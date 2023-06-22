Restaurant header imageView gallery

Wicked Voodoo Espresso

review star

No reviews yet

1975 Lou Ann Dr

New Braunfels, TX 78130

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$4.55

Small Batch Cold Brew on Ice. Add Cold foam for a delicious treat.

Hot Latte

Hot Latte

$4.50

Shots of espresso with steamed milk of your choice & add a flavor if you would like!

Taco

$4.50

Delivered Daily from NB Tortillaria


Hot Drinks ♨

Hot Drip Coffee

$3.05

Fair trade and ethically sourced gourmet coffee brewed fresh

Hot Americano

$3.05

Shots of espresso with hot water

Hot Tea

$3.05

Fresh brewed when you order it

Hot Chai Tea

$4.95

Our special formulated chai tea with steamed milk of your choice

Hot Matcha

$5.00

Powdered Green Matcha tea steamed with milk of your choice, add a flavor if you would like!

Hot Chocolate

$3.16

Steamed milk of your choice with our gourmet chocolate sauce

Hot Apple Cider

$3.05

Delicious Apple Cider to warm your bones

French Quarter Hot Chocolate

$3.85

Delectable White chocolate blended with steamed half and half for the warmth and feel of the French Quarter in a cup

Double Shot Espresso

$2.80

2 shots of espresso in a small cup / can be poured over ice

Cortado

$2.85

Equal parts Espresso and steamed milk, 2oz of each unless extra shots are added

Hot Latte

Hot Latte

$4.50

Shots of espresso with steamed milk of your choice & add a flavor if you would like!

Hot Macchiato (latte style)

$4.50

An upside down built layered latte (not stirred). Syrup on bottom, steamed milk, espresso on top

True Macchiato

$2.85

2 Shots of espresso with a dallop of steamed milk foam

Hot Mocha

$5.00

Espresso Shots with chocolate and steamed milk

Hot Dark Chocolate Mocha

$5.00

Mocha made with our dark chocolate powder

Hot Mexican Chocolate Mocha

$5.00

Mocha made with our proprietary mexican chocolate powder

Hot White Chocolate Mocha

$5.00

Espresso Shots with proprietary blend white chocolate and steamed milk

Hot Caramel Latte

$5.00

Espresso Shots with Caramel Sauce and steamed milk

Cappuccino

$3.99

Shots of espresso with equal parts steamed milk and milk foam

Coffee

32 oz Cold Brew Concentrate Growler

$13.80

Concentrated cold brew in 32 oz growler

Drip Coffee Gallon to Go With Fixins

$23.00

Select your coffee and take a gallon with you for your event. Includes 10 cups with lids, creamers, sugars, and sugar substitutes.

Grab and Go Cold Brew

$3.99

pre diluted grab and go cold brew in flavor of your choice

12oz Bagged Coffee

$12.00

Take home your favorite Wicked Voodoo blends!

Drip Coffee Air Pot

$20.70

1 Air pot of drip (air pot must be returned). Includes cups and fixins

Coffee flight

$17.20

4 of our favorite concoctions

Wicked K-Cups (Dozen)

$13.50

Blended Drinks

Caramel Frappe

$6.45

Dark Chocolate Mocha Frappe

$6.45

Fruit Smoothie

$5.45

Groovy Smoothie Spirit Charger

$6.50

Latte Chilled Frappe

$5.95

Mexican Mocha Frappe

$6.45

Mocha Chilled Frappe

$6.45

Seasonal Latte Frappe

$6.45

White Chocolate Chilled Frappe

$6.45

Iced Drinks

Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$4.55

Small Batch Cold Brew on Ice. Add Cold foam for a delicious treat.

Nitro Cold Brew

$5.69Out of stock

Nitrogen pressurized cold brew for the smooth Guenness effect poured from tap into your glass (no ice)

Iced Drip Coffee

$3.30

Brewed coffee poured over ice

Iced Americano

$3.30

Shots of espresso over ice with water

Iced Tea

$3.30

Brewed Tea poured over ice

Iced Chai Latte

$5.95

Chai tea mixed with milk of choice and poured over ice

Iced Matcha Latte

$6.00

Matcha green tea steamed into milk and poured over ice

Iced Latte

Iced Latte

$5.45

Espresso Shots or Cold brew shots over ice & topped with milk

Iced Mocha

$5.95

Espresso Shots, chocolate, and milk, over ice

Iced Dark Chocolate Mocha

$5.95

Mocha made with our dark chocolate powder, over ice

Iced White Chocolate Mocha

Iced White Chocolate Mocha

$5.95

Our Very own white chocolate powder mixed with espresso shots and milk, over ice

Iced Mexican Chocolate Mocha

$5.95

Our very own white chocoalate powder mixed espresso shots and milk, over ice

Iced Caramel Latte

$5.95

Caramel sauce, espresso, and milk over ice

Iced Seasonal Latte

$5.95

Seasonal - Limited Time Availability

Iced Spirit Charger

Iced Spirit Charger

$6.00

Lotus Energy Concentrate with flavors of your choice and sparkling water, over ice. Or make it a Game Changer by adding coconut milk!

Italian Soda or Creamosa

Italian Soda or Creamosa

$4.05

Flavors of your choice mixed with sparkling water over ice!

Protein Latte

$7.00

Protein drink with 2 shots of espresso over ice

Iced Macchiato

$5.95

A play on a true macchiato. This iced drink is layered with the flavor on the bottom, milk above, and shots on the top. Not stirred to show a layered (stained) drink.

Water Cup

$0.50

Little Spirits Iced

$2.50

Extra Shot Cold Brew

$0.80

Kid Drinks

Little Spirits

$2.00

8oz hot or 12oz iced drink of choice for the little spirits in our lives

Baked Goods

Coffee Cakes by Sugar Pies

$3.95

Coffee cakes made special for Wicked Voodoo

Blueberry Muffin

Blueberry Muffin

$4.25

Your choice of muffin flavor

Double Chocolate Muffin

Double Chocolate Muffin

$4.25
Banana Nut Muffin

Banana Nut Muffin

$4.25

Seasonal Muffin Flavor

$4.25

Keto Muffin By Sugar Pies

$4.85

Sugar Free and Keto Friendly Muffins

Scone - White Chocolate Raspberry

$3.95

Fresh Bakes Scones by Sugar Pies, baked in our commercial kitchen

Scone - Blueberry

$3.95

Fresh Bakes Scones by Sugar Pies, baked in our commercial kitchen

Scone - Lemon Poppyseed

$3.95

Fresh Bakes Scones by Sugar Pies, baked in our commercial kitchen

Scone - Seasonal

$3.95

Fresh Bakes Scones by Sugar Pies, baked in our commercial kitchen

Scone - Apple Cinnamon

$3.95

Fresh Bakes Scones by Sugar Pies, baked in our commercial kitchen

Chocolate Crossiant

$3.95

Food

Taco

$4.50

Delivered Daily from NB Tortillaria

Breakfast Sandwich

$4.95

Meat, egg, and cheese, heated to serve

Bagel

Bagel

$3.96

Bagel of your choice, toasted with cream cheese

Dee's Nuts

$4.45

Pick your flavor! So good!

Oatmeal Cup

$3.97

Great hot meal on the go! Ask for Steamed milk of your choice or water to go inside

Protien Shake

$3.50

Soda

$2.00Out of stock

Juice

$2.49Out of stock

Life Water

$2.26Out of stock

Swag / Merch

Freshies

$9.99

Smells so good! Pick your scent

Wicked Spa Candles

$20.00

Amazing quality and scent

Wicked Candles (not spa)

$13.80

Etched Mug or Tumbler

$27.00

Pick your size and color

Mermaid Straw

$3.75

Reusable stainless straw in beautiful colors

Hoop Earrings

$7.49Out of stock

Hoop earrings, does not include seasonal

Stud Earrings

$8.35Out of stock

Stud earrings

Leather and Feather Earrings

$5.59Out of stock

Leather and feather earrings

Seasonal Earrings

$18.95Out of stock

Special made seasonal earrings

Beaded Necklace

$7.49Out of stock

Beaded Necklace or choker

Tassle Necklace

$10.95Out of stock

Tassle necklace

Bracelet

$8.49Out of stock

any bracelet

Cheetah Beans

$4.99

3oz bag of cheetah beans

Wicked Frappe Powder Tin

$12.99

Make your own frappes at home with our own blend of frappe powder. Ask for a recipe card!

Wicked White Chocolate Tin

$12.99

Make your own white chocolate drinks at home with our own blend of white chocolate powder! Ask for a recipe card to go with it.

Bold Ceramic Mug

$9.48

Live your life bold ceramic mug

Growler

$14.00

Womens Tank

$19.00

Big Sugar Skull Sticker

$3.99
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Wicked delicious, ethically sourced, speciality coffee made with love for all coffee connoisseurs. Come in and enjoy!

Location

1975 Lou Ann Dr, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

