Wicked Wings 211 Main Street #2

211 Main Street #2

Winooski, VT 05404

Popular Items

6 Boneless
12 Bone In
6 Bone In

Wings

6 Bone In

$9.50

6 Fresh Fried Bone in Wings with your choice of sauce. Served with veggies and a choice of ranch or blue cheese. * Only One Wing Sauce Option*

12 Bone In

$17.50

12 Bone In Wings served with carrots/celery and your choice of Ranch or Blue Cheese. *** DUE TO EXTREME FOOD AND PAPER PRODUCT COSTS RISING NO SPLITTING FOR DIFFERENT FLAVOR***

18 Bone In

$25.50

18 Bone In Wings with your choice of sauce. Served with veggies and a choice of Ranch or Blue Cheese. *** DUE TO EXTREME FOOD AND PAPER PRODUCT COSTS RISING NO SPLITTING FOR DIFFERENT FLAVORS***

24 Bone In

$34.50

24 Bone in wings served with carrots & celery and your choice of Ranch or Blue Cheese. *** DUE TO EXTREME FOOD AND PAPER PRODUCT COSTS RISING NO SPLITTING FOR DIFFERENT FLAVORS***

5 Dozen- Bone In

$75.99

5 dozen bone in wings served with carrots & celery and your choice of ranch orf blue cheese. *Can be split up to 5 times for 5 different wing sauce choices* ** IF CHOOSING MORE THAN TWO SAUCES PLEASE PUT YOUR OTHER FLAVORS IN SPECIAL NOTES**

Wicked Wings

$36.99

Our house specialty!!! 24 Bone-in fresh fried chicken wings. They are fried then seasoned and sauced before being grilled on an open flame, giving them a crispy savory flavor that’s not too hot! Served with only ranch or blue cheese. **SORRY NO MODIFICATIONS!!**

12 Cauliflower

$18.99

Fresh hand breaded cauliflower chunks covered in your choice of wing sauce, served with carrots & celery and your chice of ranch or blue cheese. 12 Bone In Wings served with carrots/celery and your choice of Ranch or Blue Cheese. *** DUE TO EXTREME FOOD AND PAPER PRODUCT COSTS RISING NO SPLITTING FOR DIFFERENT FLAVOR***

6 Boneless

$10.99

6 Hand breaded boneless wings with your choice of wing sauce. Served with carrots & celery and your choice of ranch or blue cheese. * Only One Choice of wing sauce, if multiples are choosen they will all be mixed together*

12 Boneless

$18.99

12 Boneless Wings served with carrots/celery and your choice of Ranch or Blue Cheese. *** DUE TO EXTREME FOOD AND PAPER PRODUCT COSTS RISING NO SPLITTING FOR DIFFERENT FLAVOR***

18 Boneless

$25.99

18 Boneless wings with your choice of sauce. Served with veggies and a choice of Ranch or Blue Cheese. *CANNOT SPLIT INTO DIFFERENT FLAVORS!*

24 Boneless

$34.99

24 Boneless wings served with carrots & celery and your choice of Ranch or Blue Cheese. 12 Bone In Wings served with carrots/celery and your choice of Ranch or Blue Cheese. *** DUE TO EXTREME FOOD AND PAPER PRODUCT COSTS RISING NO SPLITTING FOR DIFFERENT FLAVOR***

5 Dozen-Boneless

$80.00

5 dozen boneless wings served with carrots & celery and your choice of ranch orf blue cheese. *Can be split up to 5 times for 5 different wing sauce choices* ** IF CHOOSING MULTIPLE SAUCES PLEASE PUT YOUR OTHER FLAVORS IN SPECIAL NOTES** 5 Maximum

Fries

Sweet Potato French Fries

$7.00

Long cut and seasoned sweet potato French Fries, fried fresh! Served with Honey Mustard.

Curley Fries

$6.00

Dips

Buffalo Chicken Dip and Chips

$15.00

House-made buffalo dip with fresh fried seasoned tortilla chips.

Artichoke Dip and Chips

$15.00

House-made Artichoke dip served with fresh fried seasoned chips.

Extra Side Tortilla Chips

$3.00

Appetizers

Vegetable Medley

$9.00

Seasoned Yellow Squash, Zucchini, Red Bell Peppers, Mushrooms, Sautéed Onions. No modifications.

Fried Pickle Chips

$9.00

Fresh hand breaded and hand battered fresh pickle chips. Served with Ranch.

Fresh Fried Chips,Handmade Guacamole, and Salsa

$10.00

A large order of fresh fried corn tortilla chips, seasoned and served with 6 ounces of house made salsa and 6 ounces of house made guacamole.

Fried Macaroni and Cheese Bites

$11.00

Made with Gouda cheese, nice crispy outer shell, melty heaven in the middle.

Falafel Bites

$9.00

Fresh fried house made chick pea fritters, seasoned with a spicy garlic finish and served with tzatziki or tahini.

House Made Maple BBQ Beans

$7.00

Healthy portion of house made Vermont maple syrup BBQ Beans. Includes bacon, onions, and a great sweet Smokey flavor!

Beer Battered Onion Rings

$7.00

Delicious 1/2 pound of pre beer battered onion rings.

Coleslaw

$6.00

Roasted Mushrooms

$7.00

HOT TOTS

$12.00

12 Fresh Fried Tots (Hush Puppies) fried fresh and covered with Jalapeño Queso, Bacon and House-made Hot Sauce.

Fried Mushrooms

$8.00

Phillys

Philly Cheese Steak Sandwich

$20.00

Shredded sirloin, seasoned and grilled with green peppers, red onions, and mushrooms. Topped with melted American cheese, and garlic mayonnaise. Served on a Lovally Baked toasted sub roll.

Chicken Philly

$19.00

Fresh marinated chicken breast chunks, green peppers, onions, and mushrooms, grilled and topped with melted American cheese and garlic mayo. Served on a toasted sub roll with hand cut French Fries.

Mexican

Meat Quesadilla

$16.00

Two 10” flour tortillas filled with your choice of Ground beef, Grilled Chicken, Shaved Steak, or Bacon. Served with a side of sour cream and salsa.

Cheese Quesadilla

$11.00

Two toasted 10” flour wraps toasted with Jalapeños, seasoning, jack cheddar cheese and served with Cabot sour cream and house made salsa.

Wraps

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$16.00

Romaine Lettuce, grated parmesan cheese, Caesar dressing, fresh squeezed lemon juice, and fresh grilled marinated chicken breast. Served in a warmed wrap with tortilla chips and salsa.

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$16.00

Fresh hand battered chicken breast, topped with Buffalo sauce, your choice of ranch or blue cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion in a warm wrap.

Falafel Wrap

$15.00

Fried chic pea fritters, cucumbers, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, and tzatziki, or tahini. Served with tortilla chips and salsa and guacamole.

Burgers

Hand Pressed Burger

$16.00

Half pound hand pressed patty, seasoned topped with American Cheese, lettuce, onion and tomato on a toasted roll.

Wicked Burger

$18.00

Half Pound hand pressed Burger topped with Buffalo sauce, jalapeños, and Jack Cheddar Cheese. Served on a toasted roll with lettuce, tomato and onion and your choice of side.

BBQ Burger

$19.00

Hand pressed, seasoned half pound burger, BBQ sauce, Bacon, Onion Rings, American Cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion on a toasted roll. Served with your choice of side.

Black and Blue Burger

$17.00

Half Pound Hand pressed patty seasoned with Cajun Seasoning, topped with chunky blue cheese dressing, lettuce, onion, tomato. Served with your choice of side.

Gorgonzola Burger

$18.00

Fresh Half Pound Burger, Seasoned and Grilled on an open flame. Topped with Gorgonzola Chunks and Mixed greens on a toasted bun. Served with Hand Cut French Fries.

Maple Burger

$21.00

Steak Tips

Steak Tips

$22.00

Meal Deals

Family Tender Meal

$49.99

12 Large Hand Breaded Chicken Tenderloins, 4 Orders of Coleslaw, 4 Orders of Straight Cut Skin on French Fries, and your choice of 4 dipping sauces. (Add 4 Sodas for $5)

RIBS

RIBS

$26.00

Caesars

Small Caesar Salad

$9.00

Great portion of fresh cut romaine lettuce, creamy Caesar dressing, grated Vermont Parmesan, croutons and a squeeze of fresh lemon.

Gardens

Small Garden Salad

$10.00

Taco Salad

Taco Salad

$15.00

Soda/Juice

Coke

$3.25

Coca Cola

Diet Coke

$3.25

Diet Coca Cola

Sprite

$3.25

Sprite

Ginger Ale

$3.25

Canada Dry Ginger Ale

Orange Fanta

$3.25

Orange Fanta

Barques Rootbeer

$3.25

Rootbeer

Minute Maid Lemonade

$3.25

Minute Maid Lemonade

Tonic Water

$2.75

Tonic Water

Club Soda

$1.75

Club Soda

Iced Tea

$3.25

Iced Tea

Cranberry Juice

$3.75

Cranberry Juice

Orange Juice

$3.75

Orange Juice

Apple Juice

$3.75

Apple Juice

Pineapple Juice

$3.75

Pineapple Juice

Grapefruit Juice

$3.75

Grapefruit Juice

Grape Fanta

$2.50

Bottled Soda

Bottled Soda

$2.50

Milk

Milk

$3.25Out of stock

VT Milk

Chocolate Milk

$4.00Out of stock

VT Chocolate Milk

All hours
Sunday3:00 pm - 5:00 pm, 5:15 pm - 9:00 pm, 9:15 pm - 2:00 am
Monday3:00 pm - 5:00 pm, 5:15 pm - 9:00 pm, 9:15 pm - 2:00 am
Tuesday3:00 pm - 5:00 pm, 5:15 pm - 9:00 pm, 9:15 pm - 2:00 am
Wednesday3:00 pm - 5:00 pm, 5:15 pm - 9:00 pm, 9:15 pm - 2:00 am
Thursday3:00 pm - 5:00 pm, 5:15 pm - 9:00 pm, 9:15 pm - 2:00 am
Friday3:00 pm - 5:00 pm, 5:15 pm - 9:00 pm, 9:15 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday3:00 pm - 5:00 pm, 5:15 pm - 9:00 pm, 9:15 pm - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

211 Main Street #2, Winooski, VT 05404

Directions

