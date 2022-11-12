Restaurant header imageView gallery

Wild Ace Pizza & Pub

796 Reviews

$$

103 Depot St

Greer, SC 29651

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

12 Wings (1 Flavor)
6 Wings (1 Flavor) TOGO
Calzone

Apps TOGO

Bavarian Style Pretzel

Bavarian Style Pretzel

$7.00

House-made large salted pretzel served with your choice of Yellow Mustard, Spicy Brown Mustard, Honey Mustard, or Jalapeño Cheddar Sauce

Chicken Planks

Chicken Planks

$7.00

4 Jumbo tenders served with your choice of Honey BBQ, Bourbon Mustard, or Honey Mustard

Frickles

Frickles

$8.00

Fried pickle spears. Served with spicy ranch dip

Homemade Parmesan Chips

Homemade Parmesan Chips

$4.50

Thinly sliced potato chips topped with parmesan cheese - served with Ranch

Mexi Street Corn Dip

$8.00
Mozzarella Cheesesticks

Mozzarella Cheesesticks

$8.00

Served with marinara

Pizza Dip

$8.00
Spinach and Artichoke Dip

Spinach and Artichoke Dip

$8.00

Served with homemade flatbread

Side of Fries

$1.99

Side of Tots

$1.99
Basket of Fries or Tots

Basket of Fries or Tots

$3.00

Side of Potato Salad 8oz

$2.50Out of stock

Side of small Parm Chips

$2.00

Burgers

Ace Burger

Ace Burger

$9.99

Angus beef patty topped with applewood bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion & our ACE special sauce

Hamburger

Hamburger

$7.99

Angus beef patty served lettuce, tomato, & red onion

Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger

$8.99

Angus beef patty with your choice of cheddar or jack cheese served with lettuce, tomato, red onion

Calzones

Calzone

Calzone

$13.00

Calzone Sicilian

$14.00

Calzone Chicken Florentine

$14.00

Kids Menu

Kids 4pc CHZSTICK

$4.00

Kids Cheese Slice

$2.75

Kids Spaghetti

$4.00

Kids Butter Noodle

$3.50

Kids Plane Pasta

$4.00

Kids Chicken Nuggets 4pc

$4.00

Kids Chicken Tender Basket with Fries

$4.00

Pizza by the Slice

Cheese Slice

$2.75

NY Style Pizza - Choose your toppings

14" Pizza (custom)

14" Pizza (custom)

$13.99
18" Pizza (custom)

18" Pizza (custom)

$16.99

14" Cheese Pizza

$13.99

18" Cheese Pizza

$16.99

14" Pepperoni

$14.99

18" Pepperoni

$17.99

Specialty Pizzas

10" Gluten Free Pizza (2 free toppings)

10" Gluten Free Pizza (2 free toppings)

$10.00

Gluten Free Pizza Veggie Patch

$11.00

Gluten Free Pizza Chicken Florentine

$11.00

Sicilian Detroit Style PP

$10.00
14" Pearl Harbor (Hawaiian)

14" Pearl Harbor (Hawaiian)

$18.99

Ham, pineapple, and bacon.

14" Whole Nine Yards (Meat Lover's)

14" Whole Nine Yards (Meat Lover's)

$18.99

Pepperoni, pork sausage, ham, hamburger, and bacon

14" Amelia Earhart (Veggie)

14" Amelia Earhart (Veggie)

$18.99

Spinach, onions, mushrooms, diced tomatoes, and green peppers.

14" Top Ace ( Supreme)

14" Top Ace ( Supreme)

$18.99

Pepperoni, pork sausage, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, and black olives

14" Phantom (Greek)

14" Phantom (Greek)

$18.99

Olive oil & herb base with garlic, chicken, spinach, tomato, onion, black olives, and feta cheese

14" Spirit of St-Louis (BBQ)

14" Spirit of St-Louis (BBQ)

$18.99

Bar-B-Que sauce with Bar-B-Que Chicken, onions, cheddar cheese, and mozzarella cheese.

14" Margherita Pizza (Italian)

$18.99

Rosemary infused olive oil base topped with fresh red tomatoes, green basil, and white mozzarella cheese representing the Italian flag

14" Philly Cheese Pizza

14" Philly Cheese Pizza

$18.99

White cheddar base, thinly sliced steak, bell peppers, onions, mushrooms, and mozzarella cheese

14" Chuck Yeager

14" Chuck Yeager

$18.99

Pepperoni, bacon, mushroom, spinach

14" White Pie

$18.99

Our White Pie - no sauce - Ricotta, Mozzarella, Parmesan Cheese, Garlic and Herbs

18" Pearl Harbor (Hawaiian)

18" Pearl Harbor (Hawaiian)

$21.99

Ham, pineapple, and bacon.

18" Whole Nine Yards (Meat Lover's)

18" Whole Nine Yards (Meat Lover's)

$21.99

Pepperoni, pork sausage, ham, hamburger, and bacon.

18" Amelia Earhart (Veggie)

18" Amelia Earhart (Veggie)

$21.99

Spinach, onions, mushrooms, diced tomatoes, and green peppers.

18" Top Ace ( Supreme)

18" Top Ace ( Supreme)

$21.99

Pepperoni, pork sausage, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, and black olives

18" Phantom (Greek)

18" Phantom (Greek)

$21.99

Olive oil & herb base with garlic, chicken, spinach, tomato, onion, black olives, and feta cheese

18" Spirit of St-Louis (BBQ)

18" Spirit of St-Louis (BBQ)

$21.99

Bar-B-Que sauce with Bar-B-Que Chicken, onions, cheddar cheese, and mozzarella cheese

18" Margherita Pizza (Italian)

$21.99

Rosemary infused olive oil base topped with fresh red tomatoes, green basil, and white mozzarella cheese representing the Italian flag

18" Philly Cheese Pizza

18" Philly Cheese Pizza

$21.99

White cheddar base, thinly sliced steak, bell peppers, onions, mushrooms, and mozzarella cheese

18" Chuck Yaeger

18" Chuck Yaeger

$21.99

Pepperoni, bacon, mushroom, spinach

18" White Pie

$21.99

Our White Pie - no sauce - Ricotta, Mozzarella, Parmesan Cheese, Garlic and Herbs

14" Specialty Combo

$19.99

18" Specialty Combo

$22.99

Pastas

The Kamikaze

The Kamikaze

$14.00

Fettuccine Alfredo Pasta with a spicy chicken breast topped with roasted tomatoes

The Fighter Ace

The Fighter Ace

$14.00

Fettuccine Alfredo Pasta with a grilled chicken breast topped with roasted tomatoes

Baked Spaghetti with Meat Sauce

Baked Spaghetti with Meat Sauce

$14.00

Bucatini Pasta baked with homemade bolognese sauce and mozzarella cheese

PASTA 4 Cheese Tortellini

$14.00

SOUP

Cup of Soup

$4.00

Bowl of Soup

$6.00

Sandwiches

The Corsair

The Corsair

$9.00

Turkey, bacon, provolone, lettuce, tomato, and ranch

The P-51 Mustang

The P-51 Mustang

$10.00

Choose - Grilled Steak or Chicken with provolone, bell pepper, onions, and mushrooms

The Red Baron

The Red Baron

$9.00

Pepperoni, ham, salami, provolone, lettuce tomato, and herbed aioli

The Spitfire

The Spitfire

$10.00

Spicy chicken breast with jalapenos, provolone, lettuce, tomato, and spicy aioli

The Tomahawk (Fried Chicken Sandwich)

$9.00

Fried Chicken Sandwich – breaded chicken breast atop a brioche bun, dill pickle chips, and spicy aioli make this a new favorite.

The Bomber Girl

The Bomber Girl

$10.00

Caprese Sandwich

$10.00

Spuds

Chili Cheese Spud

$8.00

Broccoli Cheese Spud

$8.00

Loaded Spud

$8.00

Plain Potato

$5.00

Wings

6 Wings (1 Flavor) TOGO

6 Wings (1 Flavor) TOGO

$7.49
12 Wings (1 Flavor)

12 Wings (1 Flavor)

$12.99
24 Wings (2 Flavors)

24 Wings (2 Flavors)

$23.99
48 Wings (4 Flavors)

48 Wings (4 Flavors)

$42.99
96 Wings (4 Flavors)

96 Wings (4 Flavors)

$79.99

Sides

Dough Ball Large

$5.00

Dough Ball Medium

$4.00
Extra Pickles (2)

Extra Pickles (2)

$0.25

Lettuce/Tomato Side

$0.50

Lettuce/Tomato/Onion Side

$0.75

Side Beer Cheese 4oz

$2.00

Side Jap Cheddar 4oz

$0.75

Side Jap Cheddar 8oz

$2.50

Side Jap Cheddar 16oz

$5.00

Side of Alfredo Sauce

$1.00

Side of Au jus

$0.75Out of stock

Side of Carrots

$0.50

Side of Celery

$0.50

Side of Celery and Carrots

$0.50

Side of Chips

$1.99

Side of Crostinis

$1.75

Side of Dressing 2oz

Side of Dressing 4oz

Side of Flat Bread

$1.50

Side of Fries

$1.99

Side of Fry Sauce 4oz

$0.50

Side of Garlic Butter 4oz

$0.50

Side of Marinara

$0.50

Side of Pesto Sauce

$1.00

Side of Pico 4oz

$0.75

Side of Potato Salad 16oz

$5.00

Side of Potato Salad 32oz

$9.00

Side of Potato Salad 8oz

$2.50

Side of small Parm Chips

$2.00

Side of Sour Cream 2oz

$0.50

Side of Tortilla Chips

$2.00

Side of Tots

$1.99

Side of Wing Sauce 2oz

Side Toppings

Single Breadstick

$0.50

Single Grilled Chicken Breast

$3.00

Single Hamburger Patty

$3.00

Beverages Togo

Pepsi

$2.75

Diet Pepsi

$2.75

Dr. Pepper

$2.75Out of stock

Mountain Dew

$2.75

Sierra Mist

$2.75

Lemonade

$2.75

Ginger Ale

$2.75

Coffee

$2.75

Tea UnSweet

$2.75

Hot Tea

$2.75

Milk

$2.75

Orange Juice

$2.75

2-Liter Soda

$3.00

Half Gallon Beverage

$3.00Out of stock

20 oz Bottled Water

$1.50

Gallon Sweet Tea

$6.00

Gallon Unsweet Tea

$6.00

Wild Ace Swag

ACE Can Koozie

$2.00

ACE Pint Koozie

$6.00

ACE Bottle Koozie

$3.00

ACE HAT

$10.00

ACE T-shirt 99 BEERS

$15.00

ACE T-shirt Can't Buy Happiness

$15.00

ACE T-shirt Don't Sweat it

$15.00

ACE T-shirt WAP

$15.00
ACE Hoodie

ACE Hoodie

$20.00
ACE Hoodie ZIP UP

ACE Hoodie ZIP UP

$20.00

ACE BEACH TOWEL

$10.00

Beer Glass

$5.00

Liter Beer Glass

$10.00

Posters

$10.00

Wild Ace Lighter

$2.00

Condiments

NO TOGO ITEMS NEEDED

Ketchup

Mustard

Mayo

Ranch 2oz

$0.25

Ranch 4oz

$0.50

Marinara 4oz

$0.50

Blue Cheese 2oz

$0.25

Blue Cheese 4oz

$0.50

Flatware/Paper

Silverware pack

Paper Plates

All hours
Sunday10:45 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:45 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:45 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:45 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:45 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:45 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:45 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Pizza, Pasta, and Wings served hot and large beer selection served cold

Website

Location

103 Depot St, Greer, SC 29651

Directions

