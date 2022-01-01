Restaurant header imageView gallery
Brewpubs & Breweries

Wicks Brewing

1,174 Reviews

$$

11620 Sterling Ave

Riverside, CA 92503

Classics

Original Pretzel Bites

Original Pretzel Bites

$7.99

Bite-size pretzels baked with grain from our brewhouse. Salted & served with homemade pesto aioli or Dijon mustard *Tossed in Garlic Parmesan butter +1.00*

Jalapeno Pretzel Bites

Jalapeno Pretzel Bites

$7.99

Bite-size pretzels baked with grain from our brewhouse. Made with jalapenos & served with Siesta Cerveza beer cheese *Tossed in Garlic Parmesan butter +1.00*

Baked Hot Wings

Baked Hot Wings

$12.99

Nine chicken wings rubbed with our secret house seasoning and oven-baked to perfection, tossed in sauce of your choice and served with ranch or blue cheese dressing.

Garlic Cheese Bread

$8.99

Toasted French roll topped with house seasoning, garlic aioli, cheddar jack cheese, chives add pepperoni or jalapeños +.5 add bacon or Italian sausage +1.50

Loaded Tots

$10.99

Oven baked tater tots topped with cheddar and jack cheese, house made beer cheese, applewood smoked bacon, sour cream and chives.

Naked Tots

$6.99

Oven Baked Tater Tots

Buffalo Chicken Quesadilla

$10.99

Diced chicken breast, buffalo sauce, blue cheese crumbles and cheddar jack cheese. Served with a side of blue cheese dressing

Cheese Quesadilla

$6.99

Classic quesadilla, just cheese and tortilla. Perfect for kids or an adult

Potato Skins

Potato Skins

$10.49

Six potato skins topped with garlic aioli, cheddar jack cheese, applewood smoked bacon, chives, sour cream drizzle

Street Corn Dip

$8.99

Roasted corn, jalapeños, cream cheese, cheddar cheese, cilantro and lime. Served warm with white corn tortilla chips and garnished with cotija cheese and cilantro

Shishito Peppers

$9.49

A healthy portion of shishito peppers, oven-roasted to perfection and served with cucumber wasabi ranch. Available plain or tossed in honey garlic sriracha

BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich

$13.99

Beer-braised pulled pork, slow roasted to perfection and tossed in our Bard's Song BBQ sauce, topped with house made coleslaw and pepper jack cheese. Served on a Brioche Bun, with a side of chips

Chili Cheese Tots

$10.99

Flatbreads

Loaded Feast Flatbread

Loaded Feast Flatbread

$13.99

Applewood-smoked bacon, Italian sausage, mozzarella, diced bell peppers & onions, marinara sauce

Pepperoni Flatbread

Pepperoni Flatbread

$12.99

Pepperoni, mozzarella, marinara sauce

Margherita Flatbread

Margherita Flatbread

$12.99

Mozzarella, sliced tomatoes, fresh basil, marinara sauce

Cheese Flatbread

$10.99

Mozzarella and Marinara

Sweet Heat

Sweet Heat

$13.99

Pineapple, applewood smoked bacon, Italian sausage, diced red onion, pineapple buffalo sauce, mozzarella

Veggie Pesto

Veggie Pesto

$12.99

House-made pesto aioli, diced red onion, green bell pepper, sliced tomatoes, mozzarella

Meat Lovers

Meat Lovers

$13.99

Pepperoni, bacon, italian sausage, mozzarella, marinara

Salads

Iceberg lettuce, diced red onions, applewood-smoked bacon, diced tomato, house-made blue cheese dressing, blue cheese crumbles

Caesar Salad

$9.99

Chopped romaine, shredded parmesan, croutons and caesar dressing  ​add bacon +$1.5

Wedge

Wedge

$11.99

Iceberg lettuce, diced red onions, applewood-smoked bacon, diced tomato, house-made blue cheese dressing, blue cheese crumbles

House Salad

$7.99

Spring mix, diced tomatoes, red onion, cucumbers, croutons and your choice of dressing ​add bacon +$1.5

Wicks

ALL WICKS CANS ARE TO GO ONLY. They cannot be ordered for consumption on premise.

Strange Brew 4 Pack

$18.00

Bards Song 4 Pack

$18.00

Siesta Cerveza 4 Pack

$16.00

Best Coast 4 Pack

$18.00

Atomic blonde 6 pack

$18.00

Jazzy Hands 6 pack

$18.00
Siesta Cerveza 16 oz Can

Siesta Cerveza 16 oz Can

$6.00

ALL CANS ARE TO GO ONLY. They cannot be ordered for consumption on premise. Mexican-Style Lager, 5.1% abv Our south-of-the-border lager is the perfect relaxation beer. Take a break, grab some limes and enjoy your Siesta!

Best Coast 16 oz Can

Best Coast 16 oz Can

$6.00

ALL CANS ARE TO GO ONLY. They cannot be ordered for consumption on premise. West Coast IPA, 6.5% abv Brilliant grapefruit, tropical fruit and pine aromatics followed by dank stonefruit, citrus and pine resin flavors with a dry, clean finish

Bard's Song 16 oz Can

$6.00

ALL CANS ARE TO GO ONLY. They cannot be ordered for consumption on premise. Pecan Brown Ale, 5.6% abv Over 15 pounds of fresh roasted pecans are used in each batch to add layers of roasty, nutty goodness.

FarmPunk 500ml Bottle

$12.00

Shred the Red 16 oz Can

$6.00

Atomic blonde 16 oz can

$5.50

Strange Brew 16 oz Can

$6.00

Jazzy Hands 16 oz Can

$5.50

FrankenStout 16 oz Can

$10.00

Cali Punch 16 oz Can

$6.00

ALL CANS ARE TO GO ONLY. They cannot be ordered for consumption on premise.

Terplord 16 oz Can

$7.00

Into the Thiold 16 oz Can

$7.00

Into the thiold 4 Pack

$24.00

S.U.G Pilsner 16 oz Can

$5.50

Farm Punk 16 oz Can

$7.00

Mind Elevation 16 oz Can

$6.00

Papa Willy 16 oz Can

$5.00

Autumn Spice 4 pack

$18.00

First Class Hash 4 pack

$22.00

Non-Alcoholic

Sprite

$2.00

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Dr Pepper

$2.00

Handmade Lemonade

$3.00

Old Fashioned Root Beer

$3.00

Rootbeer 16oz can

$3.00

Rootbeer 4 pack

$10.00

Lemonade Pitcher

$8.00

Rootbeer Pitcher

$8.00

Craft Cocktails

Sabé Margarita

$9.00

Enjoy hints of roasted agave, tartness from lime and sweetness from cane sugar in this refreshing margarita 14% ABV

Sabé Moscow Mule

$9.00

Made from wine-based vodka and a homemade ginger beer recipe that builds in spice as the bubbles unlock the flavors and aromas 14.1% ABV

Sabé Grapefruit Paloma

$9.00

Tangy grapefruit and tart lime with roasted agave and tiny, refreshing bubbles.

Flybird Watermelon Cucumber Margarita

$8.49

Flybird Piña Colada

$8.49

Flybird Tamarind Mangonada

$8.49

Taco Tuesday

Carnitas Tacos

$5.00

Three tacos made with beer-braised carnitas(pork), topped with cilantro, onion and cotija cheese

Barbacoa Tacos

$5.00

Three tacos made with beer-braised barbacoa (beef), topped with cilantro, onion and cotija cheese

Shrimp Tacos

$8.99

3 Fresh shrimp tacos marinated in our Siesta Cerveza and seasoned to perfection; topped with shredded purple cabbage, cilantro, house made sriracha lime crema and cotija cheese

Totchos

$9.49

Oven-baked tater tots topped with beer cheese, cheddar jack cheese, pico de gallo., cilantro, cotija, crema drizzle, and your choice of meat

Shrimp Quesadilla

$13.49

Barbacoa Quesadilla

$11.99

Carnitas Quesadilla

$11.99
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Website

Location

11620 Sterling Ave, Riverside, CA 92503

Directions

Gallery
Wicks Brewing image
Wicks Brewing image
Wicks Brewing image

