.99

A La Carte

A La Carte Mozz Spear

$1.75

A La Carte Plain Burger

$3.50

A La Carte 4oz Boneless Bites

$4.50

A La Carte (1) Traditional Wing

$2.25

A La Carte CornDog

$1.75

Margaritas

WickedRita Rocks

$8.00

WickedRita Frozen

$8.00

PrimoRita Frozen

$11.00

PrimoRita Rocks

$11.00

JamoRita

$10.50

1 oz. Jameson 1/2 oz. Triple Sec 1/2 oz. Gran Gala Sour

WickedRita Infusions

$8.50

Fiery Bastard

$9.00

Garnish: Sugar Rim, Cherry

Lemon Tart

$9.00

Garnish: Sugar, Lemon

Italian Margarita

$10.00

Garnish: Sugar Rim, Cherry

Oceans Blue

$8.50

Garnish: Sugar Rim, Orange, Cherry

Poisoned Apple

$10.00

Garnish: Sugar Rim, Lemon

Sangria Smoother

$9.00

Garnish: Sugar Rim, Orange, Cherry

Sangria Sunrise

$9.00

Garnish: Sugar Rim, Orange, Cherry

Beer

Bud Light

$3.00

Mich Ultra

$3.00

Miller Lite

$3.00

Coors Light

$3.00

Dallas Blonde

$5.75

Billy Jenkins

$7.00

Breck Porter

$5.75

Breck Oktoberfest

$6.00

PB Temptress

$6.75

Yuengling Lager

$4.50

VooDoo Juicy Haze

$5.75

BTL Mich Ultra

$3.75

BTL Dos XX

$4.50

BTL Coors

$3.25

White Claw Mango

$4.00

BTL Corona

$3.75

BTL Miller

$3.00

BTL Shiner

$4.50

Shots

Gummy Bear

$5.00

1/2 oz. Raspberry Vodka 1/2 oz. Peach Schnapps splash sour splash 7-up

Red Gummy Bear

$5.00

1/2 oz. Raspberry Vodka 1/2 oz. Peach Schnapps splash Cointreau splash Cranberry splash 7-up

Lemon Squirter

$5.00

1 oz. Deep Eddy Lemon splash simple splash 7-up

Butterscotch

$5.00

1/2 oz. Butterscotch 1/2 oz. Baileys

Vanilla Frap

$6.00

1/4 oz. Butterscotch 1/2 oz. Baileys 1/2 oz. Screwball 1/4 oz. Amaretto

PB & J

$6.00

1/2 oz. Skrewball 1/2 oz. Chambord

Salted Caramel Apple

$7.00

1oz. Crown Apple apple juice .5oz Butterscotch Salted Rim

Green Tea

$7.00

1 oz. Jameson 1/4 oz. Peach Schnapps splash Sour

Peanut Butter Cup

$7.00

Vegas Bomb

$7.50

1 oz. Crown Royal 1/4 oz. Malibu 1/4 oz. Peach Schnapps splash Red Bull

New York Bomb

$7.50

1 oz. Crown Apple 1/4 oz. Malibu 1/4 oz. Peach Schnapps splash Red Bull

Georgia Bomb

$7.50

1 oz. Crown Peach 1/4 oz. Malibu 1/4 oz. Peach Schnapps splash Red Bull

Cinnamon Toast Crunch

$7.50

1/2 oz. Fireball 1/2 oz. Rumchata

Pancakes and OJ

$6.00

.5oz Jameson .5oz Butterscotch Orange Juice in SEPARATE GLASS

Southern Lights

$7.00

1 oz. Deep Eddy Lemon splash lemonade splash Chambord (layered on bottom of glass)

Lemon Drop

$6.00

1 1/2 oz. Vodka splash simple splash lemonade 3 slices lemon

Peach Drop

$6.00

1 1/2 oz. Deep Eddy Peach splash simple splash lemonade 3 lemon slices

Pineapple Upside Down

$5.00

1 oz. Vodka 1/2 oz. pineapple juice splash grenadine

Irish Car Bomb

$9.00

1/2 - 3/4 filled pint of dark beer shot of Baileys

Washington Apple

$8.00

1 oz. Crown Apple splash cranberry

Cocktails

Back Porch Tea

$7.50

1oz. Makers Mark 0.5oz Peach Schnapps Tea Garnish: Lemon

Blood Shot Mary- Titos

$7.50

1.5oz. Titos Vodka 5 dashes salt 7 dashes pepper 12 dashes garlic powder 2 teaspoons olive juice few dashes Worsh. sauce few drops of HM sauce (SPICY ONLY) zing zang Garnish: olive, lime, celery, jalapeno, DR Rim

Blue Hawaiian

$6.50

1 oz. Malibu 1/2 oz. Blue Curacao Pineapple juice Top with 7-Up

Front Porch Tea

$7.50

1.5oz. Deep Eddy Lemon Sweet Tea Garnish: Lemon

Irish RootBeer

$9.00

.75oz Jameson .75oz Butterscotch .75oz Baileys .75oz Heavy Cream Top with Root Beer

Long Island Iced Tea

$9.00

1/2 oz. vodka 1/2 oz. tequila 1/2 oz. rum 1/2 oz. gin 1/2 oz. triple sec splash sour mix splash coke

Moscow Mule

$7.50

1 1/2 oz. Vodka 2 oz. Fresh lime juice 1/2 oz. Simple Syrup COPPER MUG Top with Ginger Beer

Seasonal Sangria

$7.50

Garnish: Orange, Cherry BATCH RECIPE: 1 Btl Merlot 1 Btl Chardonnay 2.5oz Cointreau 2oz Peach Schnapps 1.5oz Amaretto

Fiery Apple

$7.50

Blood Shot Mary- Dripping Springs

$9.50

Bloody Mary- Well

$7.00

Bloody Maria- Hornitos

$9.50

Bloody Maria- Well

$7.00

Bloody Maria- Jose Cuervo

$9.50

Bloody Maria- Primo

$11.50

MIMOSAAAA

$5.00

HALLOWEEN DRANKS

Poisoned Apple Margarita

$10.00

Mango Spice Margarita

$8.50

SpineChiller Sangria

$7.50

Salted Caramel Apple Shot

$7.00

Shark Attack Shot

$6.00

Beverages (Copy)

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Brewed Iced Tea

Unsweet Tea

$2.50

Half/Half Tea

$2.50

Lemonade

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$2.50

Coca Cola

$1.50

Canned Soda

Diet Coke

$1.50

Canned Soda

Dr Pepper

$1.50

Canned Soda

7-Up

$1.50

Canned Soda

A & W Root Beer

$1.50

Red Bull

$3.29

Red Bull

Juice box

$1.00

Kid-sized juice box

WATER

Shirts

Emp. Shirt Stock

$8.00

Emp. Shirt WTYW

$12.00

WTYW Standard

$20.00

WTYW XXL/XXXL

$22.00Out of stock

Koozies

WWP Koozie

$3.50

Stickers

WWP Sticker

$2.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markSports
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

5636 North Tarrant Parkway Suite 120, Fort Worth, TX 76244

Directions

Gallery
Wicked Wing Pub image

Map
