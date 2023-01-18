Restaurant info

At Wiki Pizza our pizzas are crafted by utilizing old world baking techniques and the highest quality ingredients. Our pizza dough is fermented for up to 72 hours which creates a light and crispy crust. We hand-pull mozzarella daily to give you the freshest cheese on the islands. Gluten-Free options are available. We have created a menu with traditional classics such as the “Wiki Cheese” which actually uses 3 types of cheese to our “Shaka Shaka” which features locally grown Maui Gold Pineapples and Mango Habanero BBQ sauce!!

