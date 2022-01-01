Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Seafood
Sushi & Japanese

Wicked Tuna 2nd Ave Pier

110 Ocean Blvd

Myrtle Beach, SC 29577

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
The Wicked Tuna, Myrtle Beach's premiere waterfront dining experience. A place where friends meet for a unique culinary experience of fresh handmade cocktails, the freshest seafood, steaks, and sushi, and the best views on the Marshwalk. Our obsession with fresh seafood and top grade beef shine through in our signature cuisine. And our own fishing fleet insures our "Hook to Plate" fresh philosophy every day. We invite you to enjoy a truly unique dining experience. Where the environment is enchanting, the views exceptional, and the hospitality is impeccable. Come get Wicked!

110 Ocean Blvd, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577

