Wide World of Wings

review star

No reviews yet

2802 East Atlanta Road

Ellenwood, GA 30281

Wings

6 Wings (1 FLAVOR)

6 Wings (1 FLAVOR)

$7.39

Comes with 1 dressing

6 WINGS (2 FLAVORS)

6 WINGS (2 FLAVORS)

$7.74

Comes with 1 dressing

10 Wings (1 FLAVOR)

10 Wings (1 FLAVOR)

$10.58

Comes with 1 dressing

10 Wings (2 FLAVORS)

10 Wings (2 FLAVORS)

$10.93

Comes with 1 dressing

14 Wings (1 FLAVOR)

14 Wings (1 FLAVOR)

$17.22

Comes with 1 dressing

14 Wings (2 FLAVORS)

14 Wings (2 FLAVORS)

$17.57

Comes with 1 dressing

20 Wings ( (1 FLAVOR)

20 Wings ( (1 FLAVOR)

$20.62

Comes with 2 dressings

20 Wings (2 FLAVORS)

20 Wings (2 FLAVORS)

$20.98

Comes with 2 dressings

25 Wings (1 FLAVOR)

25 Wings (1 FLAVOR)

$25.78

Comes with 2 dressings

25 Wings (2 FLAVORS)

25 Wings (2 FLAVORS)

$26.13
25 Wings (3 FLAVORS)

25 Wings (3 FLAVORS)

$26.48

Comes with 2 dressings

30 Wings (1 FLAVOR)

30 Wings (1 FLAVOR)

$30.94

Comes with 3 dressings

30 Wings (2 FLAVORS)

30 Wings (2 FLAVORS)

$31.29

Comes with 3 dressings

30 Wings (3 FLAVORS)

30 Wings (3 FLAVORS)

$31.64

Comes with 3 dressings

40 Wings (1 FLAVOR)

40 Wings (1 FLAVOR)

$41.25

Comes with 4 dressings

40 Wings (2 FLAVORS)

40 Wings (2 FLAVORS)

$41.60

Comes with 4 dressings

40 Wings (4 FLAVORS)

40 Wings (4 FLAVORS)

$42.30

Comes with 4 dressings

50 Wings (1 FLAVOR)

50 Wings (1 FLAVOR)

$51.57

Comes with 5 dressings

50 Wings (2 FLAVORS)

50 Wings (2 FLAVORS)

$51.91

Comes with 5 dressings

50 Wings (4 FLAVORS)

50 Wings (4 FLAVORS)

$52.61

Comes with 5 dressings

100 Wings (1 FLAVORS)

100 Wings (1 FLAVORS)

$103.14

Comes with 5 dressings

100 Wings (2 FLAVORS)

100 Wings (2 FLAVORS)

$103.49

Comes with 5 dressings

100 Wings (4 FLAVORS)

100 Wings (4 FLAVORS)

$104.19

Comes with 5 dressings

Philly

Philly Cheesesteak

Philly Cheesesteak

$10.99

All philly cheesteaks come with onions, green peppers, mushrooms and cheese.

Philly Cheesteak+5 Wings + Fries

Philly Cheesteak+5 Wings + Fries

$16.99

All phillies come with onions, green peppers, mushrooms and cheese.

Philly Cheesesteak Egg Rolls

Philly Cheesesteak Egg Rolls

$10.99

All phillies come with onions, green peppers, mushrooms and cheese. Egg rolls are rolled fresh and never frozen.

Philly Cheesesteak Egg Rolls+5 Wings+ Fries

Philly Cheesesteak Egg Rolls+5 Wings+ Fries

$16.99

All philly cheesteaks come with onions, green peppers, mushrooms and cheese.

Burbon Bacon Philly

Burbon Bacon Philly

$11.99

All philly cheesteaks come with onions, green peppers, mushrooms and cheese.

Jerk Chicken Philly

Jerk Chicken Philly

$11.99

All philly cheesteaks come with onions, green peppers, mushrooms and cheese.

Burgers

Hamburger

Hamburger

$5.99

Burgers come with pickles, onions, and lettuce

Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger

$6.59

Burgers come with onions, lettuce, pickles and cheese

Bacon Burger

Bacon Burger

$7.19
Bacon Cheeseburger

Bacon Cheeseburger

$7.69

Burgers come with onions, lettuce, pickles, bacon and cheese

Bbq Bacon Burger

Bbq Bacon Burger

$7.79

Burgers come with onions, lettuce, pickles and bbq sauce.

Mushroom Swiss Burger

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$6.89

Burgers come with onions, lettuce, pickles, mushrooms and cheese

Bacon Jalapeno Burger

Bacon Jalapeno Burger

$7.59

Burgers come with onions, lettuce, and pickles.

Double Bacon Cheese Burger

Double Bacon Cheese Burger

$10.29

Burgers come with onions, lettuce, pickles and cheese

Fries

SM FRIES

SM FRIES

$2.00
LG FRIES

LG FRIES

$4.00
BOX FRIES

BOX FRIES

$7.00

Tenders

3 PC

$5.49

6 PC

$9.39

12 PC

$17.99

20 PC

$27.99

Fish

3 Pc Tilapia

3 Pc Tilapia

$9.97
6 Pc Tilapia

6 Pc Tilapia

$16.80
10 Pc Tilapia

10 Pc Tilapia

$27.00
3 Pc Whiting

3 Pc Whiting

$7.49
6 Pc Whiting

6 Pc Whiting

$14.49
10 Pc Whiting

10 Pc Whiting

$21.99

Whiting Fish Sandwich

$6.29

Tilapia Fish Sandwich

$6.29

Shrimp

5 Pc Fried Shrimp

5 Pc Fried Shrimp

$4.99
10 Pc Fried Shrimp

10 Pc Fried Shrimp

$9.99
20 Pc Fried Shrimp

20 Pc Fried Shrimp

$19.99

Kids

1 Pc Tender+Fries

1 Pc Tender+Fries

$3.59
Grilled Cheese+Fries

Grilled Cheese+Fries

$2.99
4 Pc Wings+Fries

4 Pc Wings+Fries

$5.99

Sides

1 Pc Texas Toast

$1.75

Jalapeno Poppers

$3.39

Sm Onion Ring

$3.19

Lg Onion Ring

$5.89

5 Hush Puppies

$1.75

Side Of Wings Sauce

$0.65

Cheesesticks

$3.39

Drinks

Coke

$2.50

Coke zero

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Orange fanta

$2.50

Desani

$2.50

20 oz peach

$1.99

20 oz guava

$1.99

20 oz mango

$1.99

32 oz peach

$2.69

32 oz mango

$2.69

32 oz guava

$2.69

Lunch

5 PC WINGS + FRIES

$6.99

8 PC WINGS + FRIES

$8.99
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Welcome to Wide World Of Wings. A family owned business of over 18 years. We take pride in our customer service and the freshness of our food. Our menu items are fresh and never frozen. With our variety of in-house made sauces, we claim the title of “The Best Wings In Atlanta”. We offer military and first responder discounts. Thanks for your business

2802 East Atlanta Road, Ellenwood, GA 30281

