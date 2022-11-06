Wide World of Wings
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info
Welcome to Wide World Of Wings. A family owned business of over 18 years. We take pride in our customer service and the freshness of our food. Our menu items are fresh and never frozen. With our variety of in-house made sauces, we claim the title of “The Best Wings In Atlanta”. We offer military and first responder discounts. Thanks for your business
Location
2802 East Atlanta Road, Ellenwood, GA 30281
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
N7 Kream Lab Nitrogen Ice Cream Lounge - 111 Fairview Rd
No Reviews
111 Fairview Rd Ellenwood, GA 30294
View restaurant
FoodGazms - 6550 Mt. Zion blvd Suite 101
No Reviews
6550 Mt. Zion blvd Suite 101 Morrow, GA 30260
View restaurant