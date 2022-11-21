American
Food Trucks
Wild Annie's Restaurant
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Food with Attitude!
Location
300 Lowry drive, Mc Connellsburg, PA 17233
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
More near Mc Connellsburg