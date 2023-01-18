Restaurant header imageView gallery

Wiki Pizza

review star

No reviews yet

5380 HONOIKI ROAD

PRINCEVILLE, HI 96722

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Create Your Own Classic American 14 in.
Pepperoni New York 18 in.
Garlic Knots

Starters

Garlic Knots

Garlic Knots

$14.00

One dozen hand knotted dough knots tossed with marinated garlic butter and herbs. Served with a side of our signature marinara sauce.

Cinna Knots

Cinna Knots

$12.00

One dozen hand knotted dough knots tossed with butter, cinnamon and sugar. Finished with a drizzle of condensed milk.

Salads

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$15.00

Romaine hearts lettuce, house croutons, shaved parmigiano cheese, homemade creamy caesar dressing and anchovy chimichurri.

Italian Salad

Italian Salad

$19.00

Romaine hearts lettuce, black olives, fire roasted peppers, pepperoncini, red onion, pepperoni, swiss gruyere, grape tomatoes and homemade herb vinaigrette.

Classic American Style 14 in.

(Feeds 1-2 Menehunes) *No Substitutions*
Garden Isle 14 in.

Garden Isle 14 in.

$21.00

Mozzarella cheese, baby spinach, red onion, mushroom, grape tomatoes, black olives, fresh mozzarella, pecorino romano, garlic, parmigiano cheese and calabrian wild oregano.

Tuscan 14 in.

Tuscan 14 in.

$23.00

Mozzarella cheese, baby spinach, sun kissed tomatoes, artichoke hearts, kalamata olives, red onion finished with fresh basil and feta cheese.

Big Red 14 in.

Big Red 14 in.

$20.00

Our signature vine-ripe pizza sauce, baby spinach, mushroom, garlic and sliced roma tomatoes finished with parmigiano cheese

Quattro Formaggi 14 in.

Quattro Formaggi 14 in.

$23.00

Fresh mozzarella, ricotta cheese, pecorino romano, parmigiano cheese finished with calabrian wild oregano and basil.

The Green 14 in.

The Green 14 in.

$22.00

Pesto sauce, roma tomatoes, swiss gruyere, fire roasted peppers, artichoke hearts and fresh mozzarella finished with parmigiano cheese.

Purple Potato 14 in.

Purple Potato 14 in.

$20.00

Mozzarella cheese, Molokai purple potatoes, swiss gruyere cheese, pickled serranos, rosemary, pecorino romano cheese, feta and parmigiano cheese.

Very Vegan 14 in.

Very Vegan 14 in.

$19.00

Our signature vine-ripe pizza sauce, baby spinach, capers, fire roasted peppers, grape tomatoes, garlic, red onion, mushroom, basil and calabrian wild oregano.

Shaka Shaka 14 in.

Shaka Shaka 14 in.

$23.00

Our signature vine-ripe pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, applewood smoked bacon, Maui gold pineapple, pickled serranos, red onion, parmigiano cheese and mango habanero bbq sauce.

The Rock 14 in.

The Rock 14 in.

$28.00

Our signature vine-ripe pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, rosa grande pepperoni, chorizo, italian sausage, applewood smoked bacon, fresh basil, ricotta dabs, calabrian wild oregano and parmigiano cheese.

Buffalo Chicken 14 in.

Buffalo Chicken 14 in.

$25.00

Mozzarella cheese, buffalo sauce, chicken, pepperoncini, red onion, chives and house made ranch.

Chicken & Chorizo 14 in.

Chicken & Chorizo 14 in.

$25.00

Pinto beans, our signature vine-ripe pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, chicken, chorizo and pickled serrano. Finished with cotija cheese and cilantro & onion

Create Your Own Classic American 14 in.

Create Your Own Classic American 14 in.

$16.00

Create your own pizza!! All create your own pizzas come with our signature pizza sauce and mozzarella cheese.

Sicilian Pan 18 in. x 13 in.

(Pan feeds 2-4 Kahunas) *No Substitutions*
Upside Down Cheese Sicilian

Upside Down Cheese Sicilian

$34.00

Our sicilian dough fermented for 72 hours and twice baked to create a light fluffy interior with a crunchy bottom we then top with mozzarella cheese, our signature vine-ripe pizza sauce, pecorino romano, fresh basil, calabrian wild oregano and parmigiano cheese.

Spicy Pepe Sicilian

Spicy Pepe Sicilian

$36.00

Our sicilian dough fermented for 72 hours and twice baked to create a light fluffy interior with a crunchy bottom we then topped with vine-ripe pizza sauce infused with chili, rosa grande pepperoni, parmigiano cheese and calabrian wild oregano.

Create Your Own Sicilian Pan

Create Your Own Sicilian Pan

$33.00

Create your own pizza!! All create your own pizzas come with our signature pizza sauce and mozzarella cheese.

New York Style 18 in.

Cheese New York 18 in.

Cheese New York 18 in.

$29.00

Our signature vine-ripe pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, parmigiano cheese and calabrian wild oregano.

Pepperoni New York 18 in.

Pepperoni New York 18 in.

$31.00

Our signature vine-ripe pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, rosa grande pepperoni, parmigiano cheese and calabrian wild oregano.

Create Your Own N.Y. 18 in.

Create Your Own N.Y. 18 in.

$26.00

Create your own pizza!! All create your own pizzas come with our signature pizza sauce and mozzarella cheese.

Calzones

Calzone Meat Lovers

Calzone Meat Lovers

$17.00

Mozzarella, applewood smoked bacon, Italian sausage. Served with a side of our signature marinara.

Calzone Spinach & Garlic

Calzone Spinach & Garlic

$14.00

Mozzarella, baby spinach, garlic, pecorino romano and EVOO. Served with a side of our signature marinara.

Create Your Own Calzone

Create Your Own Calzone

$12.00

All create your own calzones come with mozzarella cheese and a side of our signature marinara sauce.

Sides

Wiki Ranch

Wiki Ranch

$2.50

4 oz. - Made in house, Ingredients: Mayonnaise, Sour Cream, Buttermilk, White Vinegar, Lemon Juice, Chives, Salt, Pepper, Garlic, Onion, Parsley, Jalapeño

Marinara Sauce

Marinara Sauce

$3.50

Our vine ripe tomatoes slow cooked and seasoned with italian herbs.

Beverages

Coca Cola 20 oz. Bottle

Coca Cola 20 oz. Bottle

$2.75
Diet Coke 20 oz. Bottle

Diet Coke 20 oz. Bottle

$2.75
Sprite 20 oz. Bottle

Sprite 20 oz. Bottle

$2.75
Fanta 20 oz. Bottle

Fanta 20 oz. Bottle

$2.75
Smart Water 20 oz. Bottle

Smart Water 20 oz. Bottle

$3.00
Coca Cola 2 Ltr. Bottle

Coca Cola 2 Ltr. Bottle

$5.00
Diet Coke 2 Ltr. Bottle

Diet Coke 2 Ltr. Bottle

$5.00
Sprite 2 Ltr. Bottle

Sprite 2 Ltr. Bottle

$5.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

At Wiki Pizza our pizzas are crafted by utilizing old world baking techniques and the highest quality ingredients. Our pizza dough is fermented for up to 72 hours which creates a light and crispy crust. We hand-pull mozzarella daily to give you the freshest cheese on the islands. Gluten-Free options are available. We have created a menu with traditional classics such as the “Wiki Cheese” which actually uses 3 types of cheese to our “Shaka Shaka” which features locally grown Maui Gold Pineapples and Mango Habanero BBQ sauce!!

Website

Location

5380 HONOIKI ROAD, PRINCEVILLE, HI 96722

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Chicken In A Barrel - Hanalei
orange starNo Reviews
5-5190 Kuhio Highway Hanalei, HI 96714
View restaurantnext
Tahiti nui
orange starNo Reviews
5 5122 Kuhio Hwy Hanalei, HI 96714
View restaurantnext
Paniolo Santa Maria Style BBQ
orange starNo Reviews
_4-1345 KUHIO HWY KAPAA, HI 96837
View restaurantnext
Chicken In A Barrel BBQ - Kapaa
orange starNo Reviews
4-1586 Kuhio Highway Kapa'a, HI 96746
View restaurantnext
Pono Market - Kapaa
orange starNo Reviews
4-1300 Kuhio Hwy Kapaa, HI 96746
View restaurantnext
Street Burger Kauai - 4-369 Kuhio Highway
orange starNo Reviews
4-369 Kuhio Highway Kapaʻa, HI 96746
View restaurantnext
Map
More near PRINCEVILLE
Kapaa
review star
No reviews yet
Lihue
review star
Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)
Koloa
review star
No reviews yet
Haleiwa
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Mililani
review star
No reviews yet
Kapolei
review star
Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)
Pearl City
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Honolulu
review star
Avg 4.4 (161 restaurants)
Kailua
review star
Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston