Pizza
Sandwiches

Wicked Munchies on High Street.

311 Reviews

$

151 High St #1

Ellsworth, ME 04605

Order Again

WICKED WINTER SPECIALS

BUFFALO CHICKEN RANCH MELT

$10,870.50

Spicy Breaded Chicken, Provolone, Mozzarella, Signature Buffalo Sauce, Texas Ranch Dressing. Served on JUMBO sourdough.

PULLED PORK BBQ PIZZA

$12,580.99

Tender Pulled Pork, White Onions, smothered in BBQ, Mozzarella, Provolone & Shredded Cheddar.

CHOCOLATE WHOOPIE PIE

$16,587.99

The Maine Staple.

SPECIALS

DOZEN WHOOPIES + FREE HOUSE

$199,055.88

One dozen whoopie pies + a free house in Mariaville. 2 Bedroom 1 Bath. 850 sq ft.

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Winter Menu Options!! Buffalo Chicken Melt: $10,870.50 Pulled Pork BBQ Pizza: $12,580.99 Chocolate Whoopie Pie: $16,587.99

