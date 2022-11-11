Wicker's Crab Pot Seafood imageView gallery
Seafood

Wicker's Crab Pot Seafood

3,918 Reviews

$$

4201 Indian River Rd

Chesapeake, VA 23325

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

1 Pair of Regular Fried Crab
1 Fried Devil
Baked Devils

1 pair of Fried Crab

2 Hard Crabs cleaned and paired together, dipped in our famous batter and fried to a golden crisp! Hot Sauce and Vinegar recommended. Takeout Only
1 Pair of Regular Fried Crab

1 Pair of Regular Fried Crab

$5.00

2 Hard Crabs cleaned and paired together, dipped in our famous batter and fried to a golden crisp! Hot Sauce and Vinegar recommended.

1 Pair of Large Fried Crab

$10.00

1 Pair of Jumbo Fried Crab

$12.00Out of stock

Fried Snow Crab

A cluster of Snow crab dipped in our famous batter and fried to perfection! Takeout Only
Fried Snow Crab

Fried Snow Crab

$20.00

A cluster of Snow crab dipped in our famous batter and fried to perfection!

Fried Devils

100% claw meat seasoned with the classic Wicker family recipe then dipped in our famous batter and fried to a golden perfection.
1 Fried Devil

1 Fried Devil

$5.00

100% claw meat seasoned with the classic Wicker family recipe then dipped in our famous batter and fried to a golden perfection.

Baked Devils

100% claw meat seasoned with the classic Wicker family recipe then broiled to get a nice crispy texture on top!
Baked Devils

Baked Devils

$4.50

100% claw meat seasoned with the classic Wicker family recipe then broiled to get a nice crispy texture on top!

1 Dozen Baked Devils

1 Dozen Baked Devils

$50.00

12 of our 100% claw meat deviled crabs seasoned with the classic Wicker family recipe then broiled to get a nice crispy texture on top!

#1 Jimmie Crabs

Large male crabs

1/2 Dozen #1 Males

$35.00

1 Dozen #1 Males

$60.00

#3 Female Crabs

Female blue crabs

1/2 Doz. #3 Females

$15.00Out of stock

1 Dozen #3 Females

$25.00

2 Dozen #3 Females

$40.00

Seasoning Bags

1 Bag of Seasoning

$3.00

2 Bags of Seasoning

$5.00

NA Beverage

Diet Coke

$2.59

Sprite

$2.59

Ginger Ale

$2.59

Lemonade

$2.59

Sweet Tea

$2.59

Unsweet Tea

$2.59

Coffee

$2.99

Decaf Coffee

$2.99

Cranberry Juice

$2.99

Pineapple Juice

$2.99

Grapefruit Juice

$2.99

Red Bull

$4.00

Coke

$2.59

Water

Frozen Drink

$5.00

Champagne

Verdi Bottle

$24.00

Adult Takeout Beverages

Patio Punch

$9.00

Blueberry Lemonade

$7.00

Category 5 Hurricane

$9.00

Bahama Mama

$7.00

Wicker's Islander

$10.00

Lavender Lemonade

$9.00

Elderflower Gin and Tonic

$9.00

Citrus Hibiscus

$9.00

Crab Balls

Crab Balls

Crab Balls

$15.00

Oysters Rock

1/2 Dozen Rock

1/2 Dozen Rock

$12.00
1 Dozen Rock

1 Dozen Rock

$20.00

Buffalo Shrimp

1/4 Lb Buffaque Shrimp

1/4 Lb Buffaque Shrimp

$13.00
1/2 Lb Buffaque Shrimp

1/2 Lb Buffaque Shrimp

$18.00

Crab Dip

Crab Dip

Crab Dip

$15.00

Seafood Mac

Seafood Mac

Seafood Mac

$14.00

Wicker Bites

Tuna Bites

Tuna Bites

$14.00

Chicken Planks

Chicken Planks

Chicken Planks

$10.00

Clam Chowder

Cup of Clam Chowder

Cup of Clam Chowder

$4.50

Pint of Clam Chowder

$10.00

Quart of Clam Chowder

$20.00

Jambalaya

Cup of Jambalaya

Cup of Jambalaya

$6.50

Pint of Jambalaya

$12.50

Quart of Jambalaya

$25.00

She Crab

She Crab Cup

She Crab Cup

$6.50

She Crab Pint

$15.00

She Crab Quart

$30.00

House Salad

Small House Salad

Small House Salad

$4.00
Large House Salad

Large House Salad

$7.00

Caesar Salad

Small Caesar Salad

$5.00
Large Caesar Salad

Large Caesar Salad

$8.00

Build Your Own Steampot

Build Your Own Steampot

Seafood Platter

A Wicker's Classic! Three shrimp, scallops, and oysters, a mini crab cake, and a fillet of flounder served with two sides.
Seafood Platter

Seafood Platter

$31.00

A Wicker's Classic! Three shrimp, scallops, and oysters, a mini crab cake, and a fillet of flounder served with two sides.

Shrimp Dinner

10 Large shrimp butterflied and lightly dusted with our signature breading before being fried to a golden perfection. Served with your choice of two sides.
Shrimp Dinner

Shrimp Dinner

$19.00

10 Large shrimp butterflied and lightly dusted with our signature breading before being fried to a golden perfection. Served with your choice of two sides.

Oyster Dinner

Hand breaded oysters fried to perfection and served with your choice of two sides.
Oyster Dinner

Oyster Dinner

$20.00

Hand breaded oysters fried to perfection and served with your choice of two sides.

Scallop Dinner

Dry packed sea scallops cooked the way you like them and served with your choice of two sides.
Scallop Dinner

Scallop Dinner

$30.00

Dry packed sea scallops cooked the way you like them and served with your choice of two sides.

Flounder Dinner

Atlantic flounder cooked the way you like and served with your choice of two sides.
Flounder Dinner

Flounder Dinner

$24.00

Atlantic flounder cooked the way you like and served with your choice of two sides.

Crab Cake Dinner

Choose either one crab cake or two, we'll cook them the way you like and serve them with your choice of two sides.
2 Piece Crab Cake Dinner

2 Piece Crab Cake Dinner

$29.00

Two jumbo lump crab cakes cooked the way you like and served with your choice of two sides.

1 Piece Crab Cake Dinner

1 Piece Crab Cake Dinner

$20.00

A jumbo lump crab cake cooked the way you like and served with your choice of two sides.

Softshell Dinner

A seasonal delicacy fried to perfection and served with your choice of two sides.
Softshell Dinner

Softshell Dinner

$26.00Out of stock

A seasonal delicacy fried to perfection and served with your choice of two sides.

Crab Stuffed Flounder

Atlantic flounder cooked the way you like and placed upon a pan seared lump crab cake topped with she crab soup and jumbo lump crab meat. Served with your choice of two sides.
Crab Stuffed Flounder

Crab Stuffed Flounder

$32.00

Atlantic flounder cooked the way you like and placed upon a pan seared lump crab cake topped with she crab soup and jumbo lump crab meat. Served with your choice of two sides.

Crab Stuffed Shrimp

10 butterflied shrimp stuffed with crab meat and broiled then topped with hollandaise and served with your choice of two sides.
Crab Stuffed Shrimp

Crab Stuffed Shrimp

$32.00

10 butterflied shrimp stuffed with crab meat and broiled then topped with hollandaise and served with your choice of two sides.

Crabby Chicken

Crabby Chicken

Crabby Chicken

$27.00

Chicken Dinner

Chicken Dinner

Chicken Dinner

$18.00

Pulled Pork Dinner

Pulled Pork Dinner

Pulled Pork Dinner

$16.00

Steampot

Shrimp and Snow Crab

Shrimp and Snow Crab

$38.00

1/2 pound medium shrimp, and 1 cluster of snow crab served with red potatoes and corn.

Wickers's OG Steam Pot

$50.00

1/2 dozen oysters, 1/2 dozen clams, 1/2 pound snow crab, 1/2 pound large shrimp, corn, seasoned red potatoes.

#2 Jimmie Pot

$25.00

#1 Jimmy Pot

$35.00

Boats

1/2 Pound Flounder Boat

1/2 Pound Flounder Boat

$22.00

1/4 Pound Flounder Boat

$14.00
1/2 Pound Shrimp Boat

1/2 Pound Shrimp Boat

$18.00

1/4 Pound Shrimp Boat

$13.00
1/2 Pound Scallop Boat

1/2 Pound Scallop Boat

$23.00
1/4 Pound Scallop Boat

1/4 Pound Scallop Boat

$15.00
1/2 Pound Oyster Boat

1/2 Pound Oyster Boat

$19.00
1/4 Pound Oyster Boat

1/4 Pound Oyster Boat

$12.00

Fish 'n Chips

Battered Cod fried to a golden crisp

Fish 'n Chips

$14.00

Tacos

Chicken Tacos

$12.00

Shrimp Tacos

$13.00

Lump Crab Tacos

$17.00

Tuna Tacos

$15.00

Rockfish Tacos

$16.99Out of stock

Wraps

Shrimp Wrap

$11.00

Chicken Wrap

$10.00

Tuna Wrap

$14.00

Lump Crab Wrap

$17.00

Dirty Rice Bowls

1/2 Pound Scallop Bowl

$22.00

1/4 Pound Scallop Bowl

$15.00

1/2 Pound Shrimp Bowl

$18.00

1/4 Pound Shrimp Bowl

$13.00

1/2 Pound Chicken Bowl

$16.00

1/4 Pound Chicken Bowl

$12.00

1/2 Pound Tuna Bowl

$21.00

1/4 Pound Tuna Bowl

$15.00

Dirty Rice Wraps

Dirty Rice Shrimp Wrap

$13.00

Dirty Rice Scallop Wrap

$16.00

Dirty Rice Chicken Wrap

$12.00

Dirty Rice Tuna Wrap

$15.00

Burgers

Classic Burger

Classic Burger

$11.50
Wickers Crab Burger

Wickers Crab Burger

$15.00

Po' Boys

Shrimp Po' Boy

Shrimp Po' Boy

$12.00
Oyster Po' Boy

Oyster Po' Boy

$14.00

Crab Cake Sandwich

Lump Crab Cake Sandwich

Lump Crab Cake Sandwich

$17.00

Tuna Sandwich

Blackened Tuna Sandwich

$14.00

Grilled Tuna Sandwich

$14.00

Flounder Sandwich

Flounder Sandwich

Flounder Sandwich

$14.00

Pork BBQ Sandwich

Pork shoulder slow smoked until fork tender piled on a brioche bun and served with coleslaw and our house blended hot sauce and vinegar.

BBQ Sandwich

$13.00

Chicken Sandwich

Chicken Sandwich

$12.50

Large

1/2 Pound Large

$11.00

1 Pound Large

$19.00

3 Pounds Large

$57.00

Head on

1/2 lb Head on

$6.99

1 lb Head On

$12.99

Snow Crab

1 Pound of Snow Crab

$40.00

1/2 Pound of Snow Crab

$20.00

1/2 Dozen Clams

1/2 Dozen Clams

$7.00

1 Dozen Clams

1 Dozen Clams

$13.00

Mussels

1 Pound Mussels

$10.00

2 Pounds of Mussels

$17.00

Keylime Pie

1 Slice of Keylime Pie

$7.00

1 Whole Keylime Pie

$40.00Out of stock

Please give 24 hours notice. Due to the time it takes to prepare and bake this item, this item must be ordered over the phone.

Carrot Cake

1 Slice of Carrot Cake

$7.00

1 Whole Carrot Cake

$55.00Out of stock

Please give 24 hours notice. Due to the time it takes to prepare and bake this item, this item must be ordered over the phone.

Bread Pudding

1 Bread Pudding

$7.00

1/2 Pan of Bread Pudding (12 servings)

$35.00Out of stock

Please give 24 hours notice. Due to the time it takes to prepare and bake this item, this item must be ordered over the phone.

Harvest apple pudding

Harvest apple pudding cup

$7.00Out of stock

Add-ons

Flounder

$10.00

Lump Crab Cake

$14.00

Oyster

$10.00

Scallop

$12.00

Shrimp

$9.00

Tuna Steak

$12.50

Softshell Crab

$15.00Out of stock

Chicken

$9.00

Dozen Hush Pups

$5.00

Dozen Onion Rings

$8.00

Crispy Battered Cod

$10.00

1/2 Dozen Hush Pups

$3.00

Sides

Broccoli

$5.00

Broccoli and Hollandaise

$6.00

Seasoned Red Potatoes

$4.25

Corn and Red Potatoes

$6.00

Mac and Cheese

$4.00

French Fries

$4.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00

Green Beans

$4.00

Coleslaw

$3.00

Red Potato Salad *contains bacon*

$4.00

Dirty Rice

$5.00

Chips

$3.00

Cucumber salad

$3.00Out of stock

Oyster Stuffing

$2.00Out of stock

Cocktail Sauce

Cocktail Small

$0.75

Cocktail 8 Oz.

$4.00

Tartar Sauce

Tartar Sauce Small

$0.75

Tartar Sauce 8 Oz.

$4.00

Melted Butter

Melted Butter Small

$0.75

Melted Butter 8 Oz.

$5.00

Dipping Sauces/Salad Dressings

Ranch

$0.75

Chipotle Ranch

$0.75

Cucumber Wasabi

$0.75

Blue Cheese

$0.75

Honey Mustard

$0.75

Cajun Honey Mustard

$0.75

Smokewagon Sauce

$0.75

BBQ Sauce

$0.75

Hot Sauce & Vinegar

$0.75

Texas Pete

$0.75

BuffaQue

$0.75

Caesar Dressing

$0.75

Hollandaise

Hollandaise

$1.00

Seasonings

Wicker's Old Bay Crab Seasoning - 8oz.

$4.00

Wicker's Old Bay Seasoning - 1lb.

$7.00

Garlic Crab Seasoning - 8oz.

$6.00

Cajun Crab Seasoning - 8oz.

$6.00

Indian River Crab Dust - 8oz.

$6.00

Wicker's Lemon Pepper - 8oz.

$6.00

Kid's Meals

Kid Fish Basket

$7.00

Kid Quesadilla

$7.00

Kid Chicken

$7.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markLive Music
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

We are a family operated restaurant that offers fresh seafood from locals!

Website

Location

4201 Indian River Rd, Chesapeake, VA 23325

Directions

Gallery
Wicker's Crab Pot Seafood image

Similar restaurants in your area

Aberdeen Barn
orange star4.1 • 1,915
5805 Northampton Blvd Virginia beach, VA 23455
View restaurantnext
Currituck Crab Pot Company
orange starNo Reviews
501 Kempsville Road Chesapeake, VA 23320
View restaurantnext
Plate Me Please Seafood & Bistro - 7105 Sewells Point Road
orange starNo Reviews
7105 Sewells Point Road Norfolk, VA 23513
View restaurantnext
La Herradura - Shore Drive
orange star4.3 • 370
4801 Shore Dr B Virginia Beach, VA 23455
View restaurantnext
Steinhilber's
orange star4.4 • 1,502
653 Thalia Rd Virginia Beach, VA 23452
View restaurantnext
Captain Groovy's
orange starNo Reviews
8101 Shore Drive Norfolk, VA 23518
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Chesapeake

The Egg Bistro
orange star4.5 • 5,107
501 Kempsville Road Chesapeake, VA 23320
View restaurantnext
Big Woody's Bar & Grill - Chesapeake Square Mall
orange star4.1 • 1,422
4200 Portsmouth Blvd, Unit 872 Chesapeake, VA 23321
View restaurantnext
Pollard's Chicken - Battlefield Blvd
orange star4.4 • 1,298
717 Battlefield Blvd S Chesapeake, VA 23322
View restaurantnext
Tapioca Go
orange star4.7 • 1,283
1434 Sam's Dr #106 Chesapeake, VA 23320
View restaurantnext
Andiamo Ristorante & Pizza Napoletana
orange star4.6 • 975
500 S Battlefield Blvd Ste. 11 Chesapeake, VA 23322
View restaurantnext
Winston's Cafe
orange star4.4 • 682
1412 Greenbrier Parkway Suite 133 Chesapeake, VA 23320
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Chesapeake
Portsmouth
review star
Avg 4.2 (22 restaurants)
Norfolk
review star
Avg 4.3 (73 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (169 restaurants)
Moyock
review star
Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)
Suffolk
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Hampton
review star
Avg 4.6 (32 restaurants)
Elizabeth City
review star
Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Smithfield
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Newport News
review star
Avg 4.5 (39 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston