Wicked BOLD Vegan Kitchen

Small Plates

Chips & Salsa

$4.00

Ah, the ol' classic chips & salsa

Chips & Guac

$8.00

House-made guac served with chips & veggies.

Guacamole Flight

$16.00

3 types of house-made guac served with chips & veggies

Sammies & Wraps

The WBVK

$9.00

Freshly smashed avacado topped with sprouts, tomato, sliced pickles & mustard

Chicky wrap

$10.00

House-made chickpea "chik'n" salad, topped with shredded lettuce, onions and hummus served in a flour tortilla

Fresh prince

$9.00

Freshly smashed avacado, pickles, bell peppers & tomatoes, shredded carrots & lettuce drizzled with ranch dressing and served in a wrap.

The FM Wrap

$10.00

Black beans, guac, jalapenos, tomatoes, lettuce & tortilla strips wrapped to perfection.

Fresh & BOLD Bowls

Hashtag Chick'n

$10.00

Our house-made chick'n salad topped with shredded lettuce, hummus & cucumbers drizzled with ranch.

Two Three Nine

$10.00

Smashed chickpeas served over a bed of shredded lettuce and topped with cucumbers, tomatoes, onions & jalapenos drizzled with our house-made olive oil.

TexusMexus

$10.00

A delicious combo of black beans, avocado, tomatoes, basil & sprouts served with a side of salsa and topped with tortilla strips & jalapenos.

Holy Bowly

$9.00

Avacado, tomatoes, onions & cucumbers drizzled with house-seasoned olive oil over a bed of lettuce.

Call Me

$10.00

Tomatoes, onions, bell peppers topped with strawberries, walnuts & a balsamic glaze over a bed of lettuce.

Avocado Toast

Ye, Old Classic

$6.00

Two pieces of avo toast topped with cucumbers, onions & red pepper flakes

Fire flame

$7.00

Frmrs mkt

$6.50

Sweet bruh

$6.50

Control frk

$7.00

Dessert First

Choc strawberries

$15.00+

We sense that you're incredibly fancy and after a delicious vegan sandwich or nosh board there is just a small amount of room left for a treat. Four strawberries, served covered in chocolate, just for you and your closest humans that are with you.

Fruit Bowl

$11.00

A large bowl of strawberries, raspberries & blueberries drizzled in our signature dark chocolate.

Fondue Board

$11.00

Drinks

Mudwtr

$5.00

Cup of Tea

$3.00

Lemon Spindrift Sparking Water

$3.00

Grapefruit - Mad Tasty CBD Sparkling Water

$6.00

At 20 MG broad-spectrum hemp extract and less than 15 calories a can, our clean, restorative, and hydrating beverage was made to fit into any wellness routine. Our West Coast-farmed hemp is sourced and extracted for all the benefits and no earthy aftertaste. There is zero sugar or sweeteners and no complicated additives needed to mask the hemp flavor.

Watermelon Kiwi - Mad Tasty CBD Sparkling Water

$6.00

At 20 MG broad-spectrum hemp extract and less than 15 calories a can, our clean, restorative, and hydrating beverage was made to fit into any wellness routine. Our West Coast-farmed hemp is sourced and extracted for all the benefits and no earthy aftertaste. There is zero sugar or sweeteners and no complicated additives needed to mask the hemp flavor.

Unicorn tears - cbd sparkling

$6.00

Coffee

$3.00

Specialty Coffee

$6.00

Hot Chocolate

$5.00

WBVK retail

WBVK Trucker Hat

$20.00

WBVK Beanie

$13.00

Tea - bulk

$36.00

NA bottles

$25.00

Ranch

$8.00

Cacao tea

$13.00

Wicked BOLD Chocolate

Wicked BOLD Chocolate - Sea Salt

$4.99

70% Vegan Dark Chocolate topped with Sea Salt

Wicked BOLD Chocolate - Spicy

$4.99

70% Vegan Dark Chocolate topped with Cayenne Pepper

Wicked BOLD Chocolate - Classic

$4.99

70% Vegan Dark Chocolate

Wicked BOLD Chocolate - Hazelnut

$4.99

70% Vegan Dark Chocolate topped with Crushed Hazelnuts

Truffle

$10.00

Chocolate carving

$25.00

Chocolate carving - less deposit

$15.00

Sides - extra

Guac

$3.00

Salsa

$1.50

Hummus

$2.00

Fruit

$2.00

Chicky

$3.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
100% plant-based menu, hand-crafted chocolates & the areas first sober bar.

Location

3343 Long Prairie Road, Flower Mound, TX 75022

Directions

