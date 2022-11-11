Main picView gallery

Widmer Brothers Brewery

392 Reviews

$

929 N RUSSELL ST

PORTLAND, OR 97227

*SPECIALTY BEERS

2 Case Mix N Match

2 Case Mix N Match

$41.20

A mix and match of two cases of beer (48 cans/bottles total). Any Widmer, Omission, or Square Mile product applies!

Timber Logger 1/2bbl Keg

$140.00

Imp. Hefe 1/6bbl Keg

$65.00

Silly Sauce Hazy IPA 1/6bbl Keg

$65.00

Dude Bro Weizen 1/6bbl Keg

$65.00

Deadlift

Named for the heavy amount of hops our brewers have to deadlift into the boil kettle, Deadlift Imperial IPA boasts big hop flavors of berry and grapefruit thanks to the addition of Nelson hops which are famous in New Zealand. In addition, we added Cascade and Willamette hops for that PNW final touch in the big hop profile! 8.6% ABV 70 IBU
Deadlift Case

Deadlift Case

$27.60

Named for the heavy amount of hops our brewers have to deadlift into the boil kettle, Deadlift Imperial IPA boasts big hop flavors of berry and grapefruit thanks to the addition of Nelson hops which are famous in New Zealand. In addition, we added Cascade and Willamette hops for that PNW final touch in the big hop profile! 8.6% ABV 70 IBU

Deadlift 6-Pack

Deadlift 6-Pack

$8.40

Named for the heavy amount of hops our brewers have to deadlift into the boil kettle, Deadlift Imperial IPA boasts big hop flavors of berry and grapefruit thanks to the addition of Nelson hops which are famous in New Zealand. In addition, we added Cascade and Willamette hops for that PNW final touch in the big hop profile! 8.6% ABV 70 IBU

Drop Top

A long time Widmer Bros. favorite! This American amber was the first beer we ever bottled when we purchased our bottling line back in 1994. Drop Top is an easy drinking amber with notes of whipped caramel, toast, and a clean, easy finish. 5.3% ABV 18 IBU
6-Pack Drop Top

6-Pack Drop Top

$8.40

A long time Widmer Bros. favorite! This American amber was the first beer we ever bottled when we purchased our bottling line back in 1994. Drop Top is an easy drinking amber with notes of whipped caramel, toast, and a clean, easy finish. 5.3% ABV 18 IBU

Case Drop Top

Case Drop Top

$27.60

A long time Widmer Bros. favorite! This American amber was the first beer we ever bottled when we purchased our bottling line back in 1994. Drop Top is an easy drinking amber with notes of whipped caramel, toast, and a clean, easy finish. 5.3% ABV 18 IBU

1/6 Bbl Drop Top

$50.00

1/2 Bbl Drop Top

$140.00

Green Skies

When we add the aroma hops into this beer, the vibrant green swirls in the tank mimic that of the illustrious green skies of the aurora borealis. Green Skies Hazy IPA is our mainstay hazy IPA which has a soft gold body and flavors of resiny pine and marmalade. A perfect beer to pair with stargazing and pondering the vastness of the universe. 6.6% ABV 60 IBU
Green Skies 6-Pack

Green Skies 6-Pack

$8.40

When we add the aroma hops into this beer, the vibrant green swirls in the tank mimic that of the illustrious green skies of the aurora borealis. Green Skies Hazy IPA is our mainstay hazy IPA which has a soft gold body and flavors of resiny pine and marmalade. A perfect beer to pair with stargazing and pondering the vastness of the universe. 6.6% ABV 60 IBU

Green Skies Case

Green Skies Case

$27.60

When we add the aroma hops into this beer, the vibrant green swirls in the tank mimic that of the illustrious green skies of the aurora borealis. Green Skies Hazy IPA is our mainstay hazy IPA which has a soft gold body and flavors of resiny pine and marmalade. A perfect beer to pair with stargazing and pondering the vastness of the universe. 6.6% ABV 60 IBU

Green Skies 1/2bbl

$140.00
Green Skies 12-Pack

Green Skies 12-Pack

$16.00

When we add the aroma hops into this beer, the vibrant green swirls in the tank mimic that of the illustrious green skies of the aurora borealis. Green Skies Hazy IPA is our mainstay hazy IPA which has a soft gold body and flavors of resiny pine and marmalade. A perfect beer to pair with stargazing and pondering the vastness of the universe. 6.6% ABV 60 IBU

Hazy Jack

Hazy Jack Pale Ale is a modern rendition of an American craft beer classic. We pulled a recipe from the Brothers vault and decide to make it hazy! Hazy Jack Pale Ale is loaded with a ton of aroma hops which gives this beer flavors and aromas of melon, alfalfa, and subtle spice. ABV 6.0% IBU 35
Hazy Jack Case

Hazy Jack Case

$26.40

Hazy Jack Pale Ale is a modern rendition of an American craft beer classic. We pulled a recipe from the Brothers vault and decide to make it hazy! Hazy Jack Pale Ale is loaded with a ton of aroma hops which gives this beer flavors and aromas of melon, alfalfa, and subtle spice. ABV 6.0% IBU 35

Hazy Jack 6-Pack

Hazy Jack 6-Pack

$8.40

Hazy Jack Pale Ale is a modern rendition of an American craft beer classic. We pulled a recipe from the Brothers vault and decide to make it hazy! Hazy Jack Pale Ale is loaded with a ton of aroma hops which gives this beer flavors and aromas of melon, alfalfa, and subtle spice. ABV 6.0% IBU 35

Hazy Jack 1/6bbl Keg

$50.00Out of stock

Hefe

Our crowned jewel of Widmer Bros! Hefe is the OG American style Hefeweizen created by Kurt and Rob back in 1986. Hefe is our award winning hazy golden wheat ale that is soft of the pallet with subtle totes of lemon and shortbread with a clean, easy drinking finish. Prost! *available in cans and bottles* 4.9% ABV 25 IBU
6-Pack Hefe

6-Pack Hefe

$8.40

Our crowned jewel of Widmer Bros! Hefe is the OG American style Hefeweizen created by Kurt and Rob back in 1986. Hefe is our award winning hazy golden wheat ale that is soft of the pallet with subtle totes of lemon and shortbread with a clean, easy drinking finish. Prost! *available in cans and bottles* 4.9% ABV 25 IBU

Case Hefe

Case Hefe

$27.60

Our crowned jewel of Widmer Bros! Hefe is the OG American style Hefeweizen created by Kurt and Rob back in 1986. Hefe is our award winning hazy golden wheat ale that is soft of the pallet with subtle totes of lemon and shortbread with a clean, easy drinking finish. Prost! *available in cans and bottles* 4.9% ABV 25 IBU

1/6 Bbl Hefe

$50.00

1/2 Bbl Hefe

$140.00

Juicy Sunrise

Juicy Sunrise IPA is the perfect beach day IPA as well as a favorite amongst the Widmer Bros staff. This slightly hazy rendition of a west coast style IPA has aromas of pine, orange juice, and crushed pineapple, earning its namesake. 6.8% ABV 55 IBU
6-Pack Juicy Sunrise

6-Pack Juicy Sunrise

$8.40

Juicy Sunrise IPA is the perfect beach day IPA as well as a favorite amongst the Widmer Bros staff. This slightly hazy rendition of a west coast style IPA has aromas of pine, orange juice, and crushed pineapple, earning its namesake. 6.8% ABV 55 IBU

Case Juicy Sunrise

Case Juicy Sunrise

$27.60

Juicy Sunrise IPA is the perfect beach day IPA as well as a favorite amongst the Widmer Bros staff. This slightly hazy rendition of a west coast style IPA has aromas of pine, orange juice, and crushed pineapple, earning its namesake. 6.8% ABV 55 IBU

Om. IPA

A nice, gluten-reduced West Coast IPA! Omission IPA has those classic NW IPA characteristics of Pine, citrus, and herbs, all accompanied by a balanced malt backbone! 6.7% ABV 65 IBU
6-Pack Om. IPA

6-Pack Om. IPA

$8.40

A nice, gluten-reduced West Coast IPA! Omission IPA has those classic NW IPA characteristics of Pine, citrus, and herbs, all accompanied by a balanced malt backbone! 6.7% ABV 65 IBU

Case Om. IPA

Case Om. IPA

$27.60

A nice, gluten-reduced West Coast IPA! Omission IPA has those classic NW IPA characteristics of Pine, citrus, and herbs, all accompanied by a balanced malt backbone! 6.7% ABV 65 IBU

Om. Pale Ale

A gluten-reduced take on a classic American Style Pale ale, Omission Pale Ale is a nice balance ale with piney hop flavor and a caramel malt backbone. 5.6% ABV 35 IBU
6-Pack Om. Pale Ale

6-Pack Om. Pale Ale

$8.40

A gluten-reduced take on a classic American Style Pale ale, Omission Pale Ale is a nice balance ale with piney hop flavor and a caramel malt backbone. 5.6% ABV 35 IBU

Case Om. Pale Ale

Case Om. Pale Ale

$27.60

A gluten-reduced take on a classic American Style Pale ale, Omission Pale Ale is a nice balance ale with piney hop flavor and a caramel malt backbone. 5.6% ABV 35 IBU

Om. Ultimate Light

This Omission easy drinker brings surprising depths of flavor from the lemon drop hops and the crystal malts. It's bright, crisp, and only 99 calories a can! Omission's top seller! 4.2% ABV 20 IBU
6-Pack Om. Ultimate Light

6-Pack Om. Ultimate Light

$8.40

This Omission easy drinker brings surprising depths of flavor from the lemon drop hops and the crystal malts. It's bright, crisp, and only 99 calories a can! Omission's top seller! 4.2% ABV 20 IBU

Case Om. Ultimate Light

Case Om. Ultimate Light

$27.60

This Omission easy drinker brings surprising depths of flavor from the lemon drop hops and the crystal malts. It's bright, crisp, and only 99 calories a can! Omission's top seller! 4.2% ABV 20 IBU

12-Pack Om. Ultimate Light

$16.00

SM Original

Square Mile Cider's flagship cider! This semi dry cider showcases a blend of Yellow Delicious, Red Delicious, and Johnny Gold apples - all grown here in the Pacific Northwest! 6.3% ABV
6-Pack SM Original

6-Pack SM Original

$8.40

Square Mile Cider's flagship cider! This semi dry cider showcases a blend of Yellow Delicious, Red Delicious, and Johnny Gold apples - all grown here in the Pacific Northwest! 6.3% ABV

Case SM Original

Case SM Original

$27.60

Square Mile Cider's flagship cider! This semi dry cider showcases a blend of Yellow Delicious, Red Delicious, and Johnny Gold apples - all grown here in the Pacific Northwest! 6.3% ABV

1/6 Bbl SM Original

$60.00

SM Rose

This NW style cider has a floral twist! We took our original recipe and added in rose hips and hibiscus to give it subtle floral sweetness and a pink rose color. Rose is every day! 6.3% ABV
6-Pack SM Rose

6-Pack SM Rose

$8.40

This NW style cider has a floral twist! We took our original recipe and added in rose hips and hibiscus to give it subtle floral sweetness and a pink rose color. Rose is every day! 6.3% ABV

Case SM Rose

Case SM Rose

$27.60

This NW style cider has a floral twist! We took our original recipe and added in rose hips and hibiscus to give it subtle floral sweetness and a pink rose color. Rose is every day! 6.3% ABV

1/6 Bbl SM Rose

$60.00

Hefe SunLife

This is a light and citrusy twist on our classic Hefe! This lighter, brighter, and more sessionable version of Hefe is dosed with a splash of orange and grapefruit in give you those summer vibes all year long. 4.0% ABV 15 IBU
Hefe SunLife Case

Hefe SunLife Case

$30.00

This is a light and citrusy twist on our classic Hefe! This lighter, brighter, and more sessionable version of Hefe is dosed with a splash of orange and grapefruit in give you those summer vibes all year long. 4.0% ABV 15 IBU

Hefe SunLife 12-Pack

Hefe SunLife 12-Pack

$16.00

This is a light and citrusy twist on our classic Hefe! This lighter, brighter, and more sessionable version of Hefe is dosed with a splash of orange and grapefruit in give you those summer vibes all year long. 4.0% ABV 15 IBU

SM Peach Lemonade

The latest addition to the Square Mile family, Peach Lemonade Cider is packed full of ripe, juicy peach flavor that balanced out by the tart, refreshing flavor of freshly squeezed lemonade. This is a favorite amongst our staff! 6.3% ABV
SM Peach Lemonade 6-pack

SM Peach Lemonade 6-pack

$8.40

The latest addition to the Square Mile family, Peach Lemonade Cider is packed full of ripe, juicy peach flavor that balanced out by the tart, refreshing flavor of freshly squeezed lemonade. This is a favorite amongst our staff! 6.3% ABV

SM Peach Lemonade Case

SM Peach Lemonade Case

$27.60

The latest addition to the Square Mile family, Peach Lemonade Cider is packed full of ripe, juicy peach flavor that balanced out by the tart, refreshing flavor of freshly squeezed lemonade. This is a favorite amongst our staff! 6.3% ABV

SM Peach Lemonade 1/6bbl

$50.00

Cold Waters IPA

Cold Waters IPA is an IPA brewed at an extra cold temperature which gives it an ultra clean and crisp drinkability. The crisp nature of this beer balances well with the tropical, dank, and berry-like hops. A great IPA for any occasion, but especially for those sunny and warm days on the river! 6.7% ABV 55 IBU
Cold Waters Case

Cold Waters Case

$27.60

Cold Waters IPA is an IPA brewed at an extra cold temperature which gives it an ultra clean and crisp drinkability. The crisp nature of this beer balances well with the tropical, dank, and berry-like hops. A great IPA for any occasion, but especially for those sunny and warm days on the river! 6.7% ABV 55 IBU

Cold Waters 6-Pack

Cold Waters 6-Pack

$8.40

Cold Waters IPA is an IPA brewed at an extra cold temperature which gives it an ultra clean and crisp drinkability. The crisp nature of this beer balances well with the tropical, dank, and berry-like hops. A great IPA for any occasion, but especially for those sunny and warm days on the river! 6.7% ABV 55 IBU

Cold Waters 1/2bbl Keg

$140.00

Cold Waters 1/6bbl Keg

$50.00

SM Imp. Blackberry Pie

6-pack Im. Blackberry Pie

$8.40

Case Im. Blackberry Pie

$27.60

Velvet Summer Apricot Wheat

Velvet Summer Case

$27.60

Velvet Summer 6-Pack

$8.40

Okto Festival Ale

6-Pack Okto

$8.40

Case Okto

$27.60

Okto Special 2022

Okto Special 2022

$17.60

Hopcadia IPA

6-Pack Hopcadia IPA

$8.40

Case Hopcadia IPA

$27.60

SM Imp. Apple Pie

SM Imp Apple Pie 6-Pack

$8.40

SM Imp Apple Pie Case

$27.60
