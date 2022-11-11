Widmer Brothers Brewery
392 Reviews
$
929 N RUSSELL ST
PORTLAND, OR 97227
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
*SPECIALTY BEERS
Deadlift
Deadlift Case
Named for the heavy amount of hops our brewers have to deadlift into the boil kettle, Deadlift Imperial IPA boasts big hop flavors of berry and grapefruit thanks to the addition of Nelson hops which are famous in New Zealand. In addition, we added Cascade and Willamette hops for that PNW final touch in the big hop profile! 8.6% ABV 70 IBU
Deadlift 6-Pack
Named for the heavy amount of hops our brewers have to deadlift into the boil kettle, Deadlift Imperial IPA boasts big hop flavors of berry and grapefruit thanks to the addition of Nelson hops which are famous in New Zealand. In addition, we added Cascade and Willamette hops for that PNW final touch in the big hop profile! 8.6% ABV 70 IBU
Drop Top
6-Pack Drop Top
A long time Widmer Bros. favorite! This American amber was the first beer we ever bottled when we purchased our bottling line back in 1994. Drop Top is an easy drinking amber with notes of whipped caramel, toast, and a clean, easy finish. 5.3% ABV 18 IBU
Case Drop Top
A long time Widmer Bros. favorite! This American amber was the first beer we ever bottled when we purchased our bottling line back in 1994. Drop Top is an easy drinking amber with notes of whipped caramel, toast, and a clean, easy finish. 5.3% ABV 18 IBU
1/6 Bbl Drop Top
1/2 Bbl Drop Top
Green Skies
Green Skies 6-Pack
When we add the aroma hops into this beer, the vibrant green swirls in the tank mimic that of the illustrious green skies of the aurora borealis. Green Skies Hazy IPA is our mainstay hazy IPA which has a soft gold body and flavors of resiny pine and marmalade. A perfect beer to pair with stargazing and pondering the vastness of the universe. 6.6% ABV 60 IBU
Green Skies Case
When we add the aroma hops into this beer, the vibrant green swirls in the tank mimic that of the illustrious green skies of the aurora borealis. Green Skies Hazy IPA is our mainstay hazy IPA which has a soft gold body and flavors of resiny pine and marmalade. A perfect beer to pair with stargazing and pondering the vastness of the universe. 6.6% ABV 60 IBU
Green Skies 1/2bbl
Green Skies 12-Pack
When we add the aroma hops into this beer, the vibrant green swirls in the tank mimic that of the illustrious green skies of the aurora borealis. Green Skies Hazy IPA is our mainstay hazy IPA which has a soft gold body and flavors of resiny pine and marmalade. A perfect beer to pair with stargazing and pondering the vastness of the universe. 6.6% ABV 60 IBU
Hazy Jack
Hazy Jack Case
Hazy Jack Pale Ale is a modern rendition of an American craft beer classic. We pulled a recipe from the Brothers vault and decide to make it hazy! Hazy Jack Pale Ale is loaded with a ton of aroma hops which gives this beer flavors and aromas of melon, alfalfa, and subtle spice. ABV 6.0% IBU 35
Hazy Jack 6-Pack
Hazy Jack Pale Ale is a modern rendition of an American craft beer classic. We pulled a recipe from the Brothers vault and decide to make it hazy! Hazy Jack Pale Ale is loaded with a ton of aroma hops which gives this beer flavors and aromas of melon, alfalfa, and subtle spice. ABV 6.0% IBU 35
Hazy Jack 1/6bbl Keg
Hefe
6-Pack Hefe
Our crowned jewel of Widmer Bros! Hefe is the OG American style Hefeweizen created by Kurt and Rob back in 1986. Hefe is our award winning hazy golden wheat ale that is soft of the pallet with subtle totes of lemon and shortbread with a clean, easy drinking finish. Prost! *available in cans and bottles* 4.9% ABV 25 IBU
Case Hefe
Our crowned jewel of Widmer Bros! Hefe is the OG American style Hefeweizen created by Kurt and Rob back in 1986. Hefe is our award winning hazy golden wheat ale that is soft of the pallet with subtle totes of lemon and shortbread with a clean, easy drinking finish. Prost! *available in cans and bottles* 4.9% ABV 25 IBU
1/6 Bbl Hefe
1/2 Bbl Hefe
Juicy Sunrise
6-Pack Juicy Sunrise
Juicy Sunrise IPA is the perfect beach day IPA as well as a favorite amongst the Widmer Bros staff. This slightly hazy rendition of a west coast style IPA has aromas of pine, orange juice, and crushed pineapple, earning its namesake. 6.8% ABV 55 IBU
Case Juicy Sunrise
Juicy Sunrise IPA is the perfect beach day IPA as well as a favorite amongst the Widmer Bros staff. This slightly hazy rendition of a west coast style IPA has aromas of pine, orange juice, and crushed pineapple, earning its namesake. 6.8% ABV 55 IBU
Om. IPA
6-Pack Om. IPA
A nice, gluten-reduced West Coast IPA! Omission IPA has those classic NW IPA characteristics of Pine, citrus, and herbs, all accompanied by a balanced malt backbone! 6.7% ABV 65 IBU
Case Om. IPA
A nice, gluten-reduced West Coast IPA! Omission IPA has those classic NW IPA characteristics of Pine, citrus, and herbs, all accompanied by a balanced malt backbone! 6.7% ABV 65 IBU
Om. Pale Ale
6-Pack Om. Pale Ale
A gluten-reduced take on a classic American Style Pale ale, Omission Pale Ale is a nice balance ale with piney hop flavor and a caramel malt backbone. 5.6% ABV 35 IBU
Case Om. Pale Ale
A gluten-reduced take on a classic American Style Pale ale, Omission Pale Ale is a nice balance ale with piney hop flavor and a caramel malt backbone. 5.6% ABV 35 IBU
Om. Ultimate Light
6-Pack Om. Ultimate Light
This Omission easy drinker brings surprising depths of flavor from the lemon drop hops and the crystal malts. It's bright, crisp, and only 99 calories a can! Omission's top seller! 4.2% ABV 20 IBU
Case Om. Ultimate Light
This Omission easy drinker brings surprising depths of flavor from the lemon drop hops and the crystal malts. It's bright, crisp, and only 99 calories a can! Omission's top seller! 4.2% ABV 20 IBU
12-Pack Om. Ultimate Light
SM Original
6-Pack SM Original
Square Mile Cider's flagship cider! This semi dry cider showcases a blend of Yellow Delicious, Red Delicious, and Johnny Gold apples - all grown here in the Pacific Northwest! 6.3% ABV
Case SM Original
Square Mile Cider's flagship cider! This semi dry cider showcases a blend of Yellow Delicious, Red Delicious, and Johnny Gold apples - all grown here in the Pacific Northwest! 6.3% ABV
1/6 Bbl SM Original
SM Rose
6-Pack SM Rose
This NW style cider has a floral twist! We took our original recipe and added in rose hips and hibiscus to give it subtle floral sweetness and a pink rose color. Rose is every day! 6.3% ABV
Case SM Rose
This NW style cider has a floral twist! We took our original recipe and added in rose hips and hibiscus to give it subtle floral sweetness and a pink rose color. Rose is every day! 6.3% ABV
1/6 Bbl SM Rose
Hefe SunLife
Hefe SunLife Case
This is a light and citrusy twist on our classic Hefe! This lighter, brighter, and more sessionable version of Hefe is dosed with a splash of orange and grapefruit in give you those summer vibes all year long. 4.0% ABV 15 IBU
Hefe SunLife 12-Pack
This is a light and citrusy twist on our classic Hefe! This lighter, brighter, and more sessionable version of Hefe is dosed with a splash of orange and grapefruit in give you those summer vibes all year long. 4.0% ABV 15 IBU
SM Peach Lemonade
SM Peach Lemonade 6-pack
The latest addition to the Square Mile family, Peach Lemonade Cider is packed full of ripe, juicy peach flavor that balanced out by the tart, refreshing flavor of freshly squeezed lemonade. This is a favorite amongst our staff! 6.3% ABV
SM Peach Lemonade Case
The latest addition to the Square Mile family, Peach Lemonade Cider is packed full of ripe, juicy peach flavor that balanced out by the tart, refreshing flavor of freshly squeezed lemonade. This is a favorite amongst our staff! 6.3% ABV
SM Peach Lemonade 1/6bbl
Cold Waters IPA
Cold Waters Case
Cold Waters IPA is an IPA brewed at an extra cold temperature which gives it an ultra clean and crisp drinkability. The crisp nature of this beer balances well with the tropical, dank, and berry-like hops. A great IPA for any occasion, but especially for those sunny and warm days on the river! 6.7% ABV 55 IBU
Cold Waters 6-Pack
Cold Waters IPA is an IPA brewed at an extra cold temperature which gives it an ultra clean and crisp drinkability. The crisp nature of this beer balances well with the tropical, dank, and berry-like hops. A great IPA for any occasion, but especially for those sunny and warm days on the river! 6.7% ABV 55 IBU
Cold Waters 1/2bbl Keg
Cold Waters 1/6bbl Keg
SM Imp. Blackberry Pie
Velvet Summer Apricot Wheat
Okto Festival Ale
Okto Special 2022
Hopcadia IPA
SM Imp. Apple Pie
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|9:30 am - 5:30 pm
|Saturday
|9:30 am - 5:30 pm
Come in and enjoy!
929 N RUSSELL ST, PORTLAND, OR 97227