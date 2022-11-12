Wild Ace Pizza & Pub
796 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|10:45 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|10:45 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:45 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:45 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:45 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:45 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:45 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Pizza, Pasta, and Wings served hot and large beer selection served cold
Location
103 Depot St, Greer, SC 29651
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
White Wine & Butter - Cartwright Location - 215 Trade St.
No Reviews
215 Trade St. Greer, SC 29651
View restaurant
Flying Fox Coffee - Cartwright Food Hall - 215 Trade Street
No Reviews
215 Trade Street Greer, SC 29651
View restaurant