Wikked Ground Coffee 7205 Birchett Dr

Mahone Avenue

Fort Lee, VA 23801

coffee

Dark Chocolate Mocha

$6.65

White Chocolate Mocha

$6.65

Hot Chocolate

$5.00

Red Eye

$4.65

Drip Coffee

$3.00

Chai Tea Latte

$5.00

Flavored Frappe

$7.25

Flavored Latte

$6.00

Food

Chocolate Muffin

$3.75

Blueberry Muffin

$3.75

Cinnamon Donut

$2.75

Vanilla Glazed Donut

$2.75

Refresher

Refresher

$6.00

House Specialties

Specialty Frappe

$7.25

Specialty Latte

$6.25
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Specialty lattes, hot chocolates, frappes, pastries and more!

Mahone Avenue, Fort Lee, VA 23801

