Wikis wine dive 11350 Ming Ave #260

11350 Ming Ave #260

Bakersfield, CA 93311

Strawberry Salad
Napa Pizza
Chicken Michael

Brunch Apps

Ahi Nachos

$19.25

Wonton chips,mango salsa, arugula, cilantro aioli, sriracha aioli, fresno chili peppers and avocado

Calamari

$17.00

parmesan, pepperoncinis, cilantro lime aioli, thai chili sauce

Cauliflower Bites

$11.50

Buffalo style, Bleu Cheese Crumbles

Chicken Tenders (3) & Fries

$12.00

Crispy Brussels

$10.75

Fried Green Beans

$11.00

Hummus & Pita

$8.50

Lobster Crab Cakes

$18.95

Mixed with roasted corn relish and peppers on romaine

Lollipop Lamb Rack

$22.00

red wine reduction, sauteed asparagus

Wikis Garlic Bread

$11.00

Borracho Spring roll

$13.50

Brunch Sandwiches

Breakfast Wrap

$13.95

Sundried tomato tortilla, eggs chorizo, refried beans, avocado, potato, side of fruit

The Monte Cristo

$15.40

Honey wheat bread layered with tender ham, roasted turkey, pepper jack and american cheese, fries

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$17.50

Chicken, avocado, prosciutto, basil pesto

Classic Burger

$15.75

1/2 pound patty, lettuce tomato, onions, wikis dressing, fries

Angry Burger

$17.50

1/2 pound patty, lettuce, tomato, fresno chili, pepper jack, habenero ,onions, bacon, sriracha aioli, fries

Dan's Burger

$18.00

Vegetarian "Impossible" patty, lettuce, tomato,red onions, sweet pot fries

Truffle Egg Sandwich

$13.50

Breakfast Tacos

$13.95

Brunch Eggs And Such

Eggs Benedict

$13.75

Classic benedict with hollandaise and love, served with house potatoes

Smoked Salmon Benedict

$15.00

Gotta Love this combination! Smoked salmon, poached eggs, hollandaise served with potatoes

Crab & Lobster Cake Benedict

$16.00

Crab & lobster cake, poached eggs, hollandaise served with house potatoes

Biscuits Benedict

$13.75

Eggs your way, bacon, fresh made biscuits, sausage country gravy

Wikis Wood-Dale Market Special

$14.75

Wood Dale Chile Verde Sausage, Chilaquiles roja, scrambled egg, salsa roja,refried beans

Steak and Eggs

$19.25

Two fried eggs, wood grilled marinated flat iron steak, served with breakfast potatoes

Old Fashion

$10.75

Two eggs, bacon or sausage, english muffin served with house potatoes

The Healthy Option

$13.75

Four egg white omelet with spinach, wild mushrooms, tomatoes, onions, peppers,served with fruit and avocado

Migas

$14.00

Joe's Special

$13.75

Tater Tots Denver Style

$13.75

Brunch Omelets

The Greek Omelet

$14.00

Spinach,wild mushrooms,feta,served with breakfast potatoes

California Omelet

$13.75

Bacon, wild mushrooms, peppers, avocado, jack cheese, served with breakfast potatoes

Build your own Omelet

$14.00

Brunch Lite

Low Carb Salmon

$22.50

asparagus, cucumber lime sauce,serrano chili,slaw

Catalina Chicken

$15.95

grilled seasoned chicken, cilantro cream, spincah, red onion, heirloom tomato, cucumber, strawberries, red wine vinaigrette

BBQ Gardein Chicken Pizza

$18.25

Gardein chicken, artisan mushrooms, peppers, tomato sauce, spiral vegetables,vegan mozzarella

Mediterranean Brown Quinoa Bowl

$14.95

Mediterranean Brown Rice Bowl

$14.95

Avocado Toast

$9.25

Brunch Salads

Large Ranch Salad

$11.50

Mixed Greens, egg, bacon, croutons,carrots,cabbage,cucumbers,onions

Large Caesar Salad

$11.00

Crab and Shrimp Louie

$22.75

lump crab,cold cajun boiled shrimp, meyer lemon vinaigrette,tomatoes,avocado,boiled egg, green onions

Chicken Cobb Salad

$17.00

bacon, bleu cheese, red onion, egg, heirloom tomato, avocado, buttermilk dressing

Strawberry Salad

$13.50

spring mix, dried cranberries,feta,heirloom tomato

Ahi Crunch Salad

$19.75

arugula,champagne vinaigrette, basil, mint, heirloom tomatoes, pistachios, red onion, wonton chips

Sante Fe Quinoa Salad

$16.50

Champagne Vinaigrette, arugula, corn black beans, quinoa, avocado,red onion, tomato

Southwestern Salad

$17.00

apple, craisins, fetta cheese, walnuts, sunflower seeds

Brunch Pizzas

Napa Pizza

$18.25

Basil pesto, artichoke, sundried tomatoes, mozzarella, roasted garlic, red pepper oil,arugula

Meat Lovers Pizza

$18.25

Sausage, ham, bacon, beef, turkey, bell peppers, swiss, banana peppers, grilled onions, marinara

Brunch From the Griddle

The Elvis

$13.75

French toast stuffed with nuttella and bananas, battered and grilled, served with strawberries

Lemon Ricotta Blueberry Pancakes

$12.00

Captains French Toast

$12.50

Waffles and Fried Chicken

$14.00

Banana Nut Pancakes

$12.50

Waffle Waffle

$12.00

Choc Chip Pancakes

$10.50

Aunt Margie

$15.50

Lunch Special

15 OR FREE

Classic Burger

$11.95

ground chuck, lettucem tomato, onion, wikis dressing, fries

Wkis Turkey Ciabatta

$11.95

turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, basil aioli, cranberry relish, pepper jack, cheddar, avocado

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$11.95

grilled seasoned chicken, avocado, prosciutto, basil pesto, pepper jack, chipotle aioli

Meatloaf Sandwich

$11.95

meatloaf, pepper jack, chipotle ketchup, pickels, mustard, arugula, sourdough

Philly Cheese Sand

$11.95

tomatobasil tortilla, shaved rib-eye, roasted peppers, onions, pepper jack, chipotle aioli

Chipotle BBQ Slider

$11.95

pulled beef, house made bbq sauce, pickles

Fish & Chips

$11.95

hand beer battered catfish, cole slaw, tarter sauce

Jack Fruit Tacos

$11.95

Jack Fruit with scallions, cilantro, soy, and cucumber mint dressing served with coconut rice, black beans

Half Turkey Sandwich & Soup or Salad

$11.95

roasted turkey, bacon, pepper jack, cheddar, avocado, cranberry relish, basil aioli , sourdough

Wikis Grilled Cheese & Soup or Salad

$11.95

parmesan crusted sourdough, cheddar, american and pepper jack, bacon

Strawberry Salad with Chicken

$11.95

sping mix, dried cranberries, feta, strawberries, balsamic reduction, champagne vinaigrette

Mushroom Kale Tacos

$11.95

fresno chili, wild mushrooms, kale

Vegetarian Club Wrap

$11.95

peppers, onion, black beans, wild mushrooms, salsa roja, spinach, vegan mozzarella, side of fruit

Chicken Club Wrap

$11.95

chicken, bacon, avocado, shredded lettuce, tomato, cilantro lime aioli, tomato basil tortilla

BLTA

$11.95

bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado, basil aioli

Napa Pizza

$11.95

basil pesto, artichoke, sundried tomatoes, mozzarella, roasted garlic, red pepper oil, arugula

Chicken Parmesan Ciabatta

$11.95

Lunch Fish of the Day

$23.00Out of stock

Lifestyle Mediterranean Bowl

$11.95

Quinoa or Brown rice, Black beans, asparagus, mixed Vegetables, avocado, feta,

Sides

Augratin Potato

$5.99

Avocado

$2.00

Regular Fries

$5.50

Side Asparagus

$4.75

Side Bacon

$4.75

Side blue cheese crumbles

$1.50

Side Blue Cheese Fries

$5.50

Side Blue Cheese Sauce

$0.99

Side Brfst Potatoes

$4.99

Side Ciabatta Bread

$0.99

Side cup of soup

$4.50

Side fruit

$7.00

Side Grilled Chic (1)

$4.95

Side Lobster

$15.00

Side Mushrooms

$4.75

Side of Jalapenos

$1.50

Side of Loaded Mash

$5.99

Side of Mushroom Risotto

$4.00

Side of Pesto Mash

$5.99

Side of Regular Mash

$3.75

Side of Regular Risotto

$4.99

Side Pancakes

$3.99

Side Pita Bread

$1.50

Side Sausage

$4.75

Side Sauteed Spinach

$5.50

Side Tortellini

$4.99

Side Two Eggs

$3.95

Side Vegetables

$5.50

Kids Waffle

$5.00

Side Wikis Rice

$3.75

Side Avocado Toast

$8.50

Entrees

Adam's Chicken

$18.75

roasted corn relish, tomato, pepper jack, salsa roja

Beef Bourguignon

$20.00

diced potato, baby carrots, caramelized onions

Bleu Cheese Filet

$42.95

7oz certified angus, choice of potato, seasonal vegetables

Cajun Shrimp Fettuccine

$23.50

cajun shrimp, garlic, fettuccine, cajun alfredo sauce,sundried tomatoes

Catalina Chicken

$15.95

grilled seasoned chicken, cilantro cream, spincah, red onion, heirloom tomato, cucumber, strawberries, red wine vinaigrette

Cheese Ravioli W/Shrimp

$22.50

Chicken Michael

$18.75

rosemary marinated chicken breast, arugula salad, wild mushroom risotto,red wine reduction, sweet jack vinaigrette

Chicken Parmegiana

$21.50

Chicken Piccata

$19.95

pan seared chicken breast,wikis rice, asparagus

Cioppino

$27.95

shrimp,lobster,mussels,mahi,scallops

Flat Iron pepper Steak

$27.25

Two 6oz certified angus, choice of potato, seasonal vegetables

Blackened Atlantic Salmlon

$24.50

Coconut rice, Succotash, Mango Habanero Sauce

House Made Meatloaf

$19.50

Au gratin potato, mushroom gravy, spiral vegetables

Large Black Mussels (12)

$22.50

chorizo, white wine,garlic, tomato,saffron cream, ciabatta

Lobster Crab Cake Entrée

$23.95

seasonal vegetables,potato provencal

Low Carb Salmon

$22.50

asparagus, cucumber lime sauce,serrano chili,slaw

Mahi Piccata

$22.95

citrus cream sauce, anna potato, sprial vegetables, sauteed spinach, capers

Mediterrranean Pasta

$19.95

baby artichokes, sundried tomato, baby spinach, grilled chicken, feta, parmesan, alfredo, fettuccine

Pasta Primavera

$19.25

Lamb Dinner

$45.50

served in pesto cream sauce

Slow Roasted Herb Chicken

$16.00

seasoned and roasted,seasonal vegetables,choice of potato

Teriyaki Chicken

$19.25

marinated chicken, steamed rice, asparagus,roasted pineapple

Wild Caught Fresh Fish

$36.95

Ask server for details

Wood Grilled Rib Eye

$44.95

Aged 16oz angus apple wood smoked rib-eye, choice of potato, sauteed spinach and fried onion strips

Small Plates

Bite Sliders

$9.00

Bleu Cheese Dip & Potato Chips

$10.50

Chicken Tenders (3) & Fries

$12.00

Crispy Brussels

$11.00

Fried Green Beans

$10.75

Hummus & Pita

$8.75

Small Strawberry Salad W/ Chicken

$10.75

Stinky Fries

$9.75

Sweet Potato Fries

$7.00

Truffle Fries

$7.45

Two Carnitas Tacos

$9.50

Two Mahi Tacos

$9.50

Two Pulled Pork Sliders

$9.00

Wikis Garlic Bread

$11.00

Appitizers

Lobster Crab Cakes

$18.95

Mixed with roasted corn relish and peppers on romaine

Lollipop Lamb Rack

$22.00

red wine reduction, sauteed asparagus

Calamari

$17.00

parmesan, pepperoncinis, cilantro lime aioli, thai chili sauce

Burracho Spring Rolls

$13.50

Slow Beer Braised Beef with Mozzarella Cheese, rolled In a Spring Wrap, Served with A Ju and pickled cabbage and carrots

Small Bar Mussels

$15.50

Chorizo, white wine, garlic, tomato, saffron cream and ciabatta

Chorizo Quesadilla

$16.00

Chorizo, mushrooms, bacon, pepper jack, guacamole and sour cream

Pork Irish Nachos

$17.25

House made chips, pulled pork, bacon, bleu and swiss cheese, sour cream, guacamole and green onion

BBQ Pork Potato Skins

$16.25

Pepper Jack cheese, jalapeno, bacon, sour cream and sriracha aioli

Ahi Nachos

$19.25

Wonton chips,mango salsa, arugula, cilantro aioli, sriracha aioli, fresno chili peppers and avocado

Crab and Roasted Corn Dip

$14.25

Roasted corn, bell peppers, cream cheese, lump crab, pita chips

Meat Lovers Pizza

$18.25

Sausage, ham, bacon, beef, turkey, bell peppers, swiss, banana peppers, grilled onions, marinara

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$18.25

roasted chicken,feta, onions,pepperoncini, cilantro, house bbq sauce

Cheese Charcuterie

$22.00

Fine cheeses and meats, marmalade

Chicken Bako Irish Nachos

$17.25

Cheese Pizza

$17.25

Pepperoni & Mushroom Pizza

$18.25

Kids

Kid Grilled chicken, Veggies and Fries

$8.00

Kid Pasta

$5.00

Kid Fruit Plate

$5.00

Kid Cheese Pizza

$5.00

Kid Grilled Cheese Sandwich And Fries

$6.00

Kid Fried Chicken Fingers(2) and Fries

$7.00

Kids Eggs and toast

$5.00

Kids Mickey Pancakes

$5.00

Kids Waffle

$5.00

Dessert

Belgian Chocolate Mousse

$6.50

Raspberry Cheesecake

$6.00

Port Brownie

$7.00

Tiramisu

$8.00

Vanilla Ice Cream

$5.50

B Day Dessert

Kids Ice Cream

Sandwiches

New York Strip Steak Sandwich

$19.25

Soft french roll, sliced choice new york steak, seasoned grilled onions, pepper jack, pasta salad

Chicken Club Wrap

$16.95

tomato basil tortilla, chicken, bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomato, cilantro lime aioli, fries

Meatloaf Sandwich

$17.75

sourdough, meatloaf, pepper jack, chipotle ketchup, pickles, mustard arugula,fries

Parmesan Crusted Brisket Sandwich

$17.95

brisket, lettuce, tomato, onions,pepper jack, chipotle aioli, fries

Burgers

Classic Burger

$15.75

Wikis dressing, pickles, fries

Kobe Burger

$18.95

wagyu pattie, grilled onions, aged cheddar, special sauce,fries

Ghetto Burger

$20.00

two patties, grilled onions, american cheese, 1000, fries

Angry Burger

$17.50

fresno chili, habenero, pepper jack, bacon sriracha aioli, fries

Wkis Kobe Sliders (3)

$15.95

wagyu beef, chipotle aioli, truffle fries

Dan's (Impossible) Burger

$18.00

"impossible" patty, lettuce,tomato,red onion, sweet potato fries

Taco plates

Carne Asada Tacos

$17.95

steak, guacamole, goat cheese, pickled onion, salsa roja

Garlic Shrimp Tacos

$17.95

purple potatoes, black beans, edamame, crispy brussels, cilantro cream

Puerto Mahi Tacos

$17.50

grilled mahi, roasted corn relish, poppy seed slaw, chipotle aioli

Jack Fruit Tacos

$17.95

Jack Fruit Tacos Carnitas Style, with Ginger, Scallion, Cilantro, soy, cucumber mint dressing, served with Coconut Rice, and Black Beans

Mushroom Kale Tacos

$17.95

kale, wild mushrooms, cilantro cream, fresno chili

Veg & Vegan

Cauliflower Bites

$11.95

Buffalo style, Bleu Cheese Crumbles

Veggie Chicken Tenders

$11.50

Sweet potato fries

BBQ Gardein Chicken Pizza

$18.25

Gardein chicken, artisan mushrooms, peppers, tomato sauce, spiral vegetables,vegan mozzarella

Jack Fruit Tacos

$17.50

Jack Fruit Tacos Carnitas Style, with Ginger, Scallion, Cilantro, soy, Cucumber Mint Dressing, Served with Coconut Rice and Black Beans

Pasta Primavera

$19.25

seasonal vegetables, wild mushrooms, alfredo sauce

Dan's (Impossible) Burger

$18.00

"impossible" patty, lettuce, tomato, red onion, sweet potato fries

Vegetarian Wild Muchroom & Pepper Qeusdilla

$17.00

wild mushrooms, peppers, onions, pepper jack cheese, guacamole, sour cream

Vegetarian Wrap

$15.00

peppers, onions black beans, wild mushrooms, salsa roja, spinach, vegan mozzarella, side of fruit

Mediterranean Brown Rice Bowl

$14.95

Avocado Toast

$9.25

Mediterranean Brown Quinoa Bowl

$14.95

Soup and Greens

Ahi Crunch Salad

$19.75

arugula,champagne vinaigrette, basil, mint, heirloom tomatoes, pistachios, red onion, wonton chips

Chicken Cobb Salad

$17.00

bacon, bleu cheese, red onion, egg, heirloom tomato, avocado, buttermilk dressing

Chopped(Mixed) Salad

$16.50

artichoke,feta, pepperoncini, eggplant, ham, turkey, sundried tomato, champagne vinaigrette

Crab and Shrimp Louie

$22.75

lump crab,cold cajun boiled shrimp, meyer lemon vinaigrette,tomatoes,avocado,boiled egg, green onions

Large Caesar Salad

$11.00

Large Ranch Salad

$11.00

Mixed Greens, egg, bacon, croutons,carrots,cabbage,cucumbers,onions

Lg Bowl Soup of the Day

$6.45

Greek Salad

$16.50

Feta, Black Olive, Radish, Mint, Tarragon, Arugula, Orange Citrus Vinaigrette

Sante Fe Quinoa Salad

$16.50

Champagne Vinaigrette, arugula, corn black beans, quinoa, avocado,red onion, tomato

Shrimp Cobb Salad

$23.95

bacon, bleu cheese, red onion, egg, heirloom tomato, avocado, buttermilk dressing

Side Salad

$4.95

Side Small Caesar Salad

$4.95

Southwestern Salad

$17.00

apple, craisins, fetta cheese, walnuts, sunflower seeds

Strawberry Salad

$13.50

spring mix, dried cranberries,feta,heirloom tomato

N/A Bevs

Coffee

$3.45

Coke

$3.45

Diet Coke

$3.45

Dr. Pepper

$3.45

Glass of Ginger Beer

$3.25

Glass of Tonic

$1.99

Grape Fruit Juice

$3.75

Hot Tea

$3.45

Ice Tea

$3.45

Lemonade

$3.45

Orange Juice

$3.75

Pierre Water

$3.75

Pineapple Juice

$3.75

Pomegranate Juice

$4.25

Shirley Temple

$3.95

Sprite

$3.45

Virgin Bloody Mary

$6.00

Water

Liquor

Bardstown Whiskey

$16.50

Basil Hadens

$13.00

Bird Dog Maple

$6.00

Chivas Scotch

$11.00

Crown Royal

$10.25

Dead Horse

$8.75

Dead Horse Lemon

$8.25

Dead Horse Peach

$8.25

Elijah Craig Whiskey

$10.25

Fireball

$7.00

Gentleman Jack

$10.75

Hennessey

$12.50

Jack D Rye

$9.00

Jack Daniels

$8.50

Jameson

$9.95

Jameson Orange

$9.95

Johnny Walker Black

$12.50

Macallan 12

$13.25

Macallan 18

$37.00

Makers Mark

$9.25

Martell

$12.00

Pendelton Whiskey

$10.25

Screwball

$8.50

Seagrams 7

$8.50

Seagrams VO

$8.50

Slane

$9.50

Templeton Rye

$10.50

Templeton Whiskey

$10.50

Well Whiskey (Jim Beam)

$7.75

Woodford Reserve

$11.75

Wyoming Whiskey

$12.75

Dalmore

$11.75

Kettle One

$10.00

Kettle Cucumber Mint

$10.00

Kettle Peach Blossom

$10.00

Grey Goose

$10.25

Deep Eddy

$8.25

Deep Eddy Ruby Red

$8.00

Deep Eddy Lemon

$8.00

Titos

$8.75

Smirnoff Blue

$8.75

Smirnoff Pear

$8.75

Smirnoff Raspberry

$8.75

Smirnoff Vanilla

$8.75

Absolute Citron

$8.50

Sky Cherry

$8.75

Chopin

$10.00

Tanqueray

$8.50

Bombay Sapphire

$9.25

Hendricks

$10.00

Whale Gin

$10.00

Well Gin

$8.25

Well Rum

$8.00

Bacardi Gold

$8.75

Bacardi Silver

$8.25

Captain Morgan

$8.75

Malibu Coconut

$8.75

Myers

$8.75

Malibu Pineapple

$8.75

Well Tequila

$8.25

Paton Silver

$10.00

Centenario

$20.00

Codigo

$18.75

Cincoro

$18.75

Casa Azul

$22.50

Don Julio 42

$26.00

Corralejo

$10.00

Casa Amigo

$12.00

Courvoisier VSOP

$14.00

Hennessey

$14.00

Pual Mason Brandy

$8.75