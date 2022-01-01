Wicked Wings n Thing's - Ft Myers imageView gallery
Chicken
American

Wicked Wings n Thing's - Ft Myers 8024 Alico Rd

46 Reviews

$

8024 Alico Rd

Fort Myers, FL 33912

NA Beverages

Water (tap)

Bottled H2O

$2.00

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

RootBeer

$3.00

Pink Lemonade

$3.00

Unsweet Tea

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Rasberry Tea

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

20oz Bottle Soda

$3.00

Appetizers

Blooming Onion

$9.99

Loaded Blooming Onion

$14.00

Cheese Quesadilla

$7.99

Chicken Quesadilla

$11.49

Philly Quesadilla

$11.49

Fish Fingers

$9.99

Fried Green Tomatoes

$9.99Out of stock

Beer Battered Mushrooms

$9.99

Fried Pickles

$9.99

Bottle Caps

$9.99

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.99

Chili Nachos

$11.99

1/2 Chili Nachos

$8.99

Pulled Pork Nachos

$11.99

1/2 Pulled Pork Nachos

$8.99

Potato Skins

$9.99Out of stock

Shaved Ribeye Potato Skins

$10.99Out of stock

Boneless Wings

6 Boneless Wings

$6.29Out of stock

10 Boneless Wings

$11.29

15 Boneless Wings

$16.85

20 Boneless Wings

$21.70

25 Boneless Wings

$27.25

30 Boneless Wings

$30.75

40 Boneless Wings

$41.60

50 Boneless Wings

$49.60Out of stock

Wings

6 wings

$10.98

10 wings

$15.65

15 Wings

$18.75

20 Wings

$25.50

25 Wings

$29.60

30 Wings

$35.85

40 Wings

$45.80

50 Wings

$57.95

WING/CHIP Challenge

$18.98

Burgers

Cheddar & Onion Burger

$13.99

Chuck Wagon Burger

$12.99

Double-Bacon Cheeseburger

$12.99

Mushroom-Swiss Burger

$13.99

Wicked Widow Maker

$21.99

Baskets

Fish & Chips Basket

$12.99

Chicken Tender Basket (3 PC)

$12.99

Boneless Basket (8 count)

$10.99

Wing & Fry Basket (6 count)

$12.99

Cauliflower Wing Basket

$8.99Out of stock

Sandwiches/Wraps

BBQ Pulled-Pork Sandwich

$12.99

B.L.T

$8.99

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$11.99

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$11.99

Fish Sandwich

$12.99

Grilled Cheese (Adult)

$7.99

Philly Cheesesteak Sandwich

$12.99

Chicken Philly Cheesestak Sandwich

$12.99

Rueban Sandwich

$12.99

Shaved Ribeye Sandwich

$12.99

Wicked Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$12.99

Wicked Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$12.99

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$10.99

Chicken Bacon Wrap

$11.99

Chicken Ceasar Wrap

$10.99

Cheeseburger Wrap

$10.99

HotDog With Pubchips

$8.99Out of stock

Fries & Sides

Large Fry

$5.50

Small Fry

$3.25

Large Curly Fry

$6.75

Small Curly Fry

$3.75

Large Tot

$5.75

Small Tot

$3.25

Large Sidewinder

$6.75

Small Sidewinder

$3.75

Large Onion Ring

$5.99

Small Onion Ring

$3.99

Large PubChip

$6.95

Small PubChip

$4.85

Loaded Cheese Fry

$11.99

1/2 Loaded Cheese Fry

$8.99

Chili Cheese Fry

$11.99

1/2 Chili Cheese Fry

$7.99

Loaded Tater-Tot Melt

$12.99

Loaded tot melt comes with boneless chicken on top. Please pick 1 sauce for chicken to be tossed in.

1/2 Loaded Tater-Tot Melt

$8.99

Loaded tot melt comes with boneless chicken on top. Please pick 1 sauce for chicken to be tossed in.

Side of Coleslaw

$2.75

Side of Baked Beans

$3.99

Bowl of Chili

$5.99

Cup of Chili

$3.99

Bowl Of Soup

$5.99

Cup Of Soup

$3.99

Side Garlic Bread

$2.75

Side Tortilla Chips

$2.00

Dips/Sauces

Ranch 2oz

$0.85

Blue Cheese 2oz

$0.85

Ranch/Celery

$0.95

Blue Cheese/Celery

$0.95

Cheese 4oz

$2.00

Mild 2oz

$0.85

Mild 4oz

$1.70

Mild Garlic 2oz

$0.85

Mild Garlic 4oz

$1.70

Medium 2oz

$0.85

Medium 4oz

$1.70

Medium Garlic 2oz

$0.85

Medium Gerlic 4oz

$1.70

Hot 2oz

$0.85

Hot 4 oz

$1.70

Hot Garlic 2oz

$0.85

Hot Garlic 4oz

$1.70

Killer 2oz

$0.85

Killer 4oz

$1.70

Killer Garlic 2oz

$0.85

Killer Garlic 4oz

$1.70

Suicide 2oz

$0.85

Suicde 4oz

$1.70

Suicide Garlic 2oz

$0.85

Suicide Garlic 4oz

$1.70

Death 2oz

$0.85

Death 4oz

$1.70

Death Garlic 2oz

$0.85

Death Garlic 4oz

$1.70

Inerfno 2oz

$0.85

Inerno 4oz

$1.70

Inferno Garlic 2oz

$0.85

Inferno Garlic 4oz

$1.70

Shutp 2oz

$0.85

Shutp 4oz

$1.70

Megs Sauce 4oz

$1.70

Mixture of Killer, Teriyaki, a little bit of Death & Shutup. It is a spicy sauce.

Honey BBQ 2oz

$0.85

Honey BBQ 4oz

$1.70

Sweet Cajun 2oz

$0.85

Sweet Cajun 4oz

$1.70

Sweet Chili 2oz

$0.85

Sweet Chili 4oz

$1.70

Mango Habamero 2oz

$0.85

Mango Habanero 4oz

$1.70

Honey Garlic 2oz

$0.85

Honey Garlic 4oz

$1.70

Oriental/Teryaki 2oz

$0.85

Oritenal/Teryaki 4oz

$1.70

Garlic Butter Parmesan 2oz

$0.85

Garlic Butter Parmesan 4oz

$1.70

Garlic Butter 2oz

$0.85

Garlic Butter 4oz

$1.70

Jamican Jerk 2oz

$0.85

Jamaican Jerk 4oz

$1.70

Jerk Seasoning NO BUTTER

$0.85

Sour Cream & Chive 2oz

$0.85

Sour Cream & Chive 4oz

$1.70

Sour Cream & Chive NO BUTTER 2oz

$0.85

Nashville Ranch 2oz

$0.85

Nashville Ranch 4oz

$1.70

Nashville Ranch NO BUTTER 2oz

$0.85

Lemon Pepper 2oz

$0.85

Lemon Pepper 4oz

$1.70

Old Bay 2oz

$0.85

Old Bay 4oz

$1.70

Blackened Seasoning 2oz

$0.85

Blackened Seasoning 4oz

$1.70

Key Lime 2oz

$0.85

Key Lime 4oz

$1.70

Blooming Onion Sauce 2oz

$0.85

Blooming Onion Sauce 4oz

$1.70

Spicy Ranch

$0.85

Honey Mustard

$0.60

Sour Cream

$0.60

Salsa

$0.60

SD Ceasar

$0.60

Greek

$0.60

Marinera

$0.60

Tartar

$0.60

Cocktail

$0.60

1000 Island

$0.60

French

$0.60

Italian

$0.60

Minced Garlic 2oz

$0.60

Minced Garlic 4oz

$0.80

SD Caramel Sauce

$0.60

SD Chocolate Sauce

$0.60

SD Rasberry Sauce

$0.60

Salads

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$10.99

LG Ceasar Salad

$9.99

SM Ceasar Salad

$4.50

LG House Salad

$8.99

SM House Salad

$4.50

LG Greek Salad

$9.99

SM Greek Salad

$4.99

Taco Salad

$12.99

Desserts

Funnel Fries

$5.99

Chocolate Lava Cake

$5.99

Ice Cream

$4.00

Fried Oreos

$5.99

Kids Menu

Kids Boneless Basket (4PC)

$5.00

Kids Mac& Cheese

$5.00

Kids Cheeseburger

$5.00

Kids Chicken Tender (2PC)

$5.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Kids Corndog

$5.00

Kids Soda

$1.75

Kids Orange Juice

$1.75

Hurricane Specials

6 Wing and Fry Basket

$12.99

Lunch Ribeye

$7.99

Lunch Cheeseburger

$7.99

LG House Salad

$8.99

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$10.99
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Sports Bar and Grill

Location

8024 Alico Rd, Fort Myers, FL 33912

Directions

Gallery
Wicked Wings n Thing's - Ft Myers image

