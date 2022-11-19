- Home
Wikis wine dive 11350 Ming Ave #260
11350 Ming Ave #260
Bakersfield, CA 93311
Popular Items
Brunch Apps
Ahi Nachos
Wonton chips,mango salsa, arugula, cilantro aioli, sriracha aioli, fresno chili peppers and avocado
Calamari
parmesan, pepperoncinis, cilantro lime aioli, thai chili sauce
Cauliflower Bites
Buffalo style, Bleu Cheese Crumbles
Chicken Tenders (3) & Fries
Crispy Brussels
Fried Green Beans
Hummus & Pita
Lobster Crab Cakes
Mixed with roasted corn relish and peppers on romaine
Lollipop Lamb Rack
red wine reduction, sauteed asparagus
Wikis Garlic Bread
Borracho Spring roll
Brunch Sandwiches
Breakfast Wrap
Sundried tomato tortilla, eggs chorizo, refried beans, avocado, potato, side of fruit
The Monte Cristo
Honey wheat bread layered with tender ham, roasted turkey, pepper jack and american cheese, fries
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Chicken, avocado, prosciutto, basil pesto
Classic Burger
1/2 pound patty, lettuce tomato, onions, wikis dressing, fries
Angry Burger
1/2 pound patty, lettuce, tomato, fresno chili, pepper jack, habenero ,onions, bacon, sriracha aioli, fries
Dan's Burger
Vegetarian "Impossible" patty, lettuce, tomato,red onions, sweet pot fries
Truffle Egg Sandwich
Breakfast Tacos
Brunch Eggs And Such
Eggs Benedict
Classic benedict with hollandaise and love, served with house potatoes
Smoked Salmon Benedict
Gotta Love this combination! Smoked salmon, poached eggs, hollandaise served with potatoes
Crab & Lobster Cake Benedict
Crab & lobster cake, poached eggs, hollandaise served with house potatoes
Biscuits Benedict
Eggs your way, bacon, fresh made biscuits, sausage country gravy
Wikis Wood-Dale Market Special
Wood Dale Chile Verde Sausage, Chilaquiles roja, scrambled egg, salsa roja,refried beans
Steak and Eggs
Two fried eggs, wood grilled marinated flat iron steak, served with breakfast potatoes
Old Fashion
Two eggs, bacon or sausage, english muffin served with house potatoes
The Healthy Option
Four egg white omelet with spinach, wild mushrooms, tomatoes, onions, peppers,served with fruit and avocado
Migas
Joe's Special
Tater Tots Denver Style
Brunch Omelets
The Greek Omelet
Spinach,wild mushrooms,feta,served with breakfast potatoes
Carne Asada Omelet
Carne Asada, peppers, jack, served with breakfast potatoes
California Omelet
Bacon, wild mushrooms, peppers, avocado, jack cheese, served with breakfast potatoes
Build your own Omelet
Denver Omelet
Carne Asada, peppers, jack, served with breakfast potatoes
Healthy Option Omelet
Carne Asada, peppers, jack, served with breakfast potatoes
Brunch Lite
Low Carb Salmon
asparagus, cucumber lime sauce,serrano chili,slaw
Catalina Chicken
grilled seasoned chicken, cilantro cream, spincah, red onion, heirloom tomato, cucumber, strawberries, red wine vinaigrette
BBQ Gardein Chicken Pizza
Gardein chicken, artisan mushrooms, peppers, tomato sauce, spiral vegetables,vegan mozzarella
Mediterranean Brown Quinoa Bowl
Mediterranean Brown Rice Bowl
Avocado Toast
Brunch Salads
Large Ranch Salad
Mixed Greens, egg, bacon, croutons,carrots,cabbage,cucumbers,onions
Large Caesar Salad
Crab and Shrimp Louie
lump crab,cold cajun boiled shrimp, meyer lemon vinaigrette,tomatoes,avocado,boiled egg, green onions
Chicken Cobb Salad
bacon, bleu cheese, red onion, egg, heirloom tomato, avocado, buttermilk dressing
Strawberry Salad
spring mix, dried cranberries,feta,heirloom tomato
Ahi Crunch Salad
arugula,champagne vinaigrette, basil, mint, heirloom tomatoes, pistachios, red onion, wonton chips
Sante Fe Quinoa Salad
Champagne Vinaigrette, arugula, corn black beans, quinoa, avocado,red onion, tomato
Southwestern Salad
apple, craisins, fetta cheese, walnuts, sunflower seeds
Brunch Pizzas
Brunch From the Griddle
Lunch Special
15 OR FREE
Classic Burger
ground chuck, lettucem tomato, onion, wikis dressing, fries
Wkis Turkey Ciabatta
turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, basil aioli, cranberry relish, pepper jack, cheddar, avocado
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
grilled seasoned chicken, avocado, prosciutto, basil pesto, pepper jack, chipotle aioli
Meatloaf Sandwich
meatloaf, pepper jack, chipotle ketchup, pickels, mustard, arugula, sourdough
Philly Cheese Sand
tomatobasil tortilla, shaved rib-eye, roasted peppers, onions, pepper jack, chipotle aioli
Chipotle BBQ Slider
pulled beef, house made bbq sauce, pickles
Fish & Chips
hand beer battered catfish, cole slaw, tarter sauce
Jack Fruit Tacos
Jack Fruit with scallions, cilantro, soy, and cucumber mint dressing served with coconut rice, black beans
Half Turkey Sandwich & Soup or Salad
roasted turkey, bacon, pepper jack, cheddar, avocado, cranberry relish, basil aioli , sourdough
Wikis Grilled Cheese & Soup or Salad
parmesan crusted sourdough, cheddar, american and pepper jack, bacon
Truffle Egg Sandwich
sourdough, chipotle aioli, bacon, truffle arugula
Strawberry Salad with Chicken
sping mix, dried cranberries, feta, strawberries, balsamic reduction, champagne vinaigrette
Mushroom Kale Tacos
fresno chili, wild mushrooms, kale
Vegetarian Club Wrap
peppers, onion, black beans, wild mushrooms, salsa roja, spinach, vegan mozzarella, side of fruit
Chicken Club Wrap
chicken, bacon, avocado, shredded lettuce, tomato, cilantro lime aioli, tomato basil tortilla
BLTA
bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado, basil aioli
Napa Pizza
basil pesto, artichoke, sundried tomatoes, mozzarella, roasted garlic, red pepper oil, arugula
Chicken Parmesan Ciabatta
Lunch Fish of the Day
Jack Fruit Tacos
Jack Fruit carnitas style tacos, with ginger, scallion, cilantro, soy, cucumber mint dressing served with black beans and coconut rice
Lifestyle Mediterranean Bowl
Quinoa or Brown rice, Black beans, asparagus, mixed Vegetables, avocado, feta,
Sides
Augratin Potato
Avocado
Regular Fries
Side Asparagus
Side Bacon
Side blue cheese crumbles
Side Blue Cheese Fries
Side Blue Cheese Sauce
Side Brfst Potatoes
Side Ciabatta Bread
Side cup of soup
Side fruit
Side Grilled Chic (1)
Side Lobster
Side Mushrooms
Side of Jalapenos
Side of Loaded Mash
Side of Mushroom Risotto
Side of Pesto Mash
Side of Regular Mash
Side of Regular Risotto
Side Pancakes
Side Pita Bread
Side Sausage
Side Sauteed Spinach
Side Tortellini
Side Two Eggs
Side Vegetables
Kids Waffle
Side Wikis Rice
Side Avocado Toast
Entrees
Adam's Chicken
roasted corn relish, tomato, pepper jack, salsa roja
Beef Bourguignon
diced potato, baby carrots, caramelized onions
Bleu Cheese Filet
7oz certified angus, choice of potato, seasonal vegetables
Cajun Shrimp Fettuccine
cajun shrimp, garlic, fettuccine, cajun alfredo sauce,sundried tomatoes
Catalina Chicken
grilled seasoned chicken, cilantro cream, spincah, red onion, heirloom tomato, cucumber, strawberries, red wine vinaigrette
Cheese Ravioli W/Shrimp
Chicken Michael
rosemary marinated chicken breast, arugula salad, wild mushroom risotto,red wine reduction, sweet jack vinaigrette
Chicken Parmegiana
Chicken Piccata
pan seared chicken breast,wikis rice, asparagus
Cioppino
shrimp,lobster,mussels,mahi,scallops
Flat Iron pepper Steak
Two 6oz certified angus, choice of potato, seasonal vegetables
Blackened Atlantic Salmlon
Coconut rice, Succotash, Mango Habanero Sauce
House Made Meatloaf
Au gratin potato, mushroom gravy, spiral vegetables
Large Black Mussels (12)
chorizo, white wine,garlic, tomato,saffron cream, ciabatta
Lobster Crab Cake Entrée
seasonal vegetables,potato provencal
Low Carb Salmon
asparagus, cucumber lime sauce,serrano chili,slaw
Mahi Piccata
citrus cream sauce, anna potato, sprial vegetables, sauteed spinach, capers
Mediterrranean Pasta
baby artichokes, sundried tomato, baby spinach, grilled chicken, feta, parmesan, alfredo, fettuccine
Pasta Primavera
Lamb Dinner
served in pesto cream sauce
Slow Roasted Herb Chicken
seasoned and roasted,seasonal vegetables,choice of potato
Teriyaki Chicken
marinated chicken, steamed rice, asparagus,roasted pineapple
Wild Caught Fresh Fish
Ask server for details
Wood Grilled Rib Eye
Aged 16oz angus apple wood smoked rib-eye, choice of potato, sauteed spinach and fried onion strips
Small Plates
Bite Sliders
Bleu Cheese Dip & Potato Chips
Chicken Tenders (3) & Fries
Crispy Brussels
Fried Green Beans
Hummus & Pita
Small Strawberry Salad W/ Chicken
Stinky Fries
Sweet Potato Fries
Truffle Fries
Two Carnitas Tacos
Two Mahi Tacos
Two Pulled Pork Sliders
Wikis Garlic Bread
Appitizers
Lobster Crab Cakes
Mixed with roasted corn relish and peppers on romaine
Lollipop Lamb Rack
red wine reduction, sauteed asparagus
Calamari
parmesan, pepperoncinis, cilantro lime aioli, thai chili sauce
Burracho Spring Rolls
Slow Beer Braised Beef with Mozzarella Cheese, rolled In a Spring Wrap, Served with A Ju and pickled cabbage and carrots
Small Bar Mussels
Chorizo, white wine, garlic, tomato, saffron cream and ciabatta
Chorizo Quesadilla
Chorizo, mushrooms, bacon, pepper jack, guacamole and sour cream
Pork Irish Nachos
House made chips, pulled pork, bacon, bleu and swiss cheese, sour cream, guacamole and green onion
BBQ Pork Potato Skins
Pepper Jack cheese, jalapeno, bacon, sour cream and sriracha aioli
Ahi Nachos
Wonton chips,mango salsa, arugula, cilantro aioli, sriracha aioli, fresno chili peppers and avocado
Crab and Roasted Corn Dip
Roasted corn, bell peppers, cream cheese, lump crab, pita chips
Napa Pizza
Basil pesto, artichoke, sundried tomatoes, mozzarella, roasted garlic, red pepper oil,arugula
Meat Lovers Pizza
Sausage, ham, bacon, beef, turkey, bell peppers, swiss, banana peppers, grilled onions, marinara
BBQ Chicken Pizza
roasted chicken,feta, onions,pepperoncini, cilantro, house bbq sauce
Cheese Charcuterie
Fine cheeses and meats, marmalade
Chicken Bako Irish Nachos
Cheese Pizza
Pepperoni & Mushroom Pizza
Kids
Dessert
Sandwiches
New York Strip Steak Sandwich
Soft french roll, sliced choice new york steak, seasoned grilled onions, pepper jack, pasta salad
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
ciabatta bread, grilled seasoned chicken, avocado, prosciutto, basil pesto, pepper jack, chipotle aioli, fries
Chicken Club Wrap
tomato basil tortilla, chicken, bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomato, cilantro lime aioli, fries
Meatloaf Sandwich
sourdough, meatloaf, pepper jack, chipotle ketchup, pickles, mustard arugula,fries
Parmesan Crusted Brisket Sandwich
brisket, lettuce, tomato, onions,pepper jack, chipotle aioli, fries
Burgers
Classic Burger
Wikis dressing, pickles, fries
Kobe Burger
wagyu pattie, grilled onions, aged cheddar, special sauce,fries
Ghetto Burger
two patties, grilled onions, american cheese, 1000, fries
Angry Burger
fresno chili, habenero, pepper jack, bacon sriracha aioli, fries
Wkis Kobe Sliders (3)
wagyu beef, chipotle aioli, truffle fries
Dan's (Impossible) Burger
"impossible" patty, lettuce,tomato,red onion, sweet potato fries
Wkis Kobe Sliders (3) (Copy)
wagyu beef, chipotle aioli, truffle fries
Taco plates
Carne Asada Tacos
steak, guacamole, goat cheese, pickled onion, salsa roja
Garlic Shrimp Tacos
purple potatoes, black beans, edamame, crispy brussels, cilantro cream
Puerto Mahi Tacos
grilled mahi, roasted corn relish, poppy seed slaw, chipotle aioli
Jack Fruit Tacos
Jack Fruit Tacos Carnitas Style, with Ginger, Scallion, Cilantro, soy, cucumber mint dressing, served with Coconut Rice, and Black Beans
Mushroom Kale Tacos
kale, wild mushrooms, cilantro cream, fresno chili
Veg & Vegan
Cauliflower Bites
Buffalo style, Bleu Cheese Crumbles
Veggie Chicken Tenders
Sweet potato fries
BBQ Gardein Chicken Pizza
Gardein chicken, artisan mushrooms, peppers, tomato sauce, spiral vegetables,vegan mozzarella
Mushroom Kale Tacos
Kale, wild mushrooms, cilantro cream, fresno chili
Jack Fruit Tacos
Jack Fruit Tacos Carnitas Style, with Ginger, Scallion, Cilantro, soy, Cucumber Mint Dressing, Served with Coconut Rice and Black Beans
Pasta Primavera
seasonal vegetables, wild mushrooms, alfredo sauce
Dan's (Impossible) Burger
"impossible" patty, lettuce, tomato, red onion, sweet potato fries
Vegetarian Wild Muchroom & Pepper Qeusdilla
wild mushrooms, peppers, onions, pepper jack cheese, guacamole, sour cream
Vegetarian Wrap
peppers, onions black beans, wild mushrooms, salsa roja, spinach, vegan mozzarella, side of fruit
Mediterranean Brown Rice Bowl
Avocado Toast
Mediterranean Brown Quinoa Bowl
Soup and Greens
Ahi Crunch Salad
arugula,champagne vinaigrette, basil, mint, heirloom tomatoes, pistachios, red onion, wonton chips
Chicken Cobb Salad
bacon, bleu cheese, red onion, egg, heirloom tomato, avocado, buttermilk dressing
Chopped(Mixed) Salad
artichoke,feta, pepperoncini, eggplant, ham, turkey, sundried tomato, champagne vinaigrette
Crab and Shrimp Louie
lump crab,cold cajun boiled shrimp, meyer lemon vinaigrette,tomatoes,avocado,boiled egg, green onions
Large Caesar Salad
Large Ranch Salad
Mixed Greens, egg, bacon, croutons,carrots,cabbage,cucumbers,onions
Lg Bowl Soup of the Day
Greek Salad
Feta, Black Olive, Radish, Mint, Tarragon, Arugula, Orange Citrus Vinaigrette
Sante Fe Quinoa Salad
Champagne Vinaigrette, arugula, corn black beans, quinoa, avocado,red onion, tomato
Shrimp Cobb Salad
bacon, bleu cheese, red onion, egg, heirloom tomato, avocado, buttermilk dressing
Side Salad
Side Small Caesar Salad
Southwestern Salad
apple, craisins, fetta cheese, walnuts, sunflower seeds
Strawberry Salad
spring mix, dried cranberries,feta,heirloom tomato