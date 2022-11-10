Restaurant header imageView gallery

Wicked Sliders Wicked Sliders

review star

No reviews yet

526 South Main Street

Elkhart, IN 46516

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Sliders

Nashvegas Chicken Sliders

$15.00

House Hot Chicken sauce. Fried Chicken breast slider style with a pickle on top. Included: Three sliders tossed in sauce, pickle on each bun, fried onion petals.

Wicked Signature Sliders

Wicked Signature Sliders

$13.00

Fresh Hand pattied smash burger sliders. Our signature sauce, gouda cheese & bacon. Included: Three Sliders, gouda cheese, bacon, sauce on each slider- fried onion petals on side.

Phat Philly Sliders

Phat Philly Sliders

$16.00

Thinly sliced ribeye philly beef with white provolone peppers and a side of au jus. Included: Three Sliders, cheese, peppers, side of au jus and friend onion petals on the side.

Porky Pig Paradise

Porky Pig Paradise

$14.00

House smoked Pulled pork, cole slaw, white american cheese, and sweet BBQ sauce on side. Included: Three Sliders, cole slaw, cheese, BBQ sauce on side, fried onion petals on the side.

Wicked Buffalo Sliders

$13.00

Fried chicken breast tossed in traditional buffalo sauce served with ranch on the side. Included: Three Sliders tossed in medium buffalo, ranch on side, onion petals on the side.

Black Bean Sliders

$14.00Out of stock

Black Bean burger sliders, pickle ,onion Includes Three sliders, pickle & onion , fried onion petals on the side.

Skinny French Dip

$14.00

Thinly shaved beef with white American cheese served with Au jus on the side.

Beverages

RedBull Can

RedBull Can

$3.50

8oz can

Triple XXX Rootbeer

Triple XXX Rootbeer

$2.75Out of stock

Party Packs

10 Pack Mix and Match up to Three Styles

$39.00

50 Pack Mix and Match up to Three Styles

$199.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:30 pm
Restaurant info

Wicked Sliders is a Delivery Only restaurant serving Northern Indiana and Southern Michigan. Our variety of chef inspired house batched small sandwiches makes a unique choice for your sandwich cravings! Grab a quick lunch or cater a large group!

Location

526 South Main Street, Elkhart, IN 46516

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Five Star Dive Bar
orange star4.1 • 80
526 S Main Street Elkhart, IN 46516
View restaurantnext
Artisan
orange starNo Reviews
505 South Main Street Elkhart, IN 46516
View restaurantnext
The Electric Brew in Elkhart
orange starNo Reviews
113 E Lexington Ave Elkhart, IN 46516
View restaurantnext
Bird In Hand - 240 E Jackson
orange starNo Reviews
240 E Jackson Elkhart, IN 46516
View restaurantnext
530 Wine Bar - 530 E. Lexington
orange starNo Reviews
530 East Lexington Avenue Elkhart, IN 46516
View restaurantnext
WESTWIND BREWERY CO.
orange starNo Reviews
911 Plum St Elkhart, IN 46514
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Elkhart

My Dad's Place
orange star4.3 • 505
51425 State Rd 19 N Elkhart, IN 46514
View restaurantnext
Snappers Sports Bar
orange star4.7 • 335
1915 Borneman Avenue, Elkhart, IN, USA Elkhart, IN 46517
View restaurantnext
Chubby Trout
orange star4.0 • 281
3421 Plaza Ct Elkhart, IN 46514
View restaurantnext
Five Star Dive Bar
orange star4.1 • 80
526 S Main Street Elkhart, IN 46516
View restaurantnext
Flippin Cow
orange star4.4 • 1
51330 State Rd 19 Elkhart, IN 46514
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Elkhart
Granger
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Mishawaka
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
South Bend
review star
Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)
Niles
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Buchanan
review star
Avg 4.4 (2 restaurants)
North Webster
review star
Avg 5 (3 restaurants)
Warsaw
review star
Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
Saint Joseph
review star
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
Stevensville
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston